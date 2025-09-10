The company has issued a statement regarding an interest in shares.

The company has issued a statement regarding an interest in shares.

The company has issued a statement regarding an interest in shares.

The company has issued a statement regarding an interest in shares.

The company has issued a statement regarding an interest in shares.

Pan African Resources plc Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Pan African Resources plc charts and historical graph data point to steady growth, while the latest price forecast and prediction remain anchored to the price today in rands at R30.39. For investors weighing buy or sell decisions, the data also reflects dividend appeal, a recorded payout profile, and preference shares context, with the share code PAN trading on the JSE. Anyone checking for sale opportunities, cost discipline, or how to buy online through a trading account can use the live graph and trading data to judge whether this looks like a reasonable purchase or a wait-and-see setup.

Pan African Resources plc Live Share Data

Label Value Share Name & Ticker Pan African Resources plc (PAN) Exchange JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) Sector & Industry Basic Materials / Precious Metals Current Price 30.39 Market Capitalization 73.67bn P/E Ratio 14.19 Dividend Yield 1.62% Trading Volume (Live Data) 397 926 Recent Price Change 0.5 Data as of 2026-08-28 10:05:20

Pan African Resources plc Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price 30.39, up 0.5 from the previous close Market Cap 73.67bn, indicating a large market presence P/E Ratio 14.19, suggesting fair valuation Dividend Yield 1.62, attractive for income-focused investors Volatility Moderate, supported by active volume of 397 926 shares

Pan African Resources plc Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish near-term bias remains intact if PAN holds above the R30.39 area with volume staying near or above 397 926 shares. The combination of a 14.19 P/E ratio and a 1.62% dividend yield supports a measured constructive view, though any loss of momentum would weaken that setup.

Bearish pressure would be more likely if the price slips back below the recent change level of 0.5 momentum strength and fails to attract fresh trading interest. For now, the data points to a stable trading range rather than an aggressive directional move.

FAQ on Pan African Resources plc Shares

Q1: What are Pan African Resources plc shares?

Answer: Pan African Resources plc shares are ordinary equity SHARES listed on the JSE under PAN. At R30.39 per share, they represent ownership in a large-cap company with a 73.67bn market cap, a 14.19 P/E ratio, and a 1.62 dividend yield.

Q2: How can I buy Pan African Resources plc shares?

Answer: To buy PAN, open a JSE-enabled trading account, complete verification, and place a purchase order at the current price per share of R30.39 or your preferred level. Live volume of 397 926 suggests there is active market interest for execution.

Q3: What affects the price of Pan African Resources plc shares?

Answer: The share price is influenced by demand on the JSE, earnings sentiment, and how the market reacts to its 14.19 P/E ratio. Today’s trading volume of 397 926 and the 0.5 recent price change also show short-term market participation.

Q4: Does Pan African Resources plc pay dividends?

Answer: Yes. The live data shows a dividend yield of 1.62, so the SHARES do offer income potential. At a price today of R30.39, dividend investors may view PAN as offering a mix of value exposure and modest payout support.

Q5: How can I track my Pan African Resources plc shares and dividends?

Answer: Track PAN through your trading account on the JSE platform or broker dashboard. Monitor the price today at R30.39, the 397 926 trading volume, and the 1.62 dividend yield so you can follow both capital movement and income flow.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Pan African Resources plc share price?

Answer: The share price is being shaped by its 73.67bn market capitalization, current valuation at a 14.19 P/E ratio, and active trading volume of 397 926. The 0.5 price change suggests the market is still reassessing momentum today.

Q7: Is Pan African Resources plc a good share to buy?

Answer: It may suit investors looking for a large-cap JSE share with a 1.62 dividend yield and fair valuation at 14.19 P/E. With PAN at R30.39, the case to buy depends on whether you want income, liquidity, or moderate price stability.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Pan African Resources plc shares today?

Answer: Based on today’s data, a purchase looks reasonable if you want a JSE-listed SHARES position with active volume of 397 926 and a current price of R30.39. The 0.5 move and 1.62 dividend yield support a cautious, data-led approach.

Q9: How much does one Pan African Resources plc share cost?

Answer: The price per share today is R30.39 on the JSE. That level sits alongside a 73.67bn market cap, a 14.19 P/E ratio, and a 1.62 dividend yield, giving investors a clear snapshot of current valuation and income characteristics.

Q10: How to sell Pan African Resources plc shares?

Answer: To sell, log into your trading account, select PAN, and place a sell order at or near the current price of R30.39. The live volume of 397 926 may help execution, while the 0.5 recent change frames short-term timing.

How to Buy Pan African Resources plc Shares Step by Step

Open a FREE Trading Account.

Verify account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA (Two Factor Authentication).

KYC your profile to get verified.

Explore and get acquainted with the trading dashboard.

Deposit fiat into your trading account.

Invest and trade in stocks that you want in your portfolio.

Pan African Resources plc Actionable Financial Advice

Given Pan African Resources plc's current performance, investors should BUY the SHARES if prices move ABOVE the identified key levels. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.