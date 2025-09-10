Growthpoint Properties Ltd. Today's Verdict
Today's verdict: Growthpoint Properties Ltd. price forecast remains constructive, with dividend support, charts, and the latest data on the graph pointing to steady growth rather than a sharp breakout. The price today in rands is R16.46, so the buy or sell decision hinges on whether investors value the income profile and preference shares payout relative to the cost. For those scanning for sale opportunities, the share code GRT can be checked online, and how to buy through a trading account on the JSE is straightforward for active trading and purchase decisions.
Growthpoint Properties Ltd. Live Share Data
|Label
|Value
|Share Name & Ticker
|Growthpoint Properties Ltd. (GRT)
|Exchange
|JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange)
|Sector & Industry
|Real Estate / Diversified REITs
|Current Price
|R16.46
|Market Capitalization
|56.20bn
|P/E Ratio
|12.60
|Dividend Yield
|7.91
|Trading Volume (Live Data)
|224 140
|Recent Price Change
|0.49
|Data as of
|2026-08-28 09:45:13
Growthpoint Properties Ltd. Key Highlights
|Label
|Value
|Current Price
|R16.46, reflecting a 0.49 gain from the previous close
|Market Cap
|56.20bn, indicating a large market presence
|P/E Ratio
|12.60, suggesting fair valuation
|Dividend Yield
|7.91, attractive for income-focused investors
|Volatility
|Moderate volatility, supported by steady trading volume
Growthpoint Properties Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights
Bullish to neutral near term: the share’s income profile and moderate valuation support a stable tone, while the recent positive price change and healthy volume suggest buyers are still active. Upside would likely need stronger REIT sentiment, with rate expectations and property cash flows acting as the main drivers.
FAQ on Growthpoint Properties Ltd. Shares
Q1: What are Growthpoint Properties Ltd. shares?
Answer: Growthpoint Properties Ltd. shares are listed equity interests in a JSE real estate company with the ticker GRT. At R16.46 per share, the market values it at 56.20bn, and the 12.60 P/E suggests a mainstream valuation for investors.
Q2: How can I buy Growthpoint Properties Ltd. shares?
Answer: You can buy Growthpoint Properties Ltd. shares through a JSE-registered trading account using the ticker GRT. With the price per share at R16.46 and liquid trading volume of 224 140, execution should be relatively accessible on most platforms.
Q3: What affects the price of Growthpoint Properties Ltd. shares?
Answer: The share price is influenced by the current price of R16.46, the 0.49 recent move, and trading volume of 224 140. Its 56.20bn market cap and 12.60 P/E also shape how investors assess value and risk on the JSE.
Q4: Does Growthpoint Properties Ltd. pay dividends?
Answer: Yes, Growthpoint Properties Ltd. shows a dividend yield of 7.91, which points to an income-paying profile. At a share price of R16.46, that yield is a key part of the investment case for holders focused on cash returns.
Q5: How can I track my Growthpoint Properties Ltd. shares and dividends?
Answer: Track GRT shares through your trading account, where you can monitor the current price, volume, and dividend yield. With R16.46 per share and a 7.91 yield, the main measures are price movement, income flow, and position size.
Q6: What factors are affecting the Growthpoint Properties Ltd. share price?
Answer: The growthpoint share price is being affected by the R16.46 level, the 0.49 change, and the 224 140 trading volume. Its 56.20bn market cap and 12.60 P/E indicate a large, established name whose pricing is tied to investor sentiment.
Q7: Is Growthpoint Properties Ltd. a good share to buy?
Answer: Based on the live data, Growthpoint Properties Ltd. may suit investors seeking income, since the dividend yield is 7.91 and the price per share is R16.46. The 56.20bn market cap and 12.60 P/E support a balanced, not extreme, profile.
Q8: Is it advisable to buy Growthpoint Properties Ltd. shares today?
Answer: Buying today depends on your target price and income focus. With GRT at R16.46, a 0.49 move, and dividend yield of 7.91, the data leans toward a measured purchase rather than aggressive chasing of the share price.
Q9: How much does one Growthpoint Properties Ltd. share cost?
Answer: One Growthpoint Properties Ltd. share costs R16.46 today. That price per share is paired with a 12.60 P/E ratio, a 7.91 dividend yield, and active trading volume of 224 140 on the JSE.
Q10: How to sell Growthpoint Properties Ltd. shares?
Answer: To sell GRT shares, place a sell order in your trading account using the share code. At R16.46 per share, with 224 140 in volume and a 0.49 recent change, execution should align with prevailing market liquidity.
How to Buy Growthpoint Properties Ltd. Shares Step by Step
Open a FREE Trading Account.
Verify account via email or phone number.
Set up 2FA (Two Factor Authentication).
KYC your profile to get verified.
Explore and get acquainted with the trading dashboard.
Deposit fiat into your trading account.
Invest and trade in stocks that you want in your portfolio.
Growthpoint Properties Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice
Given Growthpoint Properties Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE R16.46 and consider buying on weakness below that level. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.