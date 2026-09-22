This 6 Best Forex Brokers in Libya review conducted in South Africa shows that these brokers also offer an array of bonuses, a variety of account types, and powerful, innovative. For a comprehensive list to choose from, Libyan traders can consult the brokers below to evaluate whether their offering suits the individual, unique trading needs and objectives that they may have.

In this in-depth write-up, you will learn: Top Regulated Forex Brokers for Libyan Traders

Forex Trading in Libya Explained: Legal Framework, Market Access

Complete List of FSCA-Approved and Global Stock Brokers in Libya

Best Forex Trading Apps for Libyans (iOS & Android)

How to Succeed as a Forex Trader in Libya: Step-by-Step Success Guide

6 Best Forex Brokers in Libya in 2026

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

Libya Libyan Dollar – Definition

The Central Bank of Libya (CBL) controls Libya's official currency, which is called the Libyan Dinar (LYD).

The currency abbreviation for Libyan Dinar stands as LYD, while the Arabic symbolization is ل.د.

6 Best Forex Brokers in Libya (2026)

☑️XM – Low Minimum LYD Deposit. ☑️Fusion Markets – Best Overall Offering ☑️AvaTrade – Known for User-friendly trading. ☑️Tickmill – Best Forex Broker for Beginners ☑️FXTM – Provides tight spreads. ☑️HFM - is a multi-asset trading platform of choice.

1. XM

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $5 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA Start Trading Read Review

The globally established XM broker enables trading services to Libyan clients through its forex and CFD services while requiring only $5 deposit (equivalent to 24 LYD).

The brokerage serves traders who follow Sharia law through its Islamic (swap-free) account service.

Libyan traders can select from three account types (Micro and Standard, and Ultra-Low) in addition to receiving 1:1000 leverage, and they get access to MT4 and MT5 platforms on PCs and smartphones.

The standard fees for all payments, including withdrawals through most deposit options, remain free from charges at XM and customer service support functions in the Arabic language.

Features

Broker Company Information 📅Year Founded 2009 🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staff Over 900 👩‍💻Amount of active traders Over 10 mil 🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company) No Regulation and Security 🛡️Regulation CySEC, ASIC, IFSC, FSCA 🌎Country of regulation Cyprus (CySEC) 💻Account Segregation Yes 🪫Negative balance protection Yes (for European clients under CySEC regulation) 🔋Investor Protection Schemes FSCS (up to £85,000) for UK clients under XM UK (regulated by FCA) Account Types and Features ➕Accounts Micro, Standard, XM Zero (all come in MT4 & MT5 versions) 💳Institutional Accounts Yes 👨‍💼Managed Accounts Not offered 📇Minor account currencies USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, etc. 💰Minimum Deposit From $5 USD/24 LYD Trading Conditions 🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing time 1 business day (may vary) 🪙Fund Withdrawal Fee $0 📊Spreads from 0 pips 💸Commissions No commission on trades (except for stock CFDs) 💱Number of base currencies supported More than 10 (USD, EUR, GBP, AUD, etc.) 🚀Swap Fees Overnight financing fees apply 📈Leverage Up to 1:30 📏Margin requirements As low as 1% ☪️Islamic account (swap-free) Yes 💻Demo Account Yes ⌛Order Execution Time Ultra-fast (average under 1 second) 📆VPS Hosting Not offered Trading Instruments 🧾CFDs-Total Offered Over 1,000+ 🗠CFD Stock Indices Major global indices (e.g., S&P 500, FTSE 100) ⚖️CFD Commodities Popular commodities (e.g., gold, oil, natural gas) 📜CFD Shares Yes, Shares of listed companies (exact number depends on regulations) Deposits and Withdrawals 💳Deposit Options Credit/debit cards, bank transfers, electronic wallets (Skrill, Neteller etc.), regional options 💵Withdrawal Options Credit/debit cards (limited to amount deposited with them), bank transfers, electronic wallets (subject to original deposit method), regional options Trading Platforms and Tools 💻Trading Platforms MT4 (MetaTrader 4), MT5 (MetaTrader 5), XM WebTrader 👩‍💻OS Compatibility Windows, Mac, Android, iOS 🖥️Forex trading tools Technical indicators Market analysis tools Auto trading (Expert Advisors - MT4 only) Algorithmic trading (limited - MT5 only) Trading calculators Economic calendar Sentiment analysis (limited) Customer Support 🗣️Live chat availability Yes, 24/5 📱Customer Support email address support@xm.com 📞Customer Support Contact Number 35725029933 👾Social media Platforms Facebook, Twitter, YouTube 🗣️Languages supported on Website English, Malay, Chinese (Simplified & Traditional), Greek, Hungarian, Russian, Indonesian, French, Italian, Swedish Educational Resources and Support 🖺Forex course Yes, XM offers a forex course for beginners. 🧏‍♀️Webinars Yes 📚Educational Resources Yes, XM provides a library of educational resources including articles, videos, and glossaries. Partnerships and Programs 🪪Affiliate program? Yes 👨‍🏫Amount of partners Not publicly advertised 📋IB Program Not offered 🏃‍♂️‍➡️Do they sponsor any notable events or teams? Yes, XM sponsors various events and teams 🪙Rebate program May offer occasional rebate promotions, check their website for current offers 📝Sign up 👉Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Great Educational tools Limited product portfolio Easy and fast account opening Inactivity fee after 90 days No withdrawal fees Only average Forex fees

