The company has advised noteholders of the interest rate of the debt instrument.

The company has issued a statement regarding an interest in shares.

The company has issued a statement regarding an interest in shares.

Growthpoint Properties Ltd. reported a positive nine-month trading update for the period ending 31 March 2026. The company is focused on enhancing portfolio quality through R3.5 billion of asset disposals, mainly in non-core office and retail assets, with total disposals projected at R5.1 billion for FY26. Operational performance remains resilient, with vacancies decreasing across sectors, notably in logistics and industrial properties, and retail showing strong trading metrics. GRT continues strategic development, including R1.3 billion capital expenditure in South Africa and significant progress in sustainability initiatives, such as increasing renewable energy capacity to 17.9%. The international portfolio, including Growthpoint Australia ('GOZ') and GWI, maintains stable occupancy and leasing momentum. The company’s FY26 distributable income per share is expected to grow between 3.0% and 5.0%, with dividends forecasted to increase by 6.0% to 8.0%. Growthpoint will release its full year results for the year ending 30 June 2026 on Wednesday, 9 September 2026. With reference to the SENS announcement on 11 August 2025, the company confirmed that Estienne de Klerk will assume the role of Group CEO (GCEO) on 1 July 26 and Norbert Sasse will step down. Norbert will continue to serve as GCEO until 30 June 2026, retaining full responsibility for the FY26 financial year, after which he will continue with the company in an executive capacity until 31 December 2026, when his contract expires, inter alia, to ensure a seamless transition. A Q&A call with management will be hosted by Nedbank CIB at 16:00 South African time on Wednesday 24 June 2026. Please use the below link, email SiphokaziR@Nedbank.co.za and investorrelations@growthpoint.co.za to register: teams.microsoft.com/meet/348700106245811?p=yiSpkZD7oEjMsFuzld Meeting ID: 348 700 106 245 811 Passcode: Um6pj2De

Growthpoint Properties Ltd. Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Growthpoint Properties Ltd. price forecast remains constructive, with dividend support, charts, and the latest data on the graph pointing to steady growth rather than a sharp breakout. The price today in rands is R16.46, so the buy or sell decision hinges on whether investors value the income profile and preference shares payout relative to the cost. For those scanning for sale opportunities, the share code GRT can be checked online, and how to buy through a trading account on the JSE is straightforward for active trading and purchase decisions.

Growthpoint Properties Ltd. Live Share Data

Label Value Share Name & Ticker Growthpoint Properties Ltd. (GRT) Exchange JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) Sector & Industry Real Estate / Diversified REITs Current Price R16.46 Market Capitalization 56.20bn P/E Ratio 12.60 Dividend Yield 7.91 Trading Volume (Live Data) 224 140 Recent Price Change 0.49 Data as of 2026-08-28 09:45:13

Growthpoint Properties Ltd. Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price R16.46, reflecting a 0.49 gain from the previous close Market Cap 56.20bn, indicating a large market presence P/E Ratio 12.60, suggesting fair valuation Dividend Yield 7.91, attractive for income-focused investors Volatility Moderate volatility, supported by steady trading volume

Growthpoint Properties Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish to neutral near term: the share’s income profile and moderate valuation support a stable tone, while the recent positive price change and healthy volume suggest buyers are still active. Upside would likely need stronger REIT sentiment, with rate expectations and property cash flows acting as the main drivers.

FAQ on Growthpoint Properties Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are Growthpoint Properties Ltd. shares?

Answer: Growthpoint Properties Ltd. shares are listed equity interests in a JSE real estate company with the ticker GRT. At R16.46 per share, the market values it at 56.20bn, and the 12.60 P/E suggests a mainstream valuation for investors.

Q2: How can I buy Growthpoint Properties Ltd. shares?

Answer: You can buy Growthpoint Properties Ltd. shares through a JSE-registered trading account using the ticker GRT. With the price per share at R16.46 and liquid trading volume of 224 140, execution should be relatively accessible on most platforms.

Q3: What affects the price of Growthpoint Properties Ltd. shares?

Answer: The share price is influenced by the current price of R16.46, the 0.49 recent move, and trading volume of 224 140. Its 56.20bn market cap and 12.60 P/E also shape how investors assess value and risk on the JSE.

Q4: Does Growthpoint Properties Ltd. pay dividends?

Answer: Yes, Growthpoint Properties Ltd. shows a dividend yield of 7.91, which points to an income-paying profile. At a share price of R16.46, that yield is a key part of the investment case for holders focused on cash returns.

Q5: How can I track my Growthpoint Properties Ltd. shares and dividends?

Answer: Track GRT shares through your trading account, where you can monitor the current price, volume, and dividend yield. With R16.46 per share and a 7.91 yield, the main measures are price movement, income flow, and position size.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Growthpoint Properties Ltd. share price?

Answer: The growthpoint share price is being affected by the R16.46 level, the 0.49 change, and the 224 140 trading volume. Its 56.20bn market cap and 12.60 P/E indicate a large, established name whose pricing is tied to investor sentiment.

Q7: Is Growthpoint Properties Ltd. a good share to buy?

Answer: Based on the live data, Growthpoint Properties Ltd. may suit investors seeking income, since the dividend yield is 7.91 and the price per share is R16.46. The 56.20bn market cap and 12.60 P/E support a balanced, not extreme, profile.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Growthpoint Properties Ltd. shares today?

Answer: Buying today depends on your target price and income focus. With GRT at R16.46, a 0.49 move, and dividend yield of 7.91, the data leans toward a measured purchase rather than aggressive chasing of the share price.

Q9: How much does one Growthpoint Properties Ltd. share cost?

Answer: One Growthpoint Properties Ltd. share costs R16.46 today. That price per share is paired with a 12.60 P/E ratio, a 7.91 dividend yield, and active trading volume of 224 140 on the JSE.

Q10: How to sell Growthpoint Properties Ltd. shares?

Answer: To sell GRT shares, place a sell order in your trading account using the share code. At R16.46 per share, with 224 140 in volume and a 0.49 recent change, execution should align with prevailing market liquidity.

How to Buy Growthpoint Properties Ltd. Shares Step by Step

Open a FREE Trading Account.

Verify account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA (Two Factor Authentication).

KYC your profile to get verified.

Explore and get acquainted with the trading dashboard.

Deposit fiat into your trading account.

Invest and trade in stocks that you want in your portfolio.

Growthpoint Properties Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given Growthpoint Properties Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE R16.46 and consider buying on weakness below that level. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.