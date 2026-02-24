NEPI Rockcastle's wholly owned subsidiary, NE Property BV, has signed a EUR250 million green term loan facility with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (the 'EBRD'). The facility is senior unsecured, matures in 2034, and is fully committed and available for drawdown until end of March 2027.

NEPI Rockcastle announced that, on 12 August 2026, the Company, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries Global Alcanena SLU and Global Dasali SLU, entered into a binding asset purchase agreement (the 'Agreement') to acquire the property known as MegaPark Barakaldo (the 'Property'), an approximately 81 000 m2 shopping destination located in Bilbao, Spain, from Le Retail Hiper Ondara SLU part of HLRE Socimi (the 'Acquisition').

Net rental and related income for the period increased to EUR317.7 million (EUR306.0 million) while EBIT also rose to EUR298.2 million (EUR287.6 million). Profit attributable to equity holders of the parent escalated to EUR297.2 million (EUR277.8 million). Furthermore, headline earnings per share were reported at a higher EUR27.07 cents per share (EUR26.52 cents per share). Dividend The board declared a dividend of EUR28.93 cents per share for H1 2026, corresponding to a 90% dividend payout ratio. The distribution will be settled in cash, either as a capital repayment (default option) or, should the shareholders so elect, as a cash dividend out of distributable profits. In line with Dutch legislation, the capital repayment will be paid to shareholders unless they elect to receive the cash dividend. A circular containing full details of the election being offered to shareholders, accompanied by announcements on the Stock Exchange News Service (SENS) of the JSE, A2X and Euronext Amsterdam will be issued once the relevant regulatory approvals have been obtained. Company outlook The board has revised the guidance released in February 2026; and based on the good actual and estimated operational results, now expects DEPS for the year to be 3.5-4% higher than the DEPS of EUR62.03 cents per share in 2025.

The Company announced that shareholders can choose to receive the upcoming interim dividend of EUR28.93 cents per share either as a cash dividend or as a capital repayment, with no scrip alternative offered. The default option is the capital repayment, which will be paid in ZAR for JSE/A2X shares, converted at the exchange rate announced on 1 September 2026. Shareholders wishing to receive the cash dividend must lodge their elections by 29 September 2026. A circular in this regard was posted and is available on the Company’s website at: https://nepirockcastle.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/08/Circular-to-NEPI-Rockcastle-shareholders-in-respect-of-the- interim-dividend-for-the-six-months-ended-30-June-2026.pdf Salient dates and times - JSE and/or A2X *Finalisation announcement on SENS and ANS of the exchange rate before 11:00am South African time - Tuesday, 1 September 2026 *Last day to trade on the JSE and A2X in order to be eligible for the capital repayment or cash dividend - Tuesday, 8 September 2026 *Shares commence trading on the JSE and A2X ex the interim dividend - Wednesday, 9 September 2026 *Payment of capital repayment or cash dividend - Thursday, 8 October 2026

The company secretary has dealt in shares of the company.

Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: NEPI Rockcastle NV shares look steady rather than overheated, with charts and the historical graph pointing to durable growth and a constructive price forecast. The price today in rands is R150.66 per share, and the live data support a measured buy or sell view rather than chasing momentum. For investors reviewing for sale opportunities, the current cost sits alongside a healthy dividend profile, while preference shares and payout mechanics remain part of the wider income discussion. If you want to know how to buy on the JSE, the share code is NRP, and an online trading account makes the trading process straightforward from order placement to execution. Overall, the data suggest a balanced prediction for income-focused buyers watching share price action, growth, and liquidity today.

Live Share Data

Label Value Data as of 2026-08-28 09:56:13 Share Name & Ticker NEPI Rockcastle NV (NRP) Exchange JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) Sector & Industry Real Estate / Real Estate Investment Trust Current Price R150.66 Market Capitalization R107.10bn P/E Ratio 14.73 Dividend Yield 7.09% Trading Volume (Live Data) 29 610 Recent Price Change 0.21

NEPI Rockcastle NV Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price R150.66, up 0.21 from the previous close Market Cap R107.10bn, indicating large market presence P/E Ratio 14.73, suggesting fair valuation Dividend Yield 7.09%, attractive for income-focused investors Volatility Moderate, supported by live volume of 29 610 shares

NEPI Rockcastle NV Limited Forecast Insights

The short-term setup is mildly constructive. With the share price holding near R150.66 and the recent change positive at 0.21, traders may see tentative support from income demand and stable REIT-style valuation metrics. Any upside would likely need stronger volume than 29 610 and continued confidence in the dividend profile.

