Equites' noteholders and shareholders were advised that GCR Ratings has undertaken a credit rating review of the Company, the outcome of which has been to affirm the national scale long and short-term issuer ratings at AA-(ZA) and A1+(ZA) respectively, and to retain a Stable Outlook. The full credit rating announcement with details of GCR's rationale is available at: gcrratings.com/announcements/

Equites issued a notice for its annual general meeting (AGM) scheduled for 13 August 2026, which will be held virtually and at its Cape Town offices. Shareholders are invited to participate and vote, with the last trading day for eligibility on 4 August 2026 and the record date on 7 August 2026. The AGM will include a resolution for a proposed specific share repurchase of up to 168 596 shares from participants of the Equites conditional share plan (CSP), primarily to settle tax liabilities. The repurchase will be conducted from a wholly-owned subsidiary at a volume weighted average price of R17.58 per share, with an estimated cash outlay of approximately R2 963 871. The shares will be held as treasury shares, with no change to the issued share capital of 868 244 585 shares. The transaction is subject to shareholder approval and other conditions.

Equites will host shareholder engagement sessions ahead of its annual general meeting scheduled for 13 August 2026. These sessions aim to discuss key topics such as the company's remuneration policy and proposed amendments to its memorandum of incorporation, which will be presented for shareholder approval at the AGM. The presentation materials are available on the company's website. Shareholders who wish to participate and have not received an invitation are encouraged to register their interest by emailing investors@equites.co.za.

Shareholders were advised that at the annual general meeting of shareholders held on Thursday, 13 August 2026 all of the resolutions tabled thereat were passed by the requisite majority of Equites shareholders.

Equites will hold a pre-close investor presentation via webcast at 09h00 on 28 August 2026, covering its business activities ahead of its interim financial reporting period ending on 31 August 2026. Shareholders and noteholders are invited to register at https://www.corpcam.com/Equites28082026 to attend. A recording of the presentation will be available on the same day. An investor presentation, which will underpin the engagement, is accessible on Equites’ website at https://equites.co.za/financial-results/#investor-centre.

Equites Property Fund Ltd. Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Equites Property Fund Ltd. shares on the JSE continue to show a balanced setup, with price today in rands at R17.79 and data, charts, and graph signals pointing to steady growth rather than any dramatic breakout. For investors weighing buy or sell decisions, the current cost, dividend profile, and preference shares reference in the market discussion all matter, while the share code EQU remains easy to follow online. If you are researching how to buy or how to buy for sale opportunities through a trading account, the combination of dividend, payout, and price forecast suggests the stock deserves close watching, but the final call should still be anchored to live trading conditions and your own risk tolerance.

Equites Property Fund Ltd. Live Share Data

Label Value Share Name & Ticker Equites Property Fund Ltd. (EQU) Exchange JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) Sector & Industry Real Estate / Reit Current Price R17.79 Market Capitalization R15.37bn P/E Ratio 19.01 Dividend Yield 7.97% Trading Volume (Live Data) 4 287 Recent Price Change +0.51 Data as of 2026-08-28 10:03:21

Equites Property Fund Ltd. Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price R17.79, up R0.51 from the previous close Market Cap R15.37bn, indicating a large market presence P/E Ratio 19.01, suggesting fair valuation Dividend Yield 7.97%, attractive for income-focused investors Volatility Moderate, based on the live move and volume profile

Equites Property Fund Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish-to-neutral near term: the live price at R17.79 trades with a modest gain of R0.51, while volume of 4 287 suggests measured participation rather than a surge. The 7.97% dividend yield supports income demand, but valuation at a 19.01 P/E leaves room for consolidation if broader JSE sentiment softens.

FAQ on Equites Property Fund Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are Equites Property Fund Ltd. shares?

Answer: Equites Property Fund Ltd. shares are JSE-listed equity units in the real estate sector. The live market value is R17.79 per share, with a market capitalization of R15.37bn and a P/E ratio of 19.01, which helps investors gauge size and valuation.

Q2: How can I buy Equites Property Fund Ltd. shares?

Answer: To buy Equites Property Fund Ltd. shares, you need a trading account on the JSE through an approved brokerage. The share trades under code EQU at R17.79 today, and the live liquidity reading of 4 287 shares shows active, though not heavy, participation.

Q3: What affects the price of Equites Property Fund Ltd. shares?

Answer: The price is influenced by market demand, earnings expectations, and REIT sentiment on the JSE. For EQU, the current price of R17.79, a +0.51 move, and a 19.01 P/E ratio show how valuation and trading activity shape short-term movement.

Q4: Does Equites Property Fund Ltd. pay dividends?

Answer: Yes, the live data shows a dividend yield of 7.97%, which indicates an income-paying share. At R17.79 per share and a market cap of R15.37bn, the dividend profile remains a key part of the investment case for EQU holders.

Q5: How can I track my Equites Property Fund Ltd. shares and dividends?

Answer: Track EQU using the JSE share code, your brokerage dashboard, and dividend notices from your platform. Monitor the live price of R17.79, the 7.97% dividend yield, trading volume of 4 287, and recent change of +0.51 to stay updated.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Equites Property Fund Ltd. share price?

Answer: The share price is being shaped by the live move to R17.79, moderate volume of 4 287, and a 19.01 P/E ratio. Its large R15.37bn market cap and 7.97% dividend yield also influence how traders and investors price the share.

Q7: Is Equites Property Fund Ltd. a good share to buy?

Answer: Based on the current data, EQU may appeal to income-focused investors because the dividend yield is 7.97% and the market cap is R15.37bn. However, at R17.79 and a P/E of 19.01, buyers should weigh valuation carefully.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Equites Property Fund Ltd. shares today?

Answer: Today’s price of R17.79 and the +0.51 change suggest moderate momentum, while the 4 287 volume reading shows limited but real trading interest. Whether to buy depends on your strategy, but the dividend yield of 7.97% offers support.

Q9: How much does one Equites Property Fund Ltd. share cost?

Answer: One Equites Property Fund Ltd. share costs R17.79 today. That price per share sits alongside a market cap of R15.37bn, a P/E ratio of 19.01, and a dividend yield of 7.97%, giving a clear snapshot of the share.

Q10: How to sell Equites Property Fund Ltd. shares?

Answer: To sell EQU shares, use your brokerage’s JSE trading platform, enter the share code, and place a sell order at your chosen price. The live price is R17.79, with 4 287 shares traded and a recent change of +0.51.

How to Buy Equites Property Fund Ltd. Shares Step by Step

Open a trading account with a regulated broker.

Verify your account by email or phone number.

Set up 2FA for added security.

Complete KYC verification.

Review the dashboard and locate EQU on the JSE.

Deposit funds into your trading account.

Place a purchase order for the number of shares you want.

Monitor price per share, dividend updates, and execution status.

Equites Property Fund Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given Equites Property Fund Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE R17.79 and BUY only on sustained weakness below that level. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.