Our Findings

Libyan traders can access XM because it requires minimal funds at just $5 and provides Islamic financial solutions alongside high trading leverage at 1:1000.

Does XM.com have Volatility 75 trading?

No, XM.com does not currently offer Volatility 75 (VIX 75) for trading. This synthetic index is usually available on select brokers like Deriv. XM focuses on forex, stocks, indices, commodities, and cryptocurrencies.

Does XM.com have Nasdaq?

Yes, XM.com offers Nasdaq trading through CFDs. Traders can access the Nasdaq 100 index as both cash and futures contracts, allowing flexible short and long positions with leverage on the MetaTrader 4 and 5 platforms.

2. Fusion Markets

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, VFSC Start Trading Read Review

Features

Fusion Markets is recognized as one of the best Forex brokers accessible to traders in Libya, offering a combination of low spreads, fast trade execution, and a wide range of trading instruments, including Forex, commodities, and indices. The broker provides reliable trading platforms like MetaTrader 4 and 5, supports flexible account types, and ensures strong client fund protection.

Broker's Name 🏛️ Headquartered Melbourne, Australia 👋 Regulating Authorities ASIC and VFSC 🏦 Accounts Zero Account; Classic account 📅 Year Founded 2017 ☪️ Islamic account (swap-free) Yes 💹 Sign up Bonus No 👍 Demo Account Yes 📊 Institutional Accounts Yes 📊 Managed Accounts Yes 📈 Maximum Leverage 1:500 💰 Minimum Deposit $0 USD / R0 ZAR 💳 Deposit Options Mastercard, Visa, Sticpay, Neteller, Skrill, FasaPay, Local transfers (for Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, China, Singapore) 💳 Withdrawal Options Mastercard, Visa, Sticpay, Neteller, Skrill, FasaPay, Local transfers (for Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, China, Singapore) 💻 Platform Types MetaTrader 4 📱 OS Compatibility Web, desktop, Smartphones, iPad, tablet 📈 Tradable assets offered Forex, metals, indices, and crude oil 👨‍💼 Languages supported on Website English, Indonesian, Malay, Vietnamese, Thai, and Chinese. 👥 Customer Support Languages Not indicated 📆 Customer Service Language English, Indonesian, Malay, Vietnamese, Thai, and Chinese. 📆 Customer Service Hours 24/5 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Demo account can be opened Demo account only valid for 30 days. Regulated by ASIC and VFSC No educational tools Comprehensive and competitive trading conditions despite lack of bonuses and rewards No trading bonus for loyal customers No deposit fees charged Welcome bonus, deposit bonus, no deposit bonus and no other broker bonuses offered with first time sign up MAM/PAMM offered Few research tools No withdrawal fees charged No Swap-free accounts Supports Bitcoin deposits and withdrawals

Our Findings

Its transparent fee structure, competitive leverage options, and efficient customer support make it a suitable choice for both beginner and experienced traders in Libya looking for a secure and cost-effective trading environment.

