The 10 Best shares to buy on EasyEquities revealed. Best shares to buy on EasyEquities offer investors different kinds of investments on the EasyEquities platform via Shares, Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), Crypto, Exchange Traded Notes (ETNs), or Unit Trusts.

In this in-depth write-up, you will learn: What is EasyEquities?

How to Buy Shares on EasyEquities?

Risks and Challenges of Buying Shares on EasyEquities.

Factors to Consider When Choosing Shares on EasyEquities.

Popular FAQs about the Best Shares to buy on EasyEquities.

Conclusion on the Best Shares to Buy on EasyEquities.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

10 Best shares to buy on EasyEquities

🔍 Share ⚖️ Overview 💴 Fund Size 🔁 Asset Class 🤝 Investment Objective 1. Shoprite Holdings Limited Founded 1944, Stellenbosch, South Africa R140.5 billion Groceries, liquor, household goods, apparel, and more Focus on community development, sustainability, and ethical sourcing 2. SYGJP Sygnia Itrix MSCI Japan ETF R1.079 billion Equities To track the performance of the MSCI Japan Index 3. ETFRHO 1nvest Rhodium ETF R160,388,251 Commodities To track the performance of the rhodium price 4. ETFPLD 1nvest Palladium ETF R321,147,206 Commodities To track the performance of the palladium price 5. STXRES Satrix RESI ETF R1,055,090,657.45 Equities To track the performance of the FTSE/JSE Capped Resources 10 Index 6. STXID Satrix Inclusion & Diversity ETF R16,504,169.97 Equities To track the performance of the FTSE Satrix South Africa Inclusion & Diversity Index 7. NFSH40 NEWFUNDS SHARIA TOP40 ETF R10.8 billion Equities Top 40 Shariah-compliant companies on the JSE 8. STXRAF Satrix RAFI 40 Portfolio R1,286,576,064.88 Equities To track the performance of the FTSE/JSE RAFI 40 Index 9. STXFIN Satrix FINI Portfolio R1,200,213,702.11 Equities To track the performance of the FTSE/JSE Financial 15 Index 10. SMART CoreShares SciBeta Multi-Factor ETF R1.5 billion Equities To track the performance of the CoreShares SciBeta Multi-Factor Index

What is EasyEquities?

EasyEquities was established in South Africa and is an online investing company that introduced the investing market for easy use. The company has various products tailored to meet the needs of each and every trader. The various assets that one can invest in on the EasyEquities platform are shares, ETFs, Crypto, ETNs, or Unit Trusts. The online investment platform allows an investor to buy shares in their favourite companies at a slice of the price. You can buy shares with whatever money you have to spend because EasyEquities offers fractional share rights, which means you can now buy a part of a share instead of a whole.

10 Best shares to buy on EasyEquities

☑️Shoprite Holdings Limited - Overall, Best Shares to Buy on EasyEquities ☑️SYGJP - Diversified exposure to Japanese blue-chip companies. ☑️ETFRHO - Backed by physical rhodium. ☑️ETFPLD - Easy palladium price exposure. ☑️STXRES - Concentrated exposure to top 10 resource companies. ☑️STXID - Invests in South Africa's most inclusive companies. ☑️NFSH40 - Shariah-compliant exposure to top South African companies. ☑️STXRAF - Focuses on undervalued South African companies. ☑️STXFIN - Focused financial sector exposure. ☑️SMART - Diversified exposure to multiple market factors.

1. Shoprite Holdings Limited (SHP)

One stock to watch is Shoprite (JSE: SHP), which has been making waves and taking market share with its ground-breaking rewards and e-commerce initiatives. Shoprite Holdings Ltd is part of The Shoprite Group of Companies, an African food retailer, which operates in countries across Africa and the Indian Ocean Islands. It is an investment holding company listed in the 'food retailers & wholesalers' sector, with secondary listings on the Namibian and Zambian Stock Exchanges. Income is derived mainly from dividends and interest, with the consolidated annual financial statements of Shoprite and its subsidiaries also incorporating the equity accounted for attributable income of associated companies and joint ventures.

