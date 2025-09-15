OUTsurance Group Ltd. Today's Verdict
Today's verdict: OUTsurance Group Ltd. shares are holding a constructive tone today, with charts and the live graph pointing to steady growth rather than a dramatic swing. The price forecast is anchored by the price today in rands at R89.78, while the dividend profile and payout profile keep income investors engaged. For anyone weighing buy or sell decisions, the for sale market on the JSE is still active, and the cost of entry can be managed through online trading once you understand how to buy the share code OUT in a trading account. Preference shares can matter for comparison, but the ordinary share remains the main focus for price and data tracking.
OUTsurance Group Ltd. Live Share Data
|Label
|Value
|Share Name & Ticker
|OUTsurance Group Ltd. (OUT)
|Exchange
|JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange)
|Sector & Industry
|Financials / Insurance
|Current Price
|R89.78
|Market Capitalization
|R136.84bn
|P/E Ratio
|27.87
|Dividend Yield
|3.05%
|Trading Volume (Live Data)
|286 551
|Recent Price Change
|+1.57
|Data Timestamp
|Data as of 2026-08-28 10:04:43
OUTsurance Group Ltd. Key Highlights
|Label
|Value
|Current Price
|R89.78, reflecting a 1.57 gain from the previous close.
|Market Cap
|R136.84bn, indicating a large market presence.
|P/E Ratio
|27.87, suggesting fair valuation.
|Dividend Yield
|3.05%, attractive for income-focused investors.
|Volatility
|Moderate, based on the latest move and live volume.
OUTsurance Group Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights
Bullish outlook: the latest price action remains supportive after the move to R89.78, and the 286 551-share turnover suggests solid participation. A sustained push above recent levels could keep momentum intact, but the P/E near 27.87 leaves less room for error, so any setback in insurance-sector sentiment may slow the advance.
FAQ on OUTsurance Group Ltd. Shares
Q1: What are OUTsurance Group Ltd. shares?
Answer: OUTsurance Group Ltd. shares are ordinary equity listed on the JSE under OUT. At R89.78 per share, the market values the company at R136.84bn. Investors watch the 27.87 P/E, 3.05% dividend yield, and live volume of 286 551 for trading context.
Q2: How can I buy OUTsurance Group Ltd. shares?
Answer: To purchase OUT shares, open a JSE-enabled trading account, search the share code OUT, and place an order at the current price per share near R89.78. The latest market cap is R136.84bn, and volume of 286 551 shows the share is actively tradeable.
Q3: What affects the price of OUTsurance Group Ltd. shares?
Answer: The share price is influenced by earnings expectations, valuation, and trading activity. With a P/E of 27.87, a dividend yield of 3.05%, and volume of 286 551, today’s R89.78 level reflects both investor demand and sentiment toward the insurance sector.
Q4: Does OUTsurance Group Ltd. pay dividends?
Answer: Yes. The live data shows a dividend yield of 3.05%, which indicates income distribution to shareholders. At a current price of R89.78 and market cap of R136.84bn, the dividend remains a relevant part of the investment case for ordinary shares.
Q5: How can I track my OUTsurance Group Ltd. shares and dividends?
Answer: Track OUT shares through your JSE trading account by monitoring the share code OUT, current price of R89.78, and trading volume of 286 551. Dividend tracking is straightforward using the 3.05% yield and corporate updates from your broker or portfolio platform.
Q6: What factors are affecting the OUTsurance Group Ltd. share price?
Answer: The main drivers visible in the live data are the R89.78 price, 1.57 recent rise, 27.87 P/E, and 286 551 volume. Combined with the R136.84bn market cap and 3.05% dividend yield, these metrics shape near-term trading behaviour.
Q7: Is OUTsurance Group Ltd. a good share to buy?
Answer: Based on current data, OUT may suit investors seeking a large-cap JSE insurer with a 3.05% dividend yield. The R89.78 price and 27.87 P/E suggest a measured valuation, while 286 551 traded shares point to good liquidity for entry or exit.
Q8: Is it advisable to buy OUTsurance Group Ltd. shares today?
Answer: Today’s R89.78 level may appeal to investors who want exposure to a R136.84bn JSE financial share with dividend support. Still, the 27.87 P/E means buyers should be comfortable with valuation, and the recent 1.57 gain may invite short-term caution.
Q9: How much does one OUTsurance Group Ltd. share cost?
Answer: One OUTsurance Group Ltd. share costs R89.78 today. That price per share sits alongside a 3.05% dividend yield, a 27.87 P/E ratio, and trading volume of 286 551, giving investors a clear snapshot of current market pricing.
Q10: How to sell OUTsurance Group Ltd. shares?
Answer: To sell OUT shares, log into your JSE trading account, locate the share code OUT, and place a sell order at or near the live price of R89.78. The active volume of 286 551 suggests reasonable liquidity for executing a trade.
How to Buy OUTsurance Group Ltd. Shares Step by Step
Open a FREE Trading Account.
Verify account via email or phone number.
Set up 2FA (Two Factor Authentication).
KYC your profile to get verified.
Explore and get acquainted with the trading dashboard.
Deposit fiat into your trading account.
Invest and trade in stocks that you want in your portfolio.
OUTsurance Group Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice
Given OUTsurance Group Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE the identified key levels. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.