Today's Verdict
Today's verdict: Calgro M3 Holdings Ltd. charts and historical graph data point to measured growth, keeping the price forecast cautiously constructive even as near-term trading remains active. The price today in rands is R3.60 per share, so buy or sell decisions should weigh the cost against the dividend profile, the presence of preference shares, and the latest payout detail. For investors checking for sale opportunities, the share code CGR, the available data, and the current online trading setup through a trading account make it straightforward to follow the graph, review growth signals, and form a disciplined prediction before deciding how to buy in today’s market.
Live Share Data
|Label
|Value
|Share Name & Ticker
|Calgro M3 Holdings Ltd. (CGR)
|Exchange
|JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange)
|Sector & Industry
|Real Estate / Property Development
|Current Price
|R3.60
|Market Capitalization
|418.30m
|P/E Ratio
|2.36
|Dividend Yield
|2.33%
|Trading Volume (Live Data)
|17 079
|Recent Price Change
|-2.7
|Data As Of
|2026-08-28 09:01:02
Calgro M3 Holdings Ltd. Key Highlights
|Label
|Value
|Current Price
|R3.60, reflecting a -2.7 move from the previous close
|Market Cap
|418.30m, indicating a small-cap market presence
|P/E Ratio
|2.36, suggesting potential undervaluation
|Dividend Yield
|2.33%, attractive for income-focused investors
|Volatility
|Moderate, given the latest price decline and active volume
Calgro M3 Holdings Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights
The near-term setup looks cautiously bearish after the latest -2.7 move, but the low P/E and steady dividend yield leave room for a rebound if buying interest improves. Traders will likely watch whether the 17 079 volume reading supports a base around R3.60; a sustained recovery would need stronger sector sentiment and cleaner risk appetite on the JSE.
FAQ on Calgro M3 Holdings Ltd. Shares
Q1: What are Calgro M3 Holdings Ltd. shares?
Answer: They are JSE-listed equity interests in Calgro M3 Holdings Ltd., trading under CGR. At a price of R3.60 and a market cap of 418.30m, the SHARES represent exposure to the company’s real estate and property development business.
Q2: How can I buy Calgro M3 Holdings Ltd. shares?
Answer: To buy CGR, open a JSE-compatible trading account, complete verification, and place a purchase order at the current price per share or your chosen limit. The SHARES trade with live volume of 17 079, so execution can depend on market liquidity.
Q3: What affects the price of Calgro M3 Holdings Ltd. shares?
Answer: The price today is influenced by the latest change of -2.7, trading volume of 17 079, the P/E ratio of 2.36, and broader JSE sentiment. For these SHARES, the market also reacts to dividend expectations and sector conditions.
Q4: Does Calgro M3 Holdings Ltd. pay dividends?
Answer: Yes, the live data shows a dividend yield of 2.33%. That suggests the SHARES currently offer income potential, although the yield should always be assessed alongside the R3.60 price per share and the company’s current market capitalization of 418.30m.
Q5: How can I track my Calgro M3 Holdings Ltd. shares and dividends?
Answer: Track CGR through your JSE trading account, where you can monitor the price per share, dividend yield of 2.33%, and live volume of 17 079. The SHARES are best followed alongside your broker’s portfolio view and payout records.
Q6: What factors are affecting the Calgro M3 Holdings Ltd. share price?
Answer: The SHARES are being shaped by the R3.60 price, the -2.7 move, and a low P/E of 2.36, which can attract value buyers. Market cap at 418.30m and dividend yield at 2.33% also matter to traders.
Q7: Is Calgro M3 Holdings Ltd. a good share to buy?
Answer: Based on the live data, the SHARES may appeal to value-oriented investors because the P/E ratio is 2.36 and the dividend yield is 2.33%. That said, the recent -2.7 move means timing and risk control remain important.
Q8: Is it advisable to buy Calgro M3 Holdings Ltd. shares today?
Answer: The SHARES are trading at R3.60 today, with active volume of 17 079 and a negative latest move of -2.7. That makes the setup more tactical than aggressive, so buyers should wait for confirmation of support before entering.
Q9: How much does one Calgro M3 Holdings Ltd. share cost?
Answer: One share costs R3.60 today. For investors comparing SHARES on the JSE, that price per share sits alongside a 418.30m market cap, a P/E of 2.36, and a dividend yield of 2.33%.
Q10: How to sell Calgro M3 Holdings Ltd. shares?
Answer: To sell CGR, log into your trading account, select the SHARES, and place a sell order at market or limit price. The current price per share is R3.60, so execution will depend on live liquidity and the 17 079 volume.
How to Buy Calgro M3 Holdings Ltd. Shares Step by Step
Open a free trading account with a JSE-approved broker.
Verify your account by email or phone number.
Set up 2FA for added security.
Complete KYC verification to activate trading.
Review the dashboard and locate CGR.
Deposit fiat into your trading account.
Choose your order type and purchase the SHARES.
Calgro M3 Holdings Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice
Given Calgro M3 Holdings Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE the identified key levels. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.