Best Zero Spreads Forex Brokers - Main Banner-min

  12 Best Zero Spread Forex Brokers offer accounts where the bid and ask prices are equal, meaning the spread is 0.0 pips. This lowers trading costs, making it ideal for scalpers, but usually comes with a fixed commission per trade instead.  

In this in-depth write-up, you will learn:
  • How pips are calculated and Hidden Costs.
  • Different Spread types and Platform compatibility.
  • Commission structures.
  • Impact on different strategies.
  • Liquidity and execution speed.
  • Regulation and broker trust, and Risk management.
  • Market conditions.

 

AVA Top 10 Top

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

RankBrokerBroker ReviewRegulatorsMinimum DepositVisit Broker
🥇 Read ReviewASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA$100Visit Now
🥈Read ReviewFSCA, FCA, DFSA, FSA, CMA$0Visit Now
🥉 Read ReviewCySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA$5Visit Now
4 Read ReviewASIC, CySEC, FSA, SCB$0Visit Now
5 Read ReviewBVI FSC$0Visit Now
6 Read ReviewFSA, FSC, FSCA, ASIC, CMA$20Visit Now
7 Read ReviewCBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA$10Visit Now
8 Read ReviewASIC, CySEC, FSCA, FSA, FSC, CMA$100Visit Now
9 Read ReviewCySEC, MWALI, FSCA$25Visit Now
10 Read ReviewFSA, CySEC, FSCA, FSC$10Visit Now
JustMarkets Top 10 Bottom
 

12 Best Zero Spread Forex Brokers in South Africa (2026) – A Comparison

📊 Broker 📏Pip 📝Sign up💰 Commission / Notes💡 Key Note
Tickmill CTA logo
0.0👉 Open Account$2 / ZAR 37 per sideLow commission, FSCA regulated
XM CTA logo
0.0👉 Open Account$3.50 / ZAR 65 per lotStrong global presence, fast execution
FBS CTA logo
0.0👉 Open Account$6 / ZAR 111 round tripHigh commission but low minimum deposit
FPMarkets-CTA-logo.png
0.0👉 Open Account$3 / ZAR 56 per sideSupports MT4, MT5, cTrader, TradingView
Vantage CTA logo
0.0👉 Open Account$1.50 / ZAR 28 per lotOne of the lowest commission costs
Exness logo
0.0👉 Open Account$3.50 / ZAR 65 per lotFSCA regulated, ZAR accounts available
IC-Markets-CTA-logo.png
0.0👉 Open Account$3.50 / ZAR 65 per sidePopular for scalping and high-frequency trading
0.0👉 Open Account$0 / ZAR 0 min depositFSCA regulated, ideal for beginners
Fusion Markets CTA
0.0👉 Open Account$2.25 / ZAR 42 per sideVery low commission, ASIC regulated
eightcap CTA logo
0.0👉 Open Account$3.50 / ZAR 65 per lotStrong crypto offering
GoMarkets CTA logo
0.0👉 Open Account$3 / ZAR 56 per sideLong-standing, competitive pricing
RoboForex CTA logo
0.0👉 Open AccountUS$2 / ZAR 37 per sideHigher risk, wider instrument range
 

What is Zero Spreads - a Definition

Zero spread pips means there is no difference between the bid price (what a broker pays you when you sell) and the ask price (what you pay when you buy) for a currency pair; the spread is 0.0 pips. Normally, brokers earn from the spread (e.g., 1–2 pips difference). With zero spread accounts, that markup is removed, so trades open exactly at the market price. However, instead of paying through the spread, you’ll usually pay a fixed commission per trade, like $3 per side per standard lot.   Example: EUR/USD bid = 1.10000 EUR/USD ask = 1.10000 Spread = 0.0 pips (zero spread) It’s popular with scalpers and high-frequency traders because trading costs are more transparent and often lower.  

12 Best Zero Spread Forex Brokers in South Africa (2026)

  1. ☑️Tickmill – Low-cost, regulated broker with competitive spreads.
  2. ☑️XM – Global broker, fast execution, multiple platforms.
  3. ☑️FBS – High leverage, small deposits, beginner-friendly tools.
  4. ☑️FP Markets – Multi-platform, tight spreads, global market access.
  5. ☑️VantageFX – Low commissions, ECN pricing, fast execution.
  6. ☑️Exness – FSCA-regulated, ZAR accounts, flexible trading options.
  7. ☑️ICMarkets – Popular for scalping, ultra-low trading spreads.
  8. ☑️HFM – Beginner-friendly, FSCA licensed, multiple account types.
  9. ☑️Fusion Markets – Lowest commissions, ASIC regulated, multiple platforms.
  10. ☑️Eightcap – Strong crypto offerings, competitive forex spreads.
  11. ☑️GoMarkets – Reliable, regulated, competitive pricing, good support.
  12. ☑️Roboforex – Offshore broker, high leverage, diverse instruments.

 

1. Tickmill

💰 Min Deposit: $100
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000
🏦 Regulators: CySEC, FCA, FSA, FSCA
Start Trading Read Review

  Tickmill’s Raw and VIP accounts feature zero spreads on major pairs, charging instead a fixed commission per lot. This model appeals to scalpers and professional traders seeking ultra-tight pricing, fast execution, and transparent costs without hidden markups.  

