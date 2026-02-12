Continuing operations Revenue for the year came to USD5.8 billion (USD5.8 billion) whilst operating profit grew to USD1.4 billion (USD554.0 million). Profit for the year attributable to equity holders of South32 Ltd. jumped to USD1.1 billion (USD213.0 million). Furthermore, headline earnings per share rose to USD24.0 cents per share (USD12.4 cents per share). 2026 final dividend The board resolved to pay a final dividend of USD5.4 cents per share (fully franked) for the year ended 30 June 2026. Company outlook Production We achieved 101% of FY26 Group copper equivalent production guidance, despite localised weather impacts. Looking ahead, Sierra Gorda is expected to deliver copper equivalent production growth of 5% in FY27 and a further 2% in FY28, underpinned by higher planned copper grades in the next phase of the mine plan. At Cannington, we have increased ore processed by 20% to 2.1Mtpa in FY27, with milling of lower grade stockpiled material to supplement ore mined. Payable zinc equivalent production58 is expected to be 290.0kt over both FY27 and FY28, reflecting planned metal grades. At Australia Manganese, production guidance for FY27 and FY28 is set at 2 650kwmt to 2 900kwmt, reflecting constrained mine pit access due to elevated water volumes. FY28 production guidance is subject to receipt of required approvals for additional water management infrastructure, and its subsequent installation during the next dry season. FY27 production guidance for our aluminium value chain business remains unchanged. As the Transaction is expected to complete in H2 FY27, we have not provided guidance for FY28.

South32 declared a fully franked final dividend of US 5.4 cents per share for the year ending 30 June 2026. The record date is 18 September 2026, with payment scheduled for 15 October 2026. A ‘Notification of Dividend’ form (Appendix 3A) was lodged on the Australian Securities Exchange today and is voluntarily disclosed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange and London Stock Exchange by way of submission to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

South32 announced an extension of its Capital Management Program and lodged a voluntary buy-back notice (Appendix 3C) on the Australian Securities Exchange. The notice is also disclosed on the Johannesburg and London Stock Exchanges and will be available for inspection via the UK National Storage Mechanism.

South32 will submit its 2026 Annual Report, Climate-related Reporting Methodology, and Appendix 4D: Key to Disclosures to the National Storage Mechanism on 27 August 2026, with the annual report also uploaded to the FCA in ESEF format on 2 September 2026. These documents are accessible via South32’s investor website.

South32 Ltd. Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: South32 Ltd. price forecast signals a measured stance as charts and the latest graph data point to steady growth rather than a sharp move. The price today in rands is R60.29, and the balance of data suggests investors can assess buy or sell levels more calmly than aggressively. With the share code S32 on the jse, the dividend and payout profile remains part of the appeal, while preference shares are not the focus here. For those considering for sale opportunities or a fresh purchase, the online trading setup through a trading account makes how to buy and trade straightforward, but cost discipline still matters as prediction models stay sensitive to current data.

South32 Ltd. Live Share Data

Label Value Data as of 2026-08-28 09:51:39 Share Name & Ticker South32 Ltd. (S32) Exchange JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) Sector & Industry Basic Materials / Diversified Metals & Mining Current Price 60.29 Market Capitalization 268.25bn P/E Ratio 14.73 Dividend Yield 2.48 Trading Volume (Live Data) 68 497 Recent Price Change 0.84

South32 Ltd. Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price 60.29, reflecting a 0.84 rise from the previous close Market Cap 268.25bn — indicating large market presence P/E Ratio 14.73 — suggesting fair valuation Dividend Yield 2.48 — attractive for income-focused investors Volatility Moderate, based on the latest price change and live volume

South32 Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish outlook remains limited but constructive if S32 holds above R60.29 with continued volume near 68 497. The recent 0.84 gain and a 14.73 P/E support a stable tone, while the 2.48 dividend yield may help cushion pullbacks. A slip in basic materials sentiment would weaken momentum.

FAQ on South32 Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are South32 Ltd. shares?

Answer: South32 Ltd. shares are ordinary listed securities in S32 on the JSE. At R60.29 per share, they give investors exposure to a large 268.25bn market capitalisation, a 14.73 P/E, and a 2.48 dividend yield, with live volume at 68 497.

Q2: How can I buy South32 Ltd. shares?

Answer: To buy South32 Ltd. shares, open a JSE-enabled trading account, verify your profile, and place a purchase order for S32. The current price per share is R60.29, and live volume of 68 497 shows there is active market interest today.

Q3: What affects the price of South32 Ltd. shares?

Answer: The price of South32 Ltd. shares is affected by market capitalisation, earnings expectations reflected in the 14.73 P/E, dividend yield at 2.48, and trading volume of 68 497. Today’s 0.84 gain suggests sentiment is firm, but not excessively volatile.

Q4: Does South32 Ltd. pay dividends?

Answer: Yes, South32 Ltd. shows a dividend yield of 2.48, which signals ongoing shareholder returns. At R60.29 today, the income profile is part of the appeal for those who buy for yield as well as for price movement on the JSE.

Q5: How can I track my South32 Ltd. shares and dividends?

Answer: Track South32 Ltd. shares through your trading account using the S32 share code, live price per share of R60.29, and daily volume of 68 497. Dividend monitoring is easier when you watch the 2.48 yield and compare it with changes in the share price today.

Q6: What factors are affecting the South32 Ltd. share price?

Answer: South32 Ltd. price action is being shaped by its 268.25bn market cap, 14.73 P/E, 2.48 dividend yield, and the recent 0.84 advance. The basic materials sector and current volume of 68 497 are the main live indicators behind today’s move.

Q7: Is South32 Ltd. a good share to buy?

Answer: South32 Ltd. can suit investors who buy for a large JSE-listed exposure, moderate valuation, and dividend income. With a 14.73 P/E, 2.48 dividend yield, and R60.29 price today, it looks reasonably placed, though the decision depends on your trade horizon.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy South32 Ltd. shares today?

Answer: Buying today depends on whether you want current dividend support or near-term price movement. At R60.29 per share, with 68 497 volume and a 0.84 gain, South32 Ltd. looks liquid enough for purchase, but the final trade should match your risk tolerance.

Q9: How much does one South32 Ltd. share cost?

Answer: One South32 Ltd. share costs R60.29 today on the JSE. That price per share sits alongside a 268.25bn market cap, a 14.73 P/E, and a 2.48 dividend yield, which gives traders a clear live reference point before they buy or sell.

Q10: How to sell South32 Ltd. shares?

Answer: To sell South32 Ltd. shares, log in to your trading account, select S32, and place a sell order at your preferred price per share. With the current price at R60.29 and live volume at 68 497, the market is active enough for execution.

How to Buy South32 Ltd. Shares Step by Step

Open a FREE trading account with a JSE-capable platform.

Verify your account by email or phone number.

Set up 2FA for added security.

Complete KYC verification.

Review the trading dashboard.

Deposit fiat into your account.

Buy South32 Ltd. shares using the S32 share code.

Monitor your purchase and dividend updates.

South32 Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given South32 Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE R60.29. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.