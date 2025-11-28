Mantengu Mining Ltd. Today's Verdict
Today's verdict: Mantengu Mining Ltd. price forecast looks restrained rather than aggressive, with today’s price today in rands at R0.19 and the latest data suggesting a cautious buy or sell decision. The charts and graph show a weak near-term tone, while the share code MTU remains one to watch for data-led trading and online trading account users assessing cost, growth, and purchase opportunities. Dividend visibility is limited, with no confirmed payout on preference shares or ordinary shares, so the current dividend profile offers little income support. For investors checking how to buy, the JSE listing is for sale through standard trading channels, but valuation signals remain mixed and the prediction depends heavily on liquidity and price action.
Mantengu Mining Ltd. Live Share Data
|Label
|Value
|Share Name & Ticker
|Mantengu Mining Ltd. (MTU)
|Exchange
|JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange)
|Sector & Industry
|Basic Materials / Mining
|Current Price
|R0.19
|Market Capitalization
|65.00m
|P/E Ratio
|-0.22
|Dividend Yield
|–
|Trading Volume (Live Data)
|200 000
|Recent Price Change
|-5
|Data as of
|2026-08-28 09:02:06
Mantengu Mining Ltd. Key Highlights
|Label
|Value
|Current Price
|R0.19, reflecting a -5 move from the previous close
|Market Cap
|65.00m, indicating a small market presence
|P/E Ratio
|-0.22, suggesting potential undervaluation on earnings optics, though losses remain a factor
|Dividend Yield
|–, limiting income appeal for dividend-focused buyers
|Volatility
|High volatility, consistent with a low-priced JSE mining share and 200 000-lot trading activity
Mantengu Mining Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights
Bullish/Bearish Outlook: The short-term tone leans bearish to neutral. The -5 recent price change, negative P/E, and absence of a dividend yield point to limited near-term support. A firmer move would likely require stronger volume, improved sentiment, and sustained price stability above current levels.
FAQ on Mantengu Mining Ltd. Shares
Q1: What are Mantengu Mining Ltd. shares?
Answer: Mantengu Mining Ltd. shares are equity in MTU, a JSE-listed Basic Materials / Mining company. At R0.19 per share, the stock carries a small 65.00m market cap and a negative P/E of -0.22, which signals a high-risk, low-priced market profile.
Q2: How can I buy Mantengu Mining Ltd. shares?
Answer: You can buy MTU through a JSE-registered trading account with a broker that supports local shares. The current price is R0.19, so orders should be placed with attention to liquidity, the 200 000 trading volume, and the recent -5 move.
Q3: What affects the price of Mantengu Mining Ltd. shares?
Answer: The share price is influenced by market sentiment, trading volume, and company-specific earnings signals, including the -0.22 P/E ratio. With a 65.00m market cap and no dividend yield, MTU can react sharply to small changes in demand.
Q4: Does Mantengu Mining Ltd. pay dividends?
Answer: Based on the live data provided, dividend yield is shown as –, which means no dividend is currently reflected. Investors should focus on the R0.19 price, the 200 000 volume, and the negative P/E rather than income expectations.
Q5: How can I track my Mantengu Mining Ltd. shares and dividends?
Answer: Track MTU through your brokerage platform or JSE market feed using the share code MTU. Monitor the R0.19 price per share, the -5 change, and the dividend field, which currently shows –, alongside volume and valuation data.
Q6: What factors are affecting the Mantengu Mining Ltd. share price?
Answer: The most visible factors are the recent -5 price change, a low R0.19 price, and a relatively modest 65.00m market cap. The 200 000 live trading volume can also amplify moves, especially when sentiment is weak.
Q7: Is Mantengu Mining Ltd. a good share to buy?
Answer: MTU may suit traders who accept higher volatility, but the live data is not strongly supportive of a low-risk buy. The negative P/E, lack of dividend yield, and recent decline suggest caution, even though the share trades at only R0.19.
Q8: Is it advisable to buy Mantengu Mining Ltd. shares today?
Answer: Today’s data suggests a cautious stance rather than an urgent buy. At R0.19, with a -5 move, 200 000 volume, and no dividend yield, the stock may be more suitable for speculative traders than income-focused investors.
Q9: How much does one Mantengu Mining Ltd. share cost?
Answer: One Mantengu Mining Ltd. share costs R0.19 today. That low price per share sits alongside a 65.00m market cap, a -0.22 P/E ratio, and a recent -5 move, showing why the stock remains highly sensitive to trading interest.
Q10: How to sell Mantengu Mining Ltd. shares?
Answer: To sell MTU, place a sell order through your JSE trading account using the share code MTU. With the price at R0.19 and live volume at 200 000, execution may depend on market demand and order size.
How to Buy Mantengu Mining Ltd. Shares Step by Step
Open a FREE trading account with a JSE-supported broker.
Verify your account via email or phone number.
Set up 2FA for added security.
Complete KYC to get verified.
Explore the trading dashboard and review MTU.
Deposit fiat into your trading account.
Place a purchase or trade order for Mantengu Mining Ltd. shares.
Mantengu Mining Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice
Given Mantengu Mining Ltd.'s current performance, investors should SELL the shares if prices move BELOW R0.19. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.