Features

🔍Feature ℹ️ Information ⚖️ Company Overview Founded 1944, Stellenbosch, South Africa 🤝 Operations Over 2,900 stores in 15 countries across Africa 📌 Store Formats Supermarkets, liquor stores, furniture stores, and others 🔁 Product Range Groceries, liquor, household goods, apparel, and more 💰 Financial Performance Revenue: ZAR 232.2 billion (USD 15.7 billion) Profit: ZAR 9.2 billion (USD 0.6 billion) Market Capitalization: ZAR 140.5 billion (USD 9.5 billion) 📊 Market Position Leading supermarket retailer in South Africa 🔥 Competitors Pick n Pay, Spar, Woolworths 👤 Target Market Mass market, with a focus on middle-income consumers ⬆️ Social Responsibility Focus on community development, sustainability, and ethical sourcing

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Company strengths Market dominion as the largest retailer in Africa. Exposure to economic downturns in various African countries GE pursued Spread Across function in multiple countries. Currency fluctuations can impact profitability Strong brand recognition and customer loyalty Intense competition from both local and international retailers Emphasis is given to price factor that makes it easily available to a large number of customers. Supply chain challenges due to infrastructure limitations in some African countries Commitment to social responsibility enhancing their brand image. Operational risks such as store theft, fraud, and supply chain disruptions Opportunities for growth in untapped African markets. Regulatory challenges in different countries can impact operations

Can I buy fractional shares of Shoprite on EasyEquities?

Yes, with EasyEquities, you can purchase fractional shares of Shoprite Holdings Limited (SHP). This allows you to invest any amount, regardless of its size.

Does Shoprite Holdings Limited pay dividends?

Yes, Shoprite Holdings Limited has a track record of paying dividends to its shareholders. If you select the reinvestment option, EasyEquities will automatically reinvest your dividends into additional shares of Shoprite or other investments.

2. SYGJP - Sygnia Itrix MSCI Japan ETF

Sygnia Itrix MSCI Japan Index ETF was formed on March 1, 2008, and is domiciled in South Africa. Sygnia Itrix MSCI Japan Index ETF is an exchange-traded fund launched by Sygnia Itrix (RF) Proprietary Limited. The fund is managed by Mellon Capital Management Corporation and invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund seeks to replicate the performance of the MSCI Japan Index by investing in stocks of companies as per their weightings in the index. The fund invests in stocks of large-cap and mid-cap companies operating across diversified sectors. It was formerly known as DB x-trackers MSCI Japan Index ETF.

Features

🔍Feature ℹ️ Information ⚖️ ETF Overview Sygnia Itrix MSCI Japan ETF 🤝 Investment Objective To track the performance of the MSCI Japan Index 📌 Underlying Index MSCI Japan Index 🔁 Asset Class Equities 💰 Geographic Focus Japan 📊 Expense Ratio 0.86%

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Offers exposure to the Japanese equity market, diversifying your portfolio Tied to the performance of the Japanese stock market, which can be volatile Trades on the stock exchange, providing liquidity Exposure to Japanese Yen fluctuations, which can impact returns Typically lower expense ratios compared to actively managed funds Economic and political factors in Japan can influence performance Often structured to minimize tax implications If you already hold other Japan-focused investments, there might be overlap

What are the fees associated with buying and holding the Sygnia Itrix MSCI Japan ETF on EasyEquities?

EasyEquities imposes a brokerage fee on each trade. Moreover, the ETF itself has an expense ratio that covers its operating costs. It's important to account for these fees when making investment decisions.

Why invest in the Sygnia Itrix MSCI Japan ETF on EasyEquities?

Investing in the Sygnia Itrix MSCI Japan ETF on EasyEquities offers a convenient and cost-effective way to access the Japanese equity market. EasyEquities provides a user-friendly platform for buying, selling, and managing your investments.

3. ETFRHO - 1nvest Rhodium ETF

The 1nvest Rhodium ETF (ETFRHO) is a rhodium-linked exchange-traded fund issued by 1nvest ETF Issuer (RF) Limited. The aim of its debentures is to provide investors with exposure linked to the rand performance of rhodium, the underlying commodity. The ETFRHO debentures are fully backed by physical rhodium, the value of which is expected to rise or fall in accordance with fluctuations in the rand price of rhodium. 1nvest is managed by The Standard Bank of South Africa Limited, which has agreed with the issuer in terms of which Standard Bank will perform the daily functions for 1nvest.

