12 Best Zero Spread Forex Brokers offer accounts where the bid and ask prices are equal, meaning the spread is 0.0 pips. This lowers trading costs, making it ideal for scalpers, but usually comes with a fixed commission per trade instead.

In this in-depth write-up, you will learn: How pips are calculated and Hidden Costs.

Different Spread types and Platform compatibility.

Commission structures.

Impact on different strategies.

Liquidity and execution speed.

Regulation and broker trust, and Risk management.

Market conditions.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

12 Best Zero Spread Forex Brokers in South Africa (2026) – A Comparison

What is Zero Spreads - a Definition

Zero spread pips means there is no difference between the bid price (what a broker pays you when you sell) and the ask price (what you pay when you buy) for a currency pair; the spread is 0.0 pips. Normally, brokers earn from the spread (e.g., 1–2 pips difference). With zero spread accounts, that markup is removed, so trades open exactly at the market price. However, instead of paying through the spread, you’ll usually pay a fixed commission per trade, like $3 per side per standard lot. Example: EUR/USD bid = 1.10000 EUR/USD ask = 1.10000 Spread = 0.0 pips (zero spread) It’s popular with scalpers and high-frequency traders because trading costs are more transparent and often lower.

12 Best Zero Spread Forex Brokers in South Africa (2026)

☑️Tickmill – Low-cost, regulated broker with competitive spreads. ☑️XM – Global broker, fast execution, multiple platforms. ☑️FBS – High leverage, small deposits, beginner-friendly tools. ☑️FP Markets – Multi-platform, tight spreads, global market access. ☑️VantageFX – Low commissions, ECN pricing, fast execution. ☑️Exness – FSCA-regulated, ZAR accounts, flexible trading options. ☑️ICMarkets – Popular for scalping, ultra-low trading spreads. ☑️HFM – Beginner-friendly, FSCA licensed, multiple account types. ☑️Fusion Markets – Lowest commissions, ASIC regulated, multiple platforms. ☑️Eightcap – Strong crypto offerings, competitive forex spreads. ☑️GoMarkets – Reliable, regulated, competitive pricing, good support. ☑️Roboforex – Offshore broker, high leverage, diverse instruments.

1. Tickmill

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, FCA, FSA, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

Tickmill’s Raw and VIP accounts feature zero spreads on major pairs, charging instead a fixed commission per lot. This model appeals to scalpers and professional traders seeking ultra-tight pricing, fast execution, and transparent costs without hidden markups.

Features

Categories Details ⭐ Features Tight spreads, Ultra-fast execution, Low commissions, Negative balance protection, Free VPS 🏛️ Regulation FCA CySEC FSCA FSA LFSA 💰 Minimum Deposit (ZAR / $) From $100/ ZAR 1,773 📊 Average Spreads From From 0.0 pips on Pro Account From 1.6 pips on Classic Account 💹 Commissions From $2 per side per lot (Pro Account) Classic Account is commission-free 💳 Deposit / Withdrawal Fees No fees charged by Tickmill Some payment providers may charge small transaction fees 📊 Maximum Leverage Up to 1:500 (depends on entity and instrument) 🔥 Bonus $30 Welcome Bonus, Occasional 10%–100% deposit bonuses Rebates Trading contests ☎️ Customer Support 24/5 multilingual live chat Email Phone support 👥 Account Types Classic Pro VIP 📈 Leverage Flexible, up to 1:500 depending on region and instrument 🔘 Products Offered Forex Indices Commodities Bonds Stock CFDs 👍 Demo / Practice Account Free unlimited demo accounts available 💰 Spreads Variable Tightest on Pro/VIP Accounts (from 0.0 pips) 🚀 Bonus Welcome Bonus Deposit bonuses Rebates Contests 💵 Account Currencies USD EUR GBP 📙 Education Webinars Video tutorials EBook Market analysis Trading tools 💳 Withdrawal and Deposit Options Bank wire Credit/debit cards Skrill Neteller SticPay Crypto payments (varies by region) 🇿🇦 ZAR Accounts No ☎️ South African Telephone Number +27 10 590 3604 📝 Sign up 👉Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Ultra-low spreads starting at 0.0 pips on EUR/USD (Raw account) $100 USD minimum deposit (ZAR 1,800) for Raw account Regulated by FSCA — local investor protection and oversight Limited non-FX instruments compared to larger brokers Accepts ZAR deposits via local bank transfer with no conversion fees Gold spreads may widen in low liquidity No deposit, withdrawal, or inactivity fees No cryptocurrency trading

Our Findings

Tickmill’s Zero Account delivers 0.0 pips on EUR/USD during peak liquidity hours with a $2 per side commission, making it one of the cheapest institutional-style pricing models in SA. FSCA regulation adds strong trust. However, the limited asset range beyond forex and occasional gold spread widening may affect versatility for multi-asset traders.

What is the minimum deposit for a Raw Account?

The minimum deposit for Tickmill Raw Account is $100 (ZAR 1,800), providing access to 0.0 pip spreads. Standard and Micro accounts start lower, making it flexible for smaller traders.

Are there commissions on zero-spread accounts?

