A director of a subsidiary of the company has dealt in shares.

On 15 July 2026, Capitalworks Private Equity GP ((Pty)) Ltd., in its capacity as the general partner of Capitalworks RFG Partnership (an en commandite partnership established under the laws of South Africa) ('Capitalworks'), conducted an accelerated bookbuild of ordinary shares in Premier through RMB Morgan Stanley (Pty) Ltd. ('Bookbuild'). The Bookbuild was successfully completed and multiple times oversubscribed, reflecting strong demand for Premier shares. A number of Premier's existing shareholders participated in the Bookbuild, including Titan Premier Investments (Pty) Ltd., Premier's largest shareholder, acquiring an additional 2 000 000 Premier ordinary shares through the Bookbuild.

The company has issued a statement regarding an interest in shares.

Premier has announced its annual general meeting (AGM) will be held in a hybrid format at 09h00 on Wednesday, 9 September 2026, at the Premier Head Office in Midrand, Johannesburg, with online participation available. Shareholders on the register as of 24 July 2026 are eligible to attend, speak, and vote. The notice, proxy form, and the 2026 integrated report are available on the company's website. The company has retained its Level 4 B-BBEE contributor status following its 2026 verification, and its annual compliance report is also accessible online. The AGM results will be published by 10 September 2026.

The company secretary has dealt in shares of the company.

Premier Group Ltd. Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Premier Group Ltd. charts and the latest graph data point to measured growth rather than a sharp breakout, shaping a cautious price forecast and prediction for price today in rands at R177.99. For investors weighing buy or sell decisions, the share remains for sale on the JSE, while the dividend and payout profile, together with any preference shares structure, help frame the cost of entry. If you’re checking share code PMR, the online data suggests how to buy through a trading account and manage trading with clearer visibility on trend, support, and demand.

Premier Group Ltd. Live Share Data

Label Value Share Name & Ticker Premier Group Ltd. (PMR) Exchange JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) Sector & Industry Consumer Goods / Food Producers Current Price R177.99 Market Capitalization 29.30bn P/E Ratio 14.78 Dividend Yield 1.92% Trading Volume (Live Data) 4 315 Recent Price Change -0.01 Data As Of Data as of 2026-08-28 10:06:22

Premier Group Ltd. Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price R177.99, down 0.01 from the previous close Market Cap 29.30bn, indicating a large market presence P/E Ratio 14.78, suggesting fair valuation Dividend Yield 1.92, attractive for income-focused investors Volatility Moderate, based on the small recent price move and live volume

Premier Group Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

Short-term sentiment appears neutral to mildly constructive. The modest -0.01 move, combined with 4 315 shares traded, points to subdued momentum rather than aggressive directional conviction. A stronger bias would typically need cleaner volume expansion and follow-through above nearby resistance.

FAQ on Premier Group Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are Premier Group Ltd. shares?

Answer: Premier Group Ltd. SHARES represent ownership in the company listed on the JSE under PMR. Today, the live price is R177.99, with a market cap of 29.30bn and a dividend yield of 1.92%, which helps frame its market profile and income characteristics.

Q2: How can I buy Premier Group Ltd. shares?

Answer: You can buy PMR SHARES through a JSE-approved trading account. The live price per share today is R177.99, and the stock is for sale on the exchange. Use the current data, including volume and valuation, before placing a purchase order online.

Q3: What affects the price of Premier Group Ltd. shares?

Answer: The price of Premier Group Ltd. SHARES is influenced by live trading volume, earnings expectations, dividend yield, valuation, and investor demand. With a P/E of 14.78 and a small recent change of -0.01, today’s move suggests limited short-term pressure.

Q4: Does Premier Group Ltd. pay dividends?

Answer: Yes, Premier Group Ltd. shows a dividend yield of 1.92, which indicates income potential for SHARES holders. Based on today’s live data, the share is priced at R177.99, and the dividend profile can matter for investors seeking steadier returns.

Q5: How can I track my Premier Group Ltd. shares and dividends?

Answer: Track PMR SHARES through your trading account and monitor the JSE quote, current price of R177.99, and dividend yield of 1.92. Today’s volume of 4 315 and the -0.01 move help you gauge activity and follow performance with current data.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Premier Group Ltd. share price?

Answer: The current share price is shaped by market cap at 29.30bn, P/E of 14.78, dividend yield of 1.92, and live volume of 4 315. Today’s small -0.01 change suggests SHARES are moving in a relatively narrow range.

Q7: Is Premier Group Ltd. a good share to buy?

Answer: Premier Group Ltd. may appeal to investors who value large-cap JSE SHARES with a moderate valuation and dividend yield of 1.92. At R177.99 per share, the decision to buy depends on your risk tolerance, income goals, and view of current trading conditions.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Premier Group Ltd. shares today?

Answer: Today’s data does not show strong momentum, but the price of R177.99, P/E of 14.78, and market cap of 29.30bn offer a clear snapshot. If you buy, consider the small -0.01 move and check whether the valuation suits your strategy.

Q9: How much does one Premier Group Ltd. share cost?

Answer: One Premier Group Ltd. share costs R177.99 today. That price per share is based on the latest live data, with PMR trading on the JSE. The recent change of -0.01 and volume of 4 315 show relatively contained activity.

Q10: How to sell Premier Group Ltd. shares?

Answer: To sell Premier Group Ltd. SHARES, use your trading account, select PMR on the JSE, and place a sell order at the market or target price. Today’s live quote is R177.99, with recent trading volume of 4 315 and a -0.01 change.

How to Buy Premier Group Ltd. Shares Step by Step

Open a free trading account.

Verify the account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA for security.

Complete KYC verification.

Explore the trading dashboard.

Deposit fiat into the trading account.

Purchase the SHARES you want for your portfolio.

Premier Group Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given Premier Group Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE the identified key levels. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.