The EasyTrader platform on the EasyEquities platform is an advanced trading solution designed for existing EasyEquities users who want to move beyond long-term investing into more active, short-term market participation. Backed by the Purple Group Limited, the platform combines regulatory compliance, low-cost access, and professional-grade tools to deliver.

Is EasyEquities regulated and safe for South African investors?

EasyEquities is operated by First World Trader (Pty) Ltd and is authorised by South Africa’s Financial Sector Conduct Authority under FSP 22588. Client assets are held through a nominee structure, while investor cash and securities are separated from operational funds. Users should still review the applicable account terms, product risks, and withdrawal procedures before investing.

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What is the minimum deposit required to use EasyEquities?

EasyEquities does not generally require a fixed minimum deposit for its core investment accounts, allowing South Africans to begin with relatively small amounts and purchase fractional shares. The practical amount required depends on the selected asset, transaction costs, currency-conversion charges, and whether the user invests through EasyEquities or trades leveraged CFDs through EasyTrader.

EasyEquities Spider Chart

Pros and Cons

Overview

According to research in South Africa, EasyEquities is a locally developed online investment platform founded in 2014 and operated by First World Trader (Pty) Ltd, part of the JSE-listed Purple Group Limited.

The platform is authorized and regulated by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) under FSP 22588.

EasyEquities focuses primarily on long-term investing rather than forex trading, offering access to shares, ETFs, property, and cryptocurrencies through a simple, low-cost interface.

While it does provide a trading extension via EasyTrader (MT5-based), the core platform is designed for retail investors and beginners, with an emphasis on affordability and accessibility.

Overall, EasyEquities is regulated by the FSCA and is widely regarded as a trusted, locally regulated investment platform in South Africa.

What is EasyEquities, and who is it best suited for?

EasyEquities is a South African online investment platform founded in 2014 and operated by First World Trader, part of Purple Group Limited. It is best suited to beginner and retail investors who want affordable access to shares, ETFs, property investments, and cryptocurrencies through a simple, easy-to-use platform.

Is EasyEquities regulated and safe for South African investors?

Yes, EasyEquities is authorised and regulated by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority under FSP 22588. This gives South African investors local regulatory oversight. However, users should still review the platform’s fees, account terms, investment risks, and the differences between long-term investing on EasyEquities and leveraged trading through EasyTrader.

Features Offered

EasyEquities offers a range of investment features tailored to both beginner and intermediate users.

Clients can access a broad selection of financial instruments, including local and international shares, ETFs, property funds, and cryptocurrencies, all within a single account structure using multiple currency wallets (ZAR, USD, GBP, EUR, AUD).

The platform is built around a proprietary web and mobile interface, designed for ease of use, and supports fractional share investing, allowing users to invest with small amounts.

For more active traders, EasyEquities offers EasyTrader, which integrates with MetaTrader 5 (MT5) to trade CFDs on forex, indices, commodities, and cryptocurrencies, and includes charting tools, technical indicators, and automated trading capabilities.

Unlike traditional forex brokers, EasyEquities does not offer multiple trading account types (e.g., ECN, Standard, Pro).

Instead, it operates on a single-account, multi-wallet system, with additional structures such as Tax-Free Savings Accounts (TFSA) and Retirement Annuities (RA) available for South African investors.

EasyEquities Customer Reviews

According to research in South Africa, EasyEquities has mixed customer feedback, with strong appeal for beginners but some service-related concerns.

On Trustpilot, the platform holds a rating of approximately 2.2–2.5 out of 5, indicating generally negative sentiment.

Users often praise its low fees, ease of use, and fractional investing, making it accessible for new investors.

However, common complaints include slow customer support, withdrawal delays, and occasional platform issues.

Overall, EasyEquities is regarded as a user-friendly, low-cost investment platform, but its reputation is affected by inconsistent customer service.

Customer Ratings

EasyEquities Safety and Security

When trading with EasyEquities, investors can feel reassured knowing the platform operates within a regulated and structured financial environment. EasyEquities is an authorized Financial Services Provider under the FSCA (FSP 22588), meaning it must comply with strict South African regulatory standards around client protection and conduct.

