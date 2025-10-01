A General Meeting of shareholders of Orion Minerals Ltd was held at 3:00pm (Perth time) (9:00am South African time) on Thursday 30 July 2026, at the offices of Clayton Utz, QV. 1 Building, 250 St Georges Terrace, Perth, Western Australia (Meeting). The Company confirmed that all resolutions set out in the Notice of Meeting were passed by way of poll.

Orion Minerals Ltd. reported significant progress in its Glencore prepayment financing and offtake agreements. Key milestones include approval from the South African Reserve Bank, and advanced negotiations on the intercreditor and offtake agreements, which are close to finalisation. This progress is expected to enable the drawdown of Tranche A of the R3.1 billion financing by the end of August 2026, allowing construction of the Uppers at Prieska to commence. Tranche B funding depends on Glencore securing third-party non-recourse funding. Orion’s CEO, Tony Lennox, highlighted that this development marks a major milestone, with production anticipated approximately 13 months after Tranche A drawdown.

Orion Minerals Ltd. has made significant progress in its June 2026 quarterly activities. Key developments include advancing the Glencore USD250 million financing and offtake agreements, with approval from the South African Reserve Bank and finalisation of final agreements expected by August 2026. The company completed a R181 million capital raise to support project execution. Operational readiness at the Prieska Copper Zinc Mine (PCZM) and Okiep Copper Project (OCP) has progressed, with ongoing optimisation, drilling, and infrastructure planning. The IDC converted its R344.5 million loan into a 23.8% stake in PCZM HoldCo. The company remains focused on finalising the Glencore agreements, commencing construction, and advancing exploration activities across its projects.

Shareholders are advised that the Company has released an Appendix 5B on the Australian Securities Exchange. The report is accessible on the company's website and provides shareholders with insights into the company's cash position and operational cash flows related to its exploration projects.

The company has issued a statement regarding an interest in shares.

Orion Minerals Ltd. Today’s Verdict

Today’s verdict: Orion Minerals Ltd. looks orderly at a price today in rands of R0.29, with charts and the latest graph suggesting a flat setup rather than a fast-moving breakout. The price forecast stays measured, and the current data points to a cautious buy or sell decision for traders watching the share code ORN on the jse. For investors comparing dividend prospects, payout expectations, preference shares, and for sale opportunities, the main cost today is entry timing. If you want to know how to buy online, the cleanest route is through a funded trading account, where trading records and price movement can be tracked as part of a broader growth and prediction framework.

Orion Minerals Ltd. Live Share Data

Label Value Data as of 2026-08-28 10:03:09 Share Name & Ticker Orion Minerals Ltd. (ORN) Exchange JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) Sector & Industry Materials / Mining Current Price 0.29 Market Capitalization 2.60bn P/E Ratio -14.72 Dividend Yield – Trading Volume (Live Data) 1 238 264 Recent Price Change 0

Orion Minerals Ltd. Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price 0.29, reflecting a 0 change from the previous close. Market Cap 2.60bn, indicating a small-cap market presence. P/E Ratio -14.72, suggesting limited valuation support from earnings. Dividend Yield –, not currently attractive for income-focused investors. Volatility Profile Recent price change of 0 points to low short-term volatility.

Orion Minerals Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish/Bearish Outlook: The near-term tone is neutral to mildly bearish, with the unchanged price at R0.29 and heavy volume suggesting active positioning but no clear directional confirmation. The negative P/E and absent dividend keep the focus on balance-sheet and operational progress rather than income.

For traders, a sustained move above recent resistance would need stronger follow-through in volume and price discovery. Until then, the share looks better suited to watchlists than aggressive momentum buying.

FAQ on Orion Minerals Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are Orion Minerals Ltd. shares?

Answer: Orion Minerals Ltd. shares are listed equities on the JSE under ORN. Based on the live data, they trade at R0.29, carry a market cap of 2.60bn, and reflect a mining-sector listing with a negative P/E ratio.

Q2: How can I buy Orion Minerals Ltd. shares?

Answer: To buy ORN shares, open a JSE trading account, fund it, and place a purchase order at the current price per share of R0.29 if available. The live profile shows active volume of 1 238 264, which can support execution.

Q3: What affects the price of Orion Minerals Ltd. shares?

Answer: The share price is influenced by the current market cap of 2.60bn, the negative P/E of -14.72, and trading volume of 1 238 264. With a recent price change of 0, sentiment and liquidity appear to be the main drivers today.

Q4: Does Orion Minerals Ltd. pay dividends?

Answer: The live data shows a dividend yield of –, so there is no indicated income stream at present. That means investors cannot rely on a dividend from the current ORN profile and should focus instead on price behaviour and valuation signals.

Q5: How can I track my Orion Minerals Ltd. shares and dividends?

Answer: Track ORN through your JSE trading account or portfolio dashboard, using the ticker, current price of R0.29, and live volume of 1 238 264. Since the dividend yield is –, there’s no current dividend to monitor in the data.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Orion Minerals Ltd. share price?

Answer: The main factors visible in the data are the current price of R0.29, a zero recent price change, a market cap of 2.60bn, and a P/E of -14.72. Those figures suggest valuation pressure and limited earnings support.

Q7: Is Orion Minerals Ltd. a good share to buy?

Answer: Whether ORN is a good buy depends on your risk tolerance. The live data shows a small-cap miner at R0.29 with no dividend yield and a negative P/E, so it suits investors who can absorb higher uncertainty.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Orion Minerals Ltd. shares today?

Answer: Today’s data does not show a breakout signal, as the price is still R0.29 with no recent change. If you decide to buy, treat it as a speculative purchase rather than an income trade, given the absent dividend yield.

Q9: How much does one Orion Minerals Ltd. share cost?

Answer: One Orion Minerals Ltd. share costs R0.29 today. That price per share is unchanged in the live data, and it sits alongside a market cap of 2.60bn, making valuation analysis more relevant than short-term price momentum.

Q10: How to sell Orion Minerals Ltd. shares?

Answer: To sell ORN shares, log into your trading account, enter the ticker, and place a sale order near the live price of R0.29. With volume at 1 238 264, execution should depend on market depth and timing.

How to Buy Orion Minerals Ltd. Shares Step by Step

Open a free trading account with a JSE-supported platform.

Verify the account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA for added security.

Complete KYC verification.

Review the trading dashboard and locate ORN.

Deposit fiat into the account.

Place a purchase order for the number of shares you want.

Orion Minerals Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given Orion Minerals Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE the identified key levels. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.