Yes, the Raw Account charges $6 per lot round-trip ($3 per side), which is competitive. Meanwhile, the Micro and Standard accounts are commission-free, but have slightly higher spreads.

2. XM

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $5 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA Start Trading Read Review

XM offers zero-spread accounts where traders access interbank pricing with no markup, paying a small commission per lot. This setup benefits high-volume traders who require precision entries, minimal slippage, and transparent cost structures for active forex trading.

Features

Categories Details ⭐ Features Over 1,000 instruments, Negative balance protection, Multilingual support, Local seminars 🏛️ Regulation CySEC ASIC IFSC FCA (XM Global) 💰 Minimum Deposit (ZAR / $) $5 / ZAR 90 📊 Average Spreads From Micro: from 1.0 pips Standard: from 1.0 pips XM Zero: from 0.0 pips on major pairs during peak hours 💹 Commissions From Commission-free on Standard and Micro accounts; Commission on XM Zero account 💳 Deposit / Withdrawal Fees No fees charged by XM; Possible fees by payment providers 📊 Maximum Leverage Up to 1:888 🔥 Bonus Occasionally offers deposit bonuses or promotions (check site for current offers) ☎️ Customer Support 24/5 multilingual support via chat, Email Phone 👥 Account Types Micro Standard XM Zero 📈 Leverage Flexible leverage up to 1:888 depending on instrument and account 🔘 Products Offered Forex CFDs on indices Commodities Stocks Metals Energies 👍 Demo / Practice Account Free unlimited demo account available 💰 Spreads Variable spreads. Ttighter on XM Zero accounts: Micro: from 1.0 pips, no commission Standard: from 1.0 pips, no commission XM Zero: from 0.0 pips 🚀 Bonus No Deposit Bonus ($30) Deposit Bonus (20 / 50%) Referral Bonus ($35) Special Promotions (100%) 💵 Account Currencies USD EUR GBP ZAR AUD CAD CHF 📙 Education Webinars Tutorials Trading guides Market analysis tools 💳 Withdrawal and Deposit Options Credit/Debit cards, Bank wire transfer E-wallets (Skrill, Neteller, etc.) 🇿🇦 ZAR Accounts Yes, supports ZAR-denominated accounts ☎️ South African Telephone Number Not Available 📝 Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Raw spreads from 0.0 pips on major pairs Zero-spread accounts require $100+ (ZAR 1,800) deposit Minimum deposit from $5 (ZAR 90) for Micro/Standard accounts Commission $7 per lot can be slightly higher than some brokers Supports Instant EFT and local SA funding in ZAR No crypto trading MT4 & MT5 access with all account types Spreads may widen in volatile markets

Our Findings

XM’s Ultra Low and Zero accounts offer tight spreads, sometimes 0.0 pips on majors, but commissions can be slightly higher than competitors. FSCA regulation is a plus for South Africans. The downside is a higher minimum deposit for zero-spread trading and reduced promotional offers for SA clients due to local compliance.

What is the minimum deposit for a Zero Spread account?

XM Zero Spread accounts typically require a minimum deposit of $100 (ZAR 1,800). Micro and Standard accounts allow lower deposits, around $5 (ZAR 90), giving flexibility for new traders.

How is liquidity on zero-spread accounts?

XM’s Zero accounts provide deep liquidity via ECN/STP routing, ensuring minimal slippage during peak hours. Low spreads and fast execution help active traders optimize cost efficiency in volatile markets.

3. FBS

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $5 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:3000 🏦 Regulators: FSC, ASIC, CySEC Start Trading Read Review

FBS’s Zero Spread account lets traders open positions at true market prices without bid-ask differences, charging a fixed commission instead. Designed for scalpers and short-term strategies, it provides tighter cost control and clear fee visibility compared to spread-based models.

Features

Category FBS 🏛️ Regulation IFSC CySEC ASIC 💰 Minimum Deposit $5 / ZAR 89.09 (Micro/standard accounts) 📊 Average Spreads From Cent: from 0.7 pips Standard: from 0.7 pips Pro: from 0.5 pips Zero Spread: fixed 0.0 pips + commission ECN: from 0.0 pips + commission 💹 Commissions From $0 on Standard/Cent accounts; from $6 per lot on ECN 💳 Deposit / Withdrawal Fees No deposit fees; some methods may have withdrawal fees 📊 Maximum Leverage Up to 1:3000 (varies by region and account) 🔥 Bonus $140 Level-up Bonus, 100% Deposit Bonus ☎️ Customer Support 24/7 multilingual support via live chat and email 👥 Account Types Cent Standard Pro ECN Crypto 📈 Leverage Up to 1:3000 🔘 Products Offered Forex Metals Stocks Indices Crypto Energies 👍 Demo / Practice Account Available with full functionality 💰 Spreads Variable spreads from 0.5–0.7 pips (Pro lowest); Zero Spread and ECN start from 0.0 pips 🚀 Bonus Various ongoing bonuses and trading contests 💵 Account Currencies USD EUR others (ZAR not officially supported) 📙 Education Free webinars Tutorials Trading guides 💳 Withdrawal and Deposit Options Bank cards Skrill Neteller Perfect Money Crypto 🇿🇦 ZAR Accounts Not available ☎️ South African Telephone Number Global Support 📝 Sign Up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons 0.0 pip spreads on major FX pairs (Zero account) Not FSCA regulated (global entity serves SA clients) High leverage up to 1:3000 for eligible clients ECN commission ~$6 round-trip per lot Accepts ZAR deposits with low starting deposit on certain accounts Some mixed feedback on withdrawal conditions Local payment options including instant bank transfer Spreads widen significantly during news events

