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Pan African Resources plc JSE: PAN
R30.38 ▲ 0.14 (0.46%) Prices delayed 15 min · Last updated: 2026-08-28 17:05:00
Open
30.47
Prev close
30.38
Day range
29.55 - 30.89
Volume
10 593 815
52-wk range
24.15 – 30.89
Market cap
74.02bn
P/E Ratio
14.26
EPS (ZARc)
213.06
Dividend Yield
1.61%
DPS (ZARc)
49 (GBP)
Price performance
Intraday — 7D — 1M — 3M — 6M — 1Y — 3Y — 5Y — YTD —
Loading chart…
Analyst consensus
Consensus Chart
Key statistics
Market cap74.02bn
EPS213.06
P/E ratio14.26
Div. yield1.61%
DPS 49 (GBP)
Issued shares2.44bn
52-week range
R 24.15 R 30.89
R30.38
Price overview
Open30.47
Previous close30.38
Day range29.55 - 30.89
Volume10 593 815
52-week range24.15 – 30.89
Change▲ 0.14 (0.46%)
P/E ratio14.26
EPS213.06
Dividend 49 (GBP)
Dividend yield1.61%
Important dates
  • Jun 2025 Final
    Released 10 Sep 2025
  • Final Div 0.0163789 GBP
    Decl 10 Sep 2025, LDT 25 Nov 2025
  • Final Div 0.0163789 GBP
    Decl 10 Sep 2025, Pay 9 Dec 2025
  • Dec 2025
    Half Year
  • Dec 2025 Interim
    Released 18 Feb 2026
  • Interim Div 0.0054745 GBP
    Decl 18 Feb 2026, LDT 10 Mar 2026
  • Interim Div 0.0054745 GBP
    Decl 18 Feb 2026, Pay 17 Mar 2026
  • Jun 2026
    Prev Year End
  • Jun 2026 Final
    Unconfirmed for 10 Sep
  • 20 Nov 2026
    AGM Unconfirmed
  • Next Expected Final Div 0.0163789 GBP
    Decl 10 Sep 2026, LDT 25 Nov 2026
  • Next Expected Final Div 0.0163789 GBP
    Decl 10 Sep 2026, Pay 9 Dec 2026
  • Dec 2026
    Half Year
  • Dec 2026 Interim
    Unconfirmed for 18 Feb
  • Next Expected Interim Div 0.0054745 GBP
    Decl 18 Feb 2027, LDT 10 Mar 2027
  • Next Expected Interim Div 0.0054745 GBP
    Decl 18 Feb 2027, Pay 17 Mar 2027
  • Jun 2027
    Next Year End
Financial results
USD million Dec 25 Dec 24R
Turnover 487.10 189.30
Attributable Income 148 48.20
Market Cap (ZARm) 62 845.80 19 129.20
EPS (ZARc) 126.87 44.85
HEPS (Cont Ops)(ZARc) 127.57 21.53
DPS (ZARc) 12 0
Latest SENS announcements
  • Pan African Resources plc - TR-1: Standard form fo
    2026-08-24 13:45:00
    The company has issued a statement regarding an interest in shares.
  • Pan African Resources plc - TR-1: Standard form fo
    2026-08-18 16:45:00
    The company has issued a statement regarding an interest in shares.
  • Pan African Resources plc - CDI Monthly Movement
    2026-08-07 08:00:00
    The company has issued a statement regarding an interest in shares.
  • Pan African Resources plc - TR-1: Standard form fo
    2026-08-05 16:30:00
    The company has issued a statement regarding an interest in shares.
  • Pan African Resources plc - TR-1: Standard form fo
    2026-07-22 16:00:00
    The company has issued a statement regarding an interest in shares.
Peer comparison
Company Price (ZAR) Change Market cap
ANGGOLD (ANG) R 1,862.35 -1.34%
GFIELDS (GFI) R 761.24 -1.01%
HARMONY (HAR) R 333.85 -2.09%
PAN-AF (PAN) R 30.38 +0.46%
DRDGOLD (DRD) R 47.23 -2.26%

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Pan African Resources plc Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Pan African Resources plc charts and historical graph data point to steady growth, while the latest price forecast and prediction remain anchored to the price today in rands at R30.39. For investors weighing buy or sell decisions, the data also reflects dividend appeal, a recorded payout profile, and preference shares context, with the share code PAN trading on the JSE. Anyone checking for sale opportunities, cost discipline, or how to buy online through a trading account can use the live graph and trading data to judge whether this looks like a reasonable purchase or a wait-and-see setup.