Features

CategoriesDetails
⭐ FeaturesTight spreads, Ultra-fast execution, Low commissions, Negative balance protection, Free VPS
🏛️ RegulationFCA CySEC FSCA FSA LFSA
💰 Minimum Deposit (ZAR / $)From $100/ ZAR 1,773
📊 Average Spreads FromFrom 0.0 pips on Pro Account From 1.6 pips on Classic Account
💹 Commissions From$2 per side per lot (Pro Account) Classic Account is commission-free
💳 Deposit / Withdrawal FeesNo fees charged by Tickmill Some payment providers may charge small transaction fees
📊 Maximum LeverageUp to 1:500 (depends on entity and instrument)
🔥 Bonus$30 Welcome Bonus, Occasional 10%–100% deposit bonuses Rebates Trading contests
☎️ Customer Support24/5 multilingual live chat Email Phone support
👥 Account TypesClassic Pro VIP
📈 LeverageFlexible, up to 1:500 depending on region and instrument
🔘 Products OfferedForex Indices Commodities Bonds Stock CFDs
👍 Demo / Practice AccountFree unlimited demo accounts available
💰 SpreadsVariable Tightest on Pro/VIP Accounts (from 0.0 pips)
🚀 BonusWelcome Bonus Deposit bonuses Rebates Contests
💵 Account CurrenciesUSD EUR GBP
📙 EducationWebinars Video tutorials EBook Market analysis Trading tools
💳 Withdrawal and Deposit OptionsBank wire Credit/debit cards Skrill Neteller SticPay Crypto payments (varies by region)
🇿🇦 ZAR AccountsNo
☎️ South African Telephone Number+27 10 590 3604
📝 Sign up👉Open Account
  How to Open a Tickmill Account step 1  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Ultra-low spreads starting at 0.0 pips on EUR/USD (Raw account)$100 USD minimum deposit (ZAR 1,800) for Raw account
Regulated by FSCA — local investor protection and oversightLimited non-FX instruments compared to larger brokers
Accepts ZAR deposits via local bank transfer with no conversion feesGold spreads may widen in low liquidity
No deposit, withdrawal, or inactivity feesNo cryptocurrency trading
 

Our Findings

Tickmill’s Zero Account delivers 0.0 pips on EUR/USD during peak liquidity hours with a $2 per side commission, making it one of the cheapest institutional-style pricing models in SA. FSCA regulation adds strong trust. However, the limited asset range beyond forex and occasional gold spread widening may affect versatility for multi-asset traders.  

What is the minimum deposit for a Raw Account?

The minimum deposit for Tickmill Raw Account is $100 (ZAR 1,800), providing access to 0.0 pip spreads. Standard and Micro accounts start lower, making it flexible for smaller traders.  

Are there commissions on zero-spread accounts?

Yes, the Raw Account charges $6 per lot round-trip ($3 per side), which is competitive. Meanwhile, the Micro and Standard accounts are commission-free, but have slightly higher spreads.  

2. XM

💰 Min Deposit: $5
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000
🏦 Regulators: CySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA
Start Trading Read Review

  XM offers zero-spread accounts where traders access interbank pricing with no markup, paying a small commission per lot. This setup benefits high-volume traders who require precision entries, minimal slippage, and transparent cost structures for active forex trading.  

Features

CategoriesDetails
⭐ FeaturesOver 1,000 instruments, Negative balance protection, Multilingual support, Local seminars
🏛️ RegulationCySEC ASIC IFSC FCA (XM Global)
💰 Minimum Deposit (ZAR / $)$5 / ZAR 90
📊 Average Spreads FromMicro: from 1.0 pips Standard: from 1.0 pips XM Zero: from 0.0 pips on major pairs during peak hours
💹 Commissions FromCommission-free on Standard and Micro accounts; Commission on XM Zero account
💳 Deposit / Withdrawal FeesNo fees charged by XM; Possible fees by payment providers
📊 Maximum LeverageUp to 1:888
🔥 BonusOccasionally offers deposit bonuses or promotions (check site for current offers)
☎️ Customer Support24/5 multilingual support via chat, Email Phone
👥 Account TypesMicro Standard XM Zero
📈 LeverageFlexible leverage up to 1:888 depending on instrument and account
🔘 Products OfferedForex CFDs on indices Commodities Stocks Metals Energies
👍 Demo / Practice AccountFree unlimited demo account available
💰 SpreadsVariable spreads. Ttighter on XM Zero accounts: Micro: from 1.0 pips, no commission Standard: from 1.0 pips, no commission XM Zero: from 0.0 pips
🚀 BonusNo Deposit Bonus ($30) Deposit Bonus (20 / 50%) Referral Bonus ($35) Special Promotions (100%)
💵 Account CurrenciesUSD EUR GBP ZAR AUD CAD CHF
📙 EducationWebinars Tutorials Trading guides Market analysis tools
💳 Withdrawal and Deposit OptionsCredit/Debit cards, Bank wire transfer E-wallets (Skrill, Neteller, etc.)
🇿🇦 ZAR AccountsYes, supports ZAR-denominated accounts
☎️ South African Telephone NumberNot Available
📝 Sign up👉 Open Account
  XM  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Raw spreads from 0.0 pips on major pairsZero-spread accounts require $100+ (ZAR 1,800) deposit
Minimum deposit from $5 (ZAR 90) for Micro/Standard accountsCommission $7 per lot can be slightly higher than some brokers
Supports Instant EFT and local SA funding in ZARNo crypto trading
MT4 & MT5 access with all account typesSpreads may widen in volatile markets
 

Our Findings

XM’s Ultra Low and Zero accounts offer tight spreads, sometimes 0.0 pips on majors, but commissions can be slightly higher than competitors. FSCA regulation is a plus for South Africans. The downside is a higher minimum deposit for zero-spread trading and reduced promotional offers for SA clients due to local compliance.  

What is the minimum deposit for a Zero Spread account?

XM Zero Spread accounts typically require a minimum deposit of $100 (ZAR 1,800). Micro and Standard accounts allow lower deposits, around $5 (ZAR 90), giving flexibility for new traders.  

