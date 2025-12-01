Revenue for the year soared to R1.1 billion (R950.6 million) with gross profit increasing to R127.7 million (R112.2 million). Operating profit ended higher on R35.0 million (R23.9 million) and profit attributable to ordinary shareholder of the company climbing to R31.4 million (R25.0 million). Additionally, headline earnings per share inclined to 42.16c per share (32.68c per share). Dividend Notice was given that a final gross cash dividend of 12.50 cents per share (2024: 10.00 cents per share) for the year was declared on Thursday, 31 July 2025, payable to shareholders recorded in the share register of the company at the close of business on the record date appearing below. Notice of annual general meeting Notice was given that the annual general meeting of shareholders of the company will be held on Friday, 21 November 2025 at 09:00 and will be held virtually using an interactive electronic platform to transact the business as stated in the notice of annual general meeting forming part of the company's integrated annual report. The integrated annual report will be made available on the company's website www.primeserv.co.za. B-BBEE annual compliance report Notice was given that the annual B-BBEE compliance reports relevant to the Primeserv group have been published on the company's website: primeserv.co.za/downloads/.

Shareholders were advised that, at the annual general meeting of the company held on Friday, 21 November 2025, all the ordinary resolutions and the special resolutions were passed by the requisite majority of shareholders present and voting, in person or by proxy.

Revenue for the interim period rose to R542.1 million (2024: R517.3 million) while operating profit went up to R16.2 million (2024: R14.3 million). Profit and total comprehensive income attributable to ordinary shareholders of the company grew to R14.9 million (2024: R13.1 million). In addition, headline earnings per share were up at 20.25 cps (2024: 17.53 cps). Interim dividend Notice was given that a gross cash dividend of 3.50 cents per share (2024: interim dividend of 3.00 cents per share) for the interim period was declared on Monday, 1 December 2025.

Revenue for the year increased to R1.096 billion (R1.074 billion) and gross profit went up to R134.4 million (R127.7 million). Operating profit ended higher on R38.8 million (R35.0 million). Profit and total comprehensive income attributable to ordinary shareholders of the company grew to R34.6 million (R31.4 million). Additionally, headline earnings per share increased to 47.07 cents per share (42.16 cents per share). Dividend Notice is hereby given that a final gross cash dividend of 21.50 cents per share (2025: 12.50 cents per share) for the year was declared on Friday, 31 July 2026, payable to shareholders recorded in the share register of the Company at the close of business on the record date appearing below. Notice of annual general meeting Notice is hereby given that the annual general meeting of shareholders of the Company will be held on Friday, 20 November 2026 at 09:00 and will be held virtually using an interactive electronic platform to transact the business as stated in the Notice of Annual General Meeting forming part of the Company’s 2026 integrated reporting suite. The full integrated report will be made available on the Company’s website www.primeserv.co.za. B-BBEE annual compliance report The annual compliance reports relevant to the Primeserv Group, in terms of section 13G(2) of the Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment Act, was published on the Company’s website: https://primeserv.co.za/b-bbee-certificates/.

Shareholders were referred to the announcement published on Friday, 31 July 2026 regarding the distribution to shareholders of the company's integrated annual report, including the audited consolidated annual financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2026 and the notice of annual general meeting on Friday, 31 July 2026. Shareholders were advised that the Dividend timetable has been amended.

Primeserv Group Ltd. Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Primeserv Group Ltd. charts and historical graph evidence point to steady growth rather than a sharp breakout, leaving the price forecast and prediction broadly constructive on the data at hand. With the price today in rands at R3.1, investors weighing buy or sell decisions can compare the stock’s for sale appeal, dividend profile, and cost against preference shares and payout expectations. If you want to know how to buy on the jse, set up an online trading account first; share code PMV, live data, and trading graph signals suggest the main question is whether the current trading range offers a sensible entry for a buy today or a wait-and-see approach in the trading account.

