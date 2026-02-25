Bidcorp reported a resilient ten-month trading performance ending April 2026, with revenue up 5.1% in constant currency and trading profit increasing by 7.0%. Headline earnings per share grew by 7.1% in constant currency. The group’s growth was driven by strong performances in Europe and the UK, despite challenging macroeconomic conditions, geopolitical instability, and rising fuel costs. The UK and Europe divisions showed solid results, with margin improvements and market share gains. Australasia remained flat, with New Zealand showing recovery. Emerging Markets delivered reasonable growth, though China faced difficulties. The group maintains a strong balance sheet, with ongoing share buybacks of R1.3 billion and disciplined capital management. Strategic investments in digital platforms and infrastructure support future growth, with management confident in delivering sustainable, above-average returns.

Bidcorp successfully renewed its EUR300 million revolving credit facility, now with a three-year term and an option to extend for an additional two years. The facility, supported by major banks including ABSA Bank Ltd., HSBC, Natwest, Standard Bank of South Africa Ltd., Bank of America N.A., BNP Paribas, and Barclays Bank Plc, enhances the company's liquidity and financial flexibility. It will be used for general corporate purposes, such as working capital and balance sheet management. The renewal reflects strong lender confidence and includes an accordion feature, allowing further borrowing if needed.

The company has issued a notice concerning a cash dividend. The company has released information regarding its annual financial results.

Revenue for the year grew to R242.2 billion (R235.6 billion) and operating profit increased to R13.2 billion (R12.1 billion). Profit for the year attributable to shareholders of the company went up to R8.9 billion (R8.2 billion). Furthermore, headline earnings per share were higher at 2 701.4 cents per share (2 562.7 cents per share). Dividend declaration In line with the group dividend policy, the directors declared a final gross cash dividend of 625.0 cents (500.0 cents net of dividend withholding tax, where applicable) per ordinary share for the year ended June 30 2026 to those members registered on the record date, being Friday, September 25 2026. Annual results presentation The virtual annual results presentation will take place on Wednesday, 26 August 2026 at 10h00 (SAST). All are welcome to register to attend. All attendees are advised to please download a copy of the results presentation, available from 09h00 (SAST) from the group website: www.bidcorpgroup.com/

Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Bid Corporation Ltd. price forecast leans steady rather than dramatic, with dividend support, charts and historical graph behavior suggesting continued growth rather than a sharp reversal. The price today in rands is R446.69, and the buy or sell discussion remains anchored to current data, including preference shares, payout, how to buy, for sale levels, share code BID, and overall cost. Investors using online trading through a trading account can watch the graph and trading patterns closely before deciding on a purchase, as the latest data points still point to a measured outlook rather than a forceful prediction.

Bid Corporation Ltd. Live Share Data

Label Value Share Name & Ticker Bid Corporation Ltd. (BID) Exchange JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) Sector & Industry Consumer Staples / Food Distribution Current Price R446.69 Market Capitalization R149.24bn P/E Ratio 16.40 Dividend Yield 2.80% Trading Volume (Live Data) 22 204 Recent Price Change 0.84 Data as of 2026-08-28 09:57:12

Bid Corporation Ltd. Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price R446.69, up 0.84 from the previous close Market Cap R149.24bn, indicating large market presence P/E Ratio 16.40, suggesting fair valuation Dividend Yield 2.80%, attractive for income-focused investors Volatility Moderate, based on the current move and live trading volume of 22 204

Bid Corporation Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish outlook remains modestly supported by the positive 0.84 price change, the large-cap profile, and the 2.80% dividend yield. Momentum looks constructive if BID holds near the current R446.69 price per share, but the move is not strong enough to justify aggressive forecasting. Near-term direction should stay tied to JSE sentiment and trading volume.

FAQ on Bid Corporation Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are Bid Corporation Ltd. shares?

Answer: Bid Corporation Ltd. shares represent ownership in a large JSE-listed consumer staples and food distribution business. At R446.69 per share, the stock carries a R149.24bn market cap, a 16.40 P/E ratio, and a 2.80% dividend yield, reflecting established scale and income potential.

Q2: How can I buy Bid Corporation Ltd. shares?

Answer: You can buy BID shares through a JSE-approved trading account by searching the share code BID, placing a market or limit order, and funding the purchase with your available cash. The current price per share is R446.69, based on the latest live data.

Q3: What affects the price of Bid Corporation Ltd. shares?

Answer: The price of BID shares is influenced by live trading volume, current market sentiment, the 0.84 recent price change, earnings expectations, and valuation metrics such as the 16.40 P/E ratio. The R446.69 price today also reflects ongoing JSE demand.

Q4: Does Bid Corporation Ltd. pay dividends?

Answer: Yes, Bid Corporation Ltd. shows a dividend yield of 2.80%, which suggests regular dividend payments relative to the current R446.69 share price. For income-focused investors, that payout level can be an important part of the total return profile.

Q5: How can I track my Bid Corporation Ltd. shares and dividends?

Answer: Track BID shares through your trading account by monitoring the share code, current price, market cap, and daily volume of 22 204. Dividend records can usually be checked in your broker dashboard, where the 2.80% yield helps estimate potential income at R446.69.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Bid Corporation Ltd. share price?

Answer: Key factors include the R446.69 price per share, the 0.84 daily change, the 16.40 P/E ratio, and the R149.24bn market capitalization. The 22 204 volume figure shows active trading interest, while the 2.80% dividend yield supports valuation.

Q7: Is Bid Corporation Ltd. a good share to buy?

Answer: Based on the live data, BID may suit investors seeking a large-cap JSE share with a moderate valuation and a 2.80% dividend yield. The R446.69 price and 16.40 P/E ratio suggest a balanced profile rather than deep value or high risk.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Bid Corporation Ltd. shares today?

Answer: Buying today depends on your time horizon and risk tolerance, but the live R446.69 price, slight 0.84 gain, and 22 204 volume indicate stable trading conditions. The 2.80% dividend yield may appeal if you want income plus JSE exposure.

Q9: How much does one Bid Corporation Ltd. share cost?

Answer: One Bid Corporation Ltd. share costs R446.69 today. That price per share sits alongside a R149.24bn market cap, a 16.40 P/E ratio, and a 2.80% dividend yield, giving investors a clear snapshot of current valuation and income characteristics.

Q10: How to sell Bid Corporation Ltd. shares?

Answer: To sell BID shares, log into your trading account, select the share code BID, choose the number of shares for sale, and submit a market or limit order. With live volume at 22 204 and price at R446.69, execution should remain straightforward.

How to Buy Bid Corporation Ltd. Shares Step by Step

Open a free trading account.

Verify your account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA for added security.

Complete KYC verification.

Explore the trading dashboard.

Deposit fiat into your account.

Buy and trade the shares you want in your portfolio.

Bid Corporation Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given Bid Corporation Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE R440 and reassess if momentum weakens BELOW that level. Monitor macroeconomic developments, JSE sentiment, and sector conditions to refine your strategy.