How is liquidity on zero-spread accounts?

XM’s Zero accounts provide deep liquidity via ECN/STP routing, ensuring minimal slippage during peak hours. Low spreads and fast execution help active traders optimize cost efficiency in volatile markets.  

3. FBS

💰 Min Deposit: $5
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:3000
🏦 Regulators: FSC, ASIC, CySEC
Start Trading Read Review

  FBS’s Zero Spread account lets traders open positions at true market prices without bid-ask differences, charging a fixed commission instead. Designed for scalpers and short-term strategies, it provides tighter cost control and clear fee visibility compared to spread-based models.  

Features

CategoryFBS
🏛️ RegulationIFSC CySEC ASIC
💰 Minimum Deposit$5 / ZAR 89.09 (Micro/standard accounts)
📊 Average Spreads FromCent: from 0.7 pips Standard: from 0.7 pips Pro: from 0.5 pips Zero Spread: fixed 0.0 pips + commission ECN: from 0.0 pips + commission
💹 Commissions From$0 on Standard/Cent accounts; from $6 per lot on ECN
💳 Deposit / Withdrawal FeesNo deposit fees; some methods may have withdrawal fees
📊 Maximum LeverageUp to 1:3000 (varies by region and account)
🔥 Bonus$140 Level-up Bonus, 100% Deposit Bonus
☎️ Customer Support24/7 multilingual support via live chat and email
👥 Account TypesCent Standard Pro ECN Crypto
📈 LeverageUp to 1:3000
🔘 Products OfferedForex Metals Stocks Indices Crypto Energies
👍 Demo / Practice AccountAvailable with full functionality
💰 SpreadsVariable spreads from 0.5–0.7 pips (Pro lowest); Zero Spread and ECN start from 0.0 pips
🚀 BonusVarious ongoing bonuses and trading contests
💵 Account CurrenciesUSD EUR others (ZAR not officially supported)
📙 EducationFree webinars Tutorials Trading guides
💳 Withdrawal and Deposit OptionsBank cards Skrill Neteller Perfect Money Crypto
🇿🇦 ZAR AccountsNot available
☎️ South African Telephone NumberGlobal Support
📝 Sign Up👉 Open Account
  fbs  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
0.0 pip spreads on major FX pairs (Zero account)Not FSCA regulated (global entity serves SA clients)
High leverage up to 1:3000 for eligible clientsECN commission ~$6 round-trip per lot
Accepts ZAR deposits with low starting deposit on certain accountsSome mixed feedback on withdrawal conditions
Local payment options including instant bank transferSpreads widen significantly during news events
 

Our Findings

FBS provides Zero Spread accounts with fixed 0.0 pips on majors, but they charge a per-trade commission that varies by account type. While they offer attractive bonuses and low deposits, the absence of FSCA regulation and occasional spread widening in volatile markets can limit appeal for risk-conscious SA traders.  

What is the minimum deposit for a Zero Spread account?

FBS allows zero-spread trading on major pairs with ECN or Zero Spread accounts. Minimum deposits start from $5 (ZAR 90) for Cent and Standard accounts, but higher tiers may require $100+.  

Are there commissions on zero-spread accounts?

Yes, FBS Zero Spread accounts charge a commission starting from $6 per lot. Standard and Cent accounts are commission-free but feature slightly higher spreads, making them suitable for casual traders.  

4. FP Markets

💰 Min Deposit: $100
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500
🏦 Regulators: ASIC, CySEC, FSCA, CMA
Start Trading Read Review

  FP Markets provides zero-spread trading via its Raw ECN account, connecting directly to liquidity providers. Instead of spreads, traders pay a low commission, making it ideal for those needing high-speed execution and institutional-grade pricing for intraday and scalping trades.  

Features

CategoryFP Markets
⭐ FeaturesTrue ECN pricing STP/ECN execution MT4/MT5 IRESS VPS AutoChartist VPS hosting
🏛️ RegulationASIC CySEC FSCA SCB
💰 Minimum Deposit (ZAR/USD)$100 / ZAR 1,950
📊 Average Spreads FromRaw account from 0.0 pips (EUR/USD) Standard from 1.0 pips
💹 Commissions FromRaw: $3 USD per side (≈ R58.50) Standard: commission-free
💳 Deposit / Withdrawal FeesNo fees on deposits Withdrawals may carry bank charges (typically small)
📊 Maximum LeverageUp to 1:500 (regional/regulatory caps may apply)
🔥 BonusOccasional deposit bonuses/promos for new clients
☎️ Customer Support24/5 support via phone Live chat Email
👥 Account TypesStandard Raw ECN IRESS (for advanced traders/investors)
📈 LeverageForex up to 500:1 CFDs lower by asset type (e.g. indices 20:1)
🔘 Products OfferedForex (60+ pairs) Indices Commodities Shares Crypto CFDs
👍 Demo / Practice AccountUnlimited MT4/MT5 demo with virtual funds
💵 Account CurrenciesUSD EUR GBP AUD CAD NZD SGD ZAR
📙 EducationWebinars eBooks Video tutorials Market research
💳 Withdrawal & Deposit OptionsBank transfer, credit/debit cards Skrill Neteller
🇿🇦 ZAR AccountsYes, trading accounts in ZAR available
☎️ SA Telephone NumberNot Available
📝 Sign-up👉 Open Account
  FP Markets Fees, Spreads, and Commissions  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
0.0 pip spreads on major pairs with ECN Raw accountNo FSCA regulation
Regulated by ASIC and CySEC; global reputationRaw account requires $100 (ZAR 1,800) minimum deposit
Accepts ZAR deposits via local bank transfer and Instant EFTLimited crypto offering
Low Raw account commission - $6 round-trip per lotBonus/promotions not available to SA clients
 

Our Findings

FP Markets’ Raw account features 0.0 pips on majors plus low commission ($6 round trip per lot) and a broad asset selection. Although not FSCA-regulated, they remain a global favourite for scalpers due to consistent spreads and execution speed. No ZAR accounts mean currency conversion costs for SA traders.  