Features

🔍Feature ℹ️ Information ⚖️ ETF Overview 1nvest Rhodium ETF 🤝 Investment Objective To track the performance of the rhodium price 📌 Underlying Asset Rhodium 🔁 Asset Class Commodities 💰 Expense Ratio 0.65% 📊 Inception Date December 4, 2015 💴 Fund Size R160,388,251

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Offers exposure to the Rhodium market, diversifying your portfolio Rhodium prices are highly volatile, leading to significant price fluctuations Trades on the stock exchange, providing liquidity Tied to the performance of the Rhodium market, which can be influenced by various factors Typically lower expense ratios compared to actively managed funds The ETF's performance depends on the underlying holdings and the issuer's ability to manage risks Holdings are disclosed regularly Rhodium is a niche market compared to other commodities, which might limit liquidity

What is the 1nvest Rhodium ETF?

The 1nvest Rhodium ETF is an exchange-traded fund (ETF) that tracks the price of rhodium. Investing in this ETF gives you exposure to the rhodium market without the need to physically own the metal.

Why invest in the 1nvest Rhodium ETF?

Rhodium is a relatively rare metal with industrial applications that are growing in demand. By investing in the 1nvest Rhodium ETF, you can potentially benefit from increasing rhodium prices. However, like any investment, it carries risk.

4. ETFPLD - 1nvest Palladium ETF

The 1nvest Palladium ETF (ETFPLD) is a palladium-linked exchange-traded fund evidenced by debentures issued by 1nvest ETF Issuer (RF) Limited. ETFPLD aims to provide investors with exposure linked to the rand performance of palladium as an underlying commodity. The physical commodity fully backs ETFPLD; the value of the ETF is expected to rise or fall in accordance with the fluctuations in the commodity’s rand price. The 1nvest Palladium ETF is inward listed but classified as a domestic investment; as such, investment in the instrument does not affect the relative foreign exposure limits applicable to institutional investors and authorized dealers. 1nvest ETF Issuer (RF) Limited has the sole purpose of conducting the business of exchange-traded funds by issuing debentures fully backed by the applicable physical commodity. The company is managed by Standard Bank of South Africa Limited, with Maitland Group South Africa Limited acting as an independent fund manager.

Features

🔍Feature ℹ️ Information ⚖️ ETF Overview 1nvest Palladium ETF 🤝 Investment Objective To track the performance of the palladium price 📌 Underlying Asset Palladium 🔁 Asset Class Commodities 💰 Expense Ratio 0.65% 📊 Inception Date March 24, 2014 💴 Fund Size R321,147,206

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Offers exposure to the Palladium market, diversifying your portfolio Palladium prices are highly volatile, leading to significant price fluctuations Trades on the stock exchange, providing liquidity Tied to the performance of the Palladium market, which can be influenced by various factors Typically lower expense ratios compared to actively managed funds The ETF's performance depends on the underlying holdings and the issuer's ability to manage risks Holdings are disclosed regularly Palladium is a niche market compared to other commodities, which might limit liquidity

Should I invest in the 1nvest Palladium ETF?

Whether to invest in the 1nvest Palladium ETF depends on your individual financial goals, risk tolerance, and investment horizon. It's essential to conduct thorough research or consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

How much does it cost to invest in the 1nvest Palladium ETF on EasyEquities?

EasyEquities typically charges brokerage fees for buying and selling ETFs. Additionally, the ETF itself has an expense ratio, which is a small annual fee charged to cover operating costs.

5. STXRES - Satrix RESI ETF Portfolio

The Satrix RESI ETF Portfolio is an index tracking fund, registered as a collective investment scheme and listed as an exchange-traded fund on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. The mandate of the Satrix RESI ETF (“Satrix Resi”) is to closely track the value of the FTSE/JSE Capped Resources 10 Index (J310), an index of the 10 largest resources companies listed on the JSE ranked by their investable market capitalization. The Satrix Resi portfolio provides investors with the price performance of the FTSE/JSE Capped Resources 10 index and also pays out all dividends received from companies comprising the index, net of cost. The ETF is best designed for investors seeking exposure in a concentrated resource sector. Prospective investors should note, though, that Satrix Resi engages in scrip lending activities to reduce costs and minimize tracking error, which could result in manufactured (taxable) dividends from such transactions. Satrix Resi portfolio securities can be bought and sold directly through stockbrokers by both retail and institutional investors.

