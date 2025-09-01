The company secretary has dealt in shares of the company.

The Bidvest Group Ltd. (Bidvest) updated stakeholders on the disposal process of Bidvest Bank Holdings Ltd.

Continuing operations Revenue for the interim period went up 3.7% to R66.7 billion (R64.4 billion) and gross profit climbed 5.3% to R18.7 billion (R17.8 billion). Trading profit grew 6.9% to R6.7 billion (R6.3 billion) whilst profit before finance charges and associate income increased by 5.1% to R6.1 billion (R5.8 billion). Profit attributable to shareholders rose by 3.1% to R3.3 billion (R3.2 billion). Furthermore, headline earnings per share rose 5.1% to 989.4 cents per share (941.3 cents per share). Dividend declaration In line with the Group dividend policy, the directors have declared an interim gross cash dividend of 495.0 cents (396.0 cents net of dividend withholding tax, where applicable) per ordinary share for the six months ended 31 December 2025 to those members registered on the record date, being Friday, 27 March 2026. The dividend has been declared from income reserves. Company prospects Our key priorities remain improved organic growth, stronger cash generation to drive deleveraging while simultaneously improving returns. Organic growth will be supported by continued demand for hygiene services, hospitality services and strong inbound travel volumes. Our testing, inspection and compliance services operations have more than doubled in size, providing a larger platform for continued growth. Improved performance is expected form our expanded automotive brand representation and used vehicle market operations. Synergies from the delisted Adcock will be explored. Delivery of large power related contracts has already gained momentum. Margin pressure from restructured and renewed contracts as well as price deflation will remain headwinds but new contract mobilisations and the annualisation of acquired businesses will boost growth. Cash generation was superb and further improvement is expected in the seasonally stronger working capital period ahead. Free cash flow and disposal proceeds will be used to repay debt as further capital deployment will be limited. We expect to finish the financial year at a lower net debt / EBITDA. We are focused on rebuilding the return profile of Bidvest as we recognise that ROIC has moderated in the recent years as we expanded our geographic footprint and niche services offering. As communicated, no material M&A is planned while we are deleveraging and growth capex will be concentrated in Freight. Engagement with regards to private sector participation in South African ports is progressing well, with finalisation of key contracts on the horizon. Our macroeconomic view is that in South Africa, there is reason for optimism. Interest rates are at their lowest in more than two decades, inflation is declining and will remain modest given the newly adopted SARB target of 3.0%. 2026 economic growth forecasts have been revised upwards, our sovereign credit was upgraded and high commodity prices are a welcome tailwind. Structurally, there is also no doubt that progress continues to be made in electricity and rail reforms while the removal of South Africa from the FATF grey list opens the door for investment flows. Whilst economic activity is expected to remain muted in our international territories, structural demand drivers such as urbanisation and rising health and wellness awareness remain intact and supportive of growth over the medium- to long-term. Lacklustre economic demand will be countered with margin management, cost efficiency and enhanced sales strategies and capacity. Our international operations now have the requisite scale to optimise buying synergies whilst sharing innovation, technology and AI best practice to drive performance. Focus will remain on what we can control, operational agility, innovation and free cash generation to deliver sustainable value to all stakeholders.

The company secretary has dealt in shares of the company.

Bidvest shareholders were informed that at the AGM held on 01 December 2025, shareholders approved a special resolution authorising the company to provide financial assistance to related entities. This includes renewing guarantees with Standard Bank Namibia (NAD450 million), Citibank for BIC Services Australia and PHS Services Ltd (AUD5 million and GBP5 million respectively), and a new guarantee with Barclays Bank plc (GBP20 million). These guarantees support the company's treasury requirements and are within the limits of the company's net worth, with the board confirming that the company remains solvent and liquidity is adequate after providing such assistance.

The Bidvest Group Ltd. Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: The Bidvest Group Ltd. price forecast remains anchored by the latest data, with charts and the live graph still pointing to orderly growth rather than frenzy. At a price today in rands of R238.34, the buy or sell debate is shaped by dividend appeal, payout reliability, and the company’s preference shares context for investors comparing income options. For traders reviewing shares for sale, the share code BVT is easy to research online, and the cost of entry can be managed through a trading account on a JSE-approved platform. If you’re assessing how to buy, today’s data and trading flow suggest a measured approach, while any prediction should stay tied to fundamentals and the price today in rands.

