A circular ('Circular'), regarding amendment of the existing constitution of the Company will be distributed today, Thursday, 2 July 2026. The Circular also incorporates a notice convening an extraordinary general meeting ('EGM') of shareholders ('Notice of EGM') for the purpose of considering, and, if deemed fit, passing, with or without modification, the resolution contained in the Notice of EGM Notice of extraordinary general meeting An EGM will be held at 14:00 on Thursday, 20 August 2026, means of audio - visual communication on Zoom to consider and, if deemed fit, to approve and adopt, with or without modification, the resolution set out in the Notice of EGM.

Choppies Enterprises Ltd. held its 2026 Extraordinary General Meeting on 20 August 2026. Shareholders approved a special resolution to adopt an updated Constitution, with 81% voting in favour, 19% against, and 8% abstaining. The resolution was supported by approximately 87% of the total 1 824 461 674 shares in issue.

Choppies Enterprises Ltd. Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Choppies Enterprises Ltd. SHARES on the jse remain a closely watched trade, with charts and historical graph data pointing to steady growth rather than a sharp breakout, keeping the price forecast and prediction cautiously balanced. The price today in rands is R1.13, so the buy or sell decision depends on whether investors see the current cost as attractive for sale entry or prefer to wait. While no preference shares payout is shown here, the ordinary dividend remains part of the income case, and the share code CHP helps with data checks, online trading, and how to buy or sell through a funded trading account. The current graph setup suggests a measured outlook, not an aggressive one, and the live data supports a disciplined trade rather than a rushed purchase.

Choppies Enterprises Ltd. Live Share Data

Label Value Share Name & Ticker Choppies Enterprises Ltd. (CHP) Exchange JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) Sector & Industry Consumer Staples / Food & Staples Retailing Current Price 1.13 Market Capitalization 2.06bn P/E Ratio 16.17 Dividend Yield 1.65 Trading Volume (Live Data) Data not provided Recent Price Change 0 Data as of 2026-08-27 17:05:00

Choppies Enterprises Ltd. Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price 1.13, reflecting a 0 move from the previous close Market Cap 2.06bn, indicating a mid market presence P/E Ratio 16.17, suggesting fair valuation Dividend Yield 1.65, attractive for income-focused investors Volatility Low to moderate volatility based on the flat recent price change

Choppies Enterprises Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

With the price holding at 1.13 and no recent change, the near-term tone is neutral to mildly constructive. A clean move above the current level could support a modest breakout view, but the absence of live volume data keeps conviction limited. Macroeconomic pressure on consumer spending and retail margins remains the main watchpoint.

FAQ on Choppies Enterprises Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are Choppies Enterprises Ltd. shares?

Answer: Choppies Enterprises Ltd. SHARES are equity securities listed on the JSE under CHP. At a price per share of 1.13, they represent a mid-sized consumer staples business with a market cap of 2.06bn, a P/E of 16.17, and a dividend yield of 1.65.

Q2: How can I buy Choppies Enterprises Ltd. shares?

Answer: You can buy Choppies Enterprises Ltd. SHARES through a JSE-approved trading account that supports CHP. At today’s price per share of 1.13, investors would place an order on an online platform, then monitor execution, fees, and settlement through their broker.

Q3: What affects the price of Choppies Enterprises Ltd. shares?

Answer: The share price is mainly shaped by CHP’s 1.13 level, the 0 recent change, and wider market sentiment. Its 2.06bn market cap, 16.17 P/E, and consumer staples sector also influence how traders assess valuation and risk on the JSE.

Q4: Does Choppies Enterprises Ltd. pay dividends?

Answer: Yes, the live data shows a dividend yield of 1.65 for Choppies Enterprises Ltd. SHARES. That suggests income is part of the investment case, although the current table does not provide a dividend amount. The price today is 1.13 per share.

Q5: How can I track my Choppies Enterprises Ltd. shares and dividends?

Answer: Track CHP SHARES by checking the JSE ticker, the 1.13 price per share, and the 1.65 dividend yield. Monitor your trading account statements for dividend credits, and compare the 0 price change with market cap and P/E updates over time.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Choppies Enterprises Ltd. share price?

Answer: Current factors include the 1.13 price, the flat 0 change, the 2.06bn valuation, and the 16.17 P/E ratio. The consumer staples sector can also respond to retail demand, margin pressure, and investor appetite for dividend-paying SHARES on the JSE.

Q7: Is Choppies Enterprises Ltd. a good share to buy?

Answer: Based only on the live data, CHP may appeal to investors seeking SHARES with a dividend yield of 1.65 and a price per share of 1.13. The 16.17 P/E suggests fair valuation, but the 0 move limits urgency for a buy decision.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Choppies Enterprises Ltd. shares today?

Answer: Today, a buy decision depends on whether you want exposure at 1.13 and are comfortable with the current 0 change. The share offers a 1.65 dividend yield and a 2.06bn market cap, but live volume data is not provided for confirmation.

Q9: How much does one Choppies Enterprises Ltd. share cost?

Answer: One Choppies Enterprises Ltd. share costs 1.13 today. That price per share applies to CHP on the JSE, with a reported market cap of 2.06bn, a P/E ratio of 16.17, and a dividend yield of 1.65 for investors to assess.

Q10: How to sell Choppies Enterprises Ltd. shares?

Answer: To sell CHP SHARES, log into your trading account, select the JSE ticker, and place a sell order at the desired price per share. With the live price at 1.13 and no recent move, traders may choose patience or immediate execution.

How to Buy Choppies Enterprises Ltd. Shares Step by Step

Open a free trading account.

Verify the account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA for security.

Complete KYC to get verified.

Explore the trading dashboard.

Deposit fiat into your account.

Buy and trade the SHARES you want in your portfolio.

Choppies Enterprises Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given Choppies Enterprises Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the SHARES if prices move ABOVE the identified key levels. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.