Our Findings

FBS provides Zero Spread accounts with fixed 0.0 pips on majors, but they charge a per-trade commission that varies by account type. While they offer attractive bonuses and low deposits, the absence of FSCA regulation and occasional spread widening in volatile markets can limit appeal for risk-conscious SA traders.

What is the minimum deposit for a Zero Spread account?

FBS allows zero-spread trading on major pairs with ECN or Zero Spread accounts. Minimum deposits start from $5 (ZAR 90) for Cent and Standard accounts, but higher tiers may require $100+.

Are there commissions on zero-spread accounts?

Yes, FBS Zero Spread accounts charge a commission starting from $6 per lot. Standard and Cent accounts are commission-free but feature slightly higher spreads, making them suitable for casual traders.

4. FP Markets

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, CySEC, FSCA, CMA Start Trading Read Review

FP Markets provides zero-spread trading via its Raw ECN account, connecting directly to liquidity providers. Instead of spreads, traders pay a low commission, making it ideal for those needing high-speed execution and institutional-grade pricing for intraday and scalping trades.

Features

Category FP Markets ⭐ Features True ECN pricing STP/ECN execution MT4/MT5 IRESS VPS AutoChartist VPS hosting 🏛️ Regulation ASIC CySEC FSCA SCB 💰 Minimum Deposit (ZAR/USD) $100 / ZAR 1,950 📊 Average Spreads From Raw account from 0.0 pips (EUR/USD) Standard from 1.0 pips 💹 Commissions From Raw: $3 USD per side (≈ R58.50) Standard: commission-free 💳 Deposit / Withdrawal Fees No fees on deposits Withdrawals may carry bank charges (typically small) 📊 Maximum Leverage Up to 1:500 (regional/regulatory caps may apply) 🔥 Bonus Occasional deposit bonuses/promos for new clients ☎️ Customer Support 24/5 support via phone Live chat Email 👥 Account Types Standard Raw ECN IRESS (for advanced traders/investors) 📈 Leverage Forex up to 500:1 CFDs lower by asset type (e.g. indices 20:1) 🔘 Products Offered Forex (60+ pairs) Indices Commodities Shares Crypto CFDs 👍 Demo / Practice Account Unlimited MT4/MT5 demo with virtual funds 💵 Account Currencies USD EUR GBP AUD CAD NZD SGD ZAR 📙 Education Webinars eBooks Video tutorials Market research 💳 Withdrawal & Deposit Options Bank transfer, credit/debit cards Skrill Neteller 🇿🇦 ZAR Accounts Yes, trading accounts in ZAR available ☎️ SA Telephone Number Not Available 📝 Sign-up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons 0.0 pip spreads on major pairs with ECN Raw account No FSCA regulation Regulated by ASIC and CySEC; global reputation Raw account requires $100 (ZAR 1,800) minimum deposit Accepts ZAR deposits via local bank transfer and Instant EFT Limited crypto offering Low Raw account commission - $6 round-trip per lot Bonus/promotions not available to SA clients

Our Findings

FP Markets’ Raw account features 0.0 pips on majors plus low commission ($6 round trip per lot) and a broad asset selection. Although not FSCA-regulated, they remain a global favourite for scalpers due to consistent spreads and execution speed. No ZAR accounts mean currency conversion costs for SA traders.

What is the minimum deposit for a Raw account?

FP Markets’ Raw ECN account requires a minimum deposit of $100 (ZAR 1,800). This grants access to 0.0 pip spreads on majors, deep liquidity, and low commission trading, making it suitable for active South African traders.

What leverage is available?

Leverage depends on the regulatory entity. FSCA-regulated South African clients can access up to 1:200, while global accounts may use up to 1:500, allowing traders to scale positions according to risk management strategies.

5. VantageFX

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $50 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FCA, FSCA and ASIC Start Trading Read Review

VantageFX’s Raw ECN account delivers zero-spread forex pricing, offset by a small commission per lot. With direct market access and deep liquidity, it’s particularly suited for traders who rely on low-cost, rapid execution in volatile or high-frequency trading environments.

