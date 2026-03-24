Today's Verdict
Today's verdict: MAS plc's price forecast leans constructive as charts and graph readings point to steady growth rather than explosive upside, with data showing the share at price today in rands of R21.81. For investors weighing buy or sell decisions, the dividend profile and payout profile remain important, while preference shares can be compared against the ordinary line for sale. The current cost is still accessible for online trading through a trading account on the JSE under share code MSP, so how to buy is straightforward, but the trade should be guided by price action, not prediction alone.
Live Share Data
|Label
|Value
|Data as of
|2026-08-28 09:54:27
|Share Name & Ticker
|MAS plc (MSP)
|Exchange
|JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange)
|Sector & Industry
|Sector Name / Industry Name
|Current Price
|21.81
|Market Capitalization
|15.57bn
|P/E Ratio
|14.84
|Dividend Yield
|–
|Trading Volume (Live Data)
|82
|Recent Price Change
|0.32
MAS plc Key Highlights
|Label
|Value
|Current Price
|21.81, up 0.32 from the previous close
|Market Cap
|15.57bn, indicating large market presence
|P/E Ratio
|14.84, suggesting fair valuation
|Dividend Yield
|–, not currently offering visible income support
|Volatility
|Low, based on limited live trading volume of 82
MAS plc Limited Forecast Insights
The near-term tone is neutral to mildly constructive. The small positive move of 0.32 against a current price of 21.81 suggests buyers are still present, but volume of 82 is too thin to confirm a strong breakout. The 14.84 P/E supports a measured view rather than aggressive speculation.
Bullish outlook: If price holds above the current level with improved trading activity, the share may extend modestly on sentiment and valuation support. Bearish outlook: A drop in volume or a reversal below 21.81 would weaken momentum and leave the share exposed to short-term consolidation.
FAQ on MAS plc Shares
Q1: What are MAS plc shares?
Answer: MAS plc shares are equity units in MAS plc on the JSE under ticker MSP. Based on today’s data, the share price is 21.81, market cap is 15.57bn, and the P/E ratio is 14.84, which helps frame its market profile.
Q2: How can I buy MAS plc shares?
Answer: You can buy MAS plc shares through a JSE-registered trading account using the MSP ticker. Today’s price is 21.81, so the purchase cost depends on the number of shares you trade. Live volume is 82, so pricing may move quickly.
Q3: What affects the price of MAS plc shares?
Answer: The price of MAS plc shares is influenced by the current price of 21.81, the recent change of 0.32, the low live volume of 82, and the P/E ratio of 14.84. These details help explain short-term demand and valuation.
Q4: Does MAS plc pay dividends?
Answer: The live data shows a dividend yield of –, so there is no visible dividend yield recorded today. That means income-focused investors should focus more on the 21.81 share price, market cap of 15.57bn, and the 14.84 P/E metric.
Q5: How can I track my MAS plc shares and dividends?
Answer: You can track MAS plc shares by watching the MSP ticker, current price of 21.81, and live volume of 82 on your trading platform. Dividend tracking is limited today because the dividend yield is shown as –, so price monitoring matters most.
Q6: What factors are affecting the MAS plc share price?
Answer: The main factors visible in today’s data are the 21.81 price level, a 0.32 positive move, low volume of 82, and a market capitalization of 15.57bn. The 14.84 P/E ratio also shapes how the share is being priced.
Q7: Is MAS plc a good share to buy?
Answer: Whether MAS plc is a good share to buy depends on your goal. Today’s data shows a 21.81 price, 15.57bn market cap, and 14.84 P/E, which look balanced. The lack of a dividend yield may matter for income investors.
Q8: Is it advisable to buy MAS plc shares today?
Answer: Today’s data gives a cautious case for buying MAS plc shares, but not a strong one. The price is 21.81, the move is 0.32, and volume is only 82. Those numbers suggest limited conviction, so timing matters.
Q9: How much does one MAS plc share cost?
Answer: One MAS plc share costs 21.81 today. That price per share is the key reference for buyers and sellers, while the 0.32 move and live volume of 82 show there is some activity, but not heavy trading.
Q10: How to sell MAS plc shares?
Answer: To sell MAS plc shares, use the MSP ticker in your trading account and place a sell order at or near the 21.81 price. With live volume at 82, execution may depend on market interest and the current bid depth.
How to Buy MAS plc Shares Step by Step
Open a FREE Trading Account.
Verify account via email or phone number.
Set up 2FA (Two Factor Authentication)
KYC your profile to get verified.
Explore and get acquainted with the trading dashboard.
Deposit fiat into your trading account.
Invest and trade in stocks that you want in your portfolio.
MAS plc Actionable Financial Advice
Given MAS plc's current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE the identified key levels. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.