Pan African Resources plc Live Share Data

LabelValue
Share Name & TickerPan African Resources plc (PAN)
ExchangeJSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange)
Sector & IndustryBasic Materials / Precious Metals
Current Price30.39
Market Capitalization73.67bn
P/E Ratio14.19
Dividend Yield1.62%
Trading Volume (Live Data)397 926
Recent Price Change0.5
Data as of2026-08-28 10:05:20

Pan African Resources plc Key Highlights

LabelValue
Current Price30.39, up 0.5 from the previous close
Market Cap73.67bn, indicating a large market presence
P/E Ratio14.19, suggesting fair valuation
Dividend Yield1.62, attractive for income-focused investors
VolatilityModerate, supported by active volume of 397 926 shares

Pan African Resources plc Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish near-term bias remains intact if PAN holds above the R30.39 area with volume staying near or above 397 926 shares. The combination of a 14.19 P/E ratio and a 1.62% dividend yield supports a measured constructive view, though any loss of momentum would weaken that setup.

Bearish pressure would be more likely if the price slips back below the recent change level of 0.5 momentum strength and fails to attract fresh trading interest. For now, the data points to a stable trading range rather than an aggressive directional move.

FAQ on Pan African Resources plc Shares

Q1: What are Pan African Resources plc shares?
Answer: Pan African Resources plc shares are ordinary equity SHARES listed on the JSE under PAN. At R30.39 per share, they represent ownership in a large-cap company with a 73.67bn market cap, a 14.19 P/E ratio, and a 1.62 dividend yield.

Q2: How can I buy Pan African Resources plc shares?
Answer: To buy PAN, open a JSE-enabled trading account, complete verification, and place a purchase order at the current price per share of R30.39 or your preferred level. Live volume of 397 926 suggests there is active market interest for execution.

Q3: What affects the price of Pan African Resources plc shares?
Answer: The share price is influenced by demand on the JSE, earnings sentiment, and how the market reacts to its 14.19 P/E ratio. Today’s trading volume of 397 926 and the 0.5 recent price change also show short-term market participation.

Q4: Does Pan African Resources plc pay dividends?
Answer: Yes. The live data shows a dividend yield of 1.62, so the SHARES do offer income potential. At a price today of R30.39, dividend investors may view PAN as offering a mix of value exposure and modest payout support.

Q5: How can I track my Pan African Resources plc shares and dividends?
Answer: Track PAN through your trading account on the JSE platform or broker dashboard. Monitor the price today at R30.39, the 397 926 trading volume, and the 1.62 dividend yield so you can follow both capital movement and income flow.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Pan African Resources plc share price?
Answer: The share price is being shaped by its 73.67bn market capitalization, current valuation at a 14.19 P/E ratio, and active trading volume of 397 926. The 0.5 price change suggests the market is still reassessing momentum today.

Q7: Is Pan African Resources plc a good share to buy?
Answer: It may suit investors looking for a large-cap JSE share with a 1.62 dividend yield and fair valuation at 14.19 P/E. With PAN at R30.39, the case to buy depends on whether you want income, liquidity, or moderate price stability.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Pan African Resources plc shares today?
Answer: Based on today’s data, a purchase looks reasonable if you want a JSE-listed SHARES position with active volume of 397 926 and a current price of R30.39. The 0.5 move and 1.62 dividend yield support a cautious, data-led approach.

Q9: How much does one Pan African Resources plc share cost?
Answer: The price per share today is R30.39 on the JSE. That level sits alongside a 73.67bn market cap, a 14.19 P/E ratio, and a 1.62 dividend yield, giving investors a clear snapshot of current valuation and income characteristics.

Q10: How to sell Pan African Resources plc shares?
Answer: To sell, log into your trading account, select PAN, and place a sell order at or near the current price of R30.39. The live volume of 397 926 may help execution, while the 0.5 recent change frames short-term timing.

How to Buy Pan African Resources plc Shares Step by Step

Open a FREE Trading Account.

Verify account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA (Two Factor Authentication).

KYC your profile to get verified.

Explore and get acquainted with the trading dashboard.

Deposit fiat into your trading account.

Invest and trade in stocks that you want in your portfolio.

Pan African Resources plc Actionable Financial Advice

Given Pan African Resources plc's current performance, investors should BUY the SHARES if prices move ABOVE the identified key levels. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.

Latest News On Pan African Resources Shares
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