Features

Category Vantage ⭐ Features 1,000+ instruments Negative balance protection MT4/MT5/TradingView platforms Copy trading Trading Central tools 🏛️ Regulation ASIC FSCA VFSC CIMA 💰 Minimum Deposit (ZAR / $) $50 / ZAR 900 (Standard STP & Raw ECN), $10,000 / ZAR 180,000 (Pro ECN) 📊 Average Spreads From Standard STP: ~1.0–1.1 pips Raw ECN: from 0.0 pips Pro ECN: from 0.0 pips 💹 Commissions From Standard STP: $0 Raw ECN: $3 per side ($6 round trip) Pro ECN: $1.50 per side ($3 round trip) 💳 Deposit / Withdrawal Fees No broker fees Third-party provider fees may apply 📊 Maximum Leverage Up to 1:500 (varies by region & instrument) 🔥 Bonus Vantage Club rebates Occasional deposit promotions ☎️ Customer Support 24/5 Live chat Email Phone 👥 Account Types Standard STP Raw ECN Pro ECN Cent Swap-Free Premium Perpetual (crypto) 📈 Leverage Flexible up to 1:500 🔘 Products Offered Forex Indices Commodities Shares ETFs Metals Bonds Crypto CFDs 👍 Demo / Practice Account Yes, unlimited with $100k virtual balance 💰 Spreads Standard STP: ~1.0–1.1 pips (no commission) Raw ECN: 0.0 pips + $6/lot round trip Pro ECN: 0.0 pips + $3/lot round trip 🚀 Bonus Vantage Club loyalty program Trading contests 💵 Account Currencies USD EUR GBP AUD CAD JPY NZD SGD 📙 Education Webinars Tutorials Trading guides Market analysis 💳 Withdrawal and Deposit Options Credit/Debit cards Bank wire Skrill Neteller Crypto payments 🇿🇦 ZAR Accounts Not available ☎️ South African Telephone Number Yes – FSCA-regulated local office 📝 Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Raw spreads from 0.0 pips + low commissions ($6 round-trip per lot) Some assets (stocks, ETFs) limited compared to global giants Regulated by ASIC, FCA, and FSCA Pro account requires high deposit threshold Supports ZAR deposits via Instant EFT Leverage capped for FSCA entity Multiple account types for flexibility (Raw, Standard, Pro) Spreads may widen during off-peak hours

Our Findings

Vantage’s Raw account delivers 0.0 pips on EUR/USD with $6 round-trip commission and strong liquidity. While FSCA regulation isn’t in place, its fast execution, rich toolset, and competitive pricing appeal to South African scalpers. However, limited ZAR deposit options mean possible currency conversion charges.

What is the minimum deposit for Zero Spread accounts?

accounts typically require $200 (ZAR 3,600), although Standard accounts allow lower deposits. This ensures access to tight spreads starting from 0.0 pips, suitable for active trading strategies.

What platforms are available?

Vantage provides MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and cTrader. These platforms support automated trading, advanced charting, and deep liquidity execution, making them suitable for zero-spread trading strategies.

6. Exness

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000 🏦 Regulators: CBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA Start Trading Read Review

Exness offers zero-spread trading during most active market hours, especially on major currency pairs. This model combines competitive commissions with real-time liquidity, offering a cost-effective option for both novice and experienced traders seeking precision in fast-moving markets.

Features

Category 🏛️ Regulation FSCA FCA CySEC FSA 💰 Minimum Deposit $10 / ZAR 180 📊 Average Spreads From Standard / Standard Cent: from 0.3–0.7 pips Raw Spread: fixed 0.0 pips + commission Zero Account: from 0.0 pips on 30+ pairs most of the day Pro: from 0.1 pips 💹 Commissions From Standard / Cent / Pro: No commission Raw Spread: $3.50 per side ($7 round trip) per lot Zero Account: from $0.20 per lot per side (varies by instrument) 💳 Deposit/Withdrawal Fees Zero fees 📊 Maximum Leverage Up to unlimited (conditions apply for balances under $5,000) 🔥 Bonus Occasional promotions ☎️ Customer Support 24/7 multilingual support Live chat Email Phone 👥 Account Types Standard Standard Cent Raw Spread Zero Pro 📈 Leverage Flexible Tiered up to unlimited 🔘 Products Offered Forex Metals Crypto Energies Indices Stocks 👍 Demo/Practice Account Yes 💰 Spreads Standard: ~0.3–0.7 pips, no commission Raw Spread: fixed 0.0 pips + $7/lot round trip Zero Account: 0.0 pips most of the day, low commission Pro: from 0.1 pips, no commission 🚀 Bonus No Traditional Bonuses 💵 Account Currencies USD ZAR EUR GBP 📙 Education Webinars Market news Analysis Trading tools 💳 Withdrawal & Deposit Options Instant local bank transfer Cards E-wallets Crypto Regional methods 🇿🇦 ZAR Accounts Yes, ZAR accounts available ☎️ South African Telephone Number +35725030959 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons 0.0 pip spreads on Pro Zero & Raw Spread accounts Spreads can be volatile during news events Ultra-low commission from $0.2 per lot (instrument dependent) Complex account type options may confuse beginners Regulated by FSCA and multiple top-tier bodies Not all bonuses/promotions available in SA Accepts ZAR deposits and withdrawals with near-instant local bank transfers Some advanced features limited to non-FSCA entities

Our Findings

Exness offers 0.0 pips on majors with extremely low commissions, plus local ZAR deposits via EFT and instant withdrawals, a big advantage for SA clients. FSCA regulation and unlimited leverage (outside ESMA regions) make it stand out, though high leverage carries higher risk.

