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Exxaro Resources Ltd. JSE: EXX
R187 ▲ 2.99 (1.62%) Prices delayed 15 min · Last updated: 2026-08-28 17:05:00
Open
187.17
Prev close
187
Day range
186.45 - 189.21
Volume
1 355 031
52-wk range
180.72 – 191.10
Market cap
63.94bn
P/E Ratio
6.45
EPS (ZARc)
2 900.00
Dividend Yield
9.09%
DPS (ZARc)
1 700 (cps)
Price performance
Intraday — 7D — 1M — 3M — 6M — 1Y — 3Y — 5Y — YTD —
Loading chart…
Analyst consensus
Consensus Chart
Key statistics
Market cap63.94bn
EPS2 900.00
P/E ratio6.45
Div. yield9.09%
DPS1 700 (cps)
Issued shares341.91m
52-week range
R 180.72 R 191.10
R187
Price overview
Open187.17
Previous close187
Day range186.45 - 189.21
Volume1 355 031
52-week range180.72 – 191.10
Change▲ 2.99 (1.62%)
P/E ratio6.45
EPS2 900.00
Dividend1 700 (cps)
Dividend yield9.09%
Important dates
  • Dec 2025
    Prev Year End
  • Dec 2025 Final
    Released 19 Mar 2026
  • Final Div 10 ZAR
    Decl 19 Mar 2026, LDT 5 May 2026
  • Final Div 10 ZAR
    Decl 19 Mar 2026, Pay 11 May 2026
  • Jun 2026
    Half Year
  • Jun 2026 Interim
    Released 20 Aug 2026
  • Interim Div 7 ZAR
    Decl 20 Aug 2026, LDT 29 Sep 2026
  • Interim Div 7 ZAR
    Decl 20 Aug 2026, Pay 5 Oct 2026
  • Dec 2026
    Next Year End
  • Dec 2026 Final
    Unconfirmed for 19 Mar
  • Next Expected Final Div 10 ZAR
    Decl 19 Mar 2027, LDT 5 May 2027
  • Next Expected Final Div 10 ZAR
    Decl 19 Mar 2027, Pay 11 May 2027
  • 3 Jun 2027
    AGM Unconfirmed
  • Jun 2027
    Half Year
  • Jun 2027 Interim
    Unconfirmed for 20 Aug
Financial results
ZAR million Jun 26 Jun 25
Turnover 22 128 20 579
Attributable Income 3 264 4 139
Market Cap (ZARm) 69 401.60 50 942.10
EPS (ZARc) 1 395 1 717
HEPS (Cont Ops)(ZARc) 1 377 1 724
DPS (ZARc) 700 843
Latest SENS announcements
  • Exxaro Resources Ltd. - SHARE TRANSACTIONS
    2026-08-26 07:05:00
    The company disclosed information about other dealings.
  • Exxaro Resources Ltd. - Cancellation of S602096 -
    2026-08-26 07:04:59
    The company disclosed information about other dealings.
  • Exxaro Resources Ltd. - SHARE TRANSACTIONS
    2026-08-25 17:10:00
    The company disclosed information about other dealings.
  • Exxaro Resources Ltd. - SHARE TRANSACTIONS
    2026-08-25 17:03:00
    The company disclosed information about other dealings.
  • Exxaro Resources Ltd. - SHARE TRANSACTIONS
    2026-08-25 16:57:00
    The company disclosed information about other dealings.
Peer comparison
Company Price (ZAR) Change Market cap
EXXARO (EXX) R 187.00 +1.62%
THUNGELA (TGA) R 125.79 +2%
MC MINING (MCZ) R 2.42 +5.22%
SALUNGANO (SLG) R 1.00 -5.66%

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Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Exxaro Resources Ltd. price forecast remains tied to the latest charts and historical graph signals, with the price today in rands at R187.73 offering a fresh read on growth and near-term prediction risk. For investors weighing buy or sell decisions, the share is for sale on the JSE under share code EXX, and the published data points to a meaningful dividend payout profile rather than preference shares. That makes the cost of entry relevant for anyone looking to buy online through a trading account, especially when comparing trading setups and checking how to buy efficiently today.