What is the minimum deposit for a Raw account?

FP Markets’ Raw ECN account requires a minimum deposit of $100 (ZAR 1,800). This grants access to 0.0 pip spreads on majors, deep liquidity, and low commission trading, making it suitable for active South African traders.  

What leverage is available?

Leverage depends on the regulatory entity. FSCA-regulated South African clients can access up to 1:200, while global accounts may use up to 1:500, allowing traders to scale positions according to risk management strategies.  

5. VantageFX

💰 Min Deposit: $50
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500
🏦 Regulators: FCA, FSCA and ASIC
Start Trading Read Review

  VantageFX’s Raw ECN account delivers zero-spread forex pricing, offset by a small commission per lot. With direct market access and deep liquidity, it’s particularly suited for traders who rely on low-cost, rapid execution in volatile or high-frequency trading environments.

Features

CategoryVantage
⭐ Features1,000+ instruments Negative balance protection MT4/MT5/TradingView platforms Copy trading Trading Central tools
🏛️ RegulationASIC FSCA VFSC CIMA
💰 Minimum Deposit (ZAR / $)$50 / ZAR 900 (Standard STP & Raw ECN), $10,000 / ZAR 180,000 (Pro ECN)
📊 Average Spreads FromStandard STP: ~1.0–1.1 pips Raw ECN: from 0.0 pips Pro ECN: from 0.0 pips
💹 Commissions FromStandard STP: $0 Raw ECN: $3 per side ($6 round trip) Pro ECN: $1.50 per side ($3 round trip)
💳 Deposit / Withdrawal FeesNo broker fees Third-party provider fees may apply
📊 Maximum LeverageUp to 1:500 (varies by region & instrument)
🔥 BonusVantage Club rebates Occasional deposit promotions
☎️ Customer Support24/5 Live chat Email Phone
👥 Account TypesStandard STP Raw ECN Pro ECN Cent Swap-Free Premium Perpetual (crypto)
📈 LeverageFlexible up to 1:500
🔘 Products OfferedForex Indices Commodities Shares ETFs Metals Bonds Crypto CFDs
👍 Demo / Practice AccountYes, unlimited with $100k virtual balance
💰 SpreadsStandard STP: ~1.0–1.1 pips (no commission) Raw ECN: 0.0 pips + $6/lot round trip Pro ECN: 0.0 pips + $3/lot round trip
🚀 BonusVantage Club loyalty program Trading contests
💵 Account CurrenciesUSD EUR GBP AUD CAD JPY NZD SGD
📙 EducationWebinars Tutorials Trading guides Market analysis
💳 Withdrawal and Deposit OptionsCredit/Debit cards Bank wire Skrill Neteller Crypto payments
🇿🇦 ZAR AccountsNot available
☎️ South African Telephone NumberYes – FSCA-regulated local office
📝 Sign up👉 Open Account
  Vantage Main  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Raw spreads from 0.0 pips + low commissions ($6 round-trip per lot)Some assets (stocks, ETFs) limited compared to global giants
Regulated by ASIC, FCA, and FSCAPro account requires high deposit threshold
Supports ZAR deposits via Instant EFTLeverage capped for FSCA entity
Multiple account types for flexibility (Raw, Standard, Pro)Spreads may widen during off-peak hours
 

Our Findings

Vantage’s Raw account delivers 0.0 pips on EUR/USD with $6 round-trip commission and strong liquidity. While FSCA regulation isn’t in place, its fast execution, rich toolset, and competitive pricing appeal to South African scalpers. However, limited ZAR deposit options mean possible currency conversion charges.  

What is the minimum deposit for Zero Spread accounts?

Vantage Zero

accounts typically require $200 (ZAR 3,600), although Standard accounts allow lower deposits. This ensures access to tight spreads starting from 0.0 pips, suitable for active trading strategies.  

What platforms are available?

Vantage provides MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and cTrader. These platforms support automated trading, advanced charting, and deep liquidity execution, making them suitable for zero-spread trading strategies.  

6. Exness

💰 Min Deposit: $10
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000
🏦 Regulators: CBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA
Start Trading Read Review

  Exness offers zero-spread trading during most active market hours, especially on major currency pairs. This model combines competitive commissions with real-time liquidity, offering a cost-effective option for both novice and experienced traders seeking precision in fast-moving markets.  

