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Choppies Enterprises Ltd. JSE: CHP
R1.13 – 0 (0%) Prices delayed 15 min · Last updated: 2026-08-28 17:05:00
Open
1.13
Prev close
1.13
Day range
1.13 - 1.13
Volume
52-wk range
0.95 – 1.13
Market cap
2.06bn
P/E Ratio
16.17
EPS (ZARc)
6.99
Dividend Yield
1.65%
DPS (ZARc)
2 (BWP)
Price performance
Intraday — 7D — 1M — 3M — 6M — 1Y — 3Y — 5Y — YTD —
Loading chart…
Analyst consensus
Consensus Chart
Key statistics
Market cap2.06bn
EPS6.99
P/E ratio16.17
Div. yield1.65%
DPS 2 (BWP)
Issued shares1.82bn
52-week range
R 0.95 R 1.13
R1.13
Price overview
Open1.13
Previous close1.13
Day range1.13 - 1.13
Volume
52-week range0.95 – 1.13
Change 0 (0%)
P/E ratio16.17
EPS6.99
Dividend 2 (BWP)
Dividend yield1.65%
Important dates
  • Jun 2025 Final
    Released 22 Sep 2025
  • Final Div 0.006 BWP
    Decl 22 Sep 2025, LDT 21 Oct 2025
  • Final Div 0.006 BWP
    Decl 22 Sep 2025, Pay 5 Nov 2025
  • Dec 2025
    Half Year
  • Dec 2025 Interim
    Released 25 Mar 2026
  • Interim Div 0.01 BWP
    Decl 25 Mar 2026, LDT 14 Apr 2026
  • Interim Div 0.01 BWP
    Decl 25 Mar 2026, Pay 29 Apr 2026
  • Jun 2026
    Prev Year End
  • Jun 2026 Final
    Unconfirmed for 22 Sep
  • Next Expected Final Div 0.006 BWP
    Decl 22 Sep 2026, LDT 21 Oct 2026
  • Next Expected Final Div 0.006 BWP
    Decl 22 Sep 2026, Pay 5 Nov 2026
  • 27 Nov 2026
    AGM Unconfirmed
  • Dec 2026
    Half Year
  • Dec 2026 Interim
    Unconfirmed for 25 Mar
  • Next Expected Interim Div 0.01 BWP
    Decl 25 Mar 2027, LDT 14 Apr 2027
  • Next Expected Interim Div 0.01 BWP
    Decl 25 Mar 2027, Pay 29 Apr 2027
  • Jun 2027
    Next Year End
Financial results
BWP million Dec 25 Dec 24
Turnover 5 091 4 677
Attributable Income 77 83
Market Cap (ZARm) 14 468 1 459.60
EPS (ZARc) 5.25 5.99
HEPS (Cont Ops)(ZARc) 3.88 9.49
DPS (ZARc) 1.16 2.22
Latest SENS announcements
  • Choppies - extraordinary general meeting results
    2026-08-21 09:03:53
    Choppies Enterprises Ltd. held its 2026 Extraordinary General Meeting on 20 August 2026. Shareholders approved a special resolution to adopt an updated Constitution, with 81% voting in favour, 19% against, and 8% abstaining. The resolution was supported by approximately 87% of the total 1 824 461 674 shares in issue.
  • Choppies - circular and notice of EGM
    2026-07-02 09:38:15
    A circular ('Circular'), regarding amendment of the existing constitution of the Company will be distributed today, Thursday, 2 July 2026. The Circular also incorporates a notice convening an extraordinary general meeting ('EGM') of shareholders ('Notice of EGM') for the purpose of considering, and, if deemed fit, passing, with or without modification, the resolution contained in the Notice of EGM Notice of extraordinary general meeting An EGM will be held at 14:00 on Thursday, 20 August 2026, means of audio - visual communication on Zoom to consider and, if deemed fit, to approve and adopt, with or without modification, the resolution set out in the Notice of EGM.
  • Choppies Enterprises Ltd. - Dealing in securities
    2026-06-26 15:30:00
    A director has dealt in shares of the company.
  • Choppies Enterprises Ltd. - Dealing in securities
    2026-06-23 16:00:00
    A director has dealt in shares of the company.
  • Choppies Enterprises Ltd. - Dealing in securities
    2026-05-20 16:30:00
    A director has dealt in shares of the company.
Peer comparison
Company Price (ZAR) Change Market cap
SHOPRIT (SHP) R 306.12 -0.33%
BIDCORP (BID) R 446.55 +0.81%
BOXER (BOX) R 77.72 +0.82%
PICKNPAY (PIK) R 19.42 -1.42%
SPAR (SPP) R 39.35 -2.65%
CHOPPIES (CHP) R 1.13 +13%

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Choppies Enterprises Ltd. Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Choppies Enterprises Ltd. SHARES on the jse remain a closely watched trade, with charts and historical graph data pointing to steady growth rather than a sharp breakout, keeping the price forecast and prediction cautiously balanced. The price today in rands is R1.13, so the buy or sell decision depends on whether investors see the current cost as attractive for sale entry or prefer to wait. While no preference shares payout is shown here, the ordinary dividend remains part of the income case, and the share code CHP helps with data checks, online trading, and how to buy or sell through a funded trading account. The current graph setup suggests a measured outlook, not an aggressive one, and the live data supports a disciplined trade rather than a rushed purchase.

