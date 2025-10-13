The company has advised noteholders of the interest rate of the debt instrument.

Revenue for the year rose to R893.2 million (R868.9 million) whilst gross profit lowered to R242.9 million (R255.7 million). Profit after taxation and total comprehensive income attributable to owners decreased to R160.2 million (R165.0 million). Additionally, headline earnings per share dipped to 206.23 cents per share (222.50 cents per share). Dividend The board of directors of Calgro ('Board') has approved and declared a gross final cash dividend of 8.63703 cents per share (2025: 8.63703 cents per share), in respect of the year ended 28 February 2026, on Monday 18 May 2026. Company outlook Calgro M3 enters FY2027 with a clear strategy, a R31.8 billion combined development pipeline, the bulk and link infrastructure at Bankenveld District City under way, and a maintained dividend — supported by a balance sheet deliberately positioned to deliver the next phase of integrated-housing growth.

The Company's integrated annual report ('Integrated Annual Report'), incorporating the summarised audited consolidated annual financial statements of the Company for the year ended 28 February 2026 ('Summarised Financial Statements') and the notice of the annual general meeting of the Company ('Notice of AGM') was dispatched to shareholders today, 18 May 2026. Notice of annual general meeting The annual general meeting ('AGM') will be held at 10:00 am on Thursday, 25 June 2026 at the Calgro M3 Boardroom, Calgro M3 Building, Ballywoods Office Park, 33 Ballyclare Drive, Bryanston, Sandton to transact the business as set out in the abovementioned Notice of AGM.

The Company's Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment annual compliance report and its latest broad-based black economic empowerment verification certificate, have been published and are available on the Company's website at www.calgrom3.com/investors/sustainability-esg/.

At the annual general meeting of the Company held at 10:00 today, 25 June 2026 at Calgro M3 Boardroom, Calgro M3 Building, Ballywoods Office Park, 33 Ballyclare Drive, Bryanston, Sandton ('AGM'), all of the resolutions were passed by the requisite majorities of the Company's shareholders. As ordinary resolution number 14.1, relating to the non-binding advisory vote on Calgro M3's Remuneration Policy and ordinary resolution number 14.2 relating to the non-binding advisory vote on Calgro M3's Implementation Report on the Remuneration Policy, were voted against by 25% or more of the votes exercised by the Company's shareholders present in person or represented by proxy at the AGM, an invitation will be extended to such dissenting shareholders to engage with the Company. The manner and timing of such engagement has not as yet been finalised and the Company will issue a further announcement shortly setting out such details.

Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Calgro M3 Holdings Ltd. charts and historical graph data point to measured growth, keeping the price forecast cautiously constructive even as near-term trading remains active. The price today in rands is R3.60 per share, so buy or sell decisions should weigh the cost against the dividend profile, the presence of preference shares, and the latest payout detail. For investors checking for sale opportunities, the share code CGR, the available data, and the current online trading setup through a trading account make it straightforward to follow the graph, review growth signals, and form a disciplined prediction before deciding how to buy in today’s market.

Live Share Data

Label Value Share Name & Ticker Calgro M3 Holdings Ltd. (CGR) Exchange JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) Sector & Industry Real Estate / Property Development Current Price R3.60 Market Capitalization 418.30m P/E Ratio 2.36 Dividend Yield 2.33% Trading Volume (Live Data) 17 079 Recent Price Change -2.7 Data As Of 2026-08-28 09:01:02

Calgro M3 Holdings Ltd. Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price R3.60, reflecting a -2.7 move from the previous close Market Cap 418.30m, indicating a small-cap market presence P/E Ratio 2.36, suggesting potential undervaluation Dividend Yield 2.33%, attractive for income-focused investors Volatility Moderate, given the latest price decline and active volume

Calgro M3 Holdings Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

The near-term setup looks cautiously bearish after the latest -2.7 move, but the low P/E and steady dividend yield leave room for a rebound if buying interest improves. Traders will likely watch whether the 17 079 volume reading supports a base around R3.60; a sustained recovery would need stronger sector sentiment and cleaner risk appetite on the JSE.

FAQ on Calgro M3 Holdings Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are Calgro M3 Holdings Ltd. shares?

Answer: They are JSE-listed equity interests in Calgro M3 Holdings Ltd., trading under CGR. At a price of R3.60 and a market cap of 418.30m, the SHARES represent exposure to the company’s real estate and property development business.

Q2: How can I buy Calgro M3 Holdings Ltd. shares?

Answer: To buy CGR, open a JSE-compatible trading account, complete verification, and place a purchase order at the current price per share or your chosen limit. The SHARES trade with live volume of 17 079, so execution can depend on market liquidity.

Q3: What affects the price of Calgro M3 Holdings Ltd. shares?

Answer: The price today is influenced by the latest change of -2.7, trading volume of 17 079, the P/E ratio of 2.36, and broader JSE sentiment. For these SHARES, the market also reacts to dividend expectations and sector conditions.

Q4: Does Calgro M3 Holdings Ltd. pay dividends?

Answer: Yes, the live data shows a dividend yield of 2.33%. That suggests the SHARES currently offer income potential, although the yield should always be assessed alongside the R3.60 price per share and the company’s current market capitalization of 418.30m.

Q5: How can I track my Calgro M3 Holdings Ltd. shares and dividends?

Answer: Track CGR through your JSE trading account, where you can monitor the price per share, dividend yield of 2.33%, and live volume of 17 079. The SHARES are best followed alongside your broker’s portfolio view and payout records.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Calgro M3 Holdings Ltd. share price?

Answer: The SHARES are being shaped by the R3.60 price, the -2.7 move, and a low P/E of 2.36, which can attract value buyers. Market cap at 418.30m and dividend yield at 2.33% also matter to traders.

Q7: Is Calgro M3 Holdings Ltd. a good share to buy?

Answer: Based on the live data, the SHARES may appeal to value-oriented investors because the P/E ratio is 2.36 and the dividend yield is 2.33%. That said, the recent -2.7 move means timing and risk control remain important.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Calgro M3 Holdings Ltd. shares today?

Answer: The SHARES are trading at R3.60 today, with active volume of 17 079 and a negative latest move of -2.7. That makes the setup more tactical than aggressive, so buyers should wait for confirmation of support before entering.

Q9: How much does one Calgro M3 Holdings Ltd. share cost?

Answer: One share costs R3.60 today. For investors comparing SHARES on the JSE, that price per share sits alongside a 418.30m market cap, a P/E of 2.36, and a dividend yield of 2.33%.

Q10: How to sell Calgro M3 Holdings Ltd. shares?

Answer: To sell CGR, log into your trading account, select the SHARES, and place a sell order at market or limit price. The current price per share is R3.60, so execution will depend on live liquidity and the 17 079 volume.

How to Buy Calgro M3 Holdings Ltd. Shares Step by Step

Open a free trading account with a JSE-approved broker.

Verify your account by email or phone number.

Set up 2FA for added security.

Complete KYC verification to activate trading.

Review the dashboard and locate CGR.

Deposit fiat into your trading account.

Choose your order type and purchase the SHARES.

Calgro M3 Holdings Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given Calgro M3 Holdings Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE the identified key levels. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.