Features

CategoryExness-logo.png
🏛️ RegulationFSCA FCA CySEC FSA
💰 Minimum Deposit$10 / ZAR 180
📊 Average Spreads FromStandard / Standard Cent: from 0.3–0.7 pips Raw Spread: fixed 0.0 pips + commission Zero Account: from 0.0 pips on 30+ pairs most of the day Pro: from 0.1 pips
💹 Commissions FromStandard / Cent / Pro: No commission Raw Spread: $3.50 per side ($7 round trip) per lot Zero Account: from $0.20 per lot per side (varies by instrument)
💳 Deposit/Withdrawal FeesZero fees
📊 Maximum LeverageUp to unlimited (conditions apply for balances under $5,000)
🔥 BonusOccasional promotions
☎️ Customer Support24/7 multilingual support Live chat Email Phone
👥 Account TypesStandard Standard Cent Raw Spread Zero Pro
📈 LeverageFlexible Tiered up to unlimited
🔘 Products OfferedForex Metals Crypto Energies Indices Stocks
👍 Demo/Practice AccountYes
💰 SpreadsStandard: ~0.3–0.7 pips, no commission Raw Spread: fixed 0.0 pips + $7/lot round trip Zero Account: 0.0 pips most of the day, low commission Pro: from 0.1 pips, no commission
🚀 BonusNo Traditional Bonuses
💵 Account CurrenciesUSD ZAR EUR GBP
📙 EducationWebinars Market news Analysis Trading tools
💳 Withdrawal & Deposit OptionsInstant local bank transfer Cards E-wallets Crypto Regional methods
🇿🇦 ZAR AccountsYes, ZAR accounts available
☎️ South African Telephone Number+35725030959
📝Sign up👉 Open Account
  Exness  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
0.0 pip spreads on Pro Zero & Raw Spread accountsSpreads can be volatile during news events
Ultra-low commission from $0.2 per lot (instrument dependent)Complex account type options may confuse beginners
Regulated by FSCA and multiple top-tier bodiesNot all bonuses/promotions available in SA
Accepts ZAR deposits and withdrawals with near-instant local bank transfersSome advanced features limited to non-FSCA entities
 

Our Findings

Exness offers 0.0 pips on majors with extremely low commissions, plus local ZAR deposits via EFT and instant withdrawals, a big advantage for SA clients. FSCA regulation and unlimited leverage (outside ESMA regions) make it stand out, though high leverage carries higher risk.  

What is the minimum deposit for Zero/Raw accounts?

Exness allows zero-spread trading with minimum deposits as low as $1–$10 (ZAR 18–180) depending on account type, making it highly accessible for South African traders starting with small capital.  

Are there commissions on zero-spread accounts?

Exness Pro and Raw accounts offer minimal commissions starting from $0.2 per lot, depending on the instrument. Standard accounts are commission-free but have slightly wider spreads, suitable for casual trading.  

7. IC Markets

💰 Min Deposit: $0
📈 Leverage: 1:5000
🏦 Regulators: FSA
Start Trading Read Review

  IC Markets’ Raw Spread account gives traders access to true ECN pricing with spreads starting from 0.0 pips. Instead of spreads, a fixed commission applies, ensuring consistent, transparent costs for scalpers and algorithmic strategies dependent on tight execution.  

Features

CategoryIC Markets
⭐ FeaturesTrue ECN broker Tight spreads Institutional-grade liquidity Fast execution Supports scalping & hedging
🏛️ RegulationASIC CySEC FSA
💰 Minimum Deposit$200 / ZAR 3,540
📊 Average Spreads FromFrom 0.0 pips (Raw Spread Account)
💹 Commissions From$3.50 per lot per side (Raw Spread Account)
💳 Deposit / Withdrawal FeesNo deposit fees Some payment providers may charge for withdrawals
📊 Maximum LeverageUp to 1:500
🔥 BonusNo standard bonus, IC Markets focuses on tight pricing rather than promotions
☎️ Customer Support24/7 live chat Email Phone
👥 Account TypesStandard, Raw Spread (cTrader/MT4/MT5)
📈 LeverageUp to 1:500
🔘 Products OfferedForex Commodities Indices Bonds Stocks Futures Cryptocurrencies
👍 Demo / Practice AccountFree unlimited demo accounts
💰 SpreadsRaw spreads from 0.0 pips, Standard spreads from 0.6 pips
🚀 BonusNo deposit or trading bonuses offered
💵 Account CurrenciesUSD EUR GBP AUD
📙 EducationWebinars Tutorials Trading guides Market analysis
💳 Withdrawal and Deposit OptionsBank transfer Visa/Mastercard Skrill Neteller PayPal Crypto wallets
🇿🇦 ZAR AccountsZAR deposits converted to USD or other supported base currencies
☎️ South African Telephone NumberNot direct, but global 24/7 phone support
📝Sign up👉 Open Account
  IC Markets  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Raw spreads averaging 0.1 pips on EUR/USDNo FSCA regulation
Low commission - $6 round-trip per lotMinimum deposit $200 (ZAR 3,600) may be high for beginners
Supports ZAR deposits via Instant EFTPromotions/bonuses not offered to SA traders
Wide range of platforms: MT4, MT5, cTraderSome withdrawal methods incur small fees
 

Our findings

IC Markets’ Raw Spread account features some of the tightest zero-spread pricing in the industry with $6 round-trip commissions and deep liquidity. While not FSCA-regulated, their consistency in spread control and broad asset offering make them a top choice for high-frequency traders in SA.  

What is the minimum deposit for Raw Spread accounts?

IC Markets Raw Spread accounts require a minimum deposit of $200 (ZAR 3,600). This provides access to 0.0–0.1 pip spreads on majors, ideal for scalpers and high-frequency traders in South Africa.  

Are ZAR deposits possible?

Yes, IC Markets accepts ZAR via instant bank transfer. E-wallets and cards are also available, ensuring convenient local funding for South African traders.  

8. HFM

💰 Min Deposit: $0
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000
🏦 Regulators: FSCA, FSC, CMA, and FCA
Start Trading Read Review

  HFM’s Zero Spread account allows orders at the exact bid-ask market price, replacing the spread with a per-lot commission. This approach supports strategies where small price differences matter, such as high-frequency or large-volume trading sessions in liquid markets.  