Client funds and investments are segregated from the company’s own accounts, held in a nominee structure (FWT Nominees), where you remain the beneficial owner of your assets. This means that even in the unlikely event of company insolvency, your investments and cash remain protected and separate.

In addition, EasyEquities applies robust cybersecurity measures, including continuous monitoring, threat detection systems, and internal security protocols to safeguard user accounts and data from unauthorized access.

Overall, EasyEquities combines regulatory oversight, asset segregation, and modern security practices to provide a safe and reliable environment for South African investors looking to build and manage their portfolios.

Is EasyEquities a safe and regulated platform?

Yes, EasyEquities is regulated by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) in South Africa under FSP 22588. It operates within strict compliance frameworks, ensuring client protection, transparency, and adherence to financial regulations for retail investors.

Are my funds protected on EasyEquities?

Client funds and investments are held separately from company funds through a nominee structure (FWT Nominees). This ensures you remain the beneficial owner of your assets, providing protection even if the company faces financial difficulties or insolvency.

EasyEquities at a Glance

EasyEquities Account Types

EasyEquities offers a flexible, multi-account structure rather than traditional broker account types, designed to support different investment goals within a single profile. When you register, you are automatically given access to core accounts such as a ZAR account (local investing), a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA), and a USD account, along with demo accounts for practice.

Beyond this, users can activate additional accounts, including GBP, EUR, and AUD wallets for international investing, as well as specialized options like Retirement Annuities (RA), EasyProperties, and EasyCrypto.

Rather than offering tiered trading accounts (like Standard or ECN), EasyEquities operates on a single-account, multi-wallet system, allowing investors to manage local, offshore, and tax-efficient investments all in one place.

ZAR Account (South African Account)

The ZAR account is your primary EasyEquities account, used for investing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) and other locally listed instruments. It allows you to buy shares, ETFs, and property funds in rands. This account is fully flexible, with no contribution limits, making it ideal for general investing and building a diversified South African portfolio.

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account)

The TFSA is a government-backed, tax-efficient investment account available to South African residents. All returns (dividends, interest, and capital gains) are completely tax-free, provided you stay within annual and lifetime contribution limits set by SARS. It’s best suited for long-term investing, especially for retirement or wealth accumulation, due to its tax advantages.

USD Account (Offshore Account)

The USD account allows you to invest in international markets, including major US-listed companies and ETFs. Funds are converted from ZAR to USD, giving you exposure to global assets and foreign currencies. This account is ideal for diversification and hedging against rand volatility, with access to a much broader range of investment opportunities.

Demo Account (Practice Account)

The demo account provides virtual funds so you can practice investing without risking real money. It mirrors real market conditions and is especially useful for beginners to learn how to place trades, build portfolios, and understand the platform before committing actual capital.

What is the best EasyEquities account for beginners?

The ZAR account is best for beginners as it provides simple access to the Johannesburg Stock Exchange with no minimum deposit. It allows users to invest in local shares and ETFs easily while learning the basics of investing in a familiar currency.

Which EasyEquities account is best for long-term investing?

The Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) is ideal for long-term investing because all returns, including dividends and capital gains, are tax-free within SARS limits. This makes it highly effective for building wealth over time, especially for retirement-focused portfolios.

How to Open an EasyEquity Account – Step-by-Step Guide

1. Sign Up Online

Go to the EasyEquities website or download the app and register using your email, ID number, and basic personal details.

You’ll create a secure login and agree to the platform’s terms and conditions.

2. Verify Your Identity

Upload required documents such as your ID and proof of address.

This step is part of FICA compliance and ensures your account is secure and fully activated for trading and investing.

3. Fund Your Account and Start Investing

Deposit funds via EFT or supported payment methods into your account.

Once funded, you can start buying shares, ETFs, or other available assets directly from the platform.

