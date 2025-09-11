The Company intends to hold a special meeting of shareholders at 15H00, local time, 09H00 Eastern Time, on August 3, 2026, at 7 Parks Boulevard, Oxford Parks, 1st Floor, Dunkeld, Johannesburg, 2196, South Africa, to approve an award of 1 million stock options to its Executive Chairman.

Reference is made to the announcement on June 23, 2026, regarding the special meeting of shareholders to be held on August 3, 2026. The Company has finalized its notice for the meeting and a copy of the final notice is available on the Company’s website at https://ir.lesakatech.com/proxy.php.

Lesaka Technologies, Inc. announced amendments to the employment agreements of its Executive Chairman, Ali Mazanderani. The amended agreement, effective from February 1, 2024, extends his term to June 30, 2029, with a 50% full-time commitment and an annual base salary of USD600 000. Mazanderani will not be eligible for bonuses or short-term incentives during this period, and the agreement requires three months' notice for termination prior to June 2029. Additionally, Lesaka SA entered into a separate employment contract with Mazanderani, effective from July 1, 2026, to June 30, 2028, with an annual salary of R5 million and travel costs covered up to R4 million annually.

On August 3, 2026, at a special meeting of shareholders of Lesaka, the shareholders of the Company approved the grant of a stock option to Mr. Ali Mazanderani, the Company's Executive Chairman.

Lesaka will release its fourth quarter and year-end 2026 results after the US market closes on September 9, 2026. A webcast and conference call will be held on September 10, 2026, at 8:00 am EDT (2:00 pm SAST), allowing analysts and investors to review the results and participate in a live Q&A. Registration links for both the webcast and conference call are provided.

Lesaka Technologies Inc. Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Lesaka Technologies Inc. shares are trading with clear momentum, and the charts plus historical graph now point to improving growth visibility rather than a flat tape. With the price today in rands at R82 per share, the near-term price forecast leans constructive, though traders should still watch the buy or sell setup around liquidity. The dividend profile remains absent, and any preference shares payout discussion is not supported by the current data, so the focus stays on price action. For investors comparing cost, for sale opportunities, and how to buy on the JSE share code LSK, an online trading account is the practical route to access live data, trading, and a fresh prediction before placing a purchase.

Lesaka Technologies Inc. Live Share Data

Label Value Share Name & Ticker Lesaka Technologies Inc. (LSK) Exchange JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) Sector & Industry Technology / Financial Technology Current Price 82 Market Capitalization 6.56bn P/E Ratio -162.26 Dividend Yield – Trading Volume (Live Data) 22 Recent Price Change 5.3 Data as of 2026-08-28 09:10:21

Lesaka Technologies Inc. Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price 82, up 5.3 from the previous close Market Cap 6.56bn, signaling a mid-cap presence P/E Ratio -162.26, which does not support a standard valuation readout Dividend Yield –, offering no current income contribution Volatility Moderate to high, given the recent price change and thin live volume

Lesaka Technologies Inc. Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish outlook: the latest move to 82 with a 5.3 gain suggests buyers remain active, even if volume is light at 22. Short-term traders will likely treat support and resistance around the current price per share as the main guide, while longer-term signals remain mixed because of the negative P/E and absent dividend.

FAQ on Lesaka Technologies Inc. Shares

Q1: What are Lesaka Technologies Inc. shares?

Answer: Lesaka Technologies Inc. shares are equity units in the company listed on the JSE under LSK. At the current price of 82, the company carries a market cap of 6.56bn, with a negative P/E ratio of -162.26 and no dividend yield.

Q2: How can I buy Lesaka Technologies Inc. shares?

Answer: You can buy Lesaka Technologies Inc. shares through a JSE-supported trading account that allows orders in LSK. Based on today’s data, the price per share is 82, so investors should compare that level with their entry plan and confirm platform access before placing a purchase.

Q3: What affects the price of Lesaka Technologies Inc. shares?

Answer: The share price is influenced by the current price of 82, the recent change of 5.3, trading volume of 22, and the market’s view of a 6.56bn company with a negative P/E ratio. Sector sentiment in Financial Technology also matters.

Q4: Does Lesaka Technologies Inc. pay dividends?

Answer: No dividend yield is shown in the live data, so there is no indicated cash dividend for Lesaka Technologies Inc. shares today. Investors focused on income should note that the current setup is valuation- and price-momentum-driven rather than dividend-driven.

Q5: How can I track my Lesaka Technologies Inc. shares and dividends?

Answer: Track Lesaka Technologies Inc. shares by monitoring the JSE ticker LSK, the live price of 82, and the trading volume of 22. Since the dividend yield is –, there is no active dividend stream to follow in the current data set.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Lesaka Technologies Inc. share price?

Answer: The current price of 82, a 5.3 move from the previous close, and thin live volume of 22 are the main observable drivers. The 6.56bn market cap and -162.26 P/E also shape how traders assess the share.

Q7: Is Lesaka Technologies Inc. a good share to buy?

Answer: Whether it is a good buy depends on your strategy. At 82 per share, with a 6.56bn market cap and no dividend yield, the case rests more on growth expectations and trading behavior than on income or classic valuation support.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Lesaka Technologies Inc. shares today?

Answer: Based on today’s data, the share shows positive momentum with a 5.3 rise to 82, but volume is only 22 and the P/E is deeply negative. That makes it more suitable for watchlist traders than cautious income buyers.

Q9: How much does one Lesaka Technologies Inc. share cost?

Answer: One Lesaka Technologies Inc. share costs 82 today on the JSE. That price per share sits alongside a 6.56bn market cap, a -162.26 P/E ratio, and no dividend yield in the current live data.

Q10: How to sell Lesaka Technologies Inc. shares?

Answer: To sell Lesaka Technologies Inc. shares, open your trading account, select LSK, and place a sell trade at your chosen limit or at market. The live price is 82, so sellers should review volume, spread, and execution timing.

How to Buy Lesaka Technologies Inc. Shares Step by Step

Open a free trading account.

Verify your account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA for added security.

Complete KYC verification.

Review the trading dashboard.

Deposit fiat into your trading account.

Search for LSK and place your buy order.

Lesaka Technologies Inc. Actionable Financial Advice

Given Lesaka Technologies Inc.'s current performance, investors should BUY the shares if prices move ABOVE the identified key levels. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.