What is the minimum deposit for Zero/Raw accounts?

Exness allows zero-spread trading with minimum deposits as low as $1–$10 (ZAR 18–180) depending on account type, making it highly accessible for South African traders starting with small capital.

Are there commissions on zero-spread accounts?

Exness Pro and Raw accounts offer minimal commissions starting from $0.2 per lot, depending on the instrument. Standard accounts are commission-free but have slightly wider spreads, suitable for casual trading.

7. IC Markets

IC Markets’ Raw Spread account gives traders access to true ECN pricing with spreads starting from 0.0 pips. Instead of spreads, a fixed commission applies, ensuring consistent, transparent costs for scalpers and algorithmic strategies dependent on tight execution.

Features

Category IC Markets ⭐ Features True ECN broker Tight spreads Institutional-grade liquidity Fast execution Supports scalping & hedging 🏛️ Regulation ASIC CySEC FSA 💰 Minimum Deposit $200 / ZAR 3,540 📊 Average Spreads From From 0.0 pips (Raw Spread Account) 💹 Commissions From $3.50 per lot per side (Raw Spread Account) 💳 Deposit / Withdrawal Fees No deposit fees Some payment providers may charge for withdrawals 📊 Maximum Leverage Up to 1:500 🔥 Bonus No standard bonus, IC Markets focuses on tight pricing rather than promotions ☎️ Customer Support 24/7 live chat Email Phone 👥 Account Types Standard, Raw Spread (cTrader/MT4/MT5) 📈 Leverage Up to 1:500 🔘 Products Offered Forex Commodities Indices Bonds Stocks Futures Cryptocurrencies 👍 Demo / Practice Account Free unlimited demo accounts 💰 Spreads Raw spreads from 0.0 pips, Standard spreads from 0.6 pips 🚀 Bonus No deposit or trading bonuses offered 💵 Account Currencies USD EUR GBP AUD 📙 Education Webinars Tutorials Trading guides Market analysis 💳 Withdrawal and Deposit Options Bank transfer Visa/Mastercard Skrill Neteller PayPal Crypto wallets 🇿🇦 ZAR Accounts ZAR deposits converted to USD or other supported base currencies ☎️ South African Telephone Number Not direct, but global 24/7 phone support 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Raw spreads averaging 0.1 pips on EUR/USD No FSCA regulation Low commission - $6 round-trip per lot Minimum deposit $200 (ZAR 3,600) may be high for beginners Supports ZAR deposits via Instant EFT Promotions/bonuses not offered to SA traders Wide range of platforms: MT4, MT5, cTrader Some withdrawal methods incur small fees

Our findings

IC Markets’ Raw Spread account features some of the tightest zero-spread pricing in the industry with $6 round-trip commissions and deep liquidity. While not FSCA-regulated, their consistency in spread control and broad asset offering make them a top choice for high-frequency traders in SA.

What is the minimum deposit for Raw Spread accounts?

IC Markets Raw Spread accounts require a minimum deposit of $200 (ZAR 3,600). This provides access to 0.0–0.1 pip spreads on majors, ideal for scalpers and high-frequency traders in South Africa.

Are ZAR deposits possible?

Yes, IC Markets accepts ZAR via instant bank transfer. E-wallets and cards are also available, ensuring convenient local funding for South African traders.

8. HFM

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000 🏦 Regulators: FSCA, FSC, CMA, and FCA Start Trading Read Review

HFM’s Zero Spread account allows orders at the exact bid-ask market price, replacing the spread with a per-lot commission. This approach supports strategies where small price differences matter, such as high-frequency or large-volume trading sessions in liquid markets.

Features

Category HFM 🏛️ Regulation Regulated by FSCA (South Africa), CySEC (Cyprus), FCA (UK), FSA (Seychelles) 💰 Minimum Deposit $0 / 0 ZAR (Zero Account) $5 / 89.11 ZAR Micro Account 📈 Maximum Leverage Up to 1:1000 📊 Average Spreads From RAW: 0.0 Pips Cent: 1.2 pips Premium: 1.2 pips Pro: 0.5 pips Pro Plus: ~0.2 pips 💹 Commissions From Zero Spread: from $3 per lot (round-turn $6) Pro Plus: spreads from 0.2 pips No commission 🔥 Bonus Welcome bonuses and regular promotions; Check latest offers on HFM website 👥 Account Types Micro, Premium, Zero Spread, Auto, PAMM, HFCopy 💳 Deposit / Withdrawal Fees No fees charged by HFM; third-party fees may apply 💳 Payment Methods Bank transfer, Credit/debit cards, Skrill, Neteller, Instant EFT, Mobile payments 💰 Spreads Zero Spread Account: from 0.0 pips (raw spreads on Forex & Gold ☎️ Support 24/5 multilingual support via live chat, Phone, Email 📙 Education Webinars, Video tutorials, Trading guides, Market analysis ☎️ South African Telephone Number +27 21 794 3006 (Cape Town office) 📝 Sign Up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Zero Spread account from 0.0 pips on majors Higher commission on Zero Spread account ($6–$8 round trip per lot) Regulated by FSCA, FCA, CySEC Some bonuses not available to FSCA clients Accepts ZAR deposits via EFT & local banks Spreads widen in volatile markets Low minimum deposit from $5 (ZAR 90) Limited product range vs global peers

Our Findings

HFM’s Zero Spread account offers 0.0 pips during active trading sessions with FSCA regulation and ZAR deposits. Commission is slightly higher than some competitors, and spreads can widen in volatile conditions. Still, its local presence and payment options make it one of the most accessible choices for SA traders.