Features

🔍Feature ℹ️ Information ⚖️ ETF Overview Satrix RESI ETF 🤝 Investment Objective To track the performance of the FTSE/JSE Capped Resources 10 Index 📌 Underlying Asset FTSE/JSE Capped Resources 10 Index 🔁 Asset Class Equities 💰 Expense Ratio 0.44% 📊 Inception Date June 21, 2026 💴 Fund Size R1,055,090,657.45

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Real estate can provide diversification benefits as its performance may not be highly correlated to stocks May not perfectly track the underlying index Real estate companies may offer attractive dividend yields Investors have no control over individual holdings Holdings are disclosed regularly Exposure to foreign currency fluctuations Lower fees compared to actively managed funds ETF's value can be impacted by dividend distributions

How can I track the performance of the Satrix RESI ETF?

You can track the performance of the Satrix RESI ETF on the EasyEquities platform, where you can view its price history, returns, and other relevant information. Additionally, financial news websites and platforms often provide data and analysis on ETFs.

Is the Satrix RESI ETF suitable for anyone?

The Satrix RESI ETF is generally viewed as a higher-risk investment due to the volatility of the resources sector. It's ideal for investors with a higher risk tolerance and a long-term investment outlook.

6. STXID - Satrix Inclusion & Diversity ETF

The Satrix Inclusion & Diversity ETF is a portfolio in the Satrix Collective Investment Scheme, which is registered as such in terms of the Collective Investment Schemes Control Act. The I&D ETF invests in the JSE's 30 most diverse and inclusive companies that scored the highest on metrics including gender split, BEE, number of disabled employees, HIV/AIDS policies, day-care, and working hours. The CEO of Satrix feels there is encouraging evidence that companies that are world leaders in terms of workplace inclusion and diversity are not only good for their employees, but that they also make a materially good investment for investors. Developed with the world's largest provider of financial markets data, Refinitiv, the index ranks JSE-listed companies according to key metrics, along with specific transformation metrics that are unique to South Africa, to create a one-of-a-kind ETF of the most inclusive and diverse organizations of the country. Among the top scorers are Woolworths, Nedbank, BAT, Adcock Ingram, and Foschini.

Features

🔍Feature ℹ️ Information ⚖️ ETF Overview Satrix Inclusion & Diversity ETF 🤝 Investment Objective To track the performance of the FTSE Satrix South Africa Inclusion & Diversity Index 📌 Underlying Asset JSE-listed companies ranked on inclusion and diversity metrics 🔁 Asset Class Equities 💰 Expense Ratio 0.46% 📊 Inception Date June 21, 2026 💴 Fund Size R16,504,169.97

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Aligns with growing investor interest in ESG and responsible investing Potential for lower returns compared to a broader market index Invests in companies committed to diversity and inclusion Limited diversification compared to a broader market index Contributes to positive social change Index methodology and weighting may not fully capture desired outcomes Opportunity for long-term growth and performance Performance may be influenced by factors beyond diversity and inclusion Potential for tax benefits May have higher fees compared to some traditional ETFs Diversification within the inclusion and diversity theme Exposure to specific industry sectors

Is the Satrix Inclusion & Diversity ETF suitable for all investors?

The Satrix Inclusion & Diversity ETF may appeal to investors with a long-term investment horizon who want to align their investments with their values.

What are the costs associated with investing in the Satrix Inclusion & Diversity ETF on EasyEquities?

EasyEquities charges a platform fee, and there might be brokerage fees for buying and selling the ETF. Additionally, the ETF itself has an expense ratio, which is a management fee.

