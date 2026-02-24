Today's Verdict
Today's verdict: NEPI Rockcastle NV shares look steady rather than overheated, with charts and the historical graph pointing to durable growth and a constructive price forecast. The price today in rands is R150.66 per share, and the live data support a measured buy or sell view rather than chasing momentum. For investors reviewing for sale opportunities, the current cost sits alongside a healthy dividend profile, while preference shares and payout mechanics remain part of the wider income discussion. If you want to know how to buy on the JSE, the share code is NRP, and an online trading account makes the trading process straightforward from order placement to execution. Overall, the data suggest a balanced prediction for income-focused buyers watching share price action, growth, and liquidity today.
Live Share Data
|Label
|Value
|Data as of
|2026-08-28 09:56:13
|Share Name & Ticker
|NEPI Rockcastle NV (NRP)
|Exchange
|JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange)
|Sector & Industry
|Real Estate / Real Estate Investment Trust
|Current Price
|R150.66
|Market Capitalization
|R107.10bn
|P/E Ratio
|14.73
|Dividend Yield
|7.09%
|Trading Volume (Live Data)
|29 610
|Recent Price Change
|0.21
NEPI Rockcastle NV Key Highlights
|Label
|Value
|Current Price
|R150.66, up 0.21 from the previous close
|Market Cap
|R107.10bn, indicating large market presence
|P/E Ratio
|14.73, suggesting fair valuation
|Dividend Yield
|7.09%, attractive for income-focused investors
|Volatility
|Moderate, supported by live volume of 29 610 shares
NEPI Rockcastle NV Limited Forecast Insights
The short-term setup is mildly constructive. With the share price holding near R150.66 and the recent change positive at 0.21, traders may see tentative support from income demand and stable REIT-style valuation metrics. Any upside would likely need stronger volume than 29 610 and continued confidence in the dividend profile.
The main risk is that the move remains range-bound if broader JSE real estate sentiment softens or if investors rotate away from yield plays. For now, the data point to a neutral-to-bullish bias, but not a high-conviction breakout signal.
FAQ on NEPI Rockcastle NV Shares
Q1: What are NEPI Rockcastle NV shares?
Answer: NEPI Rockcastle NV shares are listed equities on the JSE under NRP. They reflect ownership in a large real estate business with a market cap of R107.10bn, a current price of R150.66, and a dividend yield of 7.09% for income-focused investors.
Q2: How can I buy NEPI Rockcastle NV shares?
Answer: You can buy NRP shares through a JSE-enabled trading account. The live price is R150.66, so you’ll need enough funding to cover the purchase cost plus fees. Trading volume of 29 610 suggests active, though not heavy, market participation today.
Q3: What affects the price of NEPI Rockcastle NV shares?
Answer: The share price is influenced by sector sentiment, dividend expectations, valuation, and trading volume. At R150.66, with a P/E of 14.73 and market cap of R107.10bn, the stock appears broadly fairly valued rather than extremely stretched or distressed.
Q4: Does NEPI Rockcastle NV pay dividends?
Answer: Yes, the live data show a dividend yield of 7.09%, which indicates a meaningful distribution profile. With the price at R150.66 and market cap at R107.10bn, the income component remains a central part of the share’s appeal for holders.
Q5: How can I track my NEPI Rockcastle NV shares and dividends?
Answer: Track NRP through your broker’s dashboard and company announcements on the JSE. Use the live price of R150.66, volume of 29 610, and dividend yield of 7.09% to monitor performance and income trends without relying on unsupported assumptions.
Q6: What factors are affecting the NEPI Rockcastle NV share price?
Answer: Current price action is shaped by the R150.66 level, a recent change of 0.21, and a P/E ratio of 14.73. The dividend yield of 7.09% also matters, because income demand often supports REIT-type shares on the JSE.
Q7: Is NEPI Rockcastle NV a good share to buy?
Answer: Based on the live data, NRP may suit income-oriented buyers more than momentum traders. The R150.66 price, R107.10bn market cap, and 7.09% dividend yield point to a mature large-cap share with reasonable valuation and moderate trading activity.
Q8: Is it advisable to buy NEPI Rockcastle NV shares today?
Answer: Today’s data do not show a strong alarm or a clear breakout. At R150.66 with a modest 0.21 rise, the share looks tradable for investors seeking yield, but the decision should depend on your cost basis, income goals, and risk tolerance.
Q9: How much does one NEPI Rockcastle NV share cost?
Answer: One NEPI Rockcastle NV share costs R150.66 today. That price per share sits alongside a P/E of 14.73, market cap of R107.10bn, and dividend yield of 7.09%, giving investors a clear reference for valuation and purchase decisions.
Q10: How to sell NEPI Rockcastle NV shares?
Answer: To sell NRP shares, place a sell order through your trading account on a JSE-access platform. With the live price at R150.66 and volume at 29 610, execution should depend on available liquidity and the price you’re willing to accept.
How to Buy NEPI Rockcastle NV Shares Step by Step
Open a free trading account with a JSE-supporting broker.
Verify your account via email or phone number.
Set up 2FA for added security.
Complete KYC verification.
Review the trading dashboard and order types.
Deposit fiat into your trading account.
Search for NRP and place your purchase order at the desired price per share.
Monitor the trade and dividend updates after execution.
NEPI Rockcastle NV Actionable Financial Advice
Given NEPI Rockcastle NV's current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE the identified key levels. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy. The combination of R150.66 pricing, a 7.09% dividend yield, and fair valuation signals a stock better suited to disciplined income buyers than short-term chasers.