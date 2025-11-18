Reinet announced the launch of its 7th share buyback programme, subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming AGM on 13 August 2026. If approved, Reinet plans to repurchase up to EUR250 million worth of shares, or a maximum of 8 million shares, between 18 August and 15 December 2026. The buybacks will be executed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange within specified limits, including a maximum purchase price of 110% of the weighted average share price over five days. The Rupert family has committed not to sell any shares during this period. The company will provide regular updates on the programme’s progress.

Reinet held its annual and extraordinary general meetings, with 69.97% and 69.64% of shares represented respectively. Shareholders approved the financial statements for the year ending 31 March 2026, and granted discharge to the Board of Overseers. A dividend of EUR0.435 per share will be paid on 2 September 2026. Shareholders re-elected four Board members and approved a EUR70 000 annual fee for each. They also authorised the company to acquire up to 20% of its shares over the next 13 months at a maximum price of 110% of the weighted average market price. Additionally, amendments to Article 20 of the Articles of Association were approved, allowing electronic participation in meetings.

Reinet has approved a dividend of EUR0.43500 per share, payable to holders of Reinet South African Shares listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. The dividend will be paid in Rands via Strate, with the exchange rate to be confirmed in a separate announcement on 18 August 2026. No cross-border trading or dematerialisation of Reinet shares will occur between 25 and 28 August 2026.

Reinet Investments S.C.A. has declared a foreign dividend of EUR0.43500 per share, approved by shareholders at the AGM held on 13 August 2026. The dividend will be paid in ZAR at an exchange rate of R18.8005 per euro, resulting in a net dividend of 654.25740 cents per Reinet South African Share after 20% withholding tax.

Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Reinet Investments SCA shares are trading with a steady profile today in rands, and the charts plus graph data point to orderly growth rather than a sharp momentum move. The price forecast remains measured, with dividend visibility, payout considerations, and preference shares context helping investors judge whether to buy or sell. At the current cost, the share is for sale on the jse under share code RNI, and traders comparing data can review the online trading setup through a funded trading account to decide how to buy or trade with confidence. The broader prediction is still tied to portfolio value trends and market sentiment, so a fresh price forecast should be checked against live charts before any purchase.

Reinet Investments SCA Live Share Data

Label Value Share Name & Ticker Reinet Investments SCA (RNI) Exchange JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) Sector & Industry Financial Services / Asset Management Current Price R437.36 Market Capitalization R85.52bn P/E Ratio -15.96 Dividend Yield – Trading Volume (Live Data) 22 431 Recent Price Change 0.2 Data as of 2026-08-31 10:05:26

Reinet Investments SCA Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price R437.36, reflecting a 0.2 move from the previous close. Market Cap R85.52bn, indicating a large market presence. P/E Ratio -15.96, suggesting potential undervaluation on earnings-based screens. Dividend Yield –, which limits income comparison for dividend-focused investors. Volatility Moderate, supported by a live volume of 22 431 shares and a small daily price change.

Reinet Investments SCA Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish or bearish bias remains restrained at this stage. The modest 0.2 price change and middling trading volume suggest a balanced tape rather than a decisive breakout. For now, traders should watch whether RNI can hold above recent intraday support while broader sentiment on financial-services assets stays stable.

FAQ on Reinet Investments SCA Shares

Q1: What are Reinet Investments SCA shares?

Answer: Reinet Investments SCA shares represent ownership in the listed financial-services company on the JSE under RNI. The current price is R437.36, with a market cap of R85.52bn and a negative P/E of -15.96, showing a value tied to portfolio assets.

Q2: How can I buy Reinet Investments SCA shares?

Answer: To buy Reinet Investments SCA shares, open a JSE-enabled trading account, fund it, and place an order using RNI. The current price per share is R437.36, and the live volume of 22 431 can help gauge liquidity before purchase.

Q3: What affects the price of Reinet Investments SCA shares?

Answer: The price of RNI is influenced by the current price of R437.36, market cap of R85.52bn, volume of 22 431, and the negative P/E ratio of -15.96. Small moves like today’s 0.2 change can reflect shifting demand.

Q4: Does Reinet Investments SCA pay dividends?

Answer: Based on the live data provided, the dividend yield is marked as –, so there is no current yield figure to rely on. Investors focused on dividend income should note that today’s valuation is driven more by price action than payout data.

Q5: How can I track my Reinet Investments SCA shares and dividends?

Answer: You can track RNI shares through your trading account by monitoring the JSE quote, the current price of R437.36, and the daily price change of 0.2. Dividend tracking is limited here because the listed dividend yield is – in the live data.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Reinet Investments SCA share price?

Answer: The share price is being shaped by the R437.36 level, the R85.52bn market cap, the -15.96 P/E ratio, and live volume of 22 431. Because the dividend yield is –, traders may be watching price and sentiment more closely.

Q7: Is Reinet Investments SCA a good share to buy?

Answer: Whether RNI is a good buy depends on your strategy. At R437.36, with a large-cap profile and a negative P/E of -15.96, the share may suit investors who can tolerate valuation complexity and modest daily movement of 0.2.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Reinet Investments SCA shares today?

Answer: Today’s data show RNI at R437.36 with volume of 22 431 and a small 0.2 rise, which suggests a calm trading session. If you buy today, the decision should rest on your timing, liquidity needs, and tolerance for the -15.96 P/E.

Q9: How much does one Reinet Investments SCA share cost?

Answer: One Reinet Investments SCA share costs R437.36 today. That price per share sits alongside a market cap of R85.52bn, a trading volume of 22 431, and a recent change of 0.2 on the JSE under ticker RNI.

Q10: How to sell Reinet Investments SCA shares?

Answer: To sell RNI shares, log into your trading account, choose the sell option, and enter the quantity you want to trade at or near R437.36. The live volume of 22 431 suggests there is active market participation for execution.

How to Buy Reinet Investments SCA Shares Step by Step

Open a free trading account with a regulated broker.

Verify your account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA for added security.

Complete KYC verification.

Review the trading dashboard and order types.

Deposit funds into your trading account.

Search for RNI on the JSE platform and place your purchase order.

Reinet Investments SCA Actionable Financial Advice

Given Reinet Investments SCA's current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE R437.36 and SELL if they slip BELOW that level. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.