What is the minimum deposit for Zero Spread accounts?

HFM Zero Spread accounts have a minimum deposit of $5 (ZAR 90). This allows access to 0.0 pip spreads on majors and tight pricing for active traders in South Africa.

Are there commissions on zero-spread accounts?

Zero Spread accounts incur commissions of $6–$8 per round-trip lot, while other account types may be commission-free with slightly higher spreads. This is competitive for scalpers in South Africa.

9. Fusion Markets

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, VFSC Start Trading Read Review

Fusion Markets’ Zero Spread account pairs tight interbank pricing with one of the lowest commissions in the industry. This cost-efficient setup is perfect for frequent traders seeking maximum transparency and minimal trade execution costs on forex pairs.

Features

Category Fusion Markets ⭐ Features Low-cost ECN/STP execution MT4/MT5 Swap-free 37 ms execution Copy trading via Fusion+ 🏛️ Regulation ASIC VFSC 💰 Minimum Deposit (ZAR/USD) $100 minimum ZAR 1800 📊 Average Spreads From Zero: 0.0 pips Classic: 0.9 pips 💹 Commissions From Zero: $2.25 per side / ZAR 44 Classic: none 💳 Deposit/Withdrawal Fees Zero deposit fees Bank withdrawals may incur $20–30 USD in intermediary fees 📊 Maximum Leverage Up to 1:500 🔥 Bonus No standard bonuses Occasional promos / referral via Fusion+ ☎️ Customer Support 24/7 live chat Email Phone WhatsApp 👥 Account Types Zero Classic Demo Islamic Pro/MAM via ASIC 🔘 Products Offered 90+ Forex pairs Indices Commodities CFDs Crypto 👍 Demo Account MT4/MT5 with virtual $10k–$50k 💳 Account Currencies USD ZAR EUR GBP AUD JPY SGD SGD 📙 Education Guides Webinars Market analysis Calculators 💳 Withdrawal & Deposit Options Bank wire Cards Skrill Neteller PayPal Crypto No broker fees 🇿🇦 ZAR Accounts Yes 📝 Sign-up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Zero account with 0.0 pips + ultra-low commission $4.50 round-trip per lot No FSCA regulation Regulated by ASIC & VFSC Does not offer ZAR base accounts No deposit/withdrawal fees Fewer assets compared to IC Markets or Exness Low minimum deposit $0 No bonuses/promotions

Our Findings

Fusion Markets delivers 0.0 pips with some of the lowest commissions in the industry ($4.50 round trip). While spreads are stable, the lack of FSCA regulation and no ZAR accounts may add currency conversion costs for SA clients. Ideal for cost-sensitive scalpers who don’t require local oversight.

What is the minimum deposit for Zero accounts?

Fusion Markets offers zero-spread trading with a minimum deposit of $0, depending on the account. This provides low-cost trading opportunities for South African scalpers and high-frequency traders.

What commission is charged?

Fusion Markets Zero accounts charge $4.50 per lot round-trip, one of the lowest in the industry. This keeps trading costs minimal for active South African traders.

10. Eightcap

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, FCA, CySEC, SCB Start Trading Read Review

Eightcap provides zero-spread forex and crypto trading through its Raw account, charging a small commission per lot. Its strong cryptocurrency offering makes it a go-to choice for cost-conscious traders operating in both traditional and digital asset markets.

Features

Category Details ⭐ Features Standard & Raw accounts TradingView integration MT4/MT5 One-click & copy trading EAs Hedging 5‑decimal pricing 🏛️ Regulation ASIC FCA CySEC SCB FSA (SVG) 💰 Minimum Deposit (ZAR/USD) $100 / ZAR 1 600 📊 Average Spreads From Standard: 1.0 pips Raw: 0.0 pips 💹 Commissions From Standard: $0 Raw: $3.50/lot per side / ZAR 68 💳 Deposit / Withdrawal Fees No broker fees Possible third-party bank fees 📊 Maximum Leverage Up to 1:500 (may vary by region) 🔥 Bonus Occasional promos No ongoing standard bonuses ☎️ Customer Support 24/5 live chat Email Phone (multi-jurisdiction) 👥 Account Types Standard Raw TradingView 📈 Leverage Forex: up to 500:1 CFDs vary (e.g. indices 20:1) 🔘 Products Offered Forex (56 pairs) CFDs on indices Commodities Shares (590) Crypto (122) 👍 Demo / Practice Account Yes – Standard Raw Demo (30‑day, extendable) 💳 Account Currencies USD EUR GBP AUD CAD NZD SGD SGD 📙 Education Webinars Tutorials Charting tools Limited compared to peers 💳 Withdrawal & Deposit Options Bank transfer Cards E-wallets (Skrill, Neteller, PayPal) Crypto 🇿🇦 ZAR Accounts Not available 📝 Sign-up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Zero account from 0.0 pips on majors No FSCA regulation Low commission $7 round-trip per lot No ZAR accounts Regulated by ASIC & FCA Product range mainly forex & crypto (fewer shares/ETFs) Supports MT4/MT5 + crypto CFDs Minimum deposit $100 (ZAR 1,800)

