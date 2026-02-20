AngloGold Ashanti plc Today's Verdict
Today's verdict: AngloGold Ashanti plc share code ANG shows price forecast momentum supported by charts and graph readings that point to steady growth potential, while the price today in rands is R1915.46. On current data, a buy or sell decision should balance dividend expectations, payout strength, and the reality that preference shares can differ from ordinary shares. For investors checking for sale opportunities, the cost of entry is clear, and how to buy online through a trading account on the jse is straightforward, with trading activity providing fresh data for any prediction.
AngloGold Ashanti plc Live Share Data
|Label
|Value
|Share Name & Ticker
|AngloGold Ashanti plc (ANG)
|Exchange
|JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange)
|Sector & Industry
|Basic Materials / Gold Mining
|Current Price
|R1915.46
|Market Capitalization
|R954.73bn
|P/E Ratio
|14.56
|Dividend Yield
|3.95%
|Trading Volume (Live Data)
|34 008
|Recent Price Change
|+1.47
|Data as of
|2026-08-28 09:53:03
AngloGold Ashanti plc Key Highlights
|Label
|Value
|Current Price
|R1915.46, up 1.47 from the previous close
|Market Cap
|R954.73bn, indicating a large market presence
|P/E Ratio
|14.56, suggesting fair valuation
|Dividend Yield
|3.95, attractive for income-focused investors
|Volatility
|Moderate, supported by active trading volume of 34 008
AngloGold Ashanti plc Limited Forecast Insights
Bullish bias remains justified only while the share holds near R1915.46 and volume stays firm at 34 008. The 14.56 P/E and 3.95% dividend yield support a stable setup, but a drop in price or volume would weaken the near-term trade.
FAQ on AngloGold Ashanti plc Shares
Q1: What are AngloGold Ashanti plc shares?
Answer: AngloGold Ashanti plc shares are equity securities listed on the JSE under ANG. They currently trade at R1915.46, with a market capitalization of R954.73bn and a P/E ratio of 14.56, reflecting a large, actively traded company.
Q2: How can I buy AngloGold Ashanti plc shares?
Answer: You can buy AngloGold Ashanti plc shares through a JSE-registered trading account. Based on today’s data, ANG trades at R1915.46 and shows volume of 34 008, so placing a purchase order on an approved platform is the usual route.
Q3: What affects the price of AngloGold Ashanti plc shares?
Answer: The share price is influenced by trading volume, sector sentiment, valuation, and investor demand. For ANG, the current price of R1915.46, a P/E of 14.56, and a recent change of 1.47 all help frame short-term movement.
Q4: Does AngloGold Ashanti plc pay dividends?
Answer: Yes, the live data shows a dividend yield of 3.95% for ANG. At a price of R1915.46, that yield may appeal to income-focused investors, although actual dividend payouts depend on company policy and market conditions.
Q5: How can I track my AngloGold Ashanti plc shares and dividends?
Answer: Track ANG through your trading account and corporate action notices. The live price is R1915.46, dividend yield is 3.95%, and volume is 34 008, so these figures help monitor both share performance and dividend-related updates.
Q6: What factors are affecting the AngloGold Ashanti plc share price?
Answer: Key factors include its JSE listing, large market cap of R954.73bn, current P/E of 14.56, dividend yield of 3.95%, and recent price change of 1.47. These data points show how valuation and demand can influence ANG.
Q7: Is AngloGold Ashanti plc a good share to buy?
Answer: ANG may suit investors looking at a large-cap JSE share with a 14.56 P/E and 3.95% dividend yield. At R1915.46, the decision should depend on whether you want income, valuation exposure, or active trade opportunities.
Q8: Is it advisable to buy AngloGold Ashanti plc shares today?
Answer: Today’s data shows ANG at R1915.46 with a positive change of 1.47 and trading volume of 34 008. That may support a purchase for active investors, but timing should still follow your risk limits and trading plan.
Q9: How much does one AngloGold Ashanti plc share cost?
Answer: One AngloGold Ashanti plc share currently costs R1915.46 on the JSE. The live data also shows a market cap of R954.73bn, a P/E of 14.56, and a dividend yield of 3.95%, which helps contextualize the price per share.
Q10: How to sell AngloGold Ashanti plc shares?
Answer: To sell ANG, log into your trading account and place a sell order at or near the live price of R1915.46. With volume at 34 008, the market appears active enough for normal trade execution on the JSE.
How to Buy AngloGold Ashanti plc Shares Step by Step
Open a FREE trading account.
Verify the account via email or phone number.
Set up 2FA for account security.
Complete KYC verification.
Review the dashboard and search for ANG on the JSE.
Deposit funds into the account.
Place your buy order, then monitor execution and manage the position.
AngloGold Ashanti plc Actionable Financial Advice
Given AngloGold Ashanti plc's current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE R1915.46 and BUY only on confirmed strength above that level. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.