EasyEquities Fees, Spreads, and Commissions

EasyEquities follows a transparent, low-cost pricing model that differs from traditional forex brokers. On the core investment platform, there are no added spreads charged by EasyEquities, as pricing is exchange-driven, meaning the difference between buy and sell prices is determined by market supply and demand.

Instead of spreads, the main cost is a flat brokerage fee of approximately 0.25% per transaction, with no minimum deposit or account fees required.

Additional costs may include a 0.5% foreign exchange fee when converting currencies for global investments, as well as optional or activity-based charges such as instant deposit fees or the R25/month Thrive fee under certain conditions.

For users trading via EasyTrader (MT5 platform), pricing works differently, with spreads built directly into the bid/offer price of each instrument and no separate commission charged on trades, with spreads varying depending on market conditions and asset type.

Overall, EasyEquities offers a clear and predictable fee structure, where most costs are visible upfront, making it easier for investors to understand and manage their trading and investment expenses.

Does EasyEquities charge spreads on trades?

No, EasyEquities does not add its own spreads on the core investing platform. Prices are exchange-driven, meaning the difference between buy and sell prices comes from the market itself, not additional markups by the platform.

What fees should I expect when using EasyEquities?

The main cost is a brokerage fee of approximately 0.25% per trade. Additional fees may include foreign exchange charges for offshore investing, optional Thrive fees, and small charges for instant deposits, while standard EFT deposits remain free.

EasyEquities Trading Platforms

MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

MetaTrader 5 is the main trading platform used by EasyTrader, which is EasyEquities’ CFD and forex trading extension. It provides advanced tools such as charting, technical indicators, automated trading (Expert Advisors), and real-time market execution.

The platform is available on desktop and mobile devices, allowing users to trade global markets like forex, indices, and commodities.

WebTrader (Browser Platform)

WebTrader is the browser-based version of MT5, allowing users to access their EasyTrader account without downloading software. It provides basic trading functionality such as placing trades and monitoring positions.

While convenient, it has fewer advanced features compared to the full MT5 desktop platform, making it better suited for quick access and casual trading.

Mobile Trading (MT5 App)

EasyEquities supports mobile trading through the MetaTrader 5 mobile app, available on iOS and Android.

This allows traders to manage positions, analyze charts, and execute trades on the go. The mobile app syncs with the desktop platform, ensuring real-time updates and seamless trading across devices.

EasyEquities Platform (Proprietary Investing Platform)

Separate from trading, EasyEquities offers its own in-house web and mobile platform designed for long-term investing. This platform allows users to buy shares, ETFs, property, and crypto with a simple interface and features like fractional investing.

It is built for ease of use rather than advanced trading, making it ideal for beginners.

What trading platforms does EasyEquities offer, and are they beginner-friendly?

EasyEquities offers a web-based platform and mobile apps designed for simplicity and accessibility. The interface is intuitive, making it ideal for beginners, while still supporting essential trading functions like real-time pricing, portfolio tracking, and fractional share investing.

Does EasyEquities provide advanced trading tools like charts, indicators, or automation?

EasyEquities focuses on straightforward investing rather than advanced trading. It offers basic charts and performance tracking but lacks sophisticated technical analysis tools, algorithmic trading, or automation features typically found on professional trading platforms used by active or institutional traders.

EasyEquities Deposit and Withdrawal

On EasyEquities, deposits and withdrawals must be made through the investor’s verified bank account linked to their profile, ensuring the account holder’s name matches for security and regulatory compliance.

There is generally no minimum deposit requirement, making the platform accessible to entry-level investors. Deposits via EFT typically take 2–3 business days to reflect, while instant deposits using cards are processed immediately but may incur a small fee. Withdrawal requests are processed within a few business days, depending on bank clearing times.

Funds from sales must first settle (standard market settlement cycles apply) before they become available for withdrawal, although early settlement is available at an additional cost.

How long do EasyEquities withdrawals take?

Withdrawal requests are typically processed within 2–5 business days, depending on your bank. However, funds from sold shares must first complete the standard settlement cycle before they become available for withdrawal, which can add a few extra days.

