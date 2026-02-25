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Shaftesbury Capital plc JSE: SHC
R32.06 ▼ -0.13 (-0.4%) Prices delayed 15 min · Last updated: 2026-08-28 17:05:00
Open
32.16
Prev close
32.06
Day range
31.79 - 32.26
Volume
185 425
52-wk range
31.79 – 33.11
Market cap
62.84bn
P/E Ratio
35.47
EPS (ZARc)
90.39
Dividend Yield
2.95%
DPS (ZARc)
95 (GBP)
Price performance
Intraday — 7D — 1M — 3M — 6M — 1Y — 3Y — 5Y — YTD —
Loading chart…
Analyst consensus
Consensus Chart
Key statistics
Market cap62.84bn
EPS90.39
P/E ratio35.47
Div. yield2.95%
DPS 95 (GBP)
Issued shares1.96bn
52-week range
R 31.79 R 33.11
R32.06
Price overview
Open32.16
Previous close32.06
Day range31.79 - 32.26
Volume185 425
52-week range31.79 – 33.11
Change▼ -0.13 (-0.4%)
P/E ratio35.47
EPS90.39
Dividend 95 (GBP)
Dividend yield2.95%
Important dates
  • Dec 2025
    Prev Year End
  • Dec 2025 Final
    Released 25 Feb 2026
  • Final Div 0.021 GBP
    Decl 25 Feb 2026, LDT 21 Apr 2026
  • Final Div 0.021 GBP
    Decl 25 Feb 2026, Pay 22 May 2026
  • Jun 2026
    Half Year
  • Jun 2026 Interim
    Released 29 Jul 2026
  • Interim Div 0.022 GBP
    Decl 29 Jul 2026, LDT 25 Aug 2026
  • Interim Div 0.022 GBP
    Decl 29 Jul 2026, Pay 23 Sep 2026
  • Dec 2026
    Next Year End
  • Dec 2026 Final
    Unconfirmed for 25 Feb
  • Next Expected Final Div 0.021 GBP
    Decl 25 Feb 2027, LDT 21 Apr 2027
  • 14 May 2027
    AGM Unconfirmed
  • Next Expected Final Div 0.021 GBP
    Decl 25 Feb 2027, Pay 22 May 2027
  • Jun 2027
    Half Year
  • Jun 2027 Interim
    Unconfirmed for 29 Jul
  • Next Expected Interim Div 0.022 GBP
    Decl 29 Jul 2027, LDT 25 Aug 2027
Financial results
GBP million Jun 26 Jun 25
Turnover 122.70 117.60
Attributable Income 228.10 151.60
Market Cap (ZARm) 55 653.40 70 609.10
EPS (ZARc) 234.27 198.04
HEPS (Cont Ops)(ZARc) 50.83 38.18
DPS (ZARc) 48.62 45.36
Latest SENS announcements
  • Shaftesbury - interim cash dividend exchange rate
    2026-08-12 10:06:17
    The Company announced additional information relating to the 2026 interim cash dividend of GBP2.2 pence per ordinary share, to be paid wholly as a property income distribution (PID). The Company confirmed that the ZAR exchange rate for the 2026 interim cash dividend will be 21.9534 ZAR to 1 GBP, which is the rate determined on Tuesday, 11 August 2026.
  • Shaftesbury Capital plc - Director / PDMR sharehol
    2026-07-30 10:00:00
    A director has dealt in shares of the company.
  • Shaftesbury interim results June 2026
    2026-07-29 08:41:50
    Revenue for the period increased to GBP122.7 million (GBP117.6 million) with gross profit also rising to GBP92.1 million (GBP89.2 million). Operating profit escalated to GBP249.8 million (GBP210.7 million). Profit attributable to owners of the parent improved to GBP193.8 million (GBP151.6 million). Additionally, headline earnings per share were reported at a higher GBP2.3 pence per share (GBP16 pence per share). Dividend The Directors of Shaftesbury Capital PLC have declared an interim cash dividend of GBP2.2 pence per ordinary share (ISIN GB00B62G9D36) payable on Wednesday, 23 September 2026. Result presentation A presentation to analysts and investors will take place today at 08:30am (UK time) at the offices of UBS, 5 Broadgate, London EC2M 2QS. The presentation will also be available to analysts and investors through a live audio call and webcast and after the event on the Group's website at www.shaftesburycapital.com. Company outlook Our growth prospects are underpinned by strong fundamentals. The West End market is characterised by consistently high occupancy, scarcity value and limited new supply. Despite broader market uncertainty, our prime West End portfolio continues to deliver rental growth with a strong leasing pipeline. We have significant potential across our portfolio and remain confident in achieving our medium-term targets. Supported by our strong balance sheet and experienced team, we are well-positioned to pursue expansion opportunities and capitalise on market opportunities as they arise.
  • Shaftesbury - notification of 2026 interim results
    2026-06-29 10:54:45
    Shaftesbury announced that it intends to release its interim results for the six months ending 30 June 2026 on Wednesday 29 July 2026.
  • Shaftesbury Capital plc - Director / PDMR awards
    2026-05-20 12:30:00
    A director has dealt in shares of the company.
Peer comparison
Company Price (ZAR) Change Market cap
SHBCAP (SHC) R 32.06 -0.4%
GROWPNT (GRT) R 16.56 +1.1%
REDEFINE (RDF) R 6.17 +0.82%
SIRIUS (SRE) R 21.53 +2.92%
ATTACQ (ATT) R 16.65 +0.91%

