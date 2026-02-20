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AngloGold Ashanti plc JSE: ANG
R1 862.35 ▼ -25.33 (-1.34%) Prices delayed 15 min · Last updated: 2026-08-28 17:05:00
Open
1 888.88
Prev close
1 862.35
Day range
1 821.01 - 1 934.11
Volume
828 943
52-wk range
1 569 – 1 951.40
Market cap
941.92bn
P/E Ratio
14.37
EPS (ZARc)
12 964.19
Dividend Yield
4.01%
DPS (ZARc)
7 460 (USD)
Price performance
Intraday — 7D — 1M — 3M — 6M — 1Y — 3Y — 5Y — YTD —
Loading chart…
Analyst consensus
Consensus Chart
Key statistics
Market cap941.92bn
EPS12 964.19
P/E ratio14.37
Div. yield4.01%
DPS7 460 (USD)
Issued shares505.77m
52-week range
R 1 569 R 1 951.40
R1 862.35
Price overview
Open1 888.88
Previous close1 862.35
Day range1 821.01 - 1 934.11
Volume828 943
52-week range1 569 – 1 951.40
Change▼ -25.33 (-1.34%)
P/E ratio14.37
EPS12 964.19
Dividend7 460 (USD)
Dividend yield4.01%
Important dates
  • Dec 2025
    Prev Year End
  • Dec 2025 Final
    Released 20 Feb 2026
  • Final Div 1.73 USD
    Decl 20 Feb 2026, LDT 10 Mar 2026
  • Final Div 1.73 USD
    Decl 20 Feb 2026, Pay 27 Mar 2026
  • Jun 2026
    Half Year
  • Jun 2026 Interim
    Released 31 Jul 2026
  • Interim Div 0.72 USD
    Decl 31 Jul 2026, LDT 18 Aug 2026
  • Interim Div 0.72 USD
    Decl 31 Jul 2026, Pay 4 Sep 2026
  • Dec 2026
    Next Year End
  • Dec 2026 Final
    Unconfirmed for 19 Feb
  • Next Expected Final Div 1.73 USD
    Decl 20 Feb 2027, LDT 10 Mar 2027
  • Next Expected Final Div 1.73 USD
    Decl 20 Feb 2027, Pay 27 Mar 2027
  • 5 May 2027
    AGM Unconfirmed
  • Jun 2027
    Half Year
  • Jun 2027 Interim
    Unconfirmed for 30 Jul
  • Next Expected Interim Div 0.72 USD
    Decl 31 Jul 2027, LDT 18 Aug 2027
Financial results
USD million Jun 26 Jun 25
Working Profit 3 646 2 036
Attributable Income 2 283 1 112
Market Cap (ZARm) 671 575.60 404 249.80
EPS (ZARc) 7 347.20 4 023.03
HEPS (Cont Ops)(ZARc) 7 396.40 4 023.03
DPS (ZARc) 3 071.40 1 625.82
Latest SENS announcements
  • AngloGold - dividend currency conversion
    2026-08-14 07:27:29
    On Friday, 31 July 2026, shareholders were advised that the Board of Directors had resolved to pay an interim dividend of USD72 cents per share for the three months ended 30 June 2026. The US Dollar/Rand exchange rate applicable to the dividend payable in South African Rand to shareholders on the South African section of the register on the record date for the payment of the dividend has now been determined: Dividend: Q2 2026 Interim dividend No. 9 Exchange rate: 16.14390 Gross dividend per ordinary share in South African Rand SA cents: 1 162.36080
  • AngloGold - dividend exchange rate correction
    2026-08-03 07:08:15
    AngloGold issued a correction to its previous earnings release and dividend announcement dated 31 July 2026. The correction clarifies that the assumed exchange rate for the Ghanaian cedis dividend distribution was incorrectly stated as USDX/11.6600; it should have been USD1/11.6600. The actual currency conversion rate at payment will depend on the exchange rate on that date.
  • AngloGold interim results June 2026
    2026-07-31 12:08:45
    Revenue from product sales rose to USD6.3 billion (USD4.4 billion) while gross profit also increased to USD3.6 billion (USD2.0 billion). Profit attributable to equity shareholders escalated to USD2.3 billion (USD1.1 billion). Furthermore, headline earnings per share improved to USD451 cents per share (USD214 cents per share). Dividend AngloGold Ashanti plc announced an interim dividend for the three months ended 30 June 2026 of USD72 cents per share. Shareholders registered on the South African section of the register are advised that the distribution of USD72 cents per ordinary share will be converted to South African rands at the applicable exchange rate. Beneficial owners on the Ghana sub-register holding shares and beneficial owners holding GhDSs are advised that the distribution of USD72 cents per ordinary share will be converted to Ghanaian cedis at the applicable exchange rate.
  • AngloGold - results of general meeting
    2026-07-24 12:04:51
    AngloGold Ashanti plc today announced the result of the general meeting of its shareholders held at 9:00am (Mountain Daylight Time) on Thursday, 23 July 2026.
  • AngloGold - shareholder communication
    2026-07-13 12:20:00
    AngloGold is seeking shareholder approval for a share repurchase programme of up to USD2.0 billion, as detailed in the notice of meeting scheduled for 23 July 2026. The board recommended voting for the resolution, which aligns with the Company’s capital allocation strategy and aims to enhance shareholder returns. The proposed authority is for five years, longer than the 18 months suggested by some proxy advisors, to provide strategic flexibility in line with global market practices. The programme is capped at USD2.0 billion and is designed to support the Company’s long-term financial stability without compromising operational funding. Shareholders are encouraged to support the resolution to optimise capital management.
Peer comparison
Company Price (ZAR) Change Market cap
ANGGOLD (ANG) R 1,862.35 -1.34%
GFIELDS (GFI) R 761.24 -1.01%
HARMONY (HAR) R 333.85 -2.09%
PAN-AF (PAN) R 30.38 +0.46%
DRDGOLD (DRD) R 47.23 -2.26%