Are there any fees when withdrawing from EasyEquities?

EasyEquities does not charge a withdrawal fee on standard accounts. However, your bank may apply processing fees, especially for international transfers. Additional costs may also apply if you choose early settlement to access funds before the normal settlement period.

Leverage

EasyEquities EasyTrader offers traders access to leveraged CFD trading, allowing them to control larger market positions with a smaller initial capital outlay.

Leverage levels vary by asset class (such as forex, indices, and commodities) and are designed to support both developing and experienced traders in managing exposure.

However, the platform promotes responsible trading practices, as leverage can significantly amplify both potential profits and losses depending on market conditions.

EasyEquities Promotions

Referral Bonuses

EasyEquities offers a referral programme where both the referrer and the new user receive a small reward, typically in the form of EasyMoney (e.g. R50).

This incentive is designed to encourage organic platform growth while giving new investors a starting balance. The reward must usually be invested and is not immediately withdrawable as cash.

Partner Sign-Up Rewards

From time to time, EasyEquities collaborates with financial institutions such as banks or loyalty programmes to offer sign-up incentives.

These may include free investment credits or discounted brokerage fees for a limited period. These promotions are typically exclusive to specific partners and may require activation through a unique referral channel.

Cashback / Transfer Incentives

EasyEquities occasionally runs campaigns that reward users for transferring existing portfolios (such as retirement annuities or tax-free savings accounts) onto the platform.

These offers may include cashback percentages or capped bonus amounts, aimed at encouraging consolidation of investments under one platform.

Competitions & Campaigns

The platform frequently introduces time-limited campaigns and competitions where users can win investment vouchers or cash rewards.

These promotions are often linked to specific actions, such as funding an account or making trades, and are primarily used to boost engagement and platform activity.

Loyalty Rewards (Thrive Programme)

EasyEquities’ Thrive programme rewards consistent platform usage by offering tiered benefits such as brokerage discounts, which can go as high as 100%.

Users progress through levels by completing certain actions, making it a gamified system that incentivizes long-term investing and regular engagement rather than short-term trading activity.

EasyEquities Affiliate Program

Affiliate Program Overview

EasyEquities offers an affiliate-style programme through its “Refer & Earn” model, which is designed to reward existing users for introducing new investors to the platform.

Unlike traditional affiliate programmes, it is simple and accessible, focusing on user growth rather than high-volume monetization.

How it works

Users receive a unique referral link or EasyEquities number, which can be shared across various channels such as social media or email.

A referral is successful once the new user registers, verifies their account, deposits funds, and completes their first investment on the platform.

Commission Structure

The programme offers a fixed reward, typically around R50 EasyMoney per successful referral. The referred user also receives a similar incentive.

This dual reward structure encourages both sign-ups and initial platform engagement, although the earnings potential remains relatively modest.

Key Features

The programme is straightforward, with no tiers or complex requirements. It includes basic referral tracking within the user dashboard and allows easy sharing through personalized links.

The simplicity makes it accessible to everyday users without requiring advanced affiliate marketing knowledge.

Limitations

EasyEquities does not provide a traditional affiliate model, such as CPA (cost-per-acquisition) or revenue sharing.

Rewards are issued as EasyMoney credits rather than cash, and there are no scaling commissions for high-volume referrals, limiting its appeal for professional affiliates.

Best Suited For

This programme is best suited for existing users, beginners, or content creators with a South African audience who want to earn small rewards through referrals.

It is not designed for full-time affiliate marketers seeking substantial or scalable income streams.

Cashback on EasyEquities

Cashback on EasyEquities is not a standard, ongoing feature but is instead offered through occasional promotional campaigns and rewards programmes.

These cashback-style incentives are typically linked to specific actions, such as transferring an investment portfolio or participating in a limited-time offer, where users may receive a percentage back or a capped bonus.

In addition, the platform’s Thrive loyalty programme provides indirect cashback by offering brokerage discounts based on user activity.

