Copper 360 Ltd. ( the 'Company') has achieved a significant development milestone at its flagship Rietberg Mine, with underground development now advancing beyond the halfway mark towards the 300 Level orebody. Based on current development rates, the Company expects to intersect ore within the next 90 days, marking the transition from waste development to on-ore development and the commencement of the planned production build-up.

Copper 360 issued an update on its trading statement for the year ended 28 February 2026, indicating that its basic, diluted, and headline loss per share are expected to be approximately 27.87 cents, representing an increase of about 39.6% to 40.6% from previously published figures of 19.97 cents and 19.46 cents respectively. This revision results from non-cash audit adjustments related to the Company’s recapitalisation and debt restructuring during 2026, including a revaluation of shares issued to creditors and adjustments for royalty and revenue-share rights. The total loss attributable to shareholders is now estimated at approximately R359 million, with a headline loss of about R353 million. The final audited results are expected to be published around 14 August 2026.

Copper360 announced changes to its board of directors, effective 06 August 2026. Rupert Smith will retire as chairman and non-executive director to focus on other commitments. Neal Froneman was appointed as the new chairman and independent non-executive director, subject to customary screening.

Shareholders were advised that Copper 360 has today published its audited consolidated and separate annual financial statements for the year ended 28 February 2026. The AFS were authorised for issue on 14 August 2026.

The Company's Integrated Report for the financial year ended 28 February 2026, which incorporates the Audited Consolidated and Separate Annual Financial Statements, the report of the independent auditor and the notice of AGM, will be published and distributed to shareholders on Thursday, 10 September 2026. The Integrated Report will be available on the Company's website at www.copper360.co.za on 10 September 2026. Notice of annual general meeting The AGM of Copper 360’s shareholders for the year ended 28 February 2026 will be held entirely by way of electronic communication at 15:00 on Monday, 5 October 2026

Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Copper 360 Ltd. price forecast signals a cautious stance, with dividend visibility, charts, and the latest graph data pointing to limited near-term momentum rather than a clear breakout. At a price today in rands of R0.57, the buy or sell decision will likely depend on how traders weigh preference shares, payout expectations, and the cost of entry. For those asking how to buy on the JSE, the share code CPR can be accessed online through a trading account, where data, growth, prediction cues, and trading activity can help frame the for sale opportunity and broader trading plan.

Copper 360 Ltd. Live Share Data

Label Value Share Name & Ticker Copper 360 Ltd. (CPR) Exchange JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) Sector & Industry Basic Materials / Base Metals Current Price R0.57 Market Capitalization R1.68bn P/E Ratio -2.93 Dividend Yield – Trading Volume (Live Data) 140 500 Recent Price Change 0 Data as of 2026-08-28 09:24:33

Copper 360 Ltd. Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price R0.57, unchanged from the previous close Market Cap R1.68bn, indicating a small market presence P/E Ratio -2.93, suggesting potential early-stage earnings pressure Dividend Yield –, not currently offering income support Volatility Moderate, with trading volume of 140 500 shares

Copper 360 Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish or bearish bias remains balanced at this stage. The unchanged price, negative P/E, and active volume suggest the market is still assessing operational progress rather than pricing in a decisive trend. A sustained move above R0.57 would improve sentiment; weakness below that level could invite selling pressure.

FAQ on Copper 360 Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are Copper 360 Ltd. shares?

Answer: Copper 360 Ltd. shares are CPR ordinary shares listed on the JSE in the Basic Materials / Base Metals sector. They currently trade at R0.57, with a market capitalization of R1.68bn and recent price change of 0, reflecting a stable session today.

Q2: How can I buy Copper 360 Ltd. shares?

Answer: To buy CPR shares, use a JSE-enabled trading account, search for the share code CPR, and place a purchase order at the current price per share of R0.57 or your chosen limit. Trading volume is 140 500, which may help execution today.

Q3: What affects the price of Copper 360 Ltd. shares?

Answer: The share price is influenced by CPR trading volume, market capitalization of R1.68bn, the negative P/E ratio of -2.93, and sector sentiment in Basic Materials / Base Metals. With recent price change at 0, the price per share has been steady.

Q4: Does Copper 360 Ltd. pay dividends?

Answer: According to the live share data, the dividend yield is –, so there is no quantified dividend currently shown for CPR. Investors focused on income should note the absence of a listed payout signal at R0.57 per share today.

Q5: How can I track my Copper 360 Ltd. shares and dividends?

Answer: Track CPR on the JSE by monitoring the live price of R0.57, trading volume of 140 500, and any future dividend yield updates. Since the current dividend field is –, price and volume are the main live indicators today.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Copper 360 Ltd. share price?

Answer: CPR is being shaped by its current price of R0.57, market cap of R1.68bn, negative P/E of -2.93, and volume of 140 500. The unchanged move and lack of dividend data suggest sentiment is still cautious today.

Q7: Is Copper 360 Ltd. a good share to buy?

Answer: Based strictly on the live figures, CPR may appeal to traders watching low-priced shares, but the negative P/E of -2.93 and no dividend yield add caution. The R0.57 price and flat move suggest it needs confirmation from volume and momentum.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Copper 360 Ltd. shares today?

Answer: Today’s data shows CPR at R0.57 with no price change and 140 500 shares traded. That makes it a watchlist candidate rather than a clear buy, especially since the dividend yield is – and earnings remain negative at -2.93.

Q9: How much does one Copper 360 Ltd. share cost?

Answer: One CPR share costs R0.57 based on the live data today. That price per share sits alongside a market cap of R1.68bn, a negative P/E of -2.93, and trading volume of 140 500 on the JSE.

Q10: How to sell Copper 360 Ltd. shares?

Answer: To sell CPR shares, log into your JSE trading account, select the share code CPR, and place a sell order near the live price of R0.57 or your preferred level. The current trading volume of 140 500 may support execution today.

How to Buy Copper 360 Ltd. Shares Step by Step

Open a free trading account.

Verify the account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA for added security.

Complete KYC verification.

Review the trading dashboard.

Deposit fiat into the account.

Search for CPR and place your trade.

Copper 360 Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given Copper 360 Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE R0.57 and SELL if they slip BELOW R0.57. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.