Choppies Enterprises Ltd. Live Share Data

LabelValue
Share Name & TickerChoppies Enterprises Ltd. (CHP)
ExchangeJSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange)
Sector & IndustryConsumer Staples / Food & Staples Retailing
Current Price1.13
Market Capitalization2.06bn
P/E Ratio16.17
Dividend Yield1.65
Trading Volume (Live Data)Data not provided
Recent Price Change0
Data as of2026-08-27 17:05:00

Choppies Enterprises Ltd. Key Highlights

LabelValue
Current Price1.13, reflecting a 0 move from the previous close
Market Cap2.06bn, indicating a mid market presence
P/E Ratio16.17, suggesting fair valuation
Dividend Yield1.65, attractive for income-focused investors
VolatilityLow to moderate volatility based on the flat recent price change

Choppies Enterprises Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

With the price holding at 1.13 and no recent change, the near-term tone is neutral to mildly constructive. A clean move above the current level could support a modest breakout view, but the absence of live volume data keeps conviction limited. Macroeconomic pressure on consumer spending and retail margins remains the main watchpoint.

FAQ on Choppies Enterprises Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are Choppies Enterprises Ltd. shares?
Answer: Choppies Enterprises Ltd. SHARES are equity securities listed on the JSE under CHP. At a price per share of 1.13, they represent a mid-sized consumer staples business with a market cap of 2.06bn, a P/E of 16.17, and a dividend yield of 1.65.

Q2: How can I buy Choppies Enterprises Ltd. shares?
Answer: You can buy Choppies Enterprises Ltd. SHARES through a JSE-approved trading account that supports CHP. At today’s price per share of 1.13, investors would place an order on an online platform, then monitor execution, fees, and settlement through their broker.

Q3: What affects the price of Choppies Enterprises Ltd. shares?
Answer: The share price is mainly shaped by CHP’s 1.13 level, the 0 recent change, and wider market sentiment. Its 2.06bn market cap, 16.17 P/E, and consumer staples sector also influence how traders assess valuation and risk on the JSE.

Q4: Does Choppies Enterprises Ltd. pay dividends?
Answer: Yes, the live data shows a dividend yield of 1.65 for Choppies Enterprises Ltd. SHARES. That suggests income is part of the investment case, although the current table does not provide a dividend amount. The price today is 1.13 per share.

Q5: How can I track my Choppies Enterprises Ltd. shares and dividends?
Answer: Track CHP SHARES by checking the JSE ticker, the 1.13 price per share, and the 1.65 dividend yield. Monitor your trading account statements for dividend credits, and compare the 0 price change with market cap and P/E updates over time.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Choppies Enterprises Ltd. share price?
Answer: Current factors include the 1.13 price, the flat 0 change, the 2.06bn valuation, and the 16.17 P/E ratio. The consumer staples sector can also respond to retail demand, margin pressure, and investor appetite for dividend-paying SHARES on the JSE.

Q7: Is Choppies Enterprises Ltd. a good share to buy?
Answer: Based only on the live data, CHP may appeal to investors seeking SHARES with a dividend yield of 1.65 and a price per share of 1.13. The 16.17 P/E suggests fair valuation, but the 0 move limits urgency for a buy decision.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Choppies Enterprises Ltd. shares today?
Answer: Today, a buy decision depends on whether you want exposure at 1.13 and are comfortable with the current 0 change. The share offers a 1.65 dividend yield and a 2.06bn market cap, but live volume data is not provided for confirmation.

Q9: How much does one Choppies Enterprises Ltd. share cost?
Answer: One Choppies Enterprises Ltd. share costs 1.13 today. That price per share applies to CHP on the JSE, with a reported market cap of 2.06bn, a P/E ratio of 16.17, and a dividend yield of 1.65 for investors to assess.

Q10: How to sell Choppies Enterprises Ltd. shares?
Answer: To sell CHP SHARES, log into your trading account, select the JSE ticker, and place a sell order at the desired price per share. With the live price at 1.13 and no recent move, traders may choose patience or immediate execution.

How to Buy Choppies Enterprises Ltd. Shares Step by Step

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Deposit fiat into your account.

Buy and trade the SHARES you want in your portfolio.

Choppies Enterprises Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given Choppies Enterprises Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the SHARES if prices move ABOVE the identified key levels. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.

Latest News On Choppies Shares
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