Optasia has announced that all Nigerian operators have resumed airtime credit services (ACS) following previous suspensions. Despite the resumption, the underlying regulations remain suspended pending ongoing legal proceedings. The company continues to support the restoration of ACS, which is vital for connectivity for millions of Nigerian consumers. Optasia will monitor the situation and provide further updates as necessary.

An associate of a director has dealt in shares of the company.

Optasia provided the following trading update for the six-month period ended 30 June 2026 ('H1 2026'). The Company reported that the Group delivered a strong financial performance in H1 2026, supported by continued momentum across its MFS operations, resilient performance across the wider ACS business, together with the ongoing benefits of the Group’s geographic and product diversification strategy. MFS now represents approximately 72% of revenues, continuing to be the primary growth driver for the Group. The Group intends to publish its interim results for H1 2026 on or around Monday 14 September 2026.

Optasia shareholders are informed that Olusegun Adeyemi Ogunsanya has resigned as an independent non-executive director, effective 1 September 2026, due to new professional and personal commitments.The board is actively seeking to appoint additional independent non-executive directors to strengthen governance. Shareholders will be updated once new appointments are made.

Optasia expects its interim results for the six months ending 30 June 2026 to show a 48% to 53% increase in restated basic and headline earnings per share (EPS), estimated between USD2.74 cents and USD2.83 cents, compared to USD1.85 cents in the same period in 2025. A webcast of the interim results presentation followed by a Q&A session with management is expected to be broadcast at 10.00am SAST (09:00am BST) on Monday, 14 September 2026.

Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Optasia Ltd. price forecast momentum remains anchored by the latest data and chart structure, with the graph and charts pointing to steady growth rather than a sharp reversal. At a price today in rands of R13.3, the current setup leaves investors weighing buy or sell choices against the cost of entry, even as there’s no dividend or preference shares payout to support income demand. For those asking how to buy, the share code OPA is available for sale through online trading on a funded trading account, and the data suggests that any price forecast or prediction should stay disciplined until the next trading update.

Live Share Data

Label Value Share Name & Ticker Optasia Ltd. (OPA) Exchange JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) Sector & Industry Financial Services / Fintech Current Price R13.3 Market Capitalization R16.32bn P/E Ratio 21.86 Dividend Yield – Trading Volume (Live Data) 51 745 Recent Price Change 0.68 Data as of 2026-08-28 10:04:13

Optasia Ltd. Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price R13.3, reflecting a 0.68 rise from the previous close Market Cap R16.32bn, indicating a large market presence P/E Ratio 21.86, suggesting fair valuation Dividend Yield –, limiting income appeal for yield investors Volatility Moderate, based on the latest trading range and volume

Optasia Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish bias remains possible if the share holds near the current R13.3 level and volume stays supportive around 51 745 shares. The 0.68 advance suggests active participation, but the absence of a dividend means the short-term case depends more on price action than income support.

A softer tone would emerge if the stock fails to hold recent gains, particularly with the P/E at 21.86 leaving less room for error. For now, the data points to a measured trade rather than an aggressive directional call.

FAQ on Optasia Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are Optasia Ltd. shares?

Answer: Optasia Ltd. shares are equity units in a JSE-listed financial services and fintech company. The current market value sits at R13.3 per share, with a market capitalisation of R16.32bn and a trading volume of 51 745, showing active investor interest today.

Q2: How can I buy Optasia Ltd. shares?

Answer: To buy Optasia Ltd. shares, use a JSE-approved trading account, search for the ticker OPA, and place a purchase order at the price per share you’re willing to pay. The latest price today is R13.3, so execution depends on your platform and market liquidity.

Q3: What affects the price of Optasia Ltd. shares?

Answer: The Optasia Ltd. share price is influenced by trading volume, investor sentiment, and valuation metrics such as the P/E ratio of 21.86. A recent change of 0.68 shows momentum, while the lack of a dividend may also shape demand on the JSE.

Q4: Does Optasia Ltd. pay dividends?

Answer: Based on the live data provided, Optasia Ltd. shows a dividend yield of –, which indicates no stated dividend return at present. Investors focusing on income won’t find a payout figure here, so the shares currently appeal more to growth-focused buyers than yield seekers.

Q5: How can I track my Optasia Ltd. shares and dividends?

Answer: You can track Optasia Ltd. shares and any dividend updates through your JSE trading account and the platform’s portfolio dashboard. With a current price of R13.3, volume at 51 745, and dividend yield shown as –, monitoring live data is key for timely decisions.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Optasia Ltd. share price?

Answer: The price is being shaped by the current R13.3 level, the 0.68 move from the previous close, and a P/E of 21.86. Market cap at R16.32bn and volume of 51 745 suggest the share is liquid enough for active trade decisions.

Q7: Is Optasia Ltd. a good share to buy?

Answer: Optasia Ltd. may suit buyers who want JSE exposure to financial services and fintech, especially with a market cap of R16.32bn and a price of R13.3. However, the P/E of 21.86 and no dividend mean it’s best assessed as a value-and-growth trade.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Optasia Ltd. shares today?

Answer: Buying today depends on your strategy. At R13.3 per share, with trading volume at 51 745 and a recent gain of 0.68, the setup supports interest, but the absence of a dividend means the case is more price-driven than income-driven.

Q9: How much does one Optasia Ltd. share cost?

Answer: One Optasia Ltd. share costs R13.3 today. That price per share comes alongside a market capitalisation of R16.32bn and a P/E ratio of 21.86, giving investors a clear reference point for any buy, sell, or hold decision on the JSE.

Q10: How to sell Optasia Ltd. shares?

Answer: To sell Optasia Ltd. shares, log in to your trading account, select ticker OPA, and place a sell order at the price per share you want. With the latest level at R13.3 and volume of 51 745, execution should be relatively manageable.

How to Buy Optasia Ltd. Shares Step by Step

1. Open a free trading account with a JSE-supported broker.

2. Verify your account by email or phone number.

3. Set up 2FA for account security.

4. Complete KYC verification.

5. Learn the trading dashboard and order types.

6. Deposit fiat into your trading account.

7. Search for OPA and buy the shares at your preferred price per share.

Optasia Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given Optasia Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE R13.3 and consider reducing exposure if the stock slips BELOW that level. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.