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AngloGold Ashanti plc Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: AngloGold Ashanti plc share code ANG shows price forecast momentum supported by charts and graph readings that point to steady growth potential, while the price today in rands is R1915.46. On current data, a buy or sell decision should balance dividend expectations, payout strength, and the reality that preference shares can differ from ordinary shares. For investors checking for sale opportunities, the cost of entry is clear, and how to buy online through a trading account on the jse is straightforward, with trading activity providing fresh data for any prediction.

AngloGold Ashanti plc Live Share Data

LabelValue
Share Name & TickerAngloGold Ashanti plc (ANG)
ExchangeJSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange)
Sector & IndustryBasic Materials / Gold Mining
Current PriceR1915.46
Market CapitalizationR954.73bn
P/E Ratio14.56
Dividend Yield3.95%
Trading Volume (Live Data)34 008
Recent Price Change+1.47
Data as of2026-08-28 09:53:03

AngloGold Ashanti plc Key Highlights

LabelValue
Current PriceR1915.46, up 1.47 from the previous close
Market CapR954.73bn, indicating a large market presence
P/E Ratio14.56, suggesting fair valuation
Dividend Yield3.95, attractive for income-focused investors
VolatilityModerate, supported by active trading volume of 34 008

AngloGold Ashanti plc Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish bias remains justified only while the share holds near R1915.46 and volume stays firm at 34 008. The 14.56 P/E and 3.95% dividend yield support a stable setup, but a drop in price or volume would weaken the near-term trade.

FAQ on AngloGold Ashanti plc Shares

Q1: What are AngloGold Ashanti plc shares?
Answer: AngloGold Ashanti plc shares are equity securities listed on the JSE under ANG. They currently trade at R1915.46, with a market capitalization of R954.73bn and a P/E ratio of 14.56, reflecting a large, actively traded company.

Q2: How can I buy AngloGold Ashanti plc shares?
Answer: You can buy AngloGold Ashanti plc shares through a JSE-registered trading account. Based on today’s data, ANG trades at R1915.46 and shows volume of 34 008, so placing a purchase order on an approved platform is the usual route.

Q3: What affects the price of AngloGold Ashanti plc shares?
Answer: The share price is influenced by trading volume, sector sentiment, valuation, and investor demand. For ANG, the current price of R1915.46, a P/E of 14.56, and a recent change of 1.47 all help frame short-term movement.

Q4: Does AngloGold Ashanti plc pay dividends?
Answer: Yes, the live data shows a dividend yield of 3.95% for ANG. At a price of R1915.46, that yield may appeal to income-focused investors, although actual dividend payouts depend on company policy and market conditions.

Q5: How can I track my AngloGold Ashanti plc shares and dividends?
Answer: Track ANG through your trading account and corporate action notices. The live price is R1915.46, dividend yield is 3.95%, and volume is 34 008, so these figures help monitor both share performance and dividend-related updates.

Q6: What factors are affecting the AngloGold Ashanti plc share price?
Answer: Key factors include its JSE listing, large market cap of R954.73bn, current P/E of 14.56, dividend yield of 3.95%, and recent price change of 1.47. These data points show how valuation and demand can influence ANG.

Q7: Is AngloGold Ashanti plc a good share to buy?
Answer: ANG may suit investors looking at a large-cap JSE share with a 14.56 P/E and 3.95% dividend yield. At R1915.46, the decision should depend on whether you want income, valuation exposure, or active trade opportunities.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy AngloGold Ashanti plc shares today?
Answer: Today’s data shows ANG at R1915.46 with a positive change of 1.47 and trading volume of 34 008. That may support a purchase for active investors, but timing should still follow your risk limits and trading plan.

Q9: How much does one AngloGold Ashanti plc share cost?
Answer: One AngloGold Ashanti plc share currently costs R1915.46 on the JSE. The live data also shows a market cap of R954.73bn, a P/E of 14.56, and a dividend yield of 3.95%, which helps contextualize the price per share.

Q10: How to sell AngloGold Ashanti plc shares?
Answer: To sell ANG, log into your trading account and place a sell order at or near the live price of R1915.46. With volume at 34 008, the market appears active enough for normal trade execution on the JSE.

How to Buy AngloGold Ashanti plc Shares Step by Step

Open a FREE trading account.

Verify the account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA for account security.

Complete KYC verification.

Review the dashboard and search for ANG on the JSE.

Deposit funds into the account.

Place your buy order, then monitor execution and manage the position.

AngloGold Ashanti plc Actionable Financial Advice

Given AngloGold Ashanti plc's current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE R1915.46 and BUY only on confirmed strength above that level. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.

Latest News On AngloGold Shares
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