Features

CategoryHFM
🏛️ RegulationRegulated by FSCA (South Africa), CySEC (Cyprus), FCA (UK), FSA (Seychelles)
💰 Minimum Deposit$0 / 0 ZAR (Zero Account) $5 / 89.11 ZAR Micro Account
📈 Maximum LeverageUp to 1:1000
📊 Average Spreads FromRAW: 0.0 Pips Cent: 1.2 pips Premium: 1.2 pips Pro: 0.5 pips Pro Plus: ~0.2 pips
💹 Commissions FromZero Spread: from $3 per lot (round-turn $6) Pro Plus: spreads from 0.2 pips No commission
🔥 BonusWelcome bonuses and regular promotions; Check latest offers on HFM website
👥 Account TypesMicro, Premium, Zero Spread, Auto, PAMM, HFCopy
💳 Deposit / Withdrawal FeesNo fees charged by HFM; third-party fees may apply
💳 Payment MethodsBank transfer, Credit/debit cards, Skrill, Neteller, Instant EFT, Mobile payments
💰 SpreadsZero Spread Account: from 0.0 pips (raw spreads on Forex & Gold
☎️ Support24/5 multilingual support via live chat, Phone, Email
📙 EducationWebinars, Video tutorials, Trading guides, Market analysis
☎️ South African Telephone Number+27 21 794 3006 (Cape Town office)
📝 Sign Up👉 Open Account
  HFM  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Zero Spread account from 0.0 pips on majorsHigher commission on Zero Spread account ($6–$8 round trip per lot)
Regulated by FSCA, FCA, CySECSome bonuses not available to FSCA clients
Accepts ZAR deposits via EFT & local banksSpreads widen in volatile markets
Low minimum deposit from $5 (ZAR 90)Limited product range vs global peers
 

Our Findings

HFM’s Zero Spread account offers 0.0 pips during active trading sessions with FSCA regulation and ZAR deposits. Commission is slightly higher than some competitors, and spreads can widen in volatile conditions. Still, its local presence and payment options make it one of the most accessible choices for SA traders.  

What is the minimum deposit for Zero Spread accounts?

HFM Zero Spread accounts have a minimum deposit of $5 (ZAR 90). This allows access to 0.0 pip spreads on majors and tight pricing for active traders in South Africa.  

Are there commissions on zero-spread accounts?

Zero Spread accounts incur commissions of $6–$8 per round-trip lot, while other account types may be commission-free with slightly higher spreads. This is competitive for scalpers in South Africa.  

9. Fusion Markets

💰 Min Deposit: $0
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500
🏦 Regulators: ASIC, VFSC
Start Trading Read Review

  Fusion Markets’ Zero Spread account pairs tight interbank pricing with one of the lowest commissions in the industry. This cost-efficient setup is perfect for frequent traders seeking maximum transparency and minimal trade execution costs on forex pairs.  

Features

CategoryFusion Markets 
⭐ FeaturesLow-cost ECN/STP execution MT4/MT5 Swap-free 37 ms execution Copy trading via Fusion+
🏛️ RegulationASIC VFSC
💰 Minimum Deposit (ZAR/USD)$100 minimum ZAR 1800
📊 Average Spreads FromZero: 0.0 pips Classic: 0.9 pips
💹 Commissions FromZero: $2.25 per side / ZAR 44 Classic: none
💳 Deposit/Withdrawal FeesZero deposit fees Bank withdrawals may incur $20–30 USD in intermediary fees
📊 Maximum LeverageUp to 1:500
🔥 BonusNo standard bonuses Occasional promos / referral via Fusion+
☎️ Customer Support24/7 live chat Email Phone WhatsApp
👥 Account TypesZero Classic Demo Islamic Pro/MAM via ASIC
🔘 Products Offered90+ Forex pairs Indices Commodities CFDs Crypto
👍 Demo AccountMT4/MT5 with virtual $10k–$50k
💳 Account CurrenciesUSD ZAR EUR GBP AUD JPY SGD SGD
📙 EducationGuides Webinars Market analysis Calculators
💳 Withdrawal & Deposit OptionsBank wire Cards Skrill Neteller PayPal Crypto No broker fees
🇿🇦 ZAR AccountsYes
📝 Sign-up👉 Open Account
  Fusion Markets  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Zero account with 0.0 pips + ultra-low commission $4.50 round-trip per lotNo FSCA regulation
Regulated by ASIC & VFSCDoes not offer ZAR base accounts
No deposit/withdrawal feesFewer assets compared to IC Markets or Exness
Low minimum deposit $0No bonuses/promotions
 

Our Findings

Fusion Markets delivers 0.0 pips with some of the lowest commissions in the industry ($4.50 round trip). While spreads are stable, the lack of FSCA regulation and no ZAR accounts may add currency conversion costs for SA clients. Ideal for cost-sensitive scalpers who don’t require local oversight.  

What is the minimum deposit for Zero accounts?

Fusion Markets offers zero-spread trading with a minimum deposit of $0, depending on the account. This provides low-cost trading opportunities for South African scalpers and high-frequency traders.  

What commission is charged?

Fusion Markets Zero accounts charge $4.50 per lot round-trip, one of the lowest in the industry. This keeps trading costs minimal for active South African traders.  

10. Eightcap

💰 Min Deposit: $100
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500
🏦 Regulators: ASIC, FCA, CySEC, SCB
Start Trading Read Review

  Eightcap provides zero-spread forex and crypto trading through its Raw account, charging a small commission per lot. Its strong cryptocurrency offering makes it a go-to choice for cost-conscious traders operating in both traditional and digital asset markets.  