Our findings

Eightcap offers Zero accounts with 0.0 pips plus crypto CFD access, which is rare in this segment. While pricing is competitive, no FSCA regulation and ZAR-based account support makes it less cost-efficient for SA traders. A good fit for crypto + forex traders seeking low spreads.

What is the minimum deposit for Zero accounts?

Eightcap’s Zero account requires a $100 (ZAR 1,800) minimum deposit, providing 0.0 pip spreads and access to MetaTrader 4/5 platforms suitable for South African traders.

What commission is charged on Zero accounts?

Commission is approximately $7 per lot round-trip, while Standard accounts remain commission-free but with slightly higher spreads. This makes Zero accounts better for high-frequency traders.

11. GoMarkets

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $200 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, CySEC, FSC, FSA, SCA Start Trading Read Review

GoMarkets’ ECN account delivers 0.0-pip spreads during liquid market hours, replacing the spread with a per-lot commission. With strong regulatory oversight, it offers transparent pricing and execution speed for traders requiring precision and low transaction costs.

Features

Category Details ⭐ Features Choose between Standard (spread-based) GO Plus+ (raw spreads from 0.0 pips) accounts No minimum deposit required. 🏛️ Regulation ASIC CySEC FSC FSA-S Negative balance protection and segregated client funds. 💰 Minimum Deposit (ZAR / $) No minimum deposit required (R0 / $0) for either account type. 📊 Average Spreads From Raw spreads from 0.0 pips (GO Plus+) Standard starts from 0.8–0.9 pips. 💹 Commissions From GO Plus+ incurs $2.50 per side per lot ($5 round-turn) Standard has no commissions. 💳 Deposit / Withdrawal Fees No internal fees for deposits or withdrawals External third-party or intermediary fees may apply. 📊 Maximum Leverage Up to 1:500, depending on jurisdiction and account type. 🔥 Bonus Ongoing promotions, e.g., free 3-month TradingView Essential subscription for new clients. ☎️ Customer Support International: +61 385 667 680 👥 Account Types Standard GO Plus+ Islamic (swap-free) Managed (PAMM) Demo. 📈 Leverage Up to 1:500 Variable by jurisdiction and instrument. 🔘 Products Offered Forex Commodities Metals Indices Shares ETFs Bonds, Cryptocurrencies, Treasury CFDs. 👍 Demo / Practice Account Yes, free demo accounts are offered. 💰 Spreads Raw spreads from 0.0 pips on GO Plus+ Standard spread from 0.8–0.9 pips. 🚀 Bonus TradingView Essential subscription for new users Occasional promotions. 💵 Account Currencies AUD USD EUR GBP NZD CAD SGD CHF HKD 📙 Education Education hub with courses Webinars Video tutorials Market analysis 💳 Withdrawal & Deposit Options Bank transfer Credit/debit card Skrill Neteller Instant or within 1–3 business days. 🇿🇦 ZAR Accounts ZAR conversion may incur third-party fees. ☎️ South African Telephone No. Global support 📝 Sign Up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Raw account from 0.0 pips on EUR/USD No FSCA regulation Regulated by ASIC, CySEC, FSA No ZAR base currency support Good range of platforms & tools Minimum deposit $200 (ZAR 3,600) No deposit/withdrawal fees Limited bonuses/promos

Our Findings

Go Markets’ Raw account provides 0.0 pips on major pairs and is well-suited for traders seeking multiple platform choices. No FSCA regulation and no ZAR accounts mean potential conversion fees. Still, competitive pricing and platform variety make it a solid option for global-style traders in SA.

What platforms are available?

Go Markets supports MT4, MT5, and WebTrader, offering advanced charting, automated trading, and zero-spread execution, ideal for South African traders seeking flexible platform options.

What is the minimum deposit for Raw/Zero accounts?

Go Markets’ Raw account requires $200 (ZAR 3,600) minimum deposit for zero-spread trading on majors. Standard accounts allow lower deposits but with wider spreads.

12. Roboforex

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000 🏦 Regulators: FSC Start Trading Read Review

RoboForex’s Prime account gives traders access to zero spreads on top currency pairs, with a fixed commission per trade. This structure caters to experienced traders wanting ultra-tight pricing across forex, metals, and CFDs under flexible, high-leverage conditions.

