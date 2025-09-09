The Board of Directors of the Company announced the results of the Company's AGM held on Tuesday, 4 November 2025, where all the resolutions proposed at the AGM, as set out in the notice of AGM contained in the Company's integrated annual report for the year ended 30 June 2025, were passed by the requisite majority of shareholders present and voting, in person or by proxy.

Shareholders were notified that, in accordance with paragraph 16.21 and Appendix 1 to Section 11 of the JSE Listings Requirements, the Company's annual compliance report in terms of section 13G(2) of the B-BBEE Act 53 of 2003, read with the B-BBEE Amendment Act 46 of 2013, for the period 24 November 2025 to 23 November 2026 is available on the Company's website at www.bowler.co.za.

Bowler Metcalf will present its unaudited condensed consolidated financial results for the six months ending 31 December 2025 to analysts via Microsoft Teams at 09:00 on 11 February 2026. Shareholders are advised to register in advance by 15:00 on 10 February 2026 using the provided link. The presentation slides will be available on BML's website at www.bowlermetcalf.co.za during the event. The company's results are expected to be released on SENS around 3 February 2026 and will also be accessible on the website.

Revenue for the period increased by 8% to R497.3 million (R459.4 million), with profit from operations coming in 19% higher at R82.0 million (R69.1 million). Profit for the period attributable to equity holders of parent jumped to R68.5 million (R59.3 million). Furthermore, headline earnings per share was reported 16% higher at 100.18 cents per share (86.25 cents per share). Dividend declared An interim gross cash dividend of 29.00 cents per share for the six months ended 31 December 2025 (2024: 25.00 cps) has been declared.

A presentation on the Company’s condensed consolidated audited financial results for the year ended 30 June 2026 will be made to analysts at 09:00 on Friday, 11 September 2026, at its head office at 15 Harris Drive, Ottery, Cape Town. The results for the year ended 30 June 2026 are expected to be released on SENS on or about 8 September 2026.

Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Bowler Metcalf Ltd. price forecast remains anchored by steady charts and a clean historical graph, with the price today in rands holding at R14.5 as the latest data point. On balance, the buy or sell debate is shaped less by headline drift and more by dividend visibility, preference shares payout expectations, and the share code BCF; investors checking for sale opportunities can compare the cost of entry, review growth trends, and use online trading tools through a trading account to assess how to buy on the JSE. The current data and graph profile support a measured view rather than aggressive prediction, while the live trading backdrop suggests investors should watch price action for confirmation before making a purchase.

Bowler Metcalf Ltd. Live Share Data

Label Value Share Name & Ticker Bowler Metcalf Ltd. (BCF) Exchange JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) Sector & Industry Consumer Discretionary / Packaging Current Price R14.5 Market Capitalization 1.08bn P/E Ratio 7.47 Dividend Yield 5.03 Trading Volume (Live Data) Not provided Recent Price Change 0 Data as of 2026-08-27 17:05:00

Bowler Metcalf Ltd. Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price R14.5, unchanged from the previous close Market Cap 1.08bn, indicating a small market presence P/E Ratio 7.47, suggesting potential undervaluation Dividend Yield 5.03, attractive for income-focused investors Volatility Moderate, based on the unchanged recent price move

Bowler Metcalf Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish outlook stays limited but constructive if Bowler Metcalf Ltd. continues to hold around R14.5 with no negative price change. The low P/E and steady dividend yield support downside resilience, though the muted trading volume data prevents a stronger short-term breakaway call. A sustained move above recent resistance would be needed for firmer momentum.

FAQ on Bowler Metcalf Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are Bowler Metcalf Ltd. shares?

Answer: Bowler Metcalf Ltd. shares are equity securities traded on the JSE under BCF. At R14.5 per share, with a market cap of 1.08bn and a P/E of 7.47, they represent a small-cap industrial exposure with a dividend yield of 5.03.

Q2: How can I buy Bowler Metcalf Ltd. shares?

Answer: To buy Bowler Metcalf Ltd. shares, open a trading account with a JSE-approved platform, complete verification, and search for BCF. The current price per share is R14.5, so your purchase depends on available cash, platform fees, and live market access.

Q3: What affects the price of Bowler Metcalf Ltd. shares?

Answer: The share price is influenced by the current price of R14.5, the P/E ratio of 7.47, dividend yield of 5.03, and market capitalisation of 1.08bn. With recent price change at 0, sentiment appears steady, though trading volume remains unreported.

Q4: Does Bowler Metcalf Ltd. pay dividends?

Answer: Yes, Bowler Metcalf Ltd. shows a dividend yield of 5.03, which indicates dividend-paying characteristics. Based on the live data, the current price is R14.5 and recent price change is 0, making income appeal an important part of the investment case.

Q5: How can I track my Bowler Metcalf Ltd. shares and dividends?

Answer: You can track BCF shares and dividend updates through your brokerage account or trading dashboard on the JSE. Monitor the live price of R14.5, the dividend yield of 5.03, and market cap of 1.08bn to keep your records current.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Bowler Metcalf Ltd. share price?

Answer: The main factors visible in the live data are the unchanged price of R14.5, a P/E ratio of 7.47, and dividend yield of 5.03. Market cap of 1.08bn suggests modest scale, while the missing trading volume figure limits momentum analysis.

Q7: Is Bowler Metcalf Ltd. a good share to buy?

Answer: Based on the live numbers, BCF may suit investors seeking value and income, given the P/E of 7.47 and dividend yield of 5.03. The R14.5 price per share and 1.08bn market cap suggest a smaller name with measured appeal.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Bowler Metcalf Ltd. shares today?

Answer: Today’s data does not signal urgency either way, because the share price is unchanged at R14.5 and recent price change is 0. Investors considering a buy should weigh the 5.03 dividend yield, 7.47 P/E, and modest 1.08bn size.

Q9: How much does one Bowler Metcalf Ltd. share cost?

Answer: The price per share today is R14.5. That level leaves Bowler Metcalf Ltd. trading with a 1.08bn market cap, a 7.47 P/E ratio, and a 5.03 dividend yield, with no reported change from the previous close.

Q10: How to sell Bowler Metcalf Ltd. shares?

Answer: To sell Bowler Metcalf Ltd. shares, log into your trading account, locate BCF, and place a sell order at the current market price of R14.5 or your chosen limit. The decision should reflect the 0 price change and dividend profile.

How to Buy Bowler Metcalf Ltd. Shares Step by Step

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Bowler Metcalf Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given Bowler Metcalf Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE the identified key levels. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.