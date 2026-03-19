Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Exxaro Resources Ltd. price forecast remains tied to the latest charts and historical graph signals, with the price today in rands at R187.73 offering a fresh read on growth and near-term prediction risk. For investors weighing buy or sell decisions, the share is for sale on the JSE under share code EXX, and the published data points to a meaningful dividend payout profile rather than preference shares. That makes the cost of entry relevant for anyone looking to buy online through a trading account, especially when comparing trading setups and checking how to buy efficiently today.

Exxaro Resources Ltd. Live Share Data

Label Value Share Name & Ticker Exxaro Resources Ltd. (EXX) Exchange JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) Sector & Industry Basic Materials / Coal Current Price R187.73 Market Capitalization R62.92bn P/E Ratio 6.35 Dividend Yield 9.24% Trading Volume (Live Data) 81 877 Recent Price Change 2.02 Data as of 2026-08-28 10:09:16

Exxaro Resources Ltd. Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price R187.73, reflecting a 2.02 move from the previous close. Market Cap R62.92bn, indicating a large market presence. P/E Ratio 6.35, suggesting potential undervaluation. Dividend Yield 9.24%, attractive for income-focused investors. Volatility Moderate, based on the latest price change and live trading volume of 81 877.

Exxaro Resources Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish bias appears supported by the low P/E ratio of 6.35, the 9.24% dividend yield, and a positive 2.02 price change on live volume of 81 877. If buying interest holds above R187.73, traders may see near-term stability; if volume fades, momentum could soften.

FAQ on Exxaro Resources Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are Exxaro Resources Ltd. shares?

Answer: Exxaro Resources Ltd. SHARES represent ownership in a JSE-listed company with a current price of R187.73 and a market capitalization of R62.92bn. The data points to a large-cap coal business, with trading volume at 81 877 and a P/E ratio of 6.35.

Q2: How can I buy Exxaro Resources Ltd. shares?

Answer: You can buy EXX SHARES through a JSE-approved trading account by placing a purchase order at or near the price per share of R187.73. The live data shows active trading volume of 81 877, which can help with execution and liquidity on today’s market.

Q3: What affects the price of Exxaro Resources Ltd. shares?

Answer: The price of Exxaro Resources Ltd. SHARES is influenced by the current price of R187.73, the recent change of 2.02, and live trading volume of 81 877. Its low P/E of 6.35 and sector profile also shape investor perception and valuation.

Q4: Does Exxaro Resources Ltd. pay dividends?

Answer: Yes, the live data shows a dividend yield of 9.24%, which means Exxaro Resources Ltd. SHARES currently offer income potential alongside price movement. At R187.73 per share, that payout profile may appeal to investors seeking yield from a large JSE-listed company.

Q5: How can I track my Exxaro Resources Ltd. shares and dividends?

Answer: Track EXX SHARES by monitoring the current price of R187.73, the 2.02 price change, and the live volume of 81 877 on your trading platform. Dividend tracking should focus on the 9.24% yield, which helps you assess income relative to share price moves.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Exxaro Resources Ltd. share price?

Answer: The share price is being shaped by the live price of R187.73, a P/E ratio of 6.35, a dividend yield of 9.24%, and volume of 81 877. Those figures suggest active JSE interest, with valuation and income appeal both relevant.

Q7: Is Exxaro Resources Ltd. a good share to buy?

Answer: Based on the live data, Exxaro Resources Ltd. SHARES may suit investors who value income, because the dividend yield is 9.24% and the P/E ratio is 6.35. At R187.73, the stock’s large R62.92bn market cap also signals scale and liquidity.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Exxaro Resources Ltd. shares today?

Answer: Today’s data shows EXX at R187.73 with a positive 2.02 move and volume of 81 877, which supports active trading interest. Whether to buy depends on your strategy, but the 6.35 P/E and 9.24% yield make it attractive for value-focused buyers.

Q9: How much does one Exxaro Resources Ltd. share cost?

Answer: One Exxaro Resources Ltd. share costs R187.73 today. The live data also shows a price change of 2.02, confirming that the price per share is moving in real time as trading volume reaches 81 877 on the JSE.

Q10: How to sell Exxaro Resources Ltd. shares?

Answer: To sell EXX SHARES, log in to your trading account, choose the JSE-listed instrument, and place a sell order around the live price of R187.73. With trading volume at 81 877, execution should be supported by active market participation today.

How to Buy Exxaro Resources Ltd. Shares Step by Step

Open a free trading account with a JSE-supported platform.

Verify your account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA for added security.

Complete KYC verification.

Review the dashboard and locate EXX.

Deposit fiat into your trading account.

Place your buy order at the price per share you’re comfortable with.

Monitor the position and dividend updates after execution.

Exxaro Resources Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given Exxaro Resources Ltd.'s current performance, investors should BUY the shares if prices move ABOVE R187.73. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.