The Bidvest Group Ltd. Live Share Data

Label Value Data as of 2026-08-28 09:58:07 Share Name & Ticker The Bidvest Group Ltd. (BVT) Exchange JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) Sector & Industry Industrial / Diversified Industrials Current Price 238.34 Market Capitalization 79.96bn P/E Ratio 13.00 Dividend Yield 4.03 Trading Volume (Live Data) 40 605 Recent Price Change 1.43

The Bidvest Group Ltd. Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price R238.34, reflecting a rise of 1.43 from the previous close Market Cap 79.96bn, indicating a large market presence P/E Ratio 13.00, suggesting fair valuation Dividend Yield 4.03, attractive for income-focused investors Volatility Moderate, based on the latest live price change and trading volume

The Bidvest Group Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish outlook remains modestly supported by the live move to R238.34, which leaves the shares constructive if volume stays near 40 605 and buyers keep defending the recent gain of 1.43. A stable dividend yield of 4.03 and a P/E of 13.00 suggest the market is not pricing in excessive optimism.

On the downside, if momentum fades and the shares lose the current price area, traders may see a short-term pause rather than a structural break. The most useful signal here is whether the JSE market continues to support steady demand in the BVT line of shares.

FAQ on The Bidvest Group Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are The Bidvest Group Ltd. shares?

Answer: The Bidvest Group Ltd. shares are ordinary shares listed on the JSE under BVT. They currently trade at R238.34, giving investors exposure to a large-cap industrial business with a market capitalization of 79.96bn and a dividend yield of 4.03.

Q2: How can I buy The Bidvest Group Ltd. shares?

Answer: To buy BVT, open a trading account with a JSE-access platform, complete verification, and place a purchase order. With the price today at R238.34 and volume at 40 605, investors can use the live price per share to guide entry decisions.

Q3: What affects the price of The Bidvest Group Ltd. shares?

Answer: The price of BVT is affected by market demand, recent trading volume of 40 605, the 1.43 price change, and the company’s valuation at a P/E of 13.00. Its large market cap of 79.96bn also helps support liquidity and sentiment.

Q4: Does The Bidvest Group Ltd. pay dividends?

Answer: Yes, the live data shows a dividend yield of 4.03, which indicates the shares do pay dividends. That yield may interest income-focused investors, especially when combined with the current price of R238.34 and the company’s sizeable 79.96bn market capitalization.

Q5: How can I track my The Bidvest Group Ltd. shares and dividends?

Answer: You can track BVT shares and dividends through your trading account, share registry updates, and JSE market data. Monitoring the current price of R238.34, the yield of 4.03, and the recent change of 1.43 helps keep records aligned with live performance.

Q6: What factors are affecting the The Bidvest Group Ltd. share price?

Answer: The main factors are the live price of R238.34, trading volume of 40 605, the P/E ratio of 13.00, and the dividend yield of 4.03. These data points suggest a market that is active but not excessively stretched on valuation.

Q7: Is The Bidvest Group Ltd. a good share to buy?

Answer: It can be appealing for investors who want a large-cap JSE share with a reasonable P/E of 13.00 and a dividend yield of 4.03. At R238.34, the decision depends on whether you value income, scale, and recent price stability.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy The Bidvest Group Ltd. shares today?

Answer: Based strictly on today’s live data, the shares look reasonably priced at R238.34 with a moderate 1.43 move and active volume of 40 605. A buy decision is more defensible for investors seeking dividend support and large-cap exposure.

Q9: How much does one The Bidvest Group Ltd. share cost?

Answer: One Bidvest Group Ltd. share costs R238.34 today. That price per share sits alongside a market cap of 79.96bn, a P/E ratio of 13.00, and a dividend yield of 4.03, which helps frame the valuation context.

Q10: How to sell The Bidvest Group Ltd. shares?

Answer: To sell BVT shares, log into your trading account, choose the sale order, and use the current market price of R238.34 as the reference. With live volume at 40 605, the shares should remain reasonably tradable on the JSE.

How to Buy The Bidvest Group Ltd. Shares Step by Step

1. Open a trading account with a JSE-enabled platform.

2. Verify your account by email or phone number.

3. Set up 2FA for added security.

4. Complete KYC verification on your profile.

5. Explore the trading dashboard and search for BVT.

6. Deposit fiat into your trading account.

7. Place your purchase order using the live price per share as your reference.

8. Monitor execution, then track performance, dividend updates, and any future trade opportunities.

The Bidvest Group Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given The Bidvest Group Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE the identified key levels. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.