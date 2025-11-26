Tiger Brands reported a strong start to its financial year, with a 1% increase in revenue from continuing operations for the four months ending 31 January 2026, driven by 2% volume growth and a 1% price deflation. The company maintained its double-digit operating margin, supported by improved gross margins and cost efficiencies. Key portfolio transactions, including the completion of the Randfontein operations and ongoing disposal of the Chococam subsidiary, are progressing. The company continues to focus on strategic growth, brand rejuvenation, and cost leadership, despite a competitive consumer environment and inflation pressures. Results for the six months ending 31 March 2026 are expected to be announced around 1 June 2026.

At the eighty-first (81st ) annual general meeting of Tiger Brands td. held on Thursday, 26 February 2026 ('AGM'), all the ordinary and special resolutions proposed at the meeting were approved by the requisite majority of votes.

Shirley Machaba has been appointed as an independent non-executive director of the Company with effect from 1 July 2026.

Continuing operations Total revenue for the interim period increased to R17.9 billion (R17.7 billion) and operating income before impairments and non-operational items grew to R2.1 billion (R1.6 billion). Profit for the period attributable to owners of the parent went down to R1.4 billion (R2.3 billion). In addition, headline earnings per share went up to 980 cents per share (974 cents per share). Declaration of interim dividend The Company declared an interim ordinary dividend of 430 cents per share for the six months ended 31 March 2026, in line with the Company’s dividend policy of 1.25x cover based on HEPS. Investor presentation Shareholders are advised that following the release of the Group’s results for the six months ended 31 March 2026, the investor presentation will be available for download on the Tiger Brands website at 09:30 am (CAT): www.tigerbrands.com/pdf/download-centre/results-reports-presentations/2026/Interim resultspresentation- The results presentation will take place today 01 June 2026, at 10:00 am (CAT). Webcast details are set out below. Webcast address: www.corpcam.com/TigerBrands01062026 Company outlook Despite what is expected to be a challenging macroeconomic environment in the second half, management remains confident in its ability to deliver performance in line with guidance. Short- to medium term, and long-term guidance are unchanged. In line with our strategic priorities, H2 26 will be focused on the following: *Shaping our portfolio: We anticipate conclusion of the Chococam disposal process, and Beacon chocolate property sale as the first phase of the manufacturing site optimisation in STB. *Superior channel presence: Continue to drive Bakeries GT growth and overall channel mix optimisation. *Cost leadership: Continue momentum of CI initiatives, with strategic working capital management considering increased macroeconomic volatility. *Deliberate growth platforms: Driving affordability across the Tiger Brands basket remains a priority, particularly in Grains and Culinary, with H2 26 increased focus on innovation. PC innovation execution and volume recovery is a second half imperative for growth in HPC. *Rejuvenating our brands: Leveraging our focus brands and strength of our combined basket to maximise return on investment with deliberate and effective marketing.

The company has issued a statement regarding an interest in shares.

Tiger Brands Ltd. Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Tiger Brands Ltd. price forecast signals a measured stance as charts and the latest graph point to steady growth rather than a sharp breakout, keeping the prediction balanced for traders weighing buy or sell decisions. With the share price today in rands at R273.86, the dividend profile, payout profile, and even preference shares comparisons matter for investors scanning for sale opportunities. The share code is TBS, and the data suggests the cost is reasonable for those exploring how to buy online through a trading account on the JSE, where trading conditions remain central to the near-term view.

Tiger Brands Ltd. Live Share Data

Label Value Share Name & Ticker Tiger Brands Ltd. (TBS) Exchange JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) Sector & Industry Consumer Staples / Food Products Current Price R273.86 Market Capitalization R45.67bn P/E Ratio 12.63 Dividend Yield 6.12% Trading Volume (Live Data) 6 807 Recent Price Change +0.98 Data Timestamp Data as of 2026-08-28 09:59:04

Tiger Brands Ltd. Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price R273.86, reflecting a 0.98 move from the previous close Market Cap R45.67bn, indicating a large market presence P/E Ratio 12.63, suggesting fair valuation Dividend Yield 6.12%, attractive for income-focused investors Volatility Moderate volatility, supported by steady trading volume

Tiger Brands Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish bias remains limited unless price action extends above recent resistance with stronger volume confirmation. The 6 807 share volume points to cautious participation, while the 6.12% dividend yield may help cushion downside. For now, the setup looks constructive but not aggressive.

FAQ on Tiger Brands Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are Tiger Brands Ltd. shares?

Answer: Tiger Brands Ltd. shares represent ownership in a large JSE-listed consumer staples business. At R273.86 per share, with a market cap of R45.67bn and a P/E of 12.63, they trade as established ordinary shares rather than high-risk speculative stocks.

Q2: How can I buy Tiger Brands Ltd. shares?

Answer: You can buy Tiger Brands Ltd. shares through a JSE trading account using the ticker TBS. With the price per share at R273.86, investors typically place an order on an online platform, then monitor volume, cost, and execution for sale or purchase decisions.

Q3: What affects the price of Tiger Brands Ltd. shares?

Answer: The price is influenced by earnings quality, valuation at a P/E of 12.63, dividend expectations, and trading volume of 6 807. As a consumer staples SHARES counter, sentiment also reacts to market demand, the JSE backdrop, and broader operating conditions.

Q4: Does Tiger Brands Ltd. pay dividends?

Answer: Yes, the live data shows a dividend yield of 6.12%, which indicates the company pays dividends and remains relevant for income-focused SHARES investors. At R273.86, that payout profile can help offset market swings and support long-term holding strategies.

Q5: How can I track my Tiger Brands Ltd. shares and dividends?

Answer: Track your Tiger Brands Ltd. shares through your trading account and review JSE portfolio updates, dividend notices, and price movement around R273.86. The live volume of 6 807 and the +0.98 change help investors judge activity and timing.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Tiger Brands Ltd. share price?

Answer: The share price is mainly shaped by the current price of R273.86, the 6.12% dividend yield, and the 12.63 P/E ratio. Trading volume of 6 807 suggests measured interest, while the R45.67bn market cap supports a stable large-cap profile.

Q7: Is Tiger Brands Ltd. a good share to buy?

Answer: Tiger Brands Ltd. may suit investors seeking large-cap consumer staples exposure, given its R45.67bn market cap, 6.12% dividend yield, and moderate P/E of 12.63. At R273.86, it looks more like a disciplined buy for income than an aggressive momentum trade.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Tiger Brands Ltd. shares today?

Answer: Based on the live data, a purchase today is most appropriate for investors comfortable with a steady large-cap SHARES position. The R273.86 price, +0.98 change, and 6 807 volume suggest stable trading, though the decision depends on your return and dividend goals.

Q9: How much does one Tiger Brands Ltd. share cost?

Answer: One Tiger Brands Ltd. share costs R273.86 today on the JSE. That price per share sits alongside a market cap of R45.67bn, a P/E of 12.63, and a dividend yield of 6.12, which together frame the current valuation.

Q10: How to sell Tiger Brands Ltd. shares?

Answer: To sell Tiger Brands Ltd. shares, use your trading account on a JSE platform and enter TBS as the share code. With the stock at R273.86 and volume at 6 807, sellers can place a market or limit order based on execution preference.

How to Buy Tiger Brands Ltd. Shares Step by Step

Open a FREE trading account with a regulated online broker.

Verify the account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA for added security.

Complete KYC verification.

Review the trading dashboard and market tools.

Deposit fiat into the trading account.

Buy Tiger Brands Ltd. shares on the JSE using TBS.

Tiger Brands Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given Tiger Brands Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE the identified key levels. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.