Primeserv Group Ltd. Live Share Data

Label Value Data as of 2026-08-27 17:05:00 Share Name & Ticker Primeserv Group Ltd. (PMV) Exchange JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) Sector & Industry Industrials / Business Services Current Price 3.1 Market Capitalization 350.49m P/E Ratio 6.59 Dividend Yield 8.06% Trading Volume (Live Data) Not provided Recent Price Change 0

Primeserv Group Ltd. Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price 3.1, reflecting a 0 move from the previous close Market Cap 350.49m, indicating a small-cap market presence P/E Ratio 6.59, suggesting potential undervaluation Dividend Yield 8.06%, attractive for income-focused investors Volatility Low to moderate volatility based on the unchanged recent price

Primeserv Group Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish bias remains limited but visible from the low P/E ratio and high dividend yield, which can support valuation stability if earnings hold up. The unchanged price and moderate market cap suggest a range-bound setup unless volume expands or broader JSE industrial sentiment improves.

Bearish pressure would likely come from weak liquidity, soft business-services demand, or a reassessment of income sustainability. For now, the technical picture is neutral-to-positive, with the price action needing stronger turnover to confirm any breakout attempt.

FAQ on Primeserv Group Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are Primeserv Group Ltd. shares?

Answer: Primeserv Group Ltd. shares are ordinary equity in a JSE-listed business services company. At R3.1 per share and a market cap of 350.49m, they represent small-cap exposure, with a P/E of 6.59 and an 8.06% dividend yield.

Q2: How can I buy Primeserv Group Ltd. shares?

Answer: You can buy PMV on the JSE through a regulated trading account. The live price today is R3.1, so you’d place an order at your chosen price per share after funding your account and confirming availability with your broker platform.

Q3: What affects the price of Primeserv Group Ltd. shares?

Answer: The price is influenced by earnings, investor demand, liquidity, and sentiment toward the industrials/business services sector. With the share at R3.1 and recent change at 0, market attention is likely centered on valuation, dividend sustainability, and trading volume.

Q4: Does Primeserv Group Ltd. pay dividends?

Answer: Yes, the live data shows a dividend yield of 8.06%. That indicates the share currently offers an income stream relative to its price today of R3.1, which can appeal to investors seeking distributions alongside capital stability.

Q5: How can I track my Primeserv Group Ltd. shares and dividends?

Answer: Track PMV through your brokerage account and monitor the JSE quote page for price changes, P/E, and dividend updates. With the share at R3.1 and yield at 8.06%, you can follow both capital movement and income performance.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Primeserv Group Ltd. share price?

Answer: The share price is shaped by the current price of R3.1, its small-cap status at 350.49m market cap, and the 6.59 P/E ratio. Dividend yield of 8.06% may support demand, while minimal recent movement suggests limited momentum.

Q7: Is Primeserv Group Ltd. a good share to buy?

Answer: Based on the live data, PMV may suit income-focused buyers because of the 8.06% dividend yield and modest 6.59 P/E. At R3.1, it looks valuation-sensitive rather than high-growth, so suitability depends on your return and risk preference.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Primeserv Group Ltd. shares today?

Answer: Buying today depends on your view of the business services sector and whether R3.1 offers acceptable value. With no recent price change and a solid dividend yield, the setup is stable, but volume and momentum are not provided.

Q9: How much does one Primeserv Group Ltd. share cost?

Answer: One Primeserv Group Ltd. share currently costs R3.1 on the JSE. That price per share, paired with a 6.59 P/E ratio and 8.06% dividend yield, suggests a relatively low-priced income-oriented stock.

Q10: How to sell Primeserv Group Ltd. shares?

Answer: To sell PMV, log into your trading account, open the JSE order ticket, and enter the number of shares you want to trade. At R3.1 per share, your sale price will depend on market demand and execution preference.

How to Buy Primeserv Group Ltd. Shares Step by Step

1. Open a free trading account with a regulated broker.

2. Verify your account by email or phone number.

3. Set up 2FA for added security.

4. Complete KYC verification on your profile.

5. Review the dashboard and locate PMV on the JSE.

6. Deposit funds into your trading account.

7. Place your buy order at the desired price per share.

8. Monitor execution, dividend updates, and future trade opportunities.

Primeserv Group Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given Primeserv Group Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE R3.1 and BUY only if the market confirms stronger volume and sustained support around current levels. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.