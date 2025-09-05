ARM, through its wholly owned subsidiary, African Rainbow Minerals Platinum (Pty) Ltd., acquired Bokoni Platinum Mines Propriety Ltd. ('Bokoni') in September 2022. Bokoni is a large, high-grade, long-life UG2-led asset with a brownfield foundation located on the north-eastern limb of the Bushveld Complex in Limpopo, South Africa. The board of directors of ARM has approved the development of the Bokoni 180 thousand tonnes per month project (the 'Project'). The approval of the Project follows the completion of the Definitive Feasibility Study in June 2026. Recommencement of operations at the Nkomati Nickel Mine The Board has approved the recommencement of open-pit mining operations and nickel concentrate production at Nkomati Nickel Mine. This approval fulfils one of the conditions precedent to the nickel concentrate off-take agreement concluded with Boliden Commercial AB ('Boliden') (the 'Off-take Agreement'), as announced on SENS on 28 April 2026. Boliden has completed the responsible sourcing due diligence. The Off-take Agreement has not yet become unconditional and remains subject to the fulfilment or waiver, as applicable, of the remaining conditions precedent.

ARM will host an investor conference call to discuss the Bokoni development project and Nkomati operational restart and to provide the opportunity to engage with management on the projects. The call will be held on Thursday, 30 July 2026 at 10h00 Central Africa Time (CAT).

Shareholders were referred to the announcement released on SENS on Friday, 24 July 2026 regarding ARM's Investor conference call. The investor call has been rescheduled and will take place on Friday, 31 July 2026 at 10h00 Central Africa Time (CAT).

ARM advised shareholders that a presentation relating to the Bokoni development project and Nkomati operational restart has been made available on the Company's website. The presentation will be used during the investor call scheduled for 31 July 2026 at 10:00 Central Africa Time (CAT).

ARM has issued a trading statement for the financial year ending 30 June 2026, indicating a significant increase in earnings. Headline earnings per share (HEPS) are expected to rise between 1 544 and 1 682 cents, driven mainly by higher US dollar platinum group metals basket prices, partially offset by lower iron ore prices due to rand strengthening. Basic earnings are projected to surge by approximately 1 105% to 1 115%, amounting to between R3.977 billion and R4.010 billion, including gains from asset disposals. Basic earnings per share (BEPS) are expected to increase between 2 062 and 2 079 cents which is caused by a profit on disposal of ARM's investment in Sakura of R241 million and a gain of R462 million on the remeasurement of ARM's pre-existing 50% interest in Nkomati offset by an impairment loss on property, plant and equipment at Bokoni Mine of R2 209 million, with no tax effect. The results will be published on 4 September 2026.

African Rainbow Minerals Ltd. Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: African Rainbow Minerals Ltd. shares show a constructive setup on current charts, with historical graph data pointing to steady growth and a measured price forecast rather than an aggressive prediction. At 189.96 price today in rands, investors weighing buy or sell decisions can review the share code ARI, compare the dividend payout profile, and assess preference shares only as a separate instrument from the ordinary for sale line. The live data suggests the cost of entry is reasonable for online trading through a funded trading account, and the next move should be watched closely through fresh charts and volume data before any trade or purchase decision.

African Rainbow Minerals Ltd. Live Share Data

Label Value Share Name & Ticker African Rainbow Minerals Ltd. (ARI) Exchange JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) Sector & Industry Basic Materials / Mining Current Price 189.96 Market Capitalization 39.28bn P/E Ratio 12.80 Dividend Yield 5.84 Trading Volume (Live Data) 8 671 Recent Price Change 0.93 Data as of 2026-08-28 09:40:52

African Rainbow Minerals Ltd. Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price 189.96, reflecting a 0.93 rise from the previous close Market Cap 39.28bn, indicating a large market presence P/E Ratio 12.80, suggesting fair valuation Dividend Yield 5.84, attractive for income-focused investors Volatility Moderate, based on the latest live volume and price move

African Rainbow Minerals Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish Outlook: The recent gain to 189.96, alongside a 5.84 dividend yield and a 12.80 P/E, keeps the near-term tone supported. Volume at 8 671 is not stretched, so any continuation would likely need stronger JSE participation and steadier sector sentiment.

