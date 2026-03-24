Martin Slabbert has resigned as Non-Executive Director and Chairman of MAS with immediate effect. Dewald Joubert, Lead Independent Non-Executive Director, has been appointed as Chairman of the Board with immediate effect.

PKMI Ltd. launched a voluntary bid to acquire up to 30 million MAS shares, which could increase PKMI’s stake in MAS from approximately 61.3% to 65.7%. This move, if successful, would reduce MAS’s free float and potentially impact share liquidity. The bid is independent of MAS, and shareholders are advised to review the full PKMI Announcement for details. MAS emphasises that this notice is for information only and does not constitute a recommendation.

MAS shareholders were referred to the announcement (the 'PKMI Update Announcement') published by PKMI Ltd. (PKMI) on 6 July 2026, on its corporate website, at https://primekapital.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/07/260706-PKMI- Clearing-Price_and_Bid-Update-Announcement.pdf, regarding the outcome of a bid by PKMI to acquire MAS shares.

MAS Real Estate has completed the disposal of its shares in eight subsidiaries owning six open-air malls in Romania to AFI Europe N.V. The transaction, initially announced on 22 May 2026, was finalised on 8 July 2026. This disposal aligns with MAS's strategic asset management.

MAS has appointed Dan Pascariu as Lead Independent Non-Executive Director, effective 31 July 2026, and restructured its Board committees as set out below: Audit and Risk Committee: Yovav Carmi (Chair), George Mucibabici, Dan Pascariu Investment Committee: George Mucibabici (Chair), Dewald Joubert, Mihail Vasilescu Remuneration and Nomination Committee: Dan Pascariu (Chair), Dewald Joubert, Nevenka Cresnar Pergar Environmental, Social and Ethics Committee: Nevenka Cresnar Pergar (Chair), Dan Pascariu, Yovav Carmi Additionally, the company has completed the disposal of its Galleria Burgas enclosed mall in Bulgaria to Balkan Retail N.V., the parent company of Hyprop Investments Limited’s Eastern European assets, as announced on 22 May 2026.

Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: MAS plc's price forecast leans constructive as charts and graph readings point to steady growth rather than explosive upside, with data showing the share at price today in rands of R21.81. For investors weighing buy or sell decisions, the dividend profile and payout profile remain important, while preference shares can be compared against the ordinary line for sale. The current cost is still accessible for online trading through a trading account on the JSE under share code MSP, so how to buy is straightforward, but the trade should be guided by price action, not prediction alone.

Live Share Data

Label Value Data as of 2026-08-28 09:54:27 Share Name & Ticker MAS plc (MSP) Exchange JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) Sector & Industry Sector Name / Industry Name Current Price 21.81 Market Capitalization 15.57bn P/E Ratio 14.84 Dividend Yield – Trading Volume (Live Data) 82 Recent Price Change 0.32

MAS plc Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price 21.81, up 0.32 from the previous close Market Cap 15.57bn, indicating large market presence P/E Ratio 14.84, suggesting fair valuation Dividend Yield –, not currently offering visible income support Volatility Low, based on limited live trading volume of 82

MAS plc Limited Forecast Insights

The near-term tone is neutral to mildly constructive. The small positive move of 0.32 against a current price of 21.81 suggests buyers are still present, but volume of 82 is too thin to confirm a strong breakout. The 14.84 P/E supports a measured view rather than aggressive speculation.

Bullish outlook: If price holds above the current level with improved trading activity, the share may extend modestly on sentiment and valuation support. Bearish outlook: A drop in volume or a reversal below 21.81 would weaken momentum and leave the share exposed to short-term consolidation.

FAQ on MAS plc Shares

Q1: What are MAS plc shares?

Answer: MAS plc shares are equity units in MAS plc on the JSE under ticker MSP. Based on today’s data, the share price is 21.81, market cap is 15.57bn, and the P/E ratio is 14.84, which helps frame its market profile.

Q2: How can I buy MAS plc shares?

Answer: You can buy MAS plc shares through a JSE-registered trading account using the MSP ticker. Today’s price is 21.81, so the purchase cost depends on the number of shares you trade. Live volume is 82, so pricing may move quickly.

Q3: What affects the price of MAS plc shares?

Answer: The price of MAS plc shares is influenced by the current price of 21.81, the recent change of 0.32, the low live volume of 82, and the P/E ratio of 14.84. These details help explain short-term demand and valuation.

Q4: Does MAS plc pay dividends?

Answer: The live data shows a dividend yield of –, so there is no visible dividend yield recorded today. That means income-focused investors should focus more on the 21.81 share price, market cap of 15.57bn, and the 14.84 P/E metric.

Q5: How can I track my MAS plc shares and dividends?

Answer: You can track MAS plc shares by watching the MSP ticker, current price of 21.81, and live volume of 82 on your trading platform. Dividend tracking is limited today because the dividend yield is shown as –, so price monitoring matters most.

Q6: What factors are affecting the MAS plc share price?

Answer: The main factors visible in today’s data are the 21.81 price level, a 0.32 positive move, low volume of 82, and a market capitalization of 15.57bn. The 14.84 P/E ratio also shapes how the share is being priced.

Q7: Is MAS plc a good share to buy?

Answer: Whether MAS plc is a good share to buy depends on your goal. Today’s data shows a 21.81 price, 15.57bn market cap, and 14.84 P/E, which look balanced. The lack of a dividend yield may matter for income investors.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy MAS plc shares today?

Answer: Today’s data gives a cautious case for buying MAS plc shares, but not a strong one. The price is 21.81, the move is 0.32, and volume is only 82. Those numbers suggest limited conviction, so timing matters.

Q9: How much does one MAS plc share cost?

Answer: One MAS plc share costs 21.81 today. That price per share is the key reference for buyers and sellers, while the 0.32 move and live volume of 82 show there is some activity, but not heavy trading.

Q10: How to sell MAS plc shares?

Answer: To sell MAS plc shares, use the MSP ticker in your trading account and place a sell order at or near the 21.81 price. With live volume at 82, execution may depend on market interest and the current bid depth.

How to Buy MAS plc Shares Step by Step

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MAS plc Actionable Financial Advice

Given MAS plc's current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE the identified key levels. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.