Features

CategoryDetails
⭐ FeaturesStandard & Raw accounts TradingView integration MT4/MT5 One-click & copy trading EAs Hedging 5‑decimal pricing
🏛️ RegulationASIC FCA CySEC SCB FSA (SVG)
💰 Minimum Deposit (ZAR/USD)$100 / ZAR 1 600
📊 Average Spreads FromStandard: 1.0 pips Raw: 0.0 pips
💹 Commissions FromStandard: $0 Raw: $3.50/lot per side / ZAR 68
💳 Deposit / Withdrawal FeesNo broker fees Possible third-party bank fees
📊 Maximum LeverageUp to 1:500 (may vary by region)
🔥 BonusOccasional promos No ongoing standard bonuses
☎️ Customer Support24/5 live chat Email Phone (multi-jurisdiction)
👥 Account TypesStandard Raw TradingView
📈 LeverageForex: up to 500:1 CFDs vary (e.g. indices 20:1)
🔘 Products OfferedForex (56 pairs) CFDs on indices Commodities Shares (590) Crypto (122)
👍 Demo / Practice AccountYes – Standard Raw Demo (30‑day, extendable)
💳 Account CurrenciesUSD EUR GBP AUD CAD NZD SGD SGD
📙 EducationWebinars Tutorials Charting tools Limited compared to peers
💳 Withdrawal & Deposit OptionsBank transfer Cards E-wallets (Skrill, Neteller, PayPal) Crypto
🇿🇦 ZAR AccountsNot available
📝 Sign-up👉 Open Account
  Eightcap Main page  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Zero account from 0.0 pips on majorsNo FSCA regulation
Low commission $7 round-trip per lotNo ZAR accounts
Regulated by ASIC & FCAProduct range mainly forex & crypto (fewer shares/ETFs)
Supports MT4/MT5 + crypto CFDsMinimum deposit $100 (ZAR 1,800)
 

Our findings

Eightcap offers Zero accounts with 0.0 pips plus crypto CFD access, which is rare in this segment. While pricing is competitive, no FSCA regulation and ZAR-based account support makes it less cost-efficient for SA traders. A good fit for crypto + forex traders seeking low spreads.  

What is the minimum deposit for Zero accounts?

Eightcap’s Zero account requires a $100 (ZAR 1,800) minimum deposit, providing 0.0 pip spreads and access to MetaTrader 4/5 platforms suitable for South African traders.  

What commission is charged on Zero accounts?

Commission is approximately $7 per lot round-trip, while Standard accounts remain commission-free but with slightly higher spreads. This makes Zero accounts better for high-frequency traders.  

11. GoMarkets

💰 Min Deposit: $200
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500
🏦 Regulators: ASIC, CySEC, FSC, FSA, SCA
Start Trading Read Review

  GoMarkets’ ECN account delivers 0.0-pip spreads during liquid market hours, replacing the spread with a per-lot commission. With strong regulatory oversight, it offers transparent pricing and execution speed for traders requiring precision and low transaction costs.  

Features

CategoryDetails
⭐ FeaturesChoose between Standard (spread-based) GO Plus+ (raw spreads from 0.0 pips) accounts No minimum deposit required.
🏛️ RegulationASIC CySEC FSC FSA-S Negative balance protection and segregated client funds.
💰 Minimum Deposit (ZAR / $)No minimum deposit required (R0 / $0) for either account type.
📊 Average Spreads FromRaw spreads from 0.0 pips (GO Plus+) Standard starts from 0.8–0.9 pips.
💹 Commissions FromGO Plus+ incurs $2.50 per side per lot ($5 round-turn) Standard has no commissions.
💳 Deposit / Withdrawal FeesNo internal fees for deposits or withdrawals External third-party or intermediary fees may apply.
📊 Maximum LeverageUp to 1:500, depending on jurisdiction and account type.
🔥 BonusOngoing promotions, e.g., free 3-month TradingView Essential subscription for new clients.
☎️ Customer SupportInternational: +61 385 667 680
👥 Account TypesStandard GO Plus+ Islamic (swap-free) Managed (PAMM) Demo.
📈 LeverageUp to 1:500 Variable by jurisdiction and instrument.
🔘 Products OfferedForex Commodities Metals Indices Shares ETFs Bonds, Cryptocurrencies, Treasury CFDs.
👍 Demo / Practice AccountYes, free demo accounts are offered.
💰 SpreadsRaw spreads from 0.0 pips on GO Plus+ Standard spread from 0.8–0.9 pips.
🚀 BonusTradingView Essential subscription for new users Occasional promotions.
💵 Account CurrenciesAUD USD EUR GBP NZD CAD SGD CHF HKD
📙 EducationEducation hub with courses Webinars Video tutorials Market analysis
💳 Withdrawal & Deposit OptionsBank transfer Credit/debit card Skrill Neteller Instant or within 1–3 business days.
🇿🇦 ZAR AccountsZAR conversion may incur third-party fees.
☎️ South African Telephone No.Global support
📝 Sign Up👉 Open Account
  goMarkets Main Page  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Raw account from 0.0 pips on EUR/USDNo FSCA regulation
Regulated by ASIC, CySEC, FSANo ZAR base currency support
Good range of platforms & toolsMinimum deposit $200 (ZAR 3,600)
No deposit/withdrawal feesLimited bonuses/promos
 

Our Findings

Go Markets’ Raw account provides 0.0 pips on major pairs and is well-suited for traders seeking multiple platform choices. No FSCA regulation and no ZAR accounts mean potential conversion fees. Still, competitive pricing and platform variety make it a solid option for global-style traders in SA.  

What platforms are available?

Go Markets supports MT4, MT5, and WebTrader, offering advanced charting, automated trading, and zero-spread execution, ideal for South African traders seeking flexible platform options.  

What is the minimum deposit for Raw/Zero accounts?

Go Markets’ Raw account requires $200 (ZAR 3,600) minimum deposit for zero-spread trading on majors. Standard accounts allow lower deposits but with wider spreads.  