Features

Category Roboforex ⭐ Features Cent & Standard accounts, STP/ECN execution, Copy trading, Tight spreads, Automated trading options 🏛️ Regulation IFSC (Belize) 💰 Minimum Deposit ZAR 180 / $10 📊 Average Spreads From 0.0 pips (ECN) Standard from 1.3 pips 💹 Commissions From $0 on standard, from $2/lot on ECN 💳 Deposit/Withdrawal Fees Zero fees for most methods 📊 Maximum Leverage Up to 1:2000 🔥 Bonus Up to 120% deposit bonus, $30 Welcome Bonus on new accounts Cashback rebates ☎️ Customer Support 24/7 live chat Email Multi-language support 👥 Account Types Cent Standard ECN Prime, CopyFX 📈 Leverage Flexible up to 1:2000 🔘 Products Offered Forex Indices Stocks ETFs Commodities Crypto 👍 Demo / Practice Account Yes 💰 Spreads Floating spreads from 0.0 pips (ECN) 🚀 Bonus 50%–120% deposit bonus + loyalty rebates 💵 Account Currencies USD ZAR EUR 📙 Education Free webinars Analysis Trading tips 💳 Withdrawal & Deposit Options Bank cards Skrill Neteller Crypto Local bank transfers 🇿🇦 ZAR Accounts Available 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Prime account from 0.0 pips on majors No FSCA regulation Low commission $4 round-trip per lot Minimum deposit $10 (ZAR 180) but some accounts require more Wide asset range including crypto, stocks, indices Spreads widen significantly in low-liquidity hours Multiple bonus offers available Bonuses often have strict withdrawal conditions

Our Findings

RoboForex offers Prime accounts with 0.0 pips plus a low $4 commission, a broad asset range, and multiple bonus incentives. The main drawback is the absence of FSCA regulation and strict bonus withdrawal rules. For SA traders, this broker is attractive for aggressive growth strategies but carries higher regulatory risk.

What is the minimum deposit for Prime accounts?

RoboForex Prime accounts start from $10 (ZAR 180), granting access to 0.0 pip spreads on major pairs. Other accounts have varying minimum deposits and commission structures.

What commission is charged on zero-spread accounts?

Prime accounts have a $4 per lot round-trip commission, among the lowest in the industry. Standard accounts are commission-free with slightly wider spreads.

Conclusion Zero-spread accounts are highly attractive for South African traders seeking cost-efficient, transparent trading. Brokers like Tickmill, Exness, IC Markets, Brokers like Tickmill, Exness, IC Markets, XM , and FBS offer 0.0 pip spreads on major pairs, usually offset by a fixed commission. Tickmill and Exness excel for regulatory trust, low commissions, and ZAR account availability, ideal for scalpers and professionals. IC Markets is best for high-frequency traders needing ultra-low spreads, while XM and FBS suit beginners with lower deposits and easy funding. Choosing the right broker depends on balancing spreads, commissions, liquidity, platforms, and regulatory oversight to match trading style and risk tolerance.

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Frequently Asked Questions

How are pips calculated in zero-spread accounts?

Pips are measured as the smallest price increment for a currency pair, usually 0.0001 for majors. Zero-spread accounts show true market pricing, with costs shifted to fixed commissions rather than widened spreads.

What are the hidden costs in zero-spread trading?

Hidden costs include commissions, overnight swaps, and funding fees. Even with 0.0 pips, traders must account for per-lot commissions, currency conversion charges, and occasional slippage during volatile market conditions.

What types of spreads exist?

Spreads can be fixed, variable, or zero. Fixed spreads stay constant, variable spreads fluctuate with liquidity, and zero spreads offer 0.0 pips on select instruments, usually during peak trading hours, with a small commission applied.

Which trading platforms are compatible with zero spreads?

Most zero-spread accounts support MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, cTrader, and proprietary platforms. These platforms allow automated trading, charting, and deep liquidity access, ensuring fast execution and compatibility with scalping or high-frequency strategies.

How do commissions work on zero-spread accounts?

Instead of earning from spreads, brokers charge a fixed commission per lot, often $3–$6 per side. This structure provides transparent costs, allowing traders to calculate exact expenses for scalping, day trading, or intraday strategies.

How do zero spreads impact different trading strategies?

Scalpers benefit most due to precise entries and minimal transaction costs. Day traders also gain low costs, while long-term investors may find the difference negligible. Strategy efficiency depends on execution speed, commission levels, and liquidity.

How is liquidity and execution speed managed?

Zero-spread accounts typically use ECN or STP routing, connecting traders directly to interbank liquidity providers. This ensures rapid execution, minimal slippage, and consistent pricing during peak market hours, which is crucial for high-frequency trading.

Why is regulation and broker trust important?

Regulated brokers like FSCA, FCA, or ASIC protect traders against fraud, ensuring transparent operations, fair pricing, and fund safety. Offshore or unregulated brokers may offer low spreads but carry higher risk for South African clients.

How does risk management work with zero spreads?

Traders must manage leverage, stop-loss placement, and position sizing carefully. Zero spreads reduce transaction costs, but high leverage or volatile markets can amplify losses, so risk management tools and strategies remain essential.

How do market conditions affect zero-spread trading?

Spreads may widen or commissions increase during low liquidity or high volatility events, such as news releases. Zero-spread accounts perform best during major sessions with deep liquidity, ensuring predictable costs and minimal slippage.