The main risk is that the move remains range-bound if broader JSE real estate sentiment softens or if investors rotate away from yield plays. For now, the data point to a neutral-to-bullish bias, but not a high-conviction breakout signal.

FAQ on NEPI Rockcastle NV Shares

Q1: What are NEPI Rockcastle NV shares?

Answer: NEPI Rockcastle NV shares are listed equities on the JSE under NRP. They reflect ownership in a large real estate business with a market cap of R107.10bn, a current price of R150.66, and a dividend yield of 7.09% for income-focused investors.

Q2: How can I buy NEPI Rockcastle NV shares?

Answer: You can buy NRP shares through a JSE-enabled trading account. The live price is R150.66, so you’ll need enough funding to cover the purchase cost plus fees. Trading volume of 29 610 suggests active, though not heavy, market participation today.

Q3: What affects the price of NEPI Rockcastle NV shares?

Answer: The share price is influenced by sector sentiment, dividend expectations, valuation, and trading volume. At R150.66, with a P/E of 14.73 and market cap of R107.10bn, the stock appears broadly fairly valued rather than extremely stretched or distressed.

Q4: Does NEPI Rockcastle NV pay dividends?

Answer: Yes, the live data show a dividend yield of 7.09%, which indicates a meaningful distribution profile. With the price at R150.66 and market cap at R107.10bn, the income component remains a central part of the share’s appeal for holders.

Q5: How can I track my NEPI Rockcastle NV shares and dividends?

Answer: Track NRP through your broker’s dashboard and company announcements on the JSE. Use the live price of R150.66, volume of 29 610, and dividend yield of 7.09% to monitor performance and income trends without relying on unsupported assumptions.

Q6: What factors are affecting the NEPI Rockcastle NV share price?

Answer: Current price action is shaped by the R150.66 level, a recent change of 0.21, and a P/E ratio of 14.73. The dividend yield of 7.09% also matters, because income demand often supports REIT-type shares on the JSE.

Q7: Is NEPI Rockcastle NV a good share to buy?

Answer: Based on the live data, NRP may suit income-oriented buyers more than momentum traders. The R150.66 price, R107.10bn market cap, and 7.09% dividend yield point to a mature large-cap share with reasonable valuation and moderate trading activity.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy NEPI Rockcastle NV shares today?

Answer: Today’s data do not show a strong alarm or a clear breakout. At R150.66 with a modest 0.21 rise, the share looks tradable for investors seeking yield, but the decision should depend on your cost basis, income goals, and risk tolerance.

Q9: How much does one NEPI Rockcastle NV share cost?

Answer: One NEPI Rockcastle NV share costs R150.66 today. That price per share sits alongside a P/E of 14.73, market cap of R107.10bn, and dividend yield of 7.09%, giving investors a clear reference for valuation and purchase decisions.

Q10: How to sell NEPI Rockcastle NV shares?

Answer: To sell NRP shares, place a sell order through your trading account on a JSE-access platform. With the live price at R150.66 and volume at 29 610, execution should depend on available liquidity and the price you’re willing to accept.

How to Buy NEPI Rockcastle NV Shares Step by Step

Open a free trading account with a JSE-supporting broker.

Verify your account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA for added security.

Complete KYC verification.

Review the trading dashboard and order types.

Deposit fiat into your trading account.

Search for NRP and place your purchase order at the desired price per share.

Monitor the trade and dividend updates after execution.

NEPI Rockcastle NV Actionable Financial Advice

Given NEPI Rockcastle NV's current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE the identified key levels. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy. The combination of R150.66 pricing, a 7.09% dividend yield, and fair valuation signals a stock better suited to disciplined income buyers than short-term chasers.