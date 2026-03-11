The company has issued a statement regarding an interest in shares.

Metair shareholders were informed that following a formal audit tender process, the board resolved to appoint Deloitte & Touche as the company's new external auditor, effective from 10 July 2026. Deloitte will replace Ernst & Young Inc. The appointment will be submitted for shareholder approval at the upcoming annual general meeting. The change is not due to any disagreement with EY regarding accounting or audit practices.

Metair reported a positive trading update for H1 2026, with expected total headline earnings per share (HEPS) of 70 to 75 cents, up 7% to 15% from H1 2025, and earnings per share (EPS) of 65 to 75 cents, turning around from a loss of 93 cents. Revenue from continuing operations is projected to be marginally higher than R8.5 billion, supported by cost-saving initiatives and the full inclusion of Hesto. The company successfully refinanced its R3.3 billion debt package, extending terms to five years and reducing interest rates. Despite subdued local OEM production, Metair remains resilient, focusing on operational improvements and market opportunities. Financial results are scheduled for release on or about 26 August 2026.

Continuing operations Revenue for the period came to R8.54 billion (R8.46 billion) and gross profit increased to R1.42 billion (R1.28 billion). Operating profit jumped to R444.08 million (R131.71 million) and profit attributable to equity holders recovered to R136.59 million (loss of R175.20 million). Additionally, headline earnings per share increased to 71 cents per share (68 cents per share). Dividend declaration The company’s board of directors has determined that the group’s current financial position does not support the declaration of an interim dividend and, accordingly, no interim dividend has been declared for the period (H1 2025: Rnil). Results webcast and presentation An investor webcast of the interim results presentation will be broadcast live on Wednesday, 26 August 2026 at 10h00 (SAST). Investors are advised to utilise the following link to gain access to the webinar: https://www.corpcam.com/Metair26082026. The results presentation will be available on the company’s website at https://www.metair.co.za/wp-content/uploads/2026/Interim-2026-Presentation.pdf. Company outlook and prospects Metair is pleased with the operational and financial results achieved in the interim period. The strategic reset is complete and the balance sheet has stabilised. The company is focused on profitability, debt reduction and growth. The automotive manufacturing sector remains at a critical crossroads. Government is currently reviewing the effectiveness of the Automotive Production and Development Programme (APDP2). Strategic government decisions in the near term will be pivotal to sustaining and growing production levels, with stakeholder collaboration required to strengthen local manufacturing competitiveness, support localisation and Complete Knock Down (CKD) manufacturing, and protect and diversify export markets, as well as address structural constraints. To create value for our shareholders, Metair will continue to pursue a diversification strategy by growing the Aftermarket segment. The Aftermarket segment remains structurally attractive due to its exposure to the growing and ageing vehicle parc, higher margins, and lower dependence on new vehicle production. While competition and consumer affordability remain challenges, Metair's scale, distribution capability and retail footprint provide a platform for sustainable long-term growth. Successful execution of the AutoZone turnaround remains a near-term priority. The turnaround is already showing positive signs of improvement, with trading sales per day growing ahead of the market, and the general aftermarket also showing signs of improvement. The African aftermarket outside South Africa provides structural growth beyond South African vehicle production. We have appointed a team to expand our African AFM outside of South Africa, as we see significant potential in this initiative. Prospects in the local OEM market are also stabilising. One of our major customers produced higher than expected volumes in the first six months of the year and expects further increases, with strong demand for its new model. Although another major customer has reduced volumes, they have stabilised during the period and are expected to continue at the lower volumes. Metair's diversified OEM customer base, improving operational performance and focusing on cost, quality and localisation should position the business for continued improvements in profitability and generate free cash flow, which will be applied to de-gear the balance sheet. The interim results presentation will be available on the company’s website at www.metair.co.za.

Metair Investments Ltd. Today’s Verdict

Today's verdict: Metair Investments Ltd. price today in rands sits at R4.98, and the latest data suggests a market that’s steady rather than momentum-driven. The charts and graph point to a cautious price forecast, with the share code MTA showing muted trading and a flat recent move, which keeps the buy or sell decision balanced. The dividend position remains unchanged, while preference shares and payout details offer no extra income signal. Investors comparing cost, growth, and for sale opportunities can still review how to buy through an online trading account on the jse, where today’s trading data supports a measured prediction rather than an aggressive call.

Metair Investments Ltd. Live Share Data

Label Value Data as of 2026-08-27 17:05:00 Share Name & Ticker Metair Investments Ltd. (MTA) Exchange JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) Sector & Industry Consumer Discretionary / Auto Parts Current Price 4.98 Market Capitalization 990.95m P/E Ratio -27.67 Dividend Yield – Trading Volume (Live Data) Recent Price Change 0

Metair Investments Ltd. Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price 4.98, unchanged from the previous close Market Cap 990.95m, indicating a small market presence P/E Ratio -27.67, suggesting potential undervaluation on current earnings metrics Dividend Yield –, not offering a visible income yield today Volatility Moderate, based on the flat recent price change and narrow live snapshot

Metair Investments Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish/Bearish Outlook: The near-term tone is neutral to mildly cautious. With the share price holding at 4.98 and no live upward change, the trade setup leans on confirmation from future volume, broader JSE sentiment, and operating updates in the auto parts sector rather than momentum alone.

FAQ on Metair Investments Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are Metair Investments Ltd. shares?

Answer: Metair Investments Ltd. SHARES are equity interests in MTA on the JSE, priced today at 4.98. The company’s market capitalization is 990.95m, and the live profile shows a negative P/E of -27.67 with no dividend yield currently displayed.

Q2: How can I buy Metair Investments Ltd. shares?

Answer: To buy MTA SHARES, use a JSE-enabled trading account and place an order at the current price per share of 4.98 or your chosen limit. The live data shows no dividend yield, and trading volume is not provided in the snapshot.

Q3: What affects the price of Metair Investments Ltd. shares?

Answer: The price per share is influenced by the 990.95m market cap, the -27.67 P/E ratio, and any shift in trading activity on the JSE. Today’s flat change of 0 suggests limited immediate pressure from the current dataset.

Q4: Does Metair Investments Ltd. pay dividends?

Answer: The live data shows a dividend yield of –, so there’s no displayed dividend income signal today. Investors focusing on income should note that the share’s current value is 4.98, with a negative P/E and a market cap of 990.95m.

Q5: How can I track my Metair Investments Ltd. shares and dividends?

Answer: Track MTA SHARES through your JSE trading account by watching the price today in rands, which is 4.98, and by checking the dividend field, currently marked –. The live snapshot also shows a recent change of 0 and no trading volume figure.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Metair Investments Ltd. share price?

Answer: The share price is being shaped by the current price of 4.98, the 990.95m market capitalization, and the -27.67 P/E ratio. With recent price change at 0, there’s no strong live move showing in the data.

Q7: Is Metair Investments Ltd. a good share to buy?

Answer: Based strictly on the live figures, MTA is a small-cap JSE SHARES counter at 4.98 with a negative P/E of -27.67 and no dividend yield shown. That makes it a data-dependent buy case rather than a clear income or momentum play.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Metair Investments Ltd. shares today?

Answer: Today’s data doesn’t show a decisive buy signal. The share is at 4.98, unchanged from the previous close, with market cap at 990.95m and no dividend yield listed. For now, the price action looks neutral rather than urgent.

Q9: How much does one Metair Investments Ltd. share cost?

Answer: One Metair Investments Ltd. share costs 4.98 today on the JSE. That price per share comes with a recent change of 0, a market cap of 990.95m, and a P/E ratio of -27.67, based on the live snapshot.

Q10: How to sell Metair Investments Ltd. shares?

Answer: To sell MTA SHARES, log into your trading account, locate Metair Investments Ltd. on the JSE, and place a sell order near the live price of 4.98 or your target level. The data shows no dividend yield and no current price change.

How to Buy Metair Investments Ltd. Shares Step by Step

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Metair Investments Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given Metair Investments Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE the identified key levels. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.