Bearish Outlook: If price momentum fades, the stock may consolidate as traders reassess valuation and income appeal. Weak follow-through below the current level would point to a pause rather than a broad trend reversal, with market cap size helping to cushion abrupt swings.

FAQ on African Rainbow Minerals Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are African Rainbow Minerals Ltd. shares?

Answer: African Rainbow Minerals Ltd. shares are JSE-listed equity interests in ARI. The current price is 189.96, with a market capitalisation of 39.28bn and a P/E ratio of 12.80, placing the name in the large-cap basic materials and mining space.

Q2: How can I buy African Rainbow Minerals Ltd. shares?

Answer: You can buy ARI shares on the JSE through a trading account with a licensed broker. Based on today’s data, the purchase price per share is 189.96, and the dividend yield of 5.84 may appeal to income-focused buyers.

Q3: What affects the price of African Rainbow Minerals Ltd. shares?

Answer: The share price is influenced by JSE trading activity, sector sentiment, earnings expectations, and investor views on valuation. With a current price of 189.96, a 39.28bn market cap, and a 12.80 P/E, fundamentals remain central to pricing.

Q4: Does African Rainbow Minerals Ltd. pay dividends?

Answer: Yes. The live dividend yield is 5.84, which signals that the share is paying dividends. At a price of 189.96 and with a market cap of 39.28bn, the income profile remains a meaningful part of the investment case.

Q5: How can I track my African Rainbow Minerals Ltd. shares and dividends?

Answer: Track ARI through your broker’s trading dashboard and watch the JSE quote, current price, and dividend yield. Today’s live figures show 189.96 for the price, 8 671 in trading volume, and a 5.84 yield for dividend monitoring.

Q6: What factors are affecting the African Rainbow Minerals Ltd. share price?

Answer: The live move of 0.93, the price of 189.96, and trading volume of 8 671 are the clearest short-term factors. Longer term, the 39.28bn market cap and 12.80 P/E suggest valuation and liquidity remain important influences.

Q7: Is African Rainbow Minerals Ltd. a good share to buy?

Answer: Based on today’s data, ARI may suit investors seeking a large-cap JSE name with a 5.84 dividend yield and a 12.80 P/E. At 189.96, the price per share looks measured, but the decision still depends on your risk appetite.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy African Rainbow Minerals Ltd. shares today?

Answer: Today’s data shows a price of 189.96, a modest rise of 0.93, and volume of 8 671. That makes buying reasonable for disciplined investors, though it’s best to compare current valuation, dividend yield, and your own timing.

Q9: How much does one African Rainbow Minerals Ltd. share cost?

Answer: The price per share today is 189.96 on the JSE. That level comes with a 39.28bn market cap, a 12.80 P/E ratio, and a 5.84 dividend yield, giving traders a clear live reference point.

Q10: How to sell African Rainbow Minerals Ltd. shares?

Answer: To sell ARI shares, use your broker’s online trading platform and place a sell order at the current market price or a set limit. With today’s price at 189.96 and volume at 8 671, execution should remain straightforward.

How to Buy African Rainbow Minerals Ltd. Shares Step by Step

1. Open a free trading account with a licensed JSE broker.

2. Verify your account via email or phone number.

3. Set up 2FA for extra account security.

4. Complete KYC verification to activate trading access.

5. Explore the dashboard and review ARI price, volume, and dividend data.

6. Deposit fiat into your trading account.

7. Place a purchase order for African Rainbow Minerals Ltd. shares at the desired price per share.

African Rainbow Minerals Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given African Rainbow Minerals Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE the identified key levels. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.