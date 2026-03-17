The company has released an announcement regarding its unaudited financial results.

Rental and related income shot up to GBP197 million (GBP90 million) bringing net rental and related income up to GBP176 million (GBP79 million). Operating profit jumped to GBP182 million (GBP92 million). In addition, headline earnings per share was flat at GBP3.2 pence per share (GBP3.2 pence per share). Results presentation A virtual presentation for analysts and investors will be streamed via live webcast on 30 July 2026 at 11.30am (12.30pm SAST) with conference call facility available. Following the presentation, there will be a managed Q&A session. Webcast: brrmedia.news/PHP_HY26 Telephone (quote 'PHP Results' when prompted) UK-wide: +44 (0) 33 0551 0200 South Africa toll free: 0 800 980 512 A recording of the webcast will be made available from c.3.00pm UK time (4.00pm SAST) 30 July 2026 on the PHP website, www.phpgroup.co.uk/. Company outlook The immediate focus of the business remains on delivering the strategic benefits and priorities following the combination with Assura: managing leverage through moving assets into joint ventures or sales, integrating the two businesses whilst continuing to deliver further cost and operating synergy benefits, and refinancing the balance of the acquisition facility. PHP has delivered another period of strong operational and financial performance with a focus on driving rental growth from our existing assets, and we are encouraged by the firmer tone of open market rental growth experienced over the last couple of years. We believe the dynamics of inflation in recent years, including significantly increased build costs combined with demand for new primary care facilities and the structural demand to modernise the estate, will continue to drive future rental growth, as evidenced through opportunities in our asset management and development pipelines. Our portfolio has consistently delivered resilient operating metrics in a healthcare market with strong fundamental demographic characteristics, supported by a supportive political backdrop and the need for greater investment in healthcare infrastructure to support the delivery of services in local community settings. PHP has a unique portfolio, strong operational platform and skill-set across primary care in the UK and Ireland with attractive future growth opportunities focused around private hospitals and adjacent healthcare assets. These factors give us confidence in our ability to continue to generate attractive shareholder returns which, combined with our disciplined strategy and financial framework, support our ability to maintain our progressive dividend policy and enable us to look forward to the rest of 2026 and beyond with confidence.

PHP will host a live investor presentation on 11 August 2026 at 1.30pm BST, led by CEO Mark Davies and CFO Richard Howell. The session is aimed at retail investors and is accessible via Investor Meet Company, where existing followers will receive automatic invitations. Shareholders can submit questions beforehand or during the event.

PHP announced that, further to the completion of the recommended shares and cash offer for the entire issued, and to be issued, ordinary share capital of Assura, which was declared unconditional on 12 August 2025, it has duly confirmed in writing to The Panel on Takeovers and Mergers that it has complied with the post-offer intention statements, as detailed in its announcement made under Rule 2.7 of the Code on 16 May 2025, the original offer document published on 13 June 2025 and the revised offer document published on 27 June 2025.

Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Primary Health Properties plc price forecast stays constructive on the back of supportive charts and cleaner graph structure, with the price today in rands at R20.8. The latest data still leaves room to buy or sell with discipline, while preference shares, dividend payout visibility, and growth expectations shape the setup. For anyone checking how to buy the JSE share code PHP via an online trading account, the for sale price and overall cost can be assessed quickly in a live trading view before placing a trading order.

Primary Health Properties plc Live Share Data

Label Value Data as of 2026-08-28 10:03:23 Share Name & Ticker Primary Health Properties plc (PHP) Exchange JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) Sector & Industry Real Estate / Healthcare Property Current Price 20.8 Market Capitalization 53.90bn P/E Ratio 14.79 Dividend Yield 7.82% Trading Volume (Live Data) 15 Recent Price Change 0.14

Primary Health Properties plc Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price 20.8, reflecting a 0.14 rise from the previous close Market Cap 53.90bn, indicating a large market presence P/E Ratio 14.79, suggesting fair valuation Dividend Yield 7.82, attractive for income-focused investors Volatility Low, supported by the modest live volume of 15 and a narrow price change

Primary Health Properties plc Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish short-term bias remains possible if the share continues to hold near 20.8 with buying interest improving beyond the current volume of 15. The 7.82% dividend yield and 14.79 P/E ratio support a stable income profile, but momentum needs firmer turnover before any breakout can be treated as reliable.

A softer tone would emerge if the price slips below the recent 0.14 gain, especially if JSE liquidity stays thin. For now, the setup points to range trading rather than an aggressive trend, so traders should watch price action and volume closely before committing.

FAQ on Primary Health Properties plc Shares

Q1: What are Primary Health Properties plc shares?

Answer: Primary Health Properties plc shares represent ownership in PHP on the JSE. With a current price of 20.8, market cap of 53.90bn, and a 7.82% dividend yield, the shares appeal mainly to investors seeking income and steady exposure to healthcare property.

Q2: How can I buy Primary Health Properties plc shares?

Answer: To buy PHP shares, open a JSE trading account, fund it, and place an order using the share code PHP. At 20.8 per share, the live market value should be checked before purchase, especially given the low trading volume of 15.

Q3: What affects the price of Primary Health Properties plc shares?

Answer: The share price is influenced by the current 20.8 level, the 0.14 recent change, market cap of 53.90bn, and volume of 15. A 14.79 P/E ratio and 7.82% dividend yield also shape how investors value PHP.

Q4: Does Primary Health Properties plc pay dividends?

Answer: Yes, PHP shows a dividend yield of 7.82, which suggests a meaningful dividend profile for income-focused investors. That yield sits alongside the 20.8 share price and 53.90bn market cap, making the distribution feature a key part of the investment case.

Q5: How can I track my Primary Health Properties plc shares and dividends?

Answer: Track PHP shares and dividends through your JSE trading account by monitoring the 20.8 price, 0.14 move, and 7.82 dividend yield. The low live volume of 15 makes regular price checks useful when verifying execution quality and payout expectations.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Primary Health Properties plc share price?

Answer: Key factors include the 20.8 current price, the modest 0.14 move, and very thin trading volume of 15. The 53.90bn market cap supports size, while the 14.79 P/E and 7.82 dividend yield help frame valuation and income appeal.

Q7: Is Primary Health Properties plc a good share to buy?

Answer: PHP may suit investors who prioritise income, since the 7.82 dividend yield is strong relative to the 20.8 price. The 14.79 P/E ratio looks reasonable, but the low volume of 15 means buyers should be patient and selective.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Primary Health Properties plc shares today?

Answer: Buying today can be considered if you accept a measured pace, because PHP sits at 20.8 and has only risen by 0.14. The 53.90bn market cap and 7.82 yield support stability, but the volume of 15 limits urgency.

Q9: How much does one Primary Health Properties plc share cost?

Answer: One Primary Health Properties plc share costs 20.8 on the live JSE feed. That price per share sits alongside a 53.90bn market cap, a 14.79 P/E ratio, and a 7.82 dividend yield, giving investors a clear snapshot.

Q10: How to sell Primary Health Properties plc shares?

Answer: Sell PHP shares through your JSE trading account by entering the share code PHP and choosing a sell order at or near 20.8. Given the live volume of 15 and the recent 0.14 move, execution may require patience.

How to Buy Primary Health Properties plc Shares Step by Step

Open a free trading account.

Verify the account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA, or two factor authentication.

Complete KYC verification.

Review the trading dashboard and market tools.

Deposit fiat into your trading account.

Purchase the shares you want and manage the trade in line with your plan.

Primary Health Properties plc Actionable Financial Advice

Given Primary Health Properties plc's current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE 20.8 and the market continues to support the 7.82 dividend yield. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.