12. Roboforex

💰 Min Deposit: $10
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000
🏦 Regulators: FSC
Start Trading Read Review

  RoboForex’s Prime account gives traders access to zero spreads on top currency pairs, with a fixed commission per trade. This structure caters to experienced traders wanting ultra-tight pricing across forex, metals, and CFDs under flexible, high-leverage conditions.  

Features

CategoryRoboforex
⭐ FeaturesCent & Standard accounts, STP/ECN execution, Copy trading, Tight spreads, Automated trading options
🏛️ RegulationIFSC (Belize)
💰 Minimum DepositZAR 180 / $10
📊 Average Spreads From0.0 pips (ECN) Standard from 1.3 pips
💹 Commissions From$0 on standard, from $2/lot on ECN
💳 Deposit/Withdrawal FeesZero fees for most methods
📊 Maximum LeverageUp to 1:2000
🔥 BonusUp to 120% deposit bonus, $30 Welcome Bonus on new accounts Cashback rebates
☎️ Customer Support24/7 live chat Email Multi-language support
👥 Account TypesCent Standard ECN Prime, CopyFX
📈 LeverageFlexible up to 1:2000
🔘 Products OfferedForex Indices Stocks ETFs Commodities Crypto
👍 Demo / Practice AccountYes
💰 SpreadsFloating spreads from 0.0 pips (ECN)
🚀 Bonus50%–120% deposit bonus + loyalty rebates
💵 Account CurrenciesUSD ZAR EUR
📙 EducationFree webinars Analysis Trading tips
💳 Withdrawal & Deposit OptionsBank cards Skrill Neteller Crypto Local bank transfers
🇿🇦 ZAR AccountsAvailable
📝Sign up👉 Open Account
  Roboforex 2026  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Prime account from 0.0 pips on majorsNo FSCA regulation
Low commission $4 round-trip per lotMinimum deposit $10 (ZAR 180) but some accounts require more
Wide asset range including crypto, stocks, indicesSpreads widen significantly in low-liquidity hours
Multiple bonus offers availableBonuses often have strict withdrawal conditions
 

Our Findings

RoboForex offers Prime accounts with 0.0 pips plus a low $4 commission, a broad asset range, and multiple bonus incentives. The main drawback is the absence of FSCA regulation and strict bonus withdrawal rules. For SA traders, this broker is attractive for aggressive growth strategies but carries higher regulatory risk.  

What is the minimum deposit for Prime accounts?

RoboForex Prime accounts start from $10 (ZAR 180), granting access to 0.0 pip spreads on major pairs. Other accounts have varying minimum deposits and commission structures.  

What commission is charged on zero-spread accounts?

Prime accounts have a $4 per lot round-trip commission, among the lowest in the industry. Standard accounts are commission-free with slightly wider spreads.  

Conclusion

Zero-spread accounts are highly attractive for South African traders seeking cost-efficient, transparent trading.

Brokers like Tickmill, Exness, IC Markets, XM, and FBS offer 0.0 pip spreads on major pairs, usually offset by a fixed commission. Tickmill and Exness excel for regulatory trust, low commissions, and ZAR account availability, ideal for scalpers and professionals. IC Markets is best for high-frequency traders needing ultra-low spreads, while XM and FBS suit beginners with lower deposits and easy funding. Choosing the right broker depends on balancing spreads, commissions, liquidity, platforms, and regulatory oversight to match trading style and risk tolerance.

  SAShares Instagram  

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Frequently Asked Questions

 

How are pips calculated in zero-spread accounts?

Pips are measured as the smallest price increment for a currency pair, usually 0.0001 for majors. Zero-spread accounts show true market pricing, with costs shifted to fixed commissions rather than widened spreads.  

What are the hidden costs in zero-spread trading?

Hidden costs include commissions, overnight swaps, and funding fees. Even with 0.0 pips, traders must account for per-lot commissions, currency conversion charges, and occasional slippage during volatile market conditions.  

What types of spreads exist?

Spreads can be fixed, variable, or zero. Fixed spreads stay constant, variable spreads fluctuate with liquidity, and zero spreads offer 0.0 pips on select instruments, usually during peak trading hours, with a small commission applied.  

Which trading platforms are compatible with zero spreads?

Most zero-spread accounts support MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, cTrader, and proprietary platforms. These platforms allow automated trading, charting, and deep liquidity access, ensuring fast execution and compatibility with scalping or high-frequency strategies.  

How do commissions work on zero-spread accounts?

Instead of earning from spreads, brokers charge a fixed commission per lot, often $3–$6 per side. This structure provides transparent costs, allowing traders to calculate exact expenses for scalping, day trading, or intraday strategies.  

How do zero spreads impact different trading strategies?

Scalpers benefit most due to precise entries and minimal transaction costs. Day traders also gain low costs, while long-term investors may find the difference negligible. Strategy efficiency depends on execution speed, commission levels, and liquidity.  

How is liquidity and execution speed managed?

Zero-spread accounts typically use ECN or STP routing, connecting traders directly to interbank liquidity providers. This ensures rapid execution, minimal slippage, and consistent pricing during peak market hours, which is crucial for high-frequency trading.  

Why is regulation and broker trust important?

Regulated brokers like FSCA, FCA, or ASIC protect traders against fraud, ensuring transparent operations, fair pricing, and fund safety. Offshore or unregulated brokers may offer low spreads but carry higher risk for South African clients.  

How does risk management work with zero spreads?

Traders must manage leverage, stop-loss placement, and position sizing carefully. Zero spreads reduce transaction costs, but high leverage or volatile markets can amplify losses, so risk management tools and strategies remain essential.  

How do market conditions affect zero-spread trading?

Spreads may widen or commissions increase during low liquidity or high volatility events, such as news releases. Zero-spread accounts perform best during major sessions with deep liquidity, ensuring predictable costs and minimal slippage.  

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