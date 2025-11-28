Shareholders were referred to the detailed cautionary announcement published on 20 May 2026 and renewal of cautionary on 2 July 2026 in relation to the proposed Acquisition of Averi Finance Assets and were advised that negotiations between the parties are continuing and are progressing well. Accordingly, shareholders were advised to continue to exercise caution when dealing in the Company's securities until a further announcement is made, as the Acquisition, if successfully concluded, may have a material effect on the price of the Company's securities.

Shareholders wishing to attend the virtual Annual General Meeting may do so by accessing the MS Teams link below: teams.microsoft.com/meet/447393278910105?p=EghphDrNyoaIsLyTwV

Earlier this year on 14 May 2026, the Board of Directors of Mantengu (the “Board”) notified shareholders that it had commenced a consultation process with Sublime employees and trade union in terms of Section 189 of the Labour Relations Act 66 of 1995 (the “Consultation Process”). This extended delay led to the decision to commence with the Consultation Process, which will be completed at the end of August 2026. Pursuant to the finalisation of the Consultation Process, Mantengu group expenditure will decrease by approximately R4 million per month from September 2026 onwards, which represents a material cost saving to Mantengu going forward. The Board simply could not continue with the full payroll of the entire Sublime workforce, which has been the case since June 2025, with no income from Sublime since then and unfortunately had to proceed with the Consultation Process with approximately 105 employees. As a result of the above, the Board has taken the decision to dispose of Sublime and invites any interested parties to approach the Company.

Mantengu announced that its auditor, HLB CMA South Africa Incorporated, withdrew their audit opinion due to a dispute over the treatment of deferred tax assets. HLB claimed the deferred tax asset was overstated by approximately R58.3 million, because, in their view, the individual statutory entities in the group would not generate sufficient taxable profits in the future against which the deferred tax assets could be realised. The Company's board disagreed, maintaining that future taxable profits are expected and that the group's calculations were correct. HLB also resigned as auditor and issued a reportable irregularity. The Company's annual general meeting is scheduled for 14h00 today, and shareholders are advised to exercise caution as the Company seeks legal advice and begins the process of appointing a new auditor.

Shareholders were advised that, at the AGM of Mantengu held today, Thursday, 27 August 2026, all the resolutions as set out in the Notice of AGM were passed by the requisite majority of shareholders, except Ordinary Resolution Number 2 (appointment of HLB CMA South Africa Inc. as the Company’s external auditors and Jean-Andre du Toit as the individual designated audit partner) which was withdrawn given HLB’s resignation as of Wednesday, 26 August 2026.

Mantengu Mining Ltd. Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Mantengu Mining Ltd. price forecast looks restrained rather than aggressive, with today’s price today in rands at R0.19 and the latest data suggesting a cautious buy or sell decision. The charts and graph show a weak near-term tone, while the share code MTU remains one to watch for data-led trading and online trading account users assessing cost, growth, and purchase opportunities. Dividend visibility is limited, with no confirmed payout on preference shares or ordinary shares, so the current dividend profile offers little income support. For investors checking how to buy, the JSE listing is for sale through standard trading channels, but valuation signals remain mixed and the prediction depends heavily on liquidity and price action.

Mantengu Mining Ltd. Live Share Data

Label Value Share Name & Ticker Mantengu Mining Ltd. (MTU) Exchange JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) Sector & Industry Basic Materials / Mining Current Price R0.19 Market Capitalization 65.00m P/E Ratio -0.22 Dividend Yield – Trading Volume (Live Data) 200 000 Recent Price Change -5 Data as of 2026-08-28 09:02:06

Mantengu Mining Ltd. Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price R0.19, reflecting a -5 move from the previous close Market Cap 65.00m, indicating a small market presence P/E Ratio -0.22, suggesting potential undervaluation on earnings optics, though losses remain a factor Dividend Yield –, limiting income appeal for dividend-focused buyers Volatility High volatility, consistent with a low-priced JSE mining share and 200 000-lot trading activity

Mantengu Mining Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish/Bearish Outlook: The short-term tone leans bearish to neutral. The -5 recent price change, negative P/E, and absence of a dividend yield point to limited near-term support. A firmer move would likely require stronger volume, improved sentiment, and sustained price stability above current levels.

FAQ on Mantengu Mining Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are Mantengu Mining Ltd. shares?

Answer: Mantengu Mining Ltd. shares are equity in MTU, a JSE-listed Basic Materials / Mining company. At R0.19 per share, the stock carries a small 65.00m market cap and a negative P/E of -0.22, which signals a high-risk, low-priced market profile.

Q2: How can I buy Mantengu Mining Ltd. shares?

Answer: You can buy MTU through a JSE-registered trading account with a broker that supports local shares. The current price is R0.19, so orders should be placed with attention to liquidity, the 200 000 trading volume, and the recent -5 move.

Q3: What affects the price of Mantengu Mining Ltd. shares?

Answer: The share price is influenced by market sentiment, trading volume, and company-specific earnings signals, including the -0.22 P/E ratio. With a 65.00m market cap and no dividend yield, MTU can react sharply to small changes in demand.

Q4: Does Mantengu Mining Ltd. pay dividends?

Answer: Based on the live data provided, dividend yield is shown as –, which means no dividend is currently reflected. Investors should focus on the R0.19 price, the 200 000 volume, and the negative P/E rather than income expectations.

Q5: How can I track my Mantengu Mining Ltd. shares and dividends?

Answer: Track MTU through your brokerage platform or JSE market feed using the share code MTU. Monitor the R0.19 price per share, the -5 change, and the dividend field, which currently shows –, alongside volume and valuation data.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Mantengu Mining Ltd. share price?

Answer: The most visible factors are the recent -5 price change, a low R0.19 price, and a relatively modest 65.00m market cap. The 200 000 live trading volume can also amplify moves, especially when sentiment is weak.

Q7: Is Mantengu Mining Ltd. a good share to buy?

Answer: MTU may suit traders who accept higher volatility, but the live data is not strongly supportive of a low-risk buy. The negative P/E, lack of dividend yield, and recent decline suggest caution, even though the share trades at only R0.19.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Mantengu Mining Ltd. shares today?

Answer: Today’s data suggests a cautious stance rather than an urgent buy. At R0.19, with a -5 move, 200 000 volume, and no dividend yield, the stock may be more suitable for speculative traders than income-focused investors.

Q9: How much does one Mantengu Mining Ltd. share cost?

Answer: One Mantengu Mining Ltd. share costs R0.19 today. That low price per share sits alongside a 65.00m market cap, a -0.22 P/E ratio, and a recent -5 move, showing why the stock remains highly sensitive to trading interest.

Q10: How to sell Mantengu Mining Ltd. shares?

Answer: To sell MTU, place a sell order through your JSE trading account using the share code MTU. With the price at R0.19 and live volume at 200 000, execution may depend on market demand and order size.

How to Buy Mantengu Mining Ltd. Shares Step by Step

Open a FREE trading account with a JSE-supported broker.

Verify your account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA for added security.

Complete KYC to get verified.

Explore the trading dashboard and review MTU.

Deposit fiat into your trading account.

Place a purchase or trade order for Mantengu Mining Ltd. shares.

Mantengu Mining Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given Mantengu Mining Ltd.'s current performance, investors should SELL the shares if prices move BELOW R0.19. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.