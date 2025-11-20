Mr Price Group Ltd. has made its annual B-BBEE compliance report available on its website under the 'Sustainability' section, in accordance with Section 13G(2) of the Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment Amendment Act No. 46 of 2013.

Mr Price will hold virtual shareholder engagement sessions on 21 August 2026, ahead of its AGM scheduled for 1 September 2026. Shareholders can register by emailing InvestorRelations@Mrpricegroup.com by 18 August 2026. The sessions aim to facilitate discussion with non-executive directors regarding resolutions to be presented at the AGM. The notice of AGM, including details of the resolutions, is available on the company's website. Shareholders are encouraged to submit any questions or concerns related to the resolutions by 18 August 2026.

The company disclosed information about dealings in securities on behalf of a Share Incentive Scheme.

Mr Price Group advised that Thetele Emmarancia (Emma) Mashilwane was appointed as an independent non-executive director and member of the audit and compliance committee effective from 2 September 2026.

Mr Price has announced that the NKD Group GmbH intends to reduce its European debt costs through refinancing. To facilitate this, the company's Board has authorised a financial assistance in the form of a guarantee and indemnity up to EUR60 million in favour of the relevant finance parties. This action complies with Section 45 of the Companies Act, 71 of 2008, and was approved by shareholders via a special resolution at the August 2025 annual general meeting. The Board confirmed that solvency and liquidity requirements have been considered.

Mr Price Group Ltd. Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Mr Price Group Ltd. price forecast stays constructive today in rands as charts and graph readings continue to point to steady growth rather than dramatic swings. With the share code MRP on the jse, the latest data suggests investors weighing buy or sell decisions may also look at dividend payout strength, preference shares comparisons, and current cost levels. For those checking how to buy, the for sale setup on an online trading account keeps trading accessible, while the share’s price today in rands can be monitored alongside the live trading price and broader trading account activity for a practical prediction on whether to buy.

Mr Price Group Ltd. Live Share Data

Label Value Share Name & Ticker Mr Price Group Ltd. (MRP) Exchange JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) Sector & Industry Consumer Discretionary / Specialty Retail Current Price 163.83 Market Capitalization 42.87bn P/E Ratio 11.24 Dividend Yield 5.61 Trading Volume (Live Data) 10 503 Recent Price Change 0.25 Data as of 2026-08-28 09:58:21

Mr Price Group Ltd. Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price 163.83, reflecting a 0.25 gain from the previous close. Market Cap 42.87bn, indicating a large market presence. P/E Ratio 11.24, suggesting potential undervaluation versus the broader market. Dividend Yield 5.61, attractive for income-focused investors. Volatility Moderate, based on the modest daily change and live volume of 10 503.

Mr Price Group Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish outlook remains modestly supported by the combination of a 11.24 P/E, a 5.61 dividend yield, and a positive 0.25 price change. The most relevant short-term drivers are consumer spending trends, retail margin stability, and whether the share can sustain volume above 10 503 on the JSE.

A bearish turn would likely need weaker retail sentiment or a loss of momentum from current price levels near 163.83. At this stage, the data points to controlled trading rather than an aggressive breakout, so traders should focus on confirmation from volume and price action.

FAQ on Mr Price Group Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are Mr Price Group Ltd. shares?

Answer: Mr Price Group Ltd. shares are listed equity in a large JSE consumer discretionary retailer. Today’s live price is 163.83, with a market cap of 42.87bn, a P/E of 11.24, and a dividend yield of 5.61, which frames the investment profile.

Q2: How can I buy Mr Price Group Ltd. shares?

Answer: You can buy Mr Price Group Ltd. shares through a JSE-enabled broker or trading account that supports ticker MRP. The live price is 163.83, so your purchase cost will depend on the number of shares you trade and the platform fees applied.

Q3: What affects the price of Mr Price Group Ltd. shares?

Answer: The price of Mr Price Group Ltd. shares is influenced by retail demand, earnings sentiment, dividend expectations, and JSE market activity. With a current price of 163.83 and live volume of 10 503, short-term trading interest also matters.

Q4: Does Mr Price Group Ltd. pay dividends?

Answer: Yes, the live data shows a dividend yield of 5.61 for Mr Price Group Ltd. shares. At a price of 163.83, that yield helps income-focused investors compare the share’s payout profile against other JSE-listed opportunities.

Q5: How can I track my Mr Price Group Ltd. shares and dividends?

Answer: Track Mr Price Group Ltd. shares through your brokerage account, JSE portfolio tools, or market data platforms that show ticker MRP. Use the current price of 163.83, recent change of 0.25, and dividend yield of 5.61 to follow performance.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Mr Price Group Ltd. share price?

Answer: The share price is being shaped by the current price of 163.83, a 0.25 move, and live trading volume of 10 503. Its 42.87bn market cap and 11.24 P/E suggest the market still sees value in the shares.

Q7: Is Mr Price Group Ltd. a good share to buy?

Answer: Based on live data, Mr Price Group Ltd. may appeal to investors looking for a large JSE retail share with a 5.61 dividend yield and 11.24 P/E. The decision to buy depends on your risk appetite and how you value the 163.83 price.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Mr Price Group Ltd. shares today?

Answer: Today’s data suggests the shares are trading steadily at 163.83 with a slight 0.25 rise and moderate volume. If you want income exposure, the 5.61 dividend yield is supportive, but timing should still reflect your own trading plan.

Q9: How much does one Mr Price Group Ltd. share cost?

Answer: The price per share today is 163.83 on the JSE. That level sits alongside a 42.87bn market cap, a 11.24 P/E, and a 5.61 dividend yield, which helps frame the cost of buying MRP shares.

Q10: How to sell Mr Price Group Ltd. shares?

Answer: To sell Mr Price Group Ltd. shares, place a sell order through your brokerage or trading account using ticker MRP. With the current price at 163.83 and live volume at 10 503, market liquidity should support normal trade execution.

How to Buy Mr Price Group Ltd. Shares Step by Step

Open a free trading account with a JSE-supported broker.

Verify your account by email or phone number.

Set up 2FA for account security.

Complete KYC verification.

Review the trading dashboard and share data for MRP.

Deposit funds into your trading account.

Place your trade and purchase the shares at the price per share you are comfortable with.

Mr Price Group Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given Mr Price Group Ltd.'s current performance, investors should BUY the shares if prices move ABOVE 163.83 and hold caution if momentum slips BELOW that level. Monitor macroeconomic developments, consumer spending conditions, and sector trends to refine your strategy.