7. NFSH40 - NEWFUNDS SHARIA TOP40

NewFunds Shari'ah Top 40 Index Exchange Traded Fund was formed on February 23, 2009, and has its headquarters in South Africa. NewFunds Collective Investment Scheme - NewFunds Shari'ah Top 40 Index Exchange Traded Fund is shariah-compliant as an exchange-traded fund and is launched and managed by NewFunds (Pty) Ltd. It invests in the stocks of large-cap companies operating across diversified sectors in the public equity markets of South Africa. The fund seeks to replicate the performance of the FTSE/JSE Shari'ah Top 40 Index and does not invest in companies whose primary business provides financial services, or deals in alcohol, certain food products, tobacco, and weapons.

Features

🔍Feature ℹ️ Information ⚖️ ETF Overview NEWFUNDS SHARIA TOP40 ETF 🤝 Investment Objective Top 40 Shariah-compliant companies on the JSE 📌 Underlying Asset JSE-listed companies ranked on inclusion and diversity metrics 🔁 Asset Class Equities 💰 Expense Ratio 0.55% 📊 Inception Date March 2014 💴 Fund Size R10.8 billion

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Aligns with Islamic investment principles Limited diversification compared to the broader market Provides exposure to large-cap South African companies Performance may be impacted by the overall market Offers liquidity through trading on the JSE May have lower returns compared to a non-Shariah compliant index Potential for long-term growth Concentration risk due to the smaller number of eligible companies Transparent investment portfolio May have higher expense ratios compared to some traditional ETFs

Our Findings

The NEWFUNDS SHARIA TOP 40 ETF is designed to provide clients with the capability of investing in shares of large South African companies that adhere to Sharia law. It helps in achieving desired investment objectives through an efficient and low-cost method of investment.

Is the NEWFUNDS SHARIA TOP40 ETF suitable for beginners?

Yes, the NEWFUNDS SHARIA TOP40 ETF can be a good option for beginners as it offers diversified exposure to the South African market without the need for extensive stock selection.

What are the costs involved in investing in the NEWFUNDS SHARIA TOP40 ETF on EasyEquities?

There are generally two main costs associated with investing in ETFs, namely an ETF Management Fee and Brokerage Fees.

8. STXRAF - Satrix RAFI 40 Portfolio

is an exchange-traded fund formed on September 8, 2008, and has its headquarters in South Africa. The fund was launched by Satrix Managers (RF) Proprietary Limited and is managed by Sanlam Investment Management (Proprietary) Limited. The fund invests in companies across all market capitalizations and operates across diversified sectors in the public equity markets of South Africa. The fund seeks to replicate the performance of the FTSE/JSE RAFI 40 Index by investing in the stocks of companies as per their weightings in the index.

Features

🔍Feature ℹ️ Information ⚖️ ETF Overview Satrix RAFI 40 Portfolio 🤝 Investment Objective To track the performance of the FTSE/JSE RAFI 40 Index 📌 Underlying Asset 40 South African companies selected based on RAFI methodology 🔁 Asset Class Equities 💰 Expense Ratio 0.44% 📊 Inception Date June 21, 2026 💴 Fund Size R1,286,576,064.88

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Focuses on companies with high profitability, investment, and dividend growth May underperform during periods of market growth Diversification across various sectors Potential for higher turnover compared to traditional market-cap weighted indices Potential for long-term outperformance May have higher expense ratios compared to some traditional ETFs Aligns with value investing principles Exposure to specific sectors Transparent investment portfolio May have lower liquidity compared to larger ETFs

What is the Satrix RAFI 40 Portfolio?

The Satrix RAFI 40 Portfolio is an exchange-traded fund (ETF) that tracks the FTSE/JSE RAFI 40 Index. It invests in 40 South African companies selected based on the Research Affiliates Fundamental Index (RAFI) methodology, which prioritizes company fundamentals such as sales, cash flow, book value, and dividends.

How much does it cost to invest in the Satrix RAFI 40 Portfolio on EasyEquities?

The cost of investing in the Satrix RAFI 40 Portfolio on EasyEquities depends on the number of shares you buy and any relevant trading fees. EasyEquities generally charges a brokerage fee for each trade. Additionally, the ETF has an expense ratio, which is a percentage of the fund's assets used to cover its operating costs.

9. STXFIN - Satrix FINI Portfolio

Satrix FINI ETF is an exchange-traded fund launched on January 28, 2002, by Satrix Managers (RF) Proprietary Limited. The fund is managed by Sanlam Investment Management (Pty) Ltd and is domiciled in South Africa. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap companies operating in the financial sector in the public equity markets of South Africa. The fund seeks to replicate the performance of the FTSE/JSE Financial 15 Index by investing in the stocks of companies as per their weightings in the index.

