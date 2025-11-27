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KAL Group Ltd. JSE: KAL
R51.02 ▼ -0.93 (-1.79%) Prices delayed 15 min · Last updated: 2026-08-28 17:05:00
Open
50.50
Prev close
51.02
Day range
50.50 - 51.46
Volume
4 145
52-wk range
48.66 – 52
Market cap
3.69bn
P/E Ratio
7.62
EPS (ZARc)
669.87
Dividend Yield
4.39%
DPS (ZARc)
224 (cps)
Price performance
Intraday — 7D — 1M — 3M — 6M — 1Y — 3Y — 5Y — YTD —
Loading chart…
Analyst consensus
Consensus Chart
Key statistics
Market cap3.69bn
EPS669.87
P/E ratio7.62
Div. yield4.39%
DPS 224 (cps)
Issued shares72.40m
52-week range
R 48.66 R 52
R51.02
Price overview
Open50.50
Previous close51.02
Day range50.50 - 51.46
Volume4 145
52-week range48.66 – 52
Change▼ -0.93 (-1.79%)
P/E ratio7.62
EPS669.87
Dividend 224 (cps)
Dividend yield4.39%
Important dates
  • Sep 2025
    Prev Year End
  • Sep 2025 Final
    Released 27 Nov 2025
  • Final Div 1.54 ZAR
    Decl 27 Nov 2025, LDT 10 Feb 2026
  • Final Div 1.54 ZAR
    Decl 27 Nov 2025, Pay 16 Feb 2026
  • Mar 2026
    Half Year
  • Mar 2026 Interim
    Released 14 May 2026
  • Interim Div 0.7 ZAR
    Decl 14 May 2026, LDT 9 Jun 2026
  • Interim Div 0.7 ZAR
    Decl 14 May 2026, Pay 15 Jun 2026
  • Sep 2026
    Next Year End
  • Sep 2026 Final
    Unconfirmed for 27 Nov
  • 5 Feb 2027
    AGM Unconfirmed
  • Next Expected Final Div 1.54 ZAR
    Decl 27 Nov 2026, LDT 10 Feb 2027
  • Next Expected Final Div 1.54 ZAR
    Decl 27 Nov 2026, Pay 16 Feb 2027
  • Mar 2027
    Half Year
  • Mar 2027 Interim
    Unconfirmed for 14 May
  • Next Expected Interim Div 0.7 ZAR
    Decl 14 May 2027, LDT 9 Jun 2027
  • Next Expected Interim Div 0.7 ZAR
    Decl 14 May 2027, Pay 15 Jun 2027
Financial results
ZAR million Mar 26 Mar 25
Turnover 11 356.60 10 819.60
Attributable Income 362.80 278.40
Market Cap (ZARm) 3 219.90 2 859.70
EPS (ZARc) 513.87 394.29
HEPS (Cont Ops)(ZARc) 441.36 392.47
DPS (ZARc) 70 56
Latest SENS announcements
  • KAL Group - passing of director
    2026-08-13 16:38:31
    The KAL Group board of directors is saddened by the sudden passing of Bridgitte Mathews, an independent non-executive director of the Company and member of the audit and risk and social and ethics committees on 12 August 2026.
  • KAL - general repurchase of ordinary shares
    2026-08-05 12:06:04
    The Company has repurchased 2 290 091 ordinary shares, representing 3.08% of its issued share capital, for R111 861 946 during the period from 2 June 2026 to 4 August 2026. These shares were bought at prices ranging from R45.46 to R50.00 per share and will be de-listed and cancelled. The Company is authorised to repurchase up to a further 12 573 876 shares (16.92% of issued shares). The repurchases were funded from available cash resources and are considered immaterial to the Company’s financial position. The Board confirms that the repurchase process complies with the solvency and liquidity requirements of the Companies Act.
  • KAL Group Ltd. - Voluntary Announcement: Dealings
    2026-07-13 12:00:00
    The company disclosed information about dealings in securities on behalf of a Share Incentive Scheme.
  • KAL Group Ltd. - Voluntary Announcement: Dealings
    2026-06-09 16:58:00
    The company disclosed information about other dealings.
  • KAL Group Ltd. - Settlement of Awards under KAL Gr
    2026-05-25 14:55:00
    The company disclosed information about dealings in securities on behalf of a Share Incentive Scheme.
Peer comparison
Company Price (ZAR) Change Market cap
MOTUS (MTH) R 108.27 +2.14%
WEBUYCARS (WBC) R 31.03 +0.1%
KAL GROUP (KAL) R 50.50 -2.79%
CMH (CMH) R 37.49 -0.03%

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KAL Group Ltd. Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: KAL Group Ltd. price forecast leans steady rather than aggressive, with dividend support, charts, and graph structure pointing to a measured setup around the price today in rands. For buy or sell decisions, preference shares, payout trends, and for sale interest should be weighed against cost, growth, and prediction signals. Investors checking how to buy on the JSE can review share code KAL data online, compare trading patterns, and use a trading account to manage trading, purchase timing, or buy entry points more efficiently.