Is Fusion Markets regulated for Libyan traders?

Fusion Markets is regulated internationally by ASIC and operates under strict compliance standards. While not licensed specifically in Libya, it provides secure trading conditions, segregated client funds, and strong risk management protections for Libyan traders.

What trading platforms does Fusion Markets offer?

Fusion Markets supports the popular MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 platforms, offering advanced charting tools, automated trading options, and mobile access. Libyan traders can efficiently execute trades, manage accounts, and analyze markets seamlessly across desktop, web, and mobile platforms.

3. AvaTrade

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:400 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA Start Trading Read Review

As a worldwide-renowned broker in forex and CFD, AvaTrade lets clients operate through a diverse selection of trading instruments, which include forex trading alongside stocks, commodities, digital currencies, and indices, together with options trades.

AvaTrade has gained recognition for its easy-to-use trading platform, together with its professional trading tools and strong security features.

AvaTrade operates an account service that welcomes Libyan traders through specific offerings prepared to fulfill their trading requirements.

Clients who open Islamic accounts with the platform avoid violating Shariah law because the platform eliminates interest fees for held positions overnight.

Features

Company Information 📅Year Founded 2006 🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staff 614 👩‍💻Amount of active traders 300,000 🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company) No Regulation and Security 🛡️Regulation CBI, BVI FSC, ASIC, FSCA, ADGM, FRSA, ISA 🌎Country of regulation Ireland, Australia, Japan, South Africa, Abu Dhabi, British Virgin Islands, European Union, Polish Branch. 💻Account Segregation Yes 🪫Negative balance protection Yes 🔋Investor Protection Schemes Yes, Up to €20,000 under CySEC Investor Compensation Fund (ICF) (for EU clients) | * Up to AUD$250,000 under ASIC Client Money Protection Scheme (CMPS) (for Australian clients) | Account Types and Features ➕Accounts Standard Account, Retail Islamic account, Professional account 💳Institutional Accounts Yes 👨‍💼Managed Accounts AvaTrade offers copy trading (AvaSocial) but doesn't directly manage accounts. 📇Minor account currencies AUD, JPY, GBP, USD, EUR, CHF 💰Minimum Deposit $100 USD/491,47 LYD Trading Conditions 🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing time 1-3 business days 🪙Fund Withdrawal Fee Free up to a certain amount 📊Spreads from 0.7 pips 💸Commissions No 💱Number of base currencies supported Over 50 🚀Swap Fees Overnight financing fees apply 📈Leverage Up to 400:1 📏Margin requirements 0.50% ☪️Islamic account (swap-free) Yes, available upon request 💻Demo Account Yes ⌛Order Execution Time Typically within milliseconds 📆VPS Hosting Yes Trading Instruments 🧾CFDs-Total Offered Over 1,250+ 🗠CFD Stock Indices Major global indices (e.g., US 30, FTSE 100, DAX 30) ⚖️CFD Commodities Precious metals (gold, silver), Energy (oil, gas), Agricultural (wheat, corn) 📜CFD Shares Thousands of shares from various global exchanges (US, Europe, Asia) Deposits and Withdrawals 💳Deposit Options Credit/debit cards, bank transfers, electronic wallets. 💵Withdrawal Options Must be sent via the same payment method used for deposit Trading Platforms and Tools 💻Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4 (MT4) * MetaTrader 5 (MT5) * AvaTrade WebTrader * AvaTrade Mobile App * AvaOptions (for options trading) * DupliTrade & ZuluTrade (for copy trading) 👩‍💻OS Compatibility Windows, macOS, Web, Mobile (Android, iOS) 🖥️Forex trading tools Yes Customer Support 🗣️Live chat availability Yes 24/7 📱Customer Support email address Online email on website 📞Customer Support Contact Number +447520644093 👾Social media Platforms Facebook, Twitter, Instagram 🗣️Languages supported on Website Over 14 languages, including English, Spanish, French, German, Italian, Arabic, Russian, Portuguese Educational Resources and Support 🖺Forex course Yes 🧏‍♀️Webinars Yes 📚Educational Resources Yes Partnerships and Programs 🪪Affiliate program? Yes 👨‍🏫Amount of partners 70 000 📋IB Program Yes 🏃‍♂️‍➡️Do they sponsor any notable events or teams? Yes 🪙Rebate program Yes 📝Sign up Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Easy and Fast account opening Only CFDs, Forex, and Crypto offered Free deposit and withdrawal options Poor phone support No withdrawals fees Inactivity fee

