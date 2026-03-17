Today's Verdict
Today's verdict: Primary Health Properties plc price forecast stays constructive on the back of supportive charts and cleaner graph structure, with the price today in rands at R20.8. The latest data still leaves room to buy or sell with discipline, while preference shares, dividend payout visibility, and growth expectations shape the setup. For anyone checking how to buy the JSE share code PHP via an online trading account, the for sale price and overall cost can be assessed quickly in a live trading view before placing a trading order.
Primary Health Properties plc Live Share Data
|Label
|Value
|Data as of
|2026-08-28 10:03:23
|Share Name & Ticker
|Primary Health Properties plc (PHP)
|Exchange
|JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange)
|Sector & Industry
|Real Estate / Healthcare Property
|Current Price
|20.8
|Market Capitalization
|53.90bn
|P/E Ratio
|14.79
|Dividend Yield
|7.82%
|Trading Volume (Live Data)
|15
|Recent Price Change
|0.14
Primary Health Properties plc Key Highlights
|Label
|Value
|Current Price
|20.8, reflecting a 0.14 rise from the previous close
|Market Cap
|53.90bn, indicating a large market presence
|P/E Ratio
|14.79, suggesting fair valuation
|Dividend Yield
|7.82, attractive for income-focused investors
|Volatility
|Low, supported by the modest live volume of 15 and a narrow price change
Primary Health Properties plc Limited Forecast Insights
Bullish short-term bias remains possible if the share continues to hold near 20.8 with buying interest improving beyond the current volume of 15. The 7.82% dividend yield and 14.79 P/E ratio support a stable income profile, but momentum needs firmer turnover before any breakout can be treated as reliable.
A softer tone would emerge if the price slips below the recent 0.14 gain, especially if JSE liquidity stays thin. For now, the setup points to range trading rather than an aggressive trend, so traders should watch price action and volume closely before committing.
FAQ on Primary Health Properties plc Shares
Q1: What are Primary Health Properties plc shares?
Answer: Primary Health Properties plc shares represent ownership in PHP on the JSE. With a current price of 20.8, market cap of 53.90bn, and a 7.82% dividend yield, the shares appeal mainly to investors seeking income and steady exposure to healthcare property.
Q2: How can I buy Primary Health Properties plc shares?
Answer: To buy PHP shares, open a JSE trading account, fund it, and place an order using the share code PHP. At 20.8 per share, the live market value should be checked before purchase, especially given the low trading volume of 15.
Q3: What affects the price of Primary Health Properties plc shares?
Answer: The share price is influenced by the current 20.8 level, the 0.14 recent change, market cap of 53.90bn, and volume of 15. A 14.79 P/E ratio and 7.82% dividend yield also shape how investors value PHP.
Q4: Does Primary Health Properties plc pay dividends?
Answer: Yes, PHP shows a dividend yield of 7.82, which suggests a meaningful dividend profile for income-focused investors. That yield sits alongside the 20.8 share price and 53.90bn market cap, making the distribution feature a key part of the investment case.
Q5: How can I track my Primary Health Properties plc shares and dividends?
Answer: Track PHP shares and dividends through your JSE trading account by monitoring the 20.8 price, 0.14 move, and 7.82 dividend yield. The low live volume of 15 makes regular price checks useful when verifying execution quality and payout expectations.
Q6: What factors are affecting the Primary Health Properties plc share price?
Answer: Key factors include the 20.8 current price, the modest 0.14 move, and very thin trading volume of 15. The 53.90bn market cap supports size, while the 14.79 P/E and 7.82 dividend yield help frame valuation and income appeal.
Q7: Is Primary Health Properties plc a good share to buy?
Answer: PHP may suit investors who prioritise income, since the 7.82 dividend yield is strong relative to the 20.8 price. The 14.79 P/E ratio looks reasonable, but the low volume of 15 means buyers should be patient and selective.
Q8: Is it advisable to buy Primary Health Properties plc shares today?
Answer: Buying today can be considered if you accept a measured pace, because PHP sits at 20.8 and has only risen by 0.14. The 53.90bn market cap and 7.82 yield support stability, but the volume of 15 limits urgency.
Q9: How much does one Primary Health Properties plc share cost?
Answer: One Primary Health Properties plc share costs 20.8 on the live JSE feed. That price per share sits alongside a 53.90bn market cap, a 14.79 P/E ratio, and a 7.82 dividend yield, giving investors a clear snapshot.
Q10: How to sell Primary Health Properties plc shares?
Answer: Sell PHP shares through your JSE trading account by entering the share code PHP and choosing a sell order at or near 20.8. Given the live volume of 15 and the recent 0.14 move, execution may require patience.
How to Buy Primary Health Properties plc Shares Step by Step
Open a free trading account.
Verify the account via email or phone number.
Set up 2FA, or two factor authentication.
Complete KYC verification.
Review the trading dashboard and market tools.
Deposit fiat into your trading account.
Purchase the shares you want and manage the trade in line with your plan.
Primary Health Properties plc Actionable Financial Advice
Given Primary Health Properties plc's current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE 20.8 and the market continues to support the 7.82 dividend yield. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.