Unlike traditional brokers that provide continuous cash rebates, EasyEquities focuses on cost savings and investment credits, which are often reinvested rather than withdrawn as cash.

Cashback Loyalty Program Overview

The EasyEquities Thrive Programme is the platform’s official loyalty system, designed to reward users for positive investing behaviour rather than offering direct cash rebates.

Instead of paying out cashback in cash, Thrive provides brokerage fee discounts of up to 100% on selected stocks, effectively acting as an indirect cashback mechanism.

Users earn rewards by completing monthly activities such as depositing funds, referring friends, learning through educational content, or diversifying their investments.

Each completed activity increases the user’s “Thrive level,” which determines the percentage of brokerage discount they receive in the following month.

While this system does not provide direct cash payouts, it significantly reduces trading costs over time, making it functionally similar to cashback for active investors.

Additionally, users who reach certain levels can avoid platform fees and unlock further benefits, reinforcing long-term engagement and disciplined investing habits.

Research

EasyEquities provides accessible market information, portfolio views, educational content, and basic research tools intended mainly for long-term retail investors.

The proprietary platform is useful for monitoring holdings and exploring investment ideas, while EasyTrader users gain access to more advanced charting, indicators, and market analysis through MetaTrader 5.

The research offering is practical rather than institutional-grade. Investors and traders should use it as a starting point, complete their own analysis, and avoid treating platform content as personalised financial advice.

Awards

EasyEquities has established a strong reputation in both the South African and global fintech space, earning multiple awards for its accessibility, innovation, and investor-focused approach.

The platform has been recognized as one of the top online share trading providers in South Africa, while also receiving international acknowledgment through awards such as the Anthem Awards for promoting financial inclusion.

In addition, EasyEquities has consistently ranked highly for its tax-free savings accounts and has been recognized by various fintech and industry bodies for its contribution to simplifying investing.

These accolades reinforce its position as a leading platform for retail investors rather than a traditional high-frequency trading broker.

Customer Reviews

⭐ Easy Withdrawal Process Easy withdrawal process, more educational and informative platform for personal development. Never had issues with either investing/reinvesting or the withdrawal process. I took the time to read this already-made, available, & made easy information to empower myself and understand and grow from this amazing platform.

⭐ EasyEquities One of the best Brokers to transact with. This is especially for young people to start. There is just one problem: queries take too long to get resolved, and Customer Service people need to be trained properly.

⭐ Dissappeared Withdrawal I have been an EE customer for many years, over a decade. I have deposited and withdrawn from my EE account with no challenges. On 13 September, I withdrew from my account a certain sum, and usually this reaches the next day. It being a Friday afternoon, it made sense that there would be a delay over the weekend. Now it's 8 days later, the ticket was logged 5 days later after no money was showing. The funds have been removed from my EE, but have not reached my bank, FNB. When making a follow-up, what a challenge. The numbers on the internet are all either not working or take you to voicemail. Their emails remain unanswered. What a joke! No one has attended to me, and it seems like no one will anytime soon.

Conclusion In conclusion, EasyEquities and its trading extension EasyTrader together provide a well-rounded ecosystem that caters to both long-term investors and entry-to-intermediate traders. EasyEquities excels as a low-cost, beginner-friendly investment platform, offering fractional shares, no minimum deposit, and access to both local and international markets, making it highly accessible for South Africans starting their investment journey. EasyTrader adds a more advanced layer by enabling CFD trading with leverage, multiple asset classes, and MetaTrader 5 integration, allowing users to transition into more active trading within the same environment. However, while it expands functionality, it remains more suited to developing traders rather than professionals, as the platform is not as sophisticated as dedicated global trading brokers. That said, the ecosystem is not without its limitations. Customer service issues, mixed user reviews, and occasional withdrawal concerns are recurring themes that may impact user experience, particularly for more active or high-volume traders. Overall, EasyEquities combined with EasyTrader is best positioned as a gateway platform — ideal for users who want to start investing simply and gradually explore trading, but less suited for advanced traders seeking institutional-grade tools, deep liquidity, or specialized trading features.

