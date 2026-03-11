Harmony Gold Mining Company Ltd. ('Harmony') announced that it has concluded new syndicated multi-tranche, multi-currency loan facilities ('the transaction'), comprising USD500 million, AUD500 million and R7 billion. The transaction reduces Harmony's funding costs relative to the refinanced facilities, extends its maturity profile and strengthens liquidity, while demonstrating strong support from the banking market.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Ltd. has appointed Faan Lombard as Chairperson of its Nomination Committee and as Lead Independent Director, effective 14 August 2026. Lombard succeeds Dr. Mavuso Msimang in these roles, with Dr. Msimang remaining on the Nomination Committee. These appointments complement Lombard’s existing membership of the Audit and Risk Committee. The changes are in accordance with JSE Listings Requirements.

The company has issued a statement regarding an interest in shares.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Ltd. reported a strong FY26, with gold production of 44 464kg (1 429 551oz) and copper from the CSA mine at 18 207 tonnes, both meeting guidance. The company benefited from higher gold prices, averaging R2 069 710/kg (USD3 811/oz), and recognised R2.8 billion (USD165 million) in impairment reversals. Earnings per share (EPS) are expected to increase by 90% to 108% in ZAR terms, with basic EPS between 4 400 and 4 800 cents, and between USD265 and USD285 cents. Headline earnings per share (HEPS) is projected to rise by 73% to 90%, reaching 4 050 to 4 450 cents. The full financial results will be published on 27 August 2026.

Revenue for the year rose to R99.2 billion (R73.9 billion) with gross profit coming in higher at R44.6 billion (R24.1 billion). Operating profit increased to R40.6 billion (R20.3 billion) and net profit for the year attributable to owners of the parent went up to R29.3 billion (R14.4 billion). Additionally, headline earnings per share grew to 4 363 cents per share (2 337 cents per share). Notice of final gross cash dividend The board approved, and notice is hereby given, that a final gross cash dividend of 750 cents (USD46.86651 cents) per ordinary share in respect of the 12 months ended 30 June 2026, has been declared payable to the registered shareholders of Harmony on Monday, 12 October 2026.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Ltd. Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Harmony Gold Mining Company Ltd. charts and historical graph readings point to resilient growth, keeping the price forecast constructive while the latest data supports a cautious buy or sell review. The price today in rands is R337.49, and the share is trading with a steady dividend profile rather than any preference shares emphasis, so payout expectations stay relevant for income-minded holders. For investors comparing cost and for sale opportunities online, the share code HAR can be assessed on the JSE, and how to buy it starts with a trading account that supports active trading, since today’s data and graph setup suggest the market is still balancing growth against near-term volatility prediction.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Ltd. Live Share Data

Label Value Share Name & Ticker Harmony Gold Mining Company Ltd. (HAR) Exchange JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) Sector & Industry Basic Materials / Gold Current Price 337.49 Market Capitalization 217.12bn P/E Ratio 7.81 Dividend Yield 3.75 Trading Volume (Live Data) 312 467 Recent Price Change -1.02 Data as of 2026-08-28 09:45:54

Harmony Gold Mining Company Ltd. Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price R337.49, down 1.02 from the previous close Market Cap 217.12bn, indicating a large market presence P/E Ratio 7.81, suggesting potential undervaluation relative to earnings Dividend Yield 3.75, attractive for income-focused investors Volatility Moderate volatility, supported by active volume of 312 467 shares

Harmony Gold Mining Company Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

The near-term setup leans cautiously bearish after the latest -1.02 move against a 337.49 price base. If volume remains close to 312 467 and buyers fail to reclaim recent intraday weakness, momentum may stay mixed. A sustained hold above current levels would improve the short-term tone.

FAQ on Harmony Gold Mining Company Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are Harmony Gold Mining Company Ltd. shares?

Answer: Harmony Gold Mining Company Ltd. shares are JSE-listed ordinary shares in a large-cap basic materials company. The stock trades under HAR, last priced at R337.49, with a market capitalization of 217.12bn and a 7.81 P/E ratio.

Q2: How can I buy Harmony Gold Mining Company Ltd. shares?

Answer: You can buy HAR through a JSE-supported trading account. The live price per share is R337.49, so the purchase value depends on your order size. Trading activity is supported by volume of 312 467 shares, which helps execution quality.

Q3: What affects the price of Harmony Gold Mining Company Ltd. shares?

Answer: The share price is influenced by earnings expectations, valuation, trading volume, and market sentiment. With a 7.81 P/E ratio, R337.49 current price, and a -1.02 recent change, investors are clearly watching momentum and value signals together.

Q4: Does Harmony Gold Mining Company Ltd. pay dividends?

Answer: Yes, the live data shows a dividend yield of 3.75, which indicates income distribution to shareholders. At a price of R337.49, that payout measure may appeal to investors who want some return beyond price movement and trading gains.

Q5: How can I track my Harmony Gold Mining Company Ltd. shares and dividends?

Answer: Track HAR by monitoring the JSE quote, current price of R337.49, trading volume of 312 467, and dividend yield of 3.75. These data points help investors follow performance, dividend income, and market interest in one view.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Harmony Gold Mining Company Ltd. share price?

Answer: The latest shares data show a R337.49 price, a -1.02 move, and a 312 467 trading volume, suggesting active re-pricing. The 217.12bn market cap and 7.81 P/E also shape how the market values the stock today.

Q7: Is Harmony Gold Mining Company Ltd. a good share to buy?

Answer: Based on the live numbers alone, HAR looks reasonably priced with a 7.81 P/E and a 3.75 dividend yield. That said, whether to buy depends on your risk tolerance and how you interpret the recent -1.02 price move.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Harmony Gold Mining Company Ltd. shares today?

Answer: Today’s data show R337.49 per share and moderate volume, so the setup is not extreme. A buy decision would usually depend on whether you want income from the 3.75 dividend yield or are comfortable with short-term price swings.

Q9: How much does one Harmony Gold Mining Company Ltd. share cost?

Answer: One share costs R337.49 today. That price per share sits alongside a 217.12bn market cap, a 7.81 P/E ratio, and a -1.02 recent change, giving investors a clear snapshot of valuation and movement.

Q10: How to sell Harmony Gold Mining Company Ltd. shares?

Answer: To sell HAR shares, place a sell order through your JSE trading account at the desired price. With current data showing R337.49 and volume of 312 467, traders can use live market depth to assess execution.

How to Buy Harmony Gold Mining Company Ltd. Shares Step by Step

Open a free trading account.

Verify the account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA for added account security.

Complete KYC verification.

Review the trading dashboard and order types.

Deposit fiat into your trading account.

Purchase HAR shares on the JSE.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given Harmony Gold Mining Company Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE R337.49 and SELL if they fail to hold BELOW that level. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.