Our Findings

The trading platform AvaTrade gives Libyan investors swap-free Islamic accounts, together with multilingual customer service and protected payment gateways that support bank transfer and e-wallet transactions

Does Avatrade offer educational tools for beginners?

Yes, AvaTrade provides extensive educational resources for beginners, including video tutorials, eBooks, webinars, and trading guides. Their education portal covers basics to advanced strategies, ideal for building trading knowledge and confidence.

Can you trade on the JSE top 100 with Avatrade?

No, AvaTrade does not offer direct trading on JSE Top 100 stocks. However, traders can access international equities, indices, and ETFs via CFDs. For South African stocks, a local broker is usually preferred.

4. Tickmill

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, FCA, FSA, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

Libyan traders choose Tickmill as their preferred broker because it delivers trading services together with competitive market terms.

Traders gain entry to several trading markets comprising Forex markets and indices and commodities, and stocks, and acquire trading through tight spreads and minimal commission fees.

The Pro Account stands as a suitable trading option for users who want to keep their expenses low among the different accounts available from the broker.

The trading platforms available at Tickmill include both MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5, which deliver sophisticated technical analysis capabilities to users.

Features

🔎Broker Company Information 📅Year Founded 2014 👨Current CEO Duncan Anderson 🧑‍🤝‍🧑Founder/s Not publicly available 🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staff 441 👩‍💻Amount of active traders Over 400 000 🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company) No Regulation and Security 🛡️Regulation FSA, FCA, CySEC, FSCA 🌎Country of regulation Seychelles, UK, Cyprus, South Africa 💻Account Segregation Yes 🪫Negative balance protection Yes ⛗Two-step Authentication Yes 🔋Investor Protection Schemes Yes Account Types and Features ➕Accounts Plus account and Raw account 💳Institutional Accounts Yes 👨‍💼Managed Accounts Yes 📇Minor account currencies USD, EUR, GBP, ZAR 💰Minimum Deposit USD 100 / 491,47 LYD Trading Conditions 🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing time Instant to 1 business day 🪙Fund Withdrawal Fee Free, but may vary based on payment method and account type 📊Spreads from 0.0 pips 💸Commissions Varies by account type, often commission-free, $2 per side per lot (Pro Account) 💱Number of base currencies supported 4 (EUR, USD, GBP, PLN) 🚀Swap Fees Overnight financing fees apply 📈Leverage Up to 1:1000 📏Margin requirements 50% ☪️Islamic account (swap-free) Yes 💻Demo Account Yes ⌛Order Execution Time Typically within milliseconds 📆VPS Hosting Yes, for an additional fee Trading Instruments 🧾CFDs-Total Offered Over 725 🗠CFD Stock Indices Yes ⚖️CFD Commodities Yes 📜CFD Shares Yes 👁️‍🗨 Watchlist Yes 🔔 Trade Alerts Yes 💼 Trading Stocks with GP Yes 📉 Trading Indices with GP Yes 💹 Swap on Trading Board Yes Deposits and Withdrawals 💳Deposit Options Credit/Debit Cards, Skrill, Neteller, FasaPay UnionPay, Bank Wire Transfer, Cryptocurrencies (BTC, ETH, USDT) 💵Withdrawal Options Credit/Debit Cards, Skrill, Neteller, FasaPay UnionPay, Bank Wire Transfer, Cryptocurrencies (BTC, ETH, USDT) Trading Platforms and Tools 💻Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4 (MT4), MetaTrader 5 (MT5), MetaTrader WebTrader, MetaTrader for Mac, Tickmill Mobile App 👩‍💻OS Compatibility Windows, macOS, iOS, Android 🖥️Forex trading tools Yes Customer Support 🗣️Live chat availability Yes 24/5 📱Customer Support email address support@tickmill.com 📞Customer Support Contact Number South Africa: +278 7250 0696