KAL Group Ltd. Live Share Data

LabelValue
Data as of2026-08-27 17:05:00
Share Name & TickerKAL Group Ltd. (KAL)
ExchangeJSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange)
Sector & IndustryConsumer Staples / Food & Staples Retailing
Current PriceR51.95
Market CapitalizationR3.76bn
P/E Ratio7.76
Dividend Yield4.31%
Trading Volume (Live Data)Not provided
Recent Price Change0

KAL Group Ltd. Key Highlights

LabelValue
Current PriceR51.95, reflecting a 0 change from the previous close
Market CapR3.76bn, indicating a mid market presence
P/E Ratio7.76, suggesting potential undervaluation
Dividend Yield4.31%, attractive for income-focused investors
VolatilityLow volatility

KAL Group Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

The short-term setup looks neutral to mildly constructive. With the share price unchanged at R51.95, a compact market cap of R3.76bn, and a P/E of 7.76, valuation support is present, while the 4.31% dividend yield may help cap downside if broader JSE sentiment stays steady.

FAQ on KAL Group Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are KAL Group Ltd. shares?
Answer: KAL Group Ltd. shares represent ownership in a JSE-listed consumer staples business. The current price is R51.95, market capitalization is R3.76bn, and the recent change is 0, which suggests a stable market profile rather than abrupt trading stress.

Q2: How can I buy KAL Group Ltd. shares?
Answer: You can buy KAL Group Ltd. shares on the JSE through a trading account with a regulated broker. Based on the live data, the price per share is R51.95, so the cost depends on how many shares you purchase and any brokerage fees.

Q3: What affects the price of KAL Group Ltd. shares?
Answer: The share price is influenced by earnings, valuation, dividend expectations, and broader JSE sentiment. With a P/E of 7.76 and dividend yield of 4.31%, the market is likely watching profitability, income appeal, and subsequent trading volume closely.

Q4: Does KAL Group Ltd. pay dividends?
Answer: Yes, the live data shows a dividend yield of 4.31%, which indicates that KAL Group Ltd. does pay dividends. For income-focused investors, that yield can matter as much as price movements, especially when the share price is sitting at R51.95.

Q5: How can I track my KAL Group Ltd. shares and dividends?
Answer: You can track KAL Group Ltd. shares and dividends through your brokerage platform or trading account. Monitor the JSE ticker KAL, current price of R51.95, dividend yield of 4.31%, and any change in market capitalization or valuation over time.

Q6: What factors are affecting the KAL Group Ltd. share price?
Answer: The main visible factors are the current price of R51.95, a P/E ratio of 7.76, dividend yield of 4.31%, and a market cap of R3.76bn. Since the recent change is 0, the share is currently showing muted momentum.

Q7: Is KAL Group Ltd. a good share to buy?
Answer: The live metrics suggest it may appeal to value and income investors because the P/E is 7.76 and the dividend yield is 4.31%. Whether it is a good buy depends on your risk tolerance, but the current profile looks measured.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy KAL Group Ltd. shares today?
Answer: Today’s data does not show strong momentum, but the price of R51.95, low volatility, and dividend yield of 4.31% may suit patient investors. If you buy today, the decision should be based on valuation comfort and portfolio objectives.

Q9: How much does one KAL Group Ltd. share cost?
Answer: One KAL Group Ltd. share costs R51.95 based on the live price data. That price per share is the key reference point for any buy or sell decision, before factoring in brokerage charges, taxes, and order size.

Q10: How to sell KAL Group Ltd. shares?
Answer: To sell KAL Group Ltd. shares, log into your trading account, choose the JSE ticker KAL, and place a sell order at your desired price. With the share at R51.95 and recent change at 0, execution depends on market demand.

How to Buy KAL Group Ltd. Shares Step by Step

Open a FREE trading account with a JSE-registered broker.

Verify the account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA for account security.

Complete KYC verification.

Review the trading dashboard and the KAL share code.

Deposit funds into the trading account.

Place a buy order for KAL Group Ltd. shares at your chosen price.

KAL Group Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given KAL Group Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE R51.95 and BUY only on confirmed strength beyond that level. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.

Latest News On KAL Group Shares
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