Features

🔍Feature ℹ️ Information ⚖️ ETF Overview Satrix FINI Portfolio 🤝 Investment Objective To track the performance of the FTSE/JSE Financial 15 Index 📌 Underlying Asset 15 largest financial companies on the JSE 🔁 Asset Class Equities 💰 Expense Ratio 0.44% 📊 Inception Date June 21, 2026 💴 Fund Size R1,200,213,702.11

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Focused exposure to the financial services sector High concentration risk, as it only invests in one sector Potential for higher returns if the financial sector performs well Sensitive to economic cycles and interest rate changes Liquidity provided by trading on the JSE Performance heavily reliant on the performance of the top holdings Transparent investment portfolio May underperform if the financial sector is in decline Cost-effective investment vehicle Limited diversification compared to a broader market index

What are the risks associated with investing in the Satrix FINI Portfolio?

Just like any other investment, the Satrix FINI Portfolio comes with its share of risks. Your investment's worth can go up and down, and there's a chance you might lose money. How well the portfolio does depends on how the financial companies it's based on perform.

What is the Satrix FINI Portfolio?

The Satrix FINI Portfolio, an Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF), mirrors the performance of the 15 top financial companies on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE). This ETF provides investors with a gateway to the South African financial sector.

10. SMART - CoreShares SciBeta Multi-Factor ETF

CoreShares Scientific Beta Multi-Factor Index ETF is an exchange-traded fund launched on March 25, 2010, by Coreshares Index Tracker Managers (RF) Pty Ltd. The fund is managed by Grindrod Asset Management (Pty) Ltd and is domiciled in South Africa. The fund was formerly known as CoreShares Top 40 Equally Weighted ETF. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies across diversified sectors and all market capitalizations in the public equity markets of South Africa. The fund seeks to replicate the performance of the FTSE/JSE Equally Weighted Top 40 Index.

Features

🔍Feature ℹ️ Information ⚖️ ETF Overview CoreShares SciBeta Multi-Factor ETF 🤝 Investment Objective To track the performance of the CoreShares SciBeta Multi-Factor Index 📌 Underlying Asset South African companies selected based on a multi-factor model 🔁 Asset Class Equities 💰 Expense Ratio 0.65% 📊 Inception Date February 2020 💴 Fund Size R1.5 billion

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Diversified exposure to multiple factors Potential for lower returns compared to a traditional market-cap weighted index Potential for outperformance through factor investing Complex investment strategy that may be difficult to understand Reduced exposure to single-stock risk Factor investing is not guaranteed to outperform the market Transparent investment portfolio May have higher fees compared to some traditional ETFs

How does the CoreShares SciBeta Multi-Factor ETF work?

The ETF follows a particular index that uses a multi-factor approach to pick stocks. This approach spots companies that show good traits based on these factors. The ETF then puts money into these companies aiming to get returns that beat the benchmark index.

How can I invest in the CoreShares SciBeta Multi-Factor ETF?

To put money into the CoreShares SciBeta Multi-Factor ETF, you need to set up a trading account with a financial company that lets you buy and sell ETFs. After you've got your account ready, you can buy shares of this ETF just like you'd buy shares of any other company on the stock market.

Factors to Consider When Choosing Shares on EasyEquities

🔥 Factor 📒 Description 📜 Importance Company Fundamentals Financial performance, revenue growth, profit margins, debt levels, and dividend history. Crucial for long-term investment success. Industry Analysis Economic outlook, industry trends, competitive landscape, and regulatory environment. Understanding industry dynamics is essential. Economic Indicators GDP growth, inflation rates, interest rates, and employment figures. Economic health impacts company performance. Market Valuation Price-to-earnings ratio (P/E), price-to-book ratio (P/B), and dividend yield. Helps determine if a stock is undervalued or overvalued. Investment Horizon Short-term, medium-term, or long-term investment goals. Influences investment strategy and choice of shares. Risk Tolerance Ability to withstand market fluctuations. Determines suitable investment options. Diversification Spreading investments across different sectors and companies. Reduces risk and improves portfolio performance. Dividend Yield Income generated from dividends. Important for income-oriented investors. Growth Potential Expected future growth in earnings and share price. Suitable for investors seeking capital appreciation. Management Quality Experience, track record, and leadership of the company. Effective management can drive company success.