International: +852 5808 7849 👾Social media Platforms Facebook, Twitter, Instagram 🗣️Languages supported on Website 17 Languages Educational Resources and Support 🖺Forex course Yes 🧏‍♀️Webinars Yes 📚Educational Resources Yes Partnerships and Programs 🪪Affiliate program? Yes 👨‍🏫Amount of partners 9000+ 📋IB Program Yes 🏃‍♂️‍➡️Do they sponsor any notable events or teams? Yes 🪙Rebate program Yes 📝Sign up 👉Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Advanced trading platforms such as MetaTrader 4 and 5 are available to South Africans Tickmill provides a limited set of research tools and market analysis South Africans can take part in frequent promotions and competitions, including a $30 no-deposit bonus South Africans may find educational options that are less targeted to local market needs Tickmill provides risk management solutions to help traders manage their trading risks effectively Promotional offers and bonuses may be less appealing to South Africans compared to some local competitors

Our Findings

The trading platform from Tickmill provides clients with affordable spreads, together with minimal commission rates, along with dependable execution speeds on Forex markets and CFDs.

Does Tickmill have the Nasdaq 100?

Yes, Tickmill offers trading on the Nasdaq 100 index via CFDs. Traders can go long or short with competitive spreads and leverage, making it suitable for index traders seeking exposure to the U.S. tech sector.

Does Tickmill have VIX 75?

No, Tickmill does not offer VIX 75 or Volatility 75 trading. This synthetic index is mainly provided by Deriv. Tickmill focuses on forex, indices, commodities, and major stock CFDs, but excludes synthetic instruments.

5. FXTM

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $30 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000 🏦 Regulators: FCA, FSC, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

The global brokerage FXTM maintains a high reputation in the online trading industry throughout different markets.

The trading platform FXTM provides numerous advantages to traders who participate in Libya.

The trading platform gives its users complete access to different market instruments, including Forex trading, alongside CFDs, and commodities.

Any trader at any skill level can find appropriate account types at the broker because it presents a range of competitive spread options.

The broker has multiple regulatory approvals, but its operations in Libya depend on regional standards since specific Libyan standards do not apply.

Features

🔎Broker Company Information 📅Year Founded 2011 🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staff 700+ 👩‍💻Amount of active traders Over 3 million 🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company) No Regulation and Security 🛡️Regulation FCA, FSCA, FSC 🌎Country of regulation UK, South Africa, Mauritius 💻Account Segregation Yes 🪫Negative balance protection Yes 🔋Investor Protection Schemes ICF (Investor Compensation Fund) Account Types and Features 💳Institutional Accounts Yes 👨‍💼Managed Accounts Yes (PAMM accounts) 📇Minor account currencies USD, EUR, GBP, AUD, ZAR 💰Minimum Deposit $200 / 982,94 Trading Conditions 🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing time 1-2 business days 🪙Fund Withdrawal Fee Varies by method 📊Spreads from 0.1 pips 💸Commissions From $4 per lot (on certain accounts) 💱Number of base currencies supported 7 🚀Swap Fees Applicable 📈Leverage Up to 1:2000 📏Margin requirements Varies based on leverage and asset ☪️Islamic account (swap-free) Yes 💻Demo Account Yes ⌛Order Execution Time 0.01 seconds 📆VPS Hosting Yes Trading Instruments 🧾CFDs-Total Offered 250+ 🗠CFD Stock Indices 11 ⚖️CFD Commodities 6 📜CFD Shares 120+ Deposits and Withdrawals 💳Deposit Options Credit/Debit cards, Bank transfers, e-wallets (Skrill, Neteller, etc.) 💵Withdrawal Options Credit/Debit cards, Bank transfers, e-wallets (Skrill, Neteller, etc.) Trading Platforms and Tools 💻Trading Platforms MT4, MT5, FXTM Trader App 👩‍💻OS Compatibility Windows, macOS, Android, iOS 🖥️Forex trading tools Trading signals, VPS, economic calendar Customer Support 🗣️Live chat availability Yes 📱Customer Support email address support@fxtm.com 📞Customer Support Contact Number +44 203 734 1071 👾Social media Platforms Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube 🗣️Languages supported on Website 15+ Educational Resources and Support 🖺Forex course Yes 🧏‍♀️Webinars Yes 📚Educational Resources Articles, tutorials, videos, webinars Partnerships and Programs 🪪Affiliate program? Yes 👨‍🏫Amount of partners 3,000+ 📋IB Program Yes 🪙Rebate program Yes 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Great customer Service Limited range of trading instruments compared to some brokers Strong Educational tools for the beginner trader Restricted availability of some features in certain regions Fast account opening Limited educational resources for beginners