Exxaro Resources Ltd. Live Share Data

LabelValue
Share Name & TickerExxaro Resources Ltd. (EXX)
ExchangeJSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange)
Sector & IndustryBasic Materials / Coal
Current PriceR187.73
Market CapitalizationR62.92bn
P/E Ratio6.35
Dividend Yield9.24%
Trading Volume (Live Data)81 877
Recent Price Change2.02
Data as of2026-08-28 10:09:16

Exxaro Resources Ltd. Key Highlights

LabelValue
Current PriceR187.73, reflecting a 2.02 move from the previous close.
Market CapR62.92bn, indicating a large market presence.
P/E Ratio6.35, suggesting potential undervaluation.
Dividend Yield9.24%, attractive for income-focused investors.
VolatilityModerate, based on the latest price change and live trading volume of 81 877.

Exxaro Resources Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish bias appears supported by the low P/E ratio of 6.35, the 9.24% dividend yield, and a positive 2.02 price change on live volume of 81 877. If buying interest holds above R187.73, traders may see near-term stability; if volume fades, momentum could soften.

FAQ on Exxaro Resources Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are Exxaro Resources Ltd. shares?
Answer: Exxaro Resources Ltd. SHARES represent ownership in a JSE-listed company with a current price of R187.73 and a market capitalization of R62.92bn. The data points to a large-cap coal business, with trading volume at 81 877 and a P/E ratio of 6.35.

Q2: How can I buy Exxaro Resources Ltd. shares?
Answer: You can buy EXX SHARES through a JSE-approved trading account by placing a purchase order at or near the price per share of R187.73. The live data shows active trading volume of 81 877, which can help with execution and liquidity on today’s market.

Q3: What affects the price of Exxaro Resources Ltd. shares?
Answer: The price of Exxaro Resources Ltd. SHARES is influenced by the current price of R187.73, the recent change of 2.02, and live trading volume of 81 877. Its low P/E of 6.35 and sector profile also shape investor perception and valuation.

Q4: Does Exxaro Resources Ltd. pay dividends?
Answer: Yes, the live data shows a dividend yield of 9.24%, which means Exxaro Resources Ltd. SHARES currently offer income potential alongside price movement. At R187.73 per share, that payout profile may appeal to investors seeking yield from a large JSE-listed company.

Q5: How can I track my Exxaro Resources Ltd. shares and dividends?
Answer: Track EXX SHARES by monitoring the current price of R187.73, the 2.02 price change, and the live volume of 81 877 on your trading platform. Dividend tracking should focus on the 9.24% yield, which helps you assess income relative to share price moves.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Exxaro Resources Ltd. share price?
Answer: The share price is being shaped by the live price of R187.73, a P/E ratio of 6.35, a dividend yield of 9.24%, and volume of 81 877. Those figures suggest active JSE interest, with valuation and income appeal both relevant.

Q7: Is Exxaro Resources Ltd. a good share to buy?
Answer: Based on the live data, Exxaro Resources Ltd. SHARES may suit investors who value income, because the dividend yield is 9.24% and the P/E ratio is 6.35. At R187.73, the stock’s large R62.92bn market cap also signals scale and liquidity.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Exxaro Resources Ltd. shares today?
Answer: Today’s data shows EXX at R187.73 with a positive 2.02 move and volume of 81 877, which supports active trading interest. Whether to buy depends on your strategy, but the 6.35 P/E and 9.24% yield make it attractive for value-focused buyers.

Q9: How much does one Exxaro Resources Ltd. share cost?
Answer: One Exxaro Resources Ltd. share costs R187.73 today. The live data also shows a price change of 2.02, confirming that the price per share is moving in real time as trading volume reaches 81 877 on the JSE.

Q10: How to sell Exxaro Resources Ltd. shares?
Answer: To sell EXX SHARES, log in to your trading account, choose the JSE-listed instrument, and place a sell order around the live price of R187.73. With trading volume at 81 877, execution should be supported by active market participation today.

How to Buy Exxaro Resources Ltd. Shares Step by Step

Open a free trading account with a JSE-supported platform.

Verify your account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA for added security.

Complete KYC verification.

Review the dashboard and locate EXX.

Deposit fiat into your trading account.

Place your buy order at the price per share you’re comfortable with.

Monitor the position and dividend updates after execution.

Exxaro Resources Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given Exxaro Resources Ltd.'s current performance, investors should BUY the shares if prices move ABOVE R187.73. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.

Latest News On Exxaro Shares
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