Disclaimer

Trading and investing involve significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors. When using EasyEquities and its trading extension EasyTrader, you may be exposed to market volatility, and the value of your investments can go down as well as up. Past performance is not indicative of future results. CFD trading, as offered through EasyTrader, includes the use of leverage, which can amplify both potential profits and losses. This means you could lose more than your initial investment, and you should ensure you fully understand the risks involved before trading. All information provided is for educational and informational purposes only and should not be considered financial advice. You should conduct your own research and, where necessary, seek independent financial advice before making any investment decisions.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is EasyTrader on EasyEquities?

EasyTrader is the active-trading extension connected to the EasyEquities ecosystem. It allows eligible users to trade leveraged CFDs on markets such as forex, indices, commodities, and cryptocurrencies through MetaTrader 5. This differs from the main EasyEquities platform, which is primarily designed for long-term investing in shares, ETFs, property, and other assets.

Is EasyTrader suitable for beginners?

EasyTrader may suit beginners who already understand basic investing and want to learn leveraged CFD trading. MetaTrader 5 provides advanced tools, but CFDs carry substantially greater risk than buying unleveraged shares. New traders should begin with a demo environment, use conservative position sizes, and understand margin, stop-loss orders, and financing costs before trading with real money.

Does EasyTrader offer leverage?

Yes. EasyTrader offers leverage on CFD positions, allowing traders to control a larger market exposure with a smaller margin deposit. Available leverage can vary by instrument and account conditions. Because leverage magnifies profits and losses, traders should confirm the applicable margin requirements and avoid using the maximum available ratio without a clear risk-management plan.

What markets can I trade on EasyTrader?

EasyTrader provides access to leveraged CFDs across selected global markets, which may include forex currency pairs, stock indices, commodities, and cryptocurrencies. The exact product range can change according to platform availability and regulatory requirements. Traders should check the current instrument list, trading hours, spreads, contract specifications, and overnight financing costs before opening a position.

Is EasyTrader regulated in South Africa?

EasyEquities is operated within South Africa’s regulated financial-services framework, and First World Trader (Pty) Ltd is authorised by the FSCA under FSP 22588. Users should nevertheless confirm which legal entity provides the specific EasyTrader CFD service, read the relevant client agreement, and understand that regulation does not remove the market risks associated with leveraged trading.

What fees apply when using EasyTrader?

EasyTrader generally uses spread-based pricing, meaning the trading cost is incorporated into the difference between the bid and ask prices. Spreads can widen according to liquidity and volatility. Traders may also face overnight financing, currency-conversion costs, or other product-specific charges, so the current fee schedule and contract specifications should be reviewed before trading.

Can I use MetaTrader 5 with EasyTrader?

Yes. EasyTrader integrates with MetaTrader 5, providing access to advanced charts, technical indicators, multiple order types, and automated trading through Expert Advisors. MT5 is available across supported desktop and mobile environments. Users should verify which instruments and features are enabled for their account, as platform availability and product access may differ.

Does EasyTrader offer copy trading?

EasyTrader does not primarily position itself as a copy-trading or social-trading platform. Users are generally responsible for analysing markets, selecting instruments, and placing their own trades through MetaTrader 5. Traders seeking automated strategies may explore supported Expert Advisors, but they should test any system carefully and understand that automated trading can still produce significant losses.

How do deposits and withdrawals work on EasyTrader?

Deposits and withdrawals are generally managed through the user’s verified EasyEquities profile and linked bank account. EFT deposits may take several business days, while supported instant methods can reflect sooner and may carry fees. Withdrawals are subject to verification, settlement periods, and bank processing times, so recently sold assets may not be immediately available.

Is EasyTrader suitable for professional traders?

EasyTrader offers MetaTrader 5, leverage, and access to several CFD markets, making it useful for developing and intermediate traders. However, professional or high-frequency traders may find its liquidity options, execution features, account structures, and specialist tools less extensive than those of dedicated institutional-grade brokers. Suitability therefore depends on trading volume, strategy, and execution requirements.