Our Findings

FXTM is one of the most popular and reliable brokers, which provides a wide range of offers and acceptable trading parameters.

Is it possible to trade and invest in equities with FXTM?

Yes, FXTM allows trading in global equities through share CFDs. You can trade popular companies like Apple, Tesla, and Amazon. However, long-term investment with actual shares is not available—only leveraged short-term trading.

Which instruments can I trade with FXTM?

With FXTM, you can trade a wide range of instruments, including forex, commodities, indices, share CFDs, cryptocurrencies, and metals. The broker caters to diverse strategies with multiple account types and competitive trading conditions.

6. HFM

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000 🏦 Regulators: FSCA, FSC, CMA, and FCA Start Trading Read Review

Features

HFM stands out as a trusted choice among Forex brokers in Libya, offering a secure and user-friendly trading environment. Regulated by multiple global authorities, HFM provides Libyan traders access to a wide range of instruments, including forex, commodities, indices, and shares. With low spreads, leverage up to 1:1000, and support for Islamic (swap-free) accounts.

Company Information 📅Year Founded 2010 🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staff 500+ 👩‍💻Amount of active traders 300,500 000 mil 🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company) No Regulation and Security 🛡️Regulation FSCA, CySEC, FCA, DFSA, FSA, CMA 🌎Country of regulation UK, South Africa, Cyprus 💻Account Segregation Yes 🪫Negative balance protection Yes 🔋Investor Protection Schemes Yes Account Types and Features ➕Accounts Premium Account, Zero Spread Account, Pro Account, HFcopy Account 💳Institutional Accounts Yes 👨‍💼Managed Accounts Not offered 📇Minor account currencies AUD, GBP, USD, EUR, CAD, CHF, JPY, SGD, HUF, PLN, NZD, ZAR 💰Minimum Deposit $0 USD Trading Conditions 🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing time 1-3 business days 🪙Fund Withdrawal Fee Free up to a certain amount 📊Spreads from 0.1 pips 💸Commissions No 💱Number of base currencies supported Over 50 🚀Swap Fees Overnight financing fees apply 📈Leverage 1:30 📏Margin requirements 0.50% ☪️Islamic account (swap-free) Yes, available upon request 💻Demo Account Yes ⌛Order Execution Time Typically within milliseconds 📆VPS Hosting Yes Trading Instruments 🧾CFDs-Total Offered Over 500+ 🗠CFD Stock Indices Yes ⚖️CFD Commodities Yes 📜CFD Shares Yes Deposits and Withdrawals 💳Deposit Options Credit/debit cards, bank transfers, electronic wallets. 💵Withdrawal Options Must be sent via the same payment method used for deposit Trading Platforms and Tools 💻Trading Platforms HFM Platform, MT4 👩‍💻OS Compatibility Windows, macOS, Web, Mobile (Android, iOS) 🖥️Forex trading tools Yes Customer Support 🗣️Live chat availability Yes 24/5 📱Customer Support email address support.za@hfm.com 📞Customer Support Contact Number +27-104 439 924 👾Social media Platforms Facebook, X, Instagram 🗣️Languages supported on Website 27 languages Educational Resources and Support 🖺Forex course Yes 🧏‍♀️Webinars Yes 📚Educational Resources Yes Partnerships and Programs 🪪Affiliate program? Yes 👨‍🏫Amount of partners 41 000 📋IB Program Yes 🏃‍♂️‍➡️Do they sponsor any notable events or teams? Yes 🪙Rebate program Yes 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Competitive trading conditions Commissions are charged Strong international presence No US Clients accepted A variety of account types No 24/7 customer support

Our Findings

HFM caters well to the needs of traders in the region. Additionally, its Arabic language support and localized customer service make it a convenient and reliable broker for Libyan traders seeking a reputable platform.

