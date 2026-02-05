At the AGM of the shareholders of ArcelorMittal South Africa held on Friday, 26 June 2026, all the ordinary and special resolutions proposed at the meeting were approved by the requisite majority of votes by shareholders either present virtually or represented by proxy.

ArcelorMittal is in advanced discussions with the ArcelorMittal Group and Industrial Development Corporation Ltd. regarding a potential transaction. These discussions are subject to the finalisation of agreements and necessary approvals. Shareholders are advised to exercise caution when dealing in ACL securities until further notice. Further updates will be issued as appropriate.

Shareholders were advised that the Company expects: •Headline earnings per share to decline from a 91 cents loss per share (Comparable Period) to a loss within a range of R1,32 and R1,37 loss per share for the Current Period (representing a decrease of between 45% to 51%); and •Earnings per share to decline from a loss of 84 cents per share (Comparable Period) to a loss within a range of R1,10 and R1,14 loss per share for the Current Period (representing a decrease of between 31% to 36%). ArcelorMittal South Africa's reviewed condensed consolidated financial statements for the six months ended 30 June 2026 are expected to be released on Thursday, 30 July 2026, with a virtual presentation on the same day.

Revenue for the period lowered to R12.0 billion (R17.1 billion) and loss from operations widened to R720 million (loss of R533 million). Loss for the period amounted to R1.2 billion (loss of R932 million). Additionally, headline loss per share increased to 134 cents per share (headline loss of 91 cents per share). Dividends No dividends were declared for the period up to 30 June 2026. Outlook for the second half of 2026 Safety is the Company’s highest priority as it remains committed to Zero Harm. Process safety management improvements currently being piloted will add substantial value. Local market conditions are expected to remain challenging during the second half of 2026; however, increased infrastructure investment, anticipated policy support and fair trade measures are expected to provide progressively greater support to the steel value chain, particularly moving into 2027. Having largely completed the wind-down of the Long steel operation, efforts to address the structural cost disadvantage must be accelerated, especially in a weak demand environment. Progressing initiatives with Eskom and Transnet to reduce cost will assertively be pursued as will other operational energy and logistics improvements by partnering with specialist service providers. The implementation of footprint optimisation will continue as will AI-enabled productivity and automation initiatives. Pursuing alternative income sources, for the substantial non-core asset base and major operations under care and maintenance, through joint development arrangements, to reduce the care and maintenance cost impact for especially Newcastle and Saldanha, will be part of a broader action to improve non-steel EBITDA. Importantly, the progressive restart of smelting activity within the ferrochrome industry, will aid this ambition enabling commercial market coke sales to recover. Current Rand strength against the Dollar continues to represent a material risk to the second half outlook.

Shareholders were advised that ArcelorMittal South Africa, ArcelorMittal Group, and the Industrial Development Corporation Ltd. are now at an advanced stage to finalise agreement regarding the potential transaction. Further announcements will be made in relation to these matters as and when appropriate. Accordingly, shareholders were advised to continue to exercise caution when dealing in the Company's securities until a further announcement is made.

ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd. Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd. price forecast leans cautiously constructive on the latest charts and graph read-through, with today’s price today in rands at R1.27. For investors weighing buy or sell decisions, the data points to a low-cost entry for sale on the JSE under share code ACL, while dividend visibility, payout expectations, and even preference shares remain limited. The current growth signal is tied more to trading momentum than fundamentals, so the prediction depends on whether online trading demand and a confirmed trading account setup can sustain the move; use this as a practical guide on how to buy only after checking cost and liquidity.

ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd. Live Share Data

Label Value Data as of 2026-08-28 09:44:06 Share Name & Ticker ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd. (ACL) Exchange JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) Sector & Industry Basic Materials / Steel Current Price 1.27 Market Capitalization 1.42bn P/E Ratio -0.36 Dividend Yield – Trading Volume (Live Data) 14 521 Recent Price Change 1.6

ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd. Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price R1.27, up 1.6 from the previous close Market Cap 1.42bn, indicating a small-cap market presence P/E Ratio -0.36, suggesting potential undervaluation but also weak earnings visibility Dividend Yield –, not currently attractive for income-focused investors Volatility High, reflecting a trading-sensitive share price profile

ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish-to-neutral short-term bias is supported only if the share holds above R1.27 and volume stays firm near the latest 14 521 print. The negative P/E and absent dividend yield cap conviction, so any breakout would likely be driven by trading interest rather than clear fundamental re-rating.

FAQ on ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd. shares?

Answer: ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd. shares are equity units in ACL on the JSE. At R1.27 each, they represent a small-cap steel business with a market value of 1.42bn and a negative P/E of -0.36, indicating limited earnings visibility.

Q2: How can I buy ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd. shares?

Answer: To buy ACL shares, place a trade through a JSE-approved broker or platform using the share code ACL. The current price per share is R1.27, so your purchase cost depends on your order size, trading fees, and available liquidity of 14 521 shares.

Q3: What affects the price of ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd. shares?

Answer: The share price is influenced by its current price of R1.27, the recent 1.6 move, and live trading volume of 14 521. Its small 1.42bn market cap, negative P/E, and steel-sector exposure can also amplify day-to-day price swings.

Q4: Does ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd. pay dividends?

Answer: Based on the live data provided, the dividend yield is shown as –, which means there is no quoted yield available right now. Investors focused on income should note that the current price is R1.27, but dividend visibility is not present in this dataset.

Q5: How can I track my ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd. shares and dividends?

Answer: Track ACL shares through your JSE brokerage account by monitoring the share code, current price of R1.27, and live volume of 14 521. Dividend tracking is limited here because the dividend yield is –, so price movement matters more than payout data.

Q6: What factors are affecting the ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd. share price?

Answer: The main factors visible in the data are the R1.27 price, the 1.6 recent change, and the negative P/E of -0.36. As a small-cap steel name valued at 1.42bn, ACL can react sharply to trading flow and earnings sentiment.

Q7: Is ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd. a good share to buy?

Answer: It may suit traders more than income investors, given the R1.27 price, no quoted dividend yield, and negative P/E of -0.36. The 1.42bn market cap and 14 521 volume suggest a thinly priced share where timing and risk control matter.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd. shares today?

Answer: Today’s setup is mixed. The share trades at R1.27 with a 1.6 recent gain, but the negative P/E, nil dividend yield, and modest 14 521 volume mean investors should buy only if they’re comfortable with higher volatility and small-cap risk.

Q9: How much does one ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd. share cost?

Answer: One ACL share costs R1.27 today. That price per share sits alongside a 1.42bn market cap and a -0.36 P/E, so the absolute purchase cost is low, but the stock’s trading profile can still move quickly on limited turnover.

Q10: How to sell ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd. shares?

Answer: To sell ACL shares, use your brokerage platform and place a sell order at or near the current price of R1.27. With live volume at 14 521, execution may depend on trading conditions, order size, and how quickly buyers appear.

How to Buy ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd. Shares Step by Step

Open a FREE trading account with a JSE-enabled broker.

Verify your account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA for account security.

Complete KYC verification.

Explore the trading dashboard and ACL instrument page.

Deposit funds into your trading account.

Enter the share code ACL and place your purchase order.

Monitor execution, cost, and position size after the trade.

ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE R1.27. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.