What is an ETF?The abbreviation ETF stands for exchange traded fund, a type of security that trades on exchanges, similar to the trading of stocks. ETFs were introduced in 1993. The website of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange defines ETFs as: ‘Exchange Traded Funds or ETFs are listed investment products that track the performance of a group or “basket” of Shares, Bonds, or Commodities. These “baskets” are known as indices.’ Put differently, an ETF tracks the performance of its underlying basket of assets, such as shares (stocks), commodities, bonds, or a particular market index. An ETF is one of various exchange traded products (ETPs), the other being, inter alia, exchange traded commodities (ETCs) and exchange traded notes (ETNs).
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Types of ETFsThere is a wide variety of ETFs available to professional and novice investors. Some of the most common types of ETFs are:
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Foreign currency ETFs
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Commodity ETFs
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Bond ETFs
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Equity ETFs
Some features of ETFs
- Divide ownership of their underlying assets into shares.
- Trade on exchanges similar to the trading of shares (stocks), implying that ETFs trade during the course of a trading day.
- Prices fluctuate during the trading day, due to purchasing and selling by investors. The fluctuation of prices pertain to ETFs, as well as to the underlying assets of the ETFs.
- Do not possess their own net asset value (NAV).
- Values calculated at the end of every trading day.
- Can be liquidated to cash quickly, implying that they have prices that enable investors to easily purchase and sell them.
- Well regulated by a country’s financial regulatory authorities. In South Africa, regulated by the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) and the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA).
Advantages of ETFsExchange traded funds (ETFs) have become popular among investors (professional, private, or novice) for various reasons, being extremely popular investments for active as well as passive investors. Here are some of the advantages of ETFs.
- Diversification. ETFs grant exposure to a variety of underlying instruments, such as asset classes, commodities, stocks, and bonds. Also enabling investors to trade in various markets at the same time.
- Enable risk management through diversification. For example, if the price of one underlying asset falls, another underlying instrument’s price can increase, balancing the two prices out. Diversification also reduces the risk of suffering losses.
- Can be purchased and sold easily and thus extremely liquid.
- In South Africa, exempted from securities transfer tax (STT).
- More cost-effective compared to their equivalent mutual funds. They also provide low expense ratios and smaller amounts of broker commissions, compared to buying stocks individually.
- Convenient way to trade. ETFs allow investors exposure to a wide variety of investment securities without the effort to extensively research, analyse, and allocate their investments.
- Ideal for new investors, utilizing various trading and investment strategies.
Disadvantages of ETFsAlthough extremely popular with numerous investors and providing a variety of advantages, ETFs still encompass some disadvantages, exposing investors to some risks. Disadvantages pertaining to ETFs an investor should take note of are:
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Low trading volumes (Lack of liquidity)
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Fluctuations of underlying instruments
- The scope of the fund - an ETF that follows a broad market index such as the JSE ALSI will probably be less volatile than an ETF that tracks a particular sector such as financials.
- Types of investments it includes.
- With regard to international ETFs that invest in a specific country, the fundamental economic issues of a country, such as economic health, currency strength, and political stability, are of crucial importance.
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Costs
How to trade ETFs
- Be careful when you trade leveraged ETFs, considered the risk involved in leverage trading.
- Open a brokerage account with a trusted and qualified broker. Ascertain that the broker provides efficient training to trade in the different markets in which ETFs are traded.
- Utilize a trading platform that enables investors to buy ETFs from different providers.
Frequently Asked QuestionsIs Forex an ETF? Currency ETFs are financial products with the goal of providing investment exposure to forex currencies. Is ETF a good investment? ETFs are currently hugely popular mainly because it allows investors to own a diversified set of securities quickly. How do you trade in ETF? Read our beginners guide on ETF Can you lose money with ETF ? Synthetic ETFs are riskier. Also as with any other investment there is the risk that value can fall leaving you to lose money. What are the biggest risks of ETF? Trading risks, tax risks, the bottom line, tracking error, portfolio risks, lack of price discovery.
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