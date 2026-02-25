Shaftesbury Capital plc Today's Verdict
Today's verdict: Shaftesbury Capital plc price forecast signals a cautious setup, with dividend support, charts and historical graph analysis pointing to steady growth rather than a sharp breakout. At a price today in rands of R32.12, the buy or sell decision depends on whether traders see value in the for sale opportunity versus the cost of entry, especially with preference shares payout comparisons in mind. For investors checking data online, the share code SHC remains easy to research, and how to buy through a trading account on the JSE is straightforward, with trading activity and market data suggesting the current price is best watched before any fresh purchase.
Shaftesbury Capital plc Live Share Data
|Label
|Value
|Share Name & Ticker
|Shaftesbury Capital plc (SHC)
|Exchange
|JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange)
|Sector & Industry
|Sector Name / Industry Name
|Current Price
|32.12
|Market Capitalization
|63.09bn
|P/E Ratio
|35.61
|Dividend Yield
|2.94
|Trading Volume (Live Data)
|33
|Recent Price Change
|-0.22
|Data as of
|2026-08-28 09:47:02
Shaftesbury Capital plc Key Highlights
|Label
|Value
|Current Price
|32.12, down 0.22 from the previous close
|Market Cap
|63.09bn, indicating a large market presence
|P/E Ratio
|35.61, suggesting overvaluation
|Dividend Yield
|2.94, attractive for income-focused investors
|Volatility
|Moderate, based on the small live volume of 33 and the latest negative price change
Shaftesbury Capital plc Limited Forecast Insights
Bullish/Bearish Outlook: The latest move to 32.12 after a -0.22 change points to a slightly cautious tone. With thin live volume of 33, short-term direction may stay range-bound unless buying interest improves. A sustained push above the current level would need stronger participation and cleaner momentum on the chart.
FAQ on Shaftesbury Capital plc Shares
Q1: What are Shaftesbury Capital plc shares?
Answer: Shaftesbury Capital plc shares are listed on the JSE under SHC. They currently trade at 32.12, with a market capitalization of 63.09bn, a P/E ratio of 35.61, and a dividend yield of 2.94 for investors.
Q2: How can I buy Shaftesbury Capital plc shares?
Answer: You can buy the shares through a JSE trading account with an approved platform. The live price is 32.12, and the ticker is SHC. Before you purchase, compare the price per share with the 35.61 P/E ratio and 2.94 dividend yield.
Q3: What affects the price of Shaftesbury Capital plc shares?
Answer: The price today is influenced by the 32.12 level, the -0.22 change, and the very low trading volume of 33. SHC’s valuation also matters, especially the 35.61 P/E ratio and the 63.09bn market capitalization.
Q4: Does Shaftesbury Capital plc pay dividends?
Answer: Yes, the live data shows a dividend yield of 2.94. That suggests the shares do offer income potential alongside price movement. With SHC at 32.12 and a market cap of 63.09bn, dividends remain part of the investment case.
Q5: How can I track my Shaftesbury Capital plc shares and dividends?
Answer: Track SHC in your trading account using the live price of 32.12, the -0.22 change, and the 33 volume reading. Dividend monitoring should rely on the quoted 2.94 yield, while the 35.61 P/E helps frame valuation.
Q6: What factors are affecting the Shaftesbury Capital plc share price?
Answer: The share price is being shaped by the 32.12 quote, the -0.22 move, and thin turnover of 33 shares. The 63.09bn market cap and 35.61 P/E ratio also frame how the market is pricing SHC right now.
Q7: Is Shaftesbury Capital plc a good share to buy?
Answer: Based strictly on the live data, the shares offer a 2.94 dividend yield, but the 35.61 P/E ratio looks elevated. At 32.12 with a -0.22 change, SHC suits investors who can tolerate modest weakness and limited volume.
Q8: Is it advisable to buy Shaftesbury Capital plc shares today?
Answer: Today’s data suggests a measured approach. The price is 32.12, volume is only 33, and the latest move is -0.22. That combination supports patience unless you already want the 2.94 dividend yield and can accept valuation risk.
Q9: How much does one Shaftesbury Capital plc share cost?
Answer: The price per share today is 32.12. That live SHC quote comes with a -0.22 change, a 35.61 P/E ratio, and a 2.94 dividend yield, so the cost should be viewed alongside valuation and income.
Q10: How to sell Shaftesbury Capital plc shares?
Answer: To sell SHC, use your JSE trading account and place a trade at the prevailing market price of 32.12. The low live volume of 33 means execution may be slower than usual, so watch the order book closely.
How to Buy Shaftesbury Capital plc Shares Step by Step
Open a FREE Trading Account.
Verify account via email or phone number.
Set up 2FA (Two Factor Authentication)
KYC your profile to get verified.
Explore and get acquainted with the trading dashboard.
Deposit fiat into your trading account.
Invest and trade in stocks that you want in your portfolio.
Shaftesbury Capital plc Actionable Financial Advice
Given Shaftesbury Capital plc's current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE 32.12 and BUY only on weakness below that key level. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.