Shaftesbury announced that it intends to release its interim results for the six months ending 30 June 2026 on Wednesday 29 July 2026.

Revenue for the period increased to GBP122.7 million (GBP117.6 million) with gross profit also rising to GBP92.1 million (GBP89.2 million). Operating profit escalated to GBP249.8 million (GBP210.7 million). Profit attributable to owners of the parent improved to GBP193.8 million (GBP151.6 million). Additionally, headline earnings per share were reported at a higher GBP2.3 pence per share (GBP16 pence per share). Dividend The Directors of Shaftesbury Capital PLC have declared an interim cash dividend of GBP2.2 pence per ordinary share (ISIN GB00B62G9D36) payable on Wednesday, 23 September 2026. Result presentation A presentation to analysts and investors will take place today at 08:30am (UK time) at the offices of UBS, 5 Broadgate, London EC2M 2QS. The presentation will also be available to analysts and investors through a live audio call and webcast and after the event on the Group's website at www.shaftesburycapital.com. Company outlook Our growth prospects are underpinned by strong fundamentals. The West End market is characterised by consistently high occupancy, scarcity value and limited new supply. Despite broader market uncertainty, our prime West End portfolio continues to deliver rental growth with a strong leasing pipeline. We have significant potential across our portfolio and remain confident in achieving our medium-term targets. Supported by our strong balance sheet and experienced team, we are well-positioned to pursue expansion opportunities and capitalise on market opportunities as they arise.

The Company announced additional information relating to the 2026 interim cash dividend of GBP2.2 pence per ordinary share, to be paid wholly as a property income distribution (PID). The Company confirmed that the ZAR exchange rate for the 2026 interim cash dividend will be 21.9534 ZAR to 1 GBP, which is the rate determined on Tuesday, 11 August 2026.

Shaftesbury Capital plc Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Shaftesbury Capital plc price forecast signals a cautious setup, with dividend support, charts and historical graph analysis pointing to steady growth rather than a sharp breakout. At a price today in rands of R32.12, the buy or sell decision depends on whether traders see value in the for sale opportunity versus the cost of entry, especially with preference shares payout comparisons in mind. For investors checking data online, the share code SHC remains easy to research, and how to buy through a trading account on the JSE is straightforward, with trading activity and market data suggesting the current price is best watched before any fresh purchase.

Shaftesbury Capital plc Live Share Data

Label Value Share Name & Ticker Shaftesbury Capital plc (SHC) Exchange JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) Sector & Industry Sector Name / Industry Name Current Price 32.12 Market Capitalization 63.09bn P/E Ratio 35.61 Dividend Yield 2.94 Trading Volume (Live Data) 33 Recent Price Change -0.22 Data as of 2026-08-28 09:47:02

Shaftesbury Capital plc Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price 32.12, down 0.22 from the previous close Market Cap 63.09bn, indicating a large market presence P/E Ratio 35.61, suggesting overvaluation Dividend Yield 2.94, attractive for income-focused investors Volatility Moderate, based on the small live volume of 33 and the latest negative price change

Shaftesbury Capital plc Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish/Bearish Outlook: The latest move to 32.12 after a -0.22 change points to a slightly cautious tone. With thin live volume of 33, short-term direction may stay range-bound unless buying interest improves. A sustained push above the current level would need stronger participation and cleaner momentum on the chart.

FAQ on Shaftesbury Capital plc Shares

Q1: What are Shaftesbury Capital plc shares?

Answer: Shaftesbury Capital plc shares are listed on the JSE under SHC. They currently trade at 32.12, with a market capitalization of 63.09bn, a P/E ratio of 35.61, and a dividend yield of 2.94 for investors.

Q2: How can I buy Shaftesbury Capital plc shares?

Answer: You can buy the shares through a JSE trading account with an approved platform. The live price is 32.12, and the ticker is SHC. Before you purchase, compare the price per share with the 35.61 P/E ratio and 2.94 dividend yield.

Q3: What affects the price of Shaftesbury Capital plc shares?

Answer: The price today is influenced by the 32.12 level, the -0.22 change, and the very low trading volume of 33. SHC’s valuation also matters, especially the 35.61 P/E ratio and the 63.09bn market capitalization.

Q4: Does Shaftesbury Capital plc pay dividends?

Answer: Yes, the live data shows a dividend yield of 2.94. That suggests the shares do offer income potential alongside price movement. With SHC at 32.12 and a market cap of 63.09bn, dividends remain part of the investment case.

Q5: How can I track my Shaftesbury Capital plc shares and dividends?

Answer: Track SHC in your trading account using the live price of 32.12, the -0.22 change, and the 33 volume reading. Dividend monitoring should rely on the quoted 2.94 yield, while the 35.61 P/E helps frame valuation.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Shaftesbury Capital plc share price?

Answer: The share price is being shaped by the 32.12 quote, the -0.22 move, and thin turnover of 33 shares. The 63.09bn market cap and 35.61 P/E ratio also frame how the market is pricing SHC right now.

Q7: Is Shaftesbury Capital plc a good share to buy?

Answer: Based strictly on the live data, the shares offer a 2.94 dividend yield, but the 35.61 P/E ratio looks elevated. At 32.12 with a -0.22 change, SHC suits investors who can tolerate modest weakness and limited volume.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Shaftesbury Capital plc shares today?

Answer: Today’s data suggests a measured approach. The price is 32.12, volume is only 33, and the latest move is -0.22. That combination supports patience unless you already want the 2.94 dividend yield and can accept valuation risk.

Q9: How much does one Shaftesbury Capital plc share cost?

Answer: The price per share today is 32.12. That live SHC quote comes with a -0.22 change, a 35.61 P/E ratio, and a 2.94 dividend yield, so the cost should be viewed alongside valuation and income.

Q10: How to sell Shaftesbury Capital plc shares?

Answer: To sell SHC, use your JSE trading account and place a trade at the prevailing market price of 32.12. The low live volume of 33 means execution may be slower than usual, so watch the order book closely.

How to Buy Shaftesbury Capital plc Shares Step by Step

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Shaftesbury Capital plc Actionable Financial Advice

Given Shaftesbury Capital plc's current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE 32.12 and BUY only on weakness below that key level. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.