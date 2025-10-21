Shareholders have passed the resolutions with requisite majority approving the Disposal in terms of the applicable provisions of the Companies Act and JSE Listings Requirements.

Zeder published its audited consolidated annual financial statements for the year ending 28 February 2026, which include an unmodified audit opinion by Deloitte & Touche. The financial statements are available on Zeder’s website and the JSE SENS platform. These statements confirm no modifications from the previously published reviewed results on 23 April 2026. Additionally, Zeder has released its annual compliance report under the Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment Act, along with the latest BEE certificate, both accessible on the company’s website.

Zeder's integrated annual report and notice of Zeder's 2026 annual general meeting ('AGM') were distributed to shareholders today, 19 June 2026 on the company's website. The AGM will be held as a virtual meeting, to be conducted entirely by electronic communication on Wednesday, 29 July 2026, at 11:00 am.

Zeder extended the long stop date for its disposal of Zaad to 30 November 2026, from the original 31 July 2026, due to ongoing approval processes with Competition Authorities. The transaction remains subject to certain conditions precedent, with approval anticipated before the revised date.

Shareholders were advised that at the annual general meeting of the Company held on Wednesday, 29 July 2026 via electronic communication, all of the resolutions were passed by the requisite majorities of the Company's shareholders.

Zeder Investments Ltd. Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Zeder Investments Ltd. shares look steady today, with price forecast signals still anchored by the latest data, dividend visibility, charts, and graph readings rather than aggressive momentum. At a price today in rands of R1.09, the buy or sell decision depends on whether investors are comfortable with preference shares-style payout expectations, the current data, and the overall cost of entry. Those checking how to buy for sale JSE exposure can use the share code ZED, compare growth and prediction metrics, and place trade orders online through a trading account on a regulated trading platform.

Zeder Investments Ltd. Live Share Data

Label Value Share Name & Ticker Zeder Investments Ltd. (ZED) Exchange JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) Sector & Industry Financials / Investment Holding Companies Current Price R1.09 Market Capitalization 1.68bn P/E Ratio -64.12 Dividend Yield – Trading Volume (Live Data) 1 301 Recent Price Change 0 Data as of 2026-08-28 09:59:48

Zeder Investments Ltd. Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price R1.09, unchanged from the previous close Market Cap 1.68bn, indicating a small-to-mid market presence P/E Ratio -64.12, suggesting distorted earnings visibility rather than clear undervaluation Dividend Yield –, not currently offering a stated income yield Volatility Low, with a flat recent price change and modest live volume

Zeder Investments Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish outlook is limited unless turnover expands and price holds above the current R1.09 area. The flat move and muted volume suggest consolidation rather than momentum. On the downside, any break below today’s level could pressure short-term sentiment, while a sustained pickup in trading activity would be needed to confirm direction.

FAQ on Zeder Investments Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are Zeder Investments Ltd. shares?

Answer: Zeder Investments Ltd. shares represent equity in the investment holding company listed on the JSE under ZED. With a market capitalization of 1.68bn and a current price of R1.09, the stock reflects a relatively small listed investment vehicle.

Q2: How can I buy Zeder Investments Ltd. shares?

Answer: To buy Zeder Investments Ltd. shares, use a JSE-licensed trading account and search for ticker ZED. The current price is R1.09, so your order value depends on the number of shares purchased and the live market quote at execution.

Q3: What affects the price of Zeder Investments Ltd. shares?

Answer: The price of Zeder Investments Ltd. shares is influenced by the current JSE market quotation, liquidity, and company-specific sentiment. With volume at 1 301 and a recent price change of 0, today’s action suggests limited immediate pressure in either direction.

Q4: Does Zeder Investments Ltd. pay dividends?

Answer: The live data shows a dividend yield of –, which means no current yield is stated in the market feed provided. At a share price of R1.09 and a negative P/E of -64.12, income visibility remains unclear today.

Q5: How can I track my Zeder Investments Ltd. shares and dividends?

Answer: Track ZED by monitoring the JSE quote, current price of R1.09, and trading volume of 1 301. Since dividend yield is shown as –, investors should also watch announcements for any changes in payout status or company updates.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Zeder Investments Ltd. share price?

Answer: Today’s share price is being shaped by its unchanged move at R1.09, the negative P/E ratio of -64.12, and a market cap of 1.68bn. Low volume and a zero price change indicate subdued trading interest right now.

Q7: Is Zeder Investments Ltd. a good share to buy?

Answer: ZED may suit investors who want a low-priced JSE exposure at R1.09, but the negative P/E of -64.12 and absent dividend yield reduce clarity. With only 1 301 shares traded, liquidity appears modest, so caution is sensible.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Zeder Investments Ltd. shares today?

Answer: Based on today’s live data, buying Zeder Investments Ltd. shares would be a cautious decision rather than a high-conviction one. The price is R1.09, the recent change is 0, and volume is 1 301, pointing to a quiet session.

Q9: How much does one Zeder Investments Ltd. share cost?

Answer: One Zeder Investments Ltd. share costs R1.09 today. That price per share is unchanged from the previous close, and the live quote reflects the latest JSE data for ticker ZED with no stated dividend yield.

Q10: How to sell Zeder Investments Ltd. shares?

Answer: To sell Zeder Investments Ltd. shares, log in to your trading account, choose ZED, and enter a sell order near the live price of R1.09. With volume at 1 301, execution may depend on available market depth.

How to Buy Zeder Investments Ltd. Shares Step by Step

Open a free trading account with a regulated broker.

Verify your account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA for added security.

Complete KYC checks to get verified.

Review the trading dashboard and order types.

Deposit funds into your trading account.

Search for ZED on the JSE platform and place your trade.

Zeder Investments Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given Zeder Investments Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE R1.09 and SELL if the share slips BELOW that level. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.