How to Buy Shares on EasyEquities

Step 1 - Open an EasyEquities account.

Go to the EasyEquities website and click on the "Sign up" button. Fill out the form and follow the steps.

Step 2 - Complete the registration form.

Fill out the form and follow the steps.

Step 3 - Fund Your Account.

After opening an account, you can start by funding your account.

Step 4 - Make an investment.

Once you have funded your account, you can start by making your first investment.

Risks and Challenges of Buying Shares on EasyEquities

📌 Risk/Challenge 📒 Description 👤 Impact on Investor ✔️ Mitigation Strategies Market Volatility Share prices fluctuate due to economic conditions, company performance, and global events. Potential loss of investment Diversify investments across different sectors and asset classes. Company Specific Risk Individual companies face challenges that can impact their share price. Loss of investment in that specific company Conduct thorough research on companies before investing. Economic Conditions Economic downturns can negatively affect overall market performance. Decreased value of investments Diversify investments across different sectors and regions. Liquidity Risk Some shares may be difficult to sell quickly, especially in illiquid markets. Inability to access funds when needed Prioritize liquidity when selecting investments. Counterparty Risk The risk of loss due to the failure of a counterparty. Potential loss of investment Choose reputable brokers and custodians. Operational Risk Errors or system failures can lead to financial losses. Loss of funds or investments Ensure the platform has adequate security measures. Regulatory Risk Changes in financial regulations can impact investment returns. Loss of investment value or increased costs Stay informed about regulatory changes. Taxation Capital gains tax and dividend tax can reduce investment returns. Reduced net returns Understand tax implications and seek professional advice. Fraud and Scams The risk of falling victim to investment scams. Loss of funds Be cautious of unsolicited investment offers and verify information.

Conclusion The shares to trade depend on several factors, including the investor’s objectives, the investor’s appetite for risk, and their view of the market, both short and long-term, by using EasyEquities. A diversified investment may also involve investment classes, for instance, equities, Exchange Traded Funds ETFs and commodities. The following stocks, Shoprite Holdings and Satrix RESI, for instance, allow investors to invest in the domestic market and obtain fixed-income results. Others exist in the form of Sygnia Itrix MSCI Japan ETF and several commodity ETFs, which bring diversification advantages, although with higher-level risks attributable to the existence of market fluctuations. For those who desire to get entangled with particular values, the Satrix Inclusion & Diversity ETF or NEWFUNDS SHARIA TOP40 might be appropriate. Investment plans classify exchange-traded funds such as CoreShares SciBeta Multi-Factor ETF under factor-based ETFs, intending to beat the benchmark.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is it worth investing in EasyEquities?

EasyEquities is generally considered a good starting point for beginner investors in South Africa.

How do I choose the best shares to buy on EasyEquities?

The type of share to invest in depends on the investor’s objectives, the capacity to endure losses, and the investment time frame. They include aspects such as the firm’s performance, the industry, the general market environment, diversification.

Are ETFs a better option than individual shares on EasyEquities?

As for the compared features of ETFs and individual shares, it is worth stating that each investment option has its advantages. ETFs offer exposure to a range of companies, but shares give focused exposure to particular companies. It all depends on the investment strategy you want to use to invest your money.

What is the minimum investment required for EasyEquities?

EasyEquities allows you to invest fractional shares, meaning you can start with as little as you want.

How can I reduce investment risk on EasyEquities?

Diversification helps reduce investment risks to a large extent. One might go for purchasing stocks, ETFs, and possibly other securities. In addition, risk can also be managed by conducting adequate research and analysis of the companies that an investor invests in.

Should I invest in South African or international shares on EasyEquities?

Both South African and international shares offer opportunities. Diversifying your portfolio across different markets can help reduce risk.

What are the fees associated with investing in EasyEquities?

EasyEquities is known for its low-cost investment platform. However, fees can vary depending on the investment product and transaction type that is chosen.