Metair Investments Ltd. Today’s Verdict
Today's verdict: Metair Investments Ltd. price today in rands sits at R4.98, and the latest data suggests a market that’s steady rather than momentum-driven. The charts and graph point to a cautious price forecast, with the share code MTA showing muted trading and a flat recent move, which keeps the buy or sell decision balanced. The dividend position remains unchanged, while preference shares and payout details offer no extra income signal. Investors comparing cost, growth, and for sale opportunities can still review how to buy through an online trading account on the jse, where today’s trading data supports a measured prediction rather than an aggressive call.
Metair Investments Ltd. Live Share Data
|Label
|Value
|Data as of
|2026-08-27 17:05:00
|Share Name & Ticker
|Metair Investments Ltd. (MTA)
|Exchange
|JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange)
|Sector & Industry
|Consumer Discretionary / Auto Parts
|Current Price
|4.98
|Market Capitalization
|990.95m
|P/E Ratio
|-27.67
|Dividend Yield
|–
|Trading Volume (Live Data)
|Recent Price Change
|0
Metair Investments Ltd. Key Highlights
|Label
|Value
|Current Price
|4.98, unchanged from the previous close
|Market Cap
|990.95m, indicating a small market presence
|P/E Ratio
|-27.67, suggesting potential undervaluation on current earnings metrics
|Dividend Yield
|–, not offering a visible income yield today
|Volatility
|Moderate, based on the flat recent price change and narrow live snapshot
Metair Investments Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights
Bullish/Bearish Outlook: The near-term tone is neutral to mildly cautious. With the share price holding at 4.98 and no live upward change, the trade setup leans on confirmation from future volume, broader JSE sentiment, and operating updates in the auto parts sector rather than momentum alone.
FAQ on Metair Investments Ltd. Shares
Q1: What are Metair Investments Ltd. shares?
Answer: Metair Investments Ltd. SHARES are equity interests in MTA on the JSE, priced today at 4.98. The company’s market capitalization is 990.95m, and the live profile shows a negative P/E of -27.67 with no dividend yield currently displayed.
Q2: How can I buy Metair Investments Ltd. shares?
Answer: To buy MTA SHARES, use a JSE-enabled trading account and place an order at the current price per share of 4.98 or your chosen limit. The live data shows no dividend yield, and trading volume is not provided in the snapshot.
Q3: What affects the price of Metair Investments Ltd. shares?
Answer: The price per share is influenced by the 990.95m market cap, the -27.67 P/E ratio, and any shift in trading activity on the JSE. Today’s flat change of 0 suggests limited immediate pressure from the current dataset.
Q4: Does Metair Investments Ltd. pay dividends?
Answer: The live data shows a dividend yield of –, so there’s no displayed dividend income signal today. Investors focusing on income should note that the share’s current value is 4.98, with a negative P/E and a market cap of 990.95m.
Q5: How can I track my Metair Investments Ltd. shares and dividends?
Answer: Track MTA SHARES through your JSE trading account by watching the price today in rands, which is 4.98, and by checking the dividend field, currently marked –. The live snapshot also shows a recent change of 0 and no trading volume figure.
Q6: What factors are affecting the Metair Investments Ltd. share price?
Answer: The share price is being shaped by the current price of 4.98, the 990.95m market capitalization, and the -27.67 P/E ratio. With recent price change at 0, there’s no strong live move showing in the data.
Q7: Is Metair Investments Ltd. a good share to buy?
Answer: Based strictly on the live figures, MTA is a small-cap JSE SHARES counter at 4.98 with a negative P/E of -27.67 and no dividend yield shown. That makes it a data-dependent buy case rather than a clear income or momentum play.
Q8: Is it advisable to buy Metair Investments Ltd. shares today?
Answer: Today’s data doesn’t show a decisive buy signal. The share is at 4.98, unchanged from the previous close, with market cap at 990.95m and no dividend yield listed. For now, the price action looks neutral rather than urgent.
Q9: How much does one Metair Investments Ltd. share cost?
Answer: One Metair Investments Ltd. share costs 4.98 today on the JSE. That price per share comes with a recent change of 0, a market cap of 990.95m, and a P/E ratio of -27.67, based on the live snapshot.
Q10: How to sell Metair Investments Ltd. shares?
Answer: To sell MTA SHARES, log into your trading account, locate Metair Investments Ltd. on the JSE, and place a sell order near the live price of 4.98 or your target level. The data shows no dividend yield and no current price change.
How to Buy Metair Investments Ltd. Shares Step by Step
Open a free trading account.
Verify the account via email or phone number.
Set up 2FA (Two Factor Authentication).
KYC your profile to get verified.
Explore and get acquainted with the trading dashboard.
Deposit fiat into your trading account.
Invest and trade in stocks that you want in your portfolio.
Metair Investments Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice
Given Metair Investments Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE the identified key levels. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.