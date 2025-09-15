OUTsurance announced the resignation of Jan Hofmeyr, Group CFO and executive financial director, who will leave to pursue a fintech opportunity outside the Group. Jan will remain until 2 October 2026 to ensure an orderly transition and oversee the 30 June 2026 financial year-end. He will be succeeded by Francois van Rooyen, currently CFO of OUTsurance South Africa, subject to regulatory approval.

OGL shareholders are advised of the following changes to the membership of board committees effective from 2 June 2026. Marthinus Visser was appointed as a member of the Risk and Compliance Committee and the Social and Ethics Committee. Carel Vosloo was appointed to the Remuneration Committee and as an alternate member for Jannie Durand.

The company has issued a statement regarding an interest in shares.

Kamo Kroll, Nazia Kahlon, Renasha Werbeloff (Govender) and Magnus Taljaard have been appointed as independent non-executive directors to the boards of OGL and its 92.8%-held subsidiary, OUTsurance Holdings Ltd. (OHL) with effect from today, 17 August 2026.

Trading statement for OUTsurance Holdings Ltd. (OHL) The OHL Group delivered a strong operational and financial performance for the year ended 30 June 2026 (current financial year). The normalised earnings of the OHL Group (92.8%-held by OGL) were influenced by: • Stand-out earnings growth delivered by the South African property and casualty insurance operations due to higher underwriting margins resulting from lower claims and cost-to-income ratios. There was a substantial reduction in the share-based payments expense due to the replacement of the Employee Share Option Scheme with the Conditional Share Plan (CSP). The CSP is significantly less geared to share price movements; • Youi’s strong operational performance was dampened by the higher natural perils losses which particularly impacted the results of the first half of the current financial year; • OUTsurance Life delivered a strong operational performance marked by excellent new business growth and improved cost efficiency following a period of simplification. However, earnings growth was impacted by the high base in the prior financial year which benefitted from the favourable net impact of yield movements on profit; and • OUTsurance Ireland continued to increase its presence in the Irish car and home insurance market. The monthly operating loss profile started to decline as the business moved through its peak loss period in the first half of the financial year. Trading statement for OUTsurance Group Ltd. (OGL) The following guidance is provided to OGL shareholders regarding the OGL Group’s expected normalised earnings per share (NEPS), headline earnings per share (HEPS) and earnings per share (EPS) for the current financial year: Reported Year ended 30 June 2025 (cents); Guidance for the year ended 30 June 2026 Expected % increase and Expected range (cents) NEPS - 306.2; 15% to 21%; 352.1 to 370.5 HEPS - 298.3; 21% to 26%; 360.9 to 375.9 EPS - 306.2; 16% to 22%; 355.2 to 373.6 OGL’s financial results for the year ended 30 June 2026 are expected to be released on SENS on Thursday, 10 September 2026.

OUTsurance Group Ltd. Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: OUTsurance Group Ltd. shares are holding a constructive tone today, with charts and the live graph pointing to steady growth rather than a dramatic swing. The price forecast is anchored by the price today in rands at R89.78, while the dividend profile and payout profile keep income investors engaged. For anyone weighing buy or sell decisions, the for sale market on the JSE is still active, and the cost of entry can be managed through online trading once you understand how to buy the share code OUT in a trading account. Preference shares can matter for comparison, but the ordinary share remains the main focus for price and data tracking.

OUTsurance Group Ltd. Live Share Data

Label Value Share Name & Ticker OUTsurance Group Ltd. (OUT) Exchange JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) Sector & Industry Financials / Insurance Current Price R89.78 Market Capitalization R136.84bn P/E Ratio 27.87 Dividend Yield 3.05% Trading Volume (Live Data) 286 551 Recent Price Change +1.57 Data Timestamp Data as of 2026-08-28 10:04:43

OUTsurance Group Ltd. Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price R89.78, reflecting a 1.57 gain from the previous close. Market Cap R136.84bn, indicating a large market presence. P/E Ratio 27.87, suggesting fair valuation. Dividend Yield 3.05%, attractive for income-focused investors. Volatility Moderate, based on the latest move and live volume.

OUTsurance Group Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish outlook: the latest price action remains supportive after the move to R89.78, and the 286 551-share turnover suggests solid participation. A sustained push above recent levels could keep momentum intact, but the P/E near 27.87 leaves less room for error, so any setback in insurance-sector sentiment may slow the advance.

FAQ on OUTsurance Group Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are OUTsurance Group Ltd. shares?

Answer: OUTsurance Group Ltd. shares are ordinary equity listed on the JSE under OUT. At R89.78 per share, the market values the company at R136.84bn. Investors watch the 27.87 P/E, 3.05% dividend yield, and live volume of 286 551 for trading context.

Q2: How can I buy OUTsurance Group Ltd. shares?

Answer: To purchase OUT shares, open a JSE-enabled trading account, search the share code OUT, and place an order at the current price per share near R89.78. The latest market cap is R136.84bn, and volume of 286 551 shows the share is actively tradeable.

Q3: What affects the price of OUTsurance Group Ltd. shares?

Answer: The share price is influenced by earnings expectations, valuation, and trading activity. With a P/E of 27.87, a dividend yield of 3.05%, and volume of 286 551, today’s R89.78 level reflects both investor demand and sentiment toward the insurance sector.

Q4: Does OUTsurance Group Ltd. pay dividends?

Answer: Yes. The live data shows a dividend yield of 3.05%, which indicates income distribution to shareholders. At a current price of R89.78 and market cap of R136.84bn, the dividend remains a relevant part of the investment case for ordinary shares.

Q5: How can I track my OUTsurance Group Ltd. shares and dividends?

Answer: Track OUT shares through your JSE trading account by monitoring the share code OUT, current price of R89.78, and trading volume of 286 551. Dividend tracking is straightforward using the 3.05% yield and corporate updates from your broker or portfolio platform.

Q6: What factors are affecting the OUTsurance Group Ltd. share price?

Answer: The main drivers visible in the live data are the R89.78 price, 1.57 recent rise, 27.87 P/E, and 286 551 volume. Combined with the R136.84bn market cap and 3.05% dividend yield, these metrics shape near-term trading behaviour.

Q7: Is OUTsurance Group Ltd. a good share to buy?

Answer: Based on current data, OUT may suit investors seeking a large-cap JSE insurer with a 3.05% dividend yield. The R89.78 price and 27.87 P/E suggest a measured valuation, while 286 551 traded shares point to good liquidity for entry or exit.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy OUTsurance Group Ltd. shares today?

Answer: Today’s R89.78 level may appeal to investors who want exposure to a R136.84bn JSE financial share with dividend support. Still, the 27.87 P/E means buyers should be comfortable with valuation, and the recent 1.57 gain may invite short-term caution.

Q9: How much does one OUTsurance Group Ltd. share cost?

Answer: One OUTsurance Group Ltd. share costs R89.78 today. That price per share sits alongside a 3.05% dividend yield, a 27.87 P/E ratio, and trading volume of 286 551, giving investors a clear snapshot of current market pricing.

Q10: How to sell OUTsurance Group Ltd. shares?

Answer: To sell OUT shares, log into your JSE trading account, locate the share code OUT, and place a sell order at or near the live price of R89.78. The active volume of 286 551 suggests reasonable liquidity for executing a trade.

How to Buy OUTsurance Group Ltd. Shares Step by Step

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OUTsurance Group Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given OUTsurance Group Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE the identified key levels. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.