Is HFM beginner-friendly for Libyan traders?

Yes, HFM is beginner-friendly for traders in Libya. The broker offers a low minimum deposit, Arabic language support, educational resources, and MetaTrader platforms. Its FSCA and CySEC regulations provide added trust, making it suitable for new Libyan traders.

Does HFM offer swap-free Islamic accounts?

Yes, HFM offers swap-free Islamic accounts that comply with Sharia law. These accounts are available on request for Muslim traders and are free from overnight interest charges, while still offering competitive trading conditions.

Conclusion The best forex brokers in Libya have combined solid regulatory standing with competitive trading conditions and support for localization. The best brokers like FXTM, The best brokers like FXTM, Exness , and XM offer low spreads, a variety of account types, and Arabic language support. Besides, reliable deposit and withdrawal methods tailored for Libyan traders will further increase access. While some regulatory challenges may arise, there is every assurance that a well-established broker with strong global oversight will provide the grounds for both security and efficiency in trading. Ultimately, the choice depends on personal trading preferences that include leverage, features of the platform, and responsiveness of customer service.

Frequently Asked Questions

Do forex brokers in Libya offer demo accounts?

Yes. Most of the forex brokers in Libya offer traders the opportunity to practice with demo accounts before opening a live trading account.

Are the forex brokers in Libya regulated and safe to use?

Not all the forex brokers in Libya are regulated; however, there are regulated forex brokers in Libya on this list who cater to traders from all over the world. If you doubt whether a broker is safe to use, researching the broker on the Internet for any possible warnings is recommended.

What are the best forex brokers for traders in Libya?

Top forex brokers in Libya include HFM, Exness, XM, and AvaTrade. These brokers offer strong regulation, Arabic support, Islamic accounts, and competitive trading conditions suitable for Libyan traders.

Is forex trading legal in Libya?

Forex trading is not officially regulated in Libya, but individuals can legally trade through offshore brokers. It's essential to choose internationally licensed brokers that accept Libyan residents and offer secure trading platforms.

Do Libyan forex brokers offer Islamic accounts?

Yes, many brokers such as Exness, XM, and HFM offer Islamic (swap-free) accounts for Libyan Muslim traders. These accounts comply with Sharia law by eliminating interest on overnight positions.

Can I deposit in Libyan dinars (LYD)?

Most brokers do not support LYD directly, but Libyan traders can fund accounts using USD or EUR via e-wallets, crypto, or international bank transfers. Currency conversion may apply depending on the broker.

What is the minimum deposit to start forex trading in Libya?

Some brokers like Exness and XM offer minimum deposits as low as $1, making it accessible for Libyan beginners. Others may require $100 or more, depending on the account type and platform.

Which forex brokers offer Arabic support in Libya?

Brokers such as AvaTrade, XM, and HFM provide full Arabic-language support, including Arabic websites, customer service, and trading resources tailored for Libyan traders who prefer to operate in their native language.

What is the best trading platform for Libyan forex traders?

MetaTrader 4 (MT4) and MetaTrader 5 (MT5) are the most popular platforms among Libyan traders due to their user-friendly interfaces, Arabic support, and extensive analytical tools for both desktop and mobile.

Are forex profits taxable in Libya?

Libya currently lacks specific tax regulations on forex trading. However, traders should stay informed about future changes in financial regulations and maintain records of all transactions for potential legal or tax inquiries.

How can Libyan traders withdraw profits from forex brokers?

Withdrawals can be made via international bank transfers, e-wallets like Skrill and Neteller, or cryptocurrencies. Processing times and fees vary depending on the broker and chosen withdrