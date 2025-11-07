Sephaku provided an update on the performance of its associate, Dangote Cement South Africa (Pty) Ltd., following the release of Dangote Cement Plc’s 2025 results, and also includes an operational update on its subsidiary, Métier Mixed Concrete (Pty) Ltd. Sephaku Cement (SepCem) reported a 12-month after-tax profit of R24.5 million for the year ending 31 December 2025, down from R42.6 million in 2024. Revenue declined by 4.4% to R2.66 billion, with sales volumes decreasing by 4.5%. EBITDA fell by 6.8% to R301.1 million, impacted by adverse weather, low construction activity, and increased cement imports. The company’s debt was reduced, with a full bank loan repayment on 31 October 2025 and a remaining subordinated loan of R923 million. Métier Mixed Concrete (Métier) experienced a modest 2% sales volume increase, with EBITDA rising by over R30 million due to cost controls and pricing strategies. Overall, the sector faces challenges from subdued demand and geopolitical risks but benefits from government infrastructure projects.

SepHold, advised shareholders that, the basic earnings per share and headline earnings per share for the twelve months ended 31 March 2026 compared to the twelve months ended 31 March 2025 (FY 2025) are expected to increase as follows: •the headline earnings per share to be between 37.0 cents and 38.5 cents representing an increase of between 17% and 22% (FY 2025: headline earnings per share of 31.52 cents), and •the basic earnings per share to be between 39.5 cents and 42.0 cents representing an increase of between 25% and 33% (FY 2025: basic earnings per share of 31.57 cents). SepHold financial results for the twelve months ended 31 March 2026, will be released on or about 30 June 2026 and published in the press on or about 1 July 2026. A results conference webcast and conference call will be held at 11:00 SAST on 2 July 2026.

Revenue for the year increased to R1.3 billion (R1.2 billion). Operating profit climbed to R123.8 million (R88.5 million). Furthermore, headline earnings per share was reported at an elevated 37.91 cents per share (31.52 cents per share). Dividend No dividends were declared or paid to shareholders during the current year (FY 2025: Rnil) Financial results audio webcast and conference call An audio webcast and conference call to discuss the financial results will be hosted on Thursday, 2 July 2026 at 11:00 SAST. To receive unique access details, all participants must pre-register using the following hyperlinks: Webcast and Conference call link SepHold FY2026 Results Webast and Results Conference Call Registration Link: The results presentation will be available on the Company's website at 7:00 SAST on Thursday, 2 July 2026 for downloading via the link: sephakuholdings.com/investor-centre/presentations/

Sephaku Holdings Ltd. has released its integrated annual report for the year ending 31 March 2026, which includes the audited financial statements and notice of the upcoming annual general meeting (AGM). The AGM will be held electronically on 10 September 2026 at 11:00 hours. Shareholders must be registered by 24 July 2026 to receive the notice, and those wishing to participate must confirm their attendance by 8 September 2026. The report and AGM details are available on the company’s website.

Sephaku Holdings Ltd. Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Sephaku Holdings Ltd. shares are trading with a calm setup, and the price today in rands at R1.68 keeps SEP in a narrow decision zone rather than a momentum breakout. The charts and graph signal limited near-term excitement, so the price forecast and prediction lean modest unless volume expands. With the share code SEP on the JSE, investors weighing buy or sell decisions should note the current cost, the absence of a dividend payout, and no listed preference shares payout. For sale interest and how to buy decisions are straightforward via an online trading account, where trading can be handled efficiently after checking the data, growth backdrop, and share-specific trading conditions.

Sephaku Holdings Ltd. Live Share Data

Label Value Data as of 2026-08-28 09:00:34 Share Name & Ticker Sephaku Holdings Ltd. (SEP) Exchange JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) Sector & Industry Materials / Construction Materials Current Price R1.68 Market Capitalization 427.54m P/E Ratio 4.43 Dividend Yield – Trading Volume (Live Data) 30 360 Recent Price Change 0

Sephaku Holdings Ltd. Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price R1.68, unchanged from the previous close Market Cap 427.54m, indicating a small-cap market presence P/E Ratio 4.43, suggesting potential undervaluation Dividend Yield –, not currently attractive for income-focused investors Volatility Moderate, with trading volume at 30 360 and price change at 0

Sephaku Holdings Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish or bearish bias remains restrained at this level. The flat recent price change, modest volume, and low P/E point to a stock that can stabilise quickly but needs stronger turnover to confirm any breakout. Short-term direction will likely depend on broader JSE sentiment and construction materials demand.

FAQ on Sephaku Holdings Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are Sephaku Holdings Ltd. shares?

Answer: Sephaku Holdings Ltd. shares are JSE-listed equity interests in SEP, a Materials company in Construction Materials. At R1.68 per share, the market values the company at 427.54m, with a P/E ratio of 4.43 and live trading volume of 30 360.

Q2: How can I buy Sephaku Holdings Ltd. shares?

Answer: You can buy SEP shares on the JSE through a licensed broker or trading platform. The live price per share is R1.68, and the ticker to search is SEP. Market cap is 427.54m, with current volume showing 30 360 shares traded.

Q3: What affects the price of Sephaku Holdings Ltd. shares?

Answer: SEP’s price is influenced by JSE trading activity, sector sentiment in Construction Materials, and liquidity. Today’s data shows R1.68, no price change, 30 360 trading volume, and a 4.43 P/E ratio, which together suggest a quiet session.

Q4: Does Sephaku Holdings Ltd. pay dividends?

Answer: Based on the live data provided, the dividend yield is shown as –, which means there is no stated dividend yield at present. Investors tracking SEP at R1.68 should treat the share primarily as a price-driven trade rather than an income stock.

Q5: How can I track my Sephaku Holdings Ltd. shares and dividends?

Answer: Track SEP on the JSE using the ticker, the current price of R1.68, and live volume of 30 360. Dividend monitoring is straightforward too, but the yield is currently –, so there’s no listed payout figure to follow in today’s data.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Sephaku Holdings Ltd. share price?

Answer: The main factors visible in today’s data are a flat recent price change of 0, moderate volume at 30 360, and a small-cap market value of 427.54m. SEP’s 4.43 P/E ratio also suggests the market is pricing in modest expectations.

Q7: Is Sephaku Holdings Ltd. a good share to buy?

Answer: SEP may appeal to value-oriented investors because the P/E ratio is 4.43 and the share trades at R1.68. However, the lack of dividend yield and the unchanged price today mean buyers should focus on liquidity and timing.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Sephaku Holdings Ltd. shares today?

Answer: Buying today depends on your strategy. At R1.68, SEP is unchanged, with 30 360 shares traded and a market cap of 427.54m. The data points to a calm entry point, but there’s no dividend yield to support income demand.

Q9: How much does one Sephaku Holdings Ltd. share cost?

Answer: One SEP share costs R1.68 today on the JSE. The price is unchanged, volume is 30 360, and the company’s market cap sits at 427.54m. Its P/E ratio of 4.43 offers extra context for valuation.

Q10: How to sell Sephaku Holdings Ltd. shares?

Answer: To sell SEP shares, use your brokerage or trading account and place a sell order for the JSE-listed ticker. Today’s price is R1.68, with no change from the prior close and 30 360 shares traded, which supports orderly execution.

How to Buy Sephaku Holdings Ltd. Shares Step by Step

Open a free trading account with a licensed JSE broker.

Verify the account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA for added security.

Complete KYC verification.

Explore the trading dashboard and order types.

Deposit fiat into the trading account.

Search for SEP and place your purchase order at the desired price per share.

Sephaku Holdings Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given Sephaku Holdings Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE R1.72 or SELL if they lose R1.64. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.