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Shaftesbury Capital plc Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Shaftesbury Capital plc price forecast signals a cautious setup, with dividend support, charts and historical graph analysis pointing to steady growth rather than a sharp breakout. At a price today in rands of R32.12, the buy or sell decision depends on whether traders see value in the for sale opportunity versus the cost of entry, especially with preference shares payout comparisons in mind. For investors checking data online, the share code SHC remains easy to research, and how to buy through a trading account on the JSE is straightforward, with trading activity and market data suggesting the current price is best watched before any fresh purchase.

Shaftesbury Capital plc Live Share Data

LabelValue
Share Name & TickerShaftesbury Capital plc (SHC)
ExchangeJSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange)
Sector & IndustrySector Name / Industry Name
Current Price32.12
Market Capitalization63.09bn
P/E Ratio35.61
Dividend Yield2.94
Trading Volume (Live Data)33
Recent Price Change-0.22
Data as of2026-08-28 09:47:02

Shaftesbury Capital plc Key Highlights

LabelValue
Current Price32.12, down 0.22 from the previous close
Market Cap63.09bn, indicating a large market presence
P/E Ratio35.61, suggesting overvaluation
Dividend Yield2.94, attractive for income-focused investors
VolatilityModerate, based on the small live volume of 33 and the latest negative price change

Shaftesbury Capital plc Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish/Bearish Outlook: The latest move to 32.12 after a -0.22 change points to a slightly cautious tone. With thin live volume of 33, short-term direction may stay range-bound unless buying interest improves. A sustained push above the current level would need stronger participation and cleaner momentum on the chart.

FAQ on Shaftesbury Capital plc Shares

Q1: What are Shaftesbury Capital plc shares?
Answer: Shaftesbury Capital plc shares are listed on the JSE under SHC. They currently trade at 32.12, with a market capitalization of 63.09bn, a P/E ratio of 35.61, and a dividend yield of 2.94 for investors.

Q2: How can I buy Shaftesbury Capital plc shares?
Answer: You can buy the shares through a JSE trading account with an approved platform. The live price is 32.12, and the ticker is SHC. Before you purchase, compare the price per share with the 35.61 P/E ratio and 2.94 dividend yield.

Q3: What affects the price of Shaftesbury Capital plc shares?
Answer: The price today is influenced by the 32.12 level, the -0.22 change, and the very low trading volume of 33. SHC’s valuation also matters, especially the 35.61 P/E ratio and the 63.09bn market capitalization.

Q4: Does Shaftesbury Capital plc pay dividends?
Answer: Yes, the live data shows a dividend yield of 2.94. That suggests the shares do offer income potential alongside price movement. With SHC at 32.12 and a market cap of 63.09bn, dividends remain part of the investment case.

Q5: How can I track my Shaftesbury Capital plc shares and dividends?
Answer: Track SHC in your trading account using the live price of 32.12, the -0.22 change, and the 33 volume reading. Dividend monitoring should rely on the quoted 2.94 yield, while the 35.61 P/E helps frame valuation.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Shaftesbury Capital plc share price?
Answer: The share price is being shaped by the 32.12 quote, the -0.22 move, and thin turnover of 33 shares. The 63.09bn market cap and 35.61 P/E ratio also frame how the market is pricing SHC right now.

Q7: Is Shaftesbury Capital plc a good share to buy?
Answer: Based strictly on the live data, the shares offer a 2.94 dividend yield, but the 35.61 P/E ratio looks elevated. At 32.12 with a -0.22 change, SHC suits investors who can tolerate modest weakness and limited volume.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Shaftesbury Capital plc shares today?
Answer: Today’s data suggests a measured approach. The price is 32.12, volume is only 33, and the latest move is -0.22. That combination supports patience unless you already want the 2.94 dividend yield and can accept valuation risk.

Q9: How much does one Shaftesbury Capital plc share cost?
Answer: The price per share today is 32.12. That live SHC quote comes with a -0.22 change, a 35.61 P/E ratio, and a 2.94 dividend yield, so the cost should be viewed alongside valuation and income.

Q10: How to sell Shaftesbury Capital plc shares?
Answer: To sell SHC, use your JSE trading account and place a trade at the prevailing market price of 32.12. The low live volume of 33 means execution may be slower than usual, so watch the order book closely.

How to Buy Shaftesbury Capital plc Shares Step by Step

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Shaftesbury Capital plc Actionable Financial Advice

Given Shaftesbury Capital plc's current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE 32.12 and BUY only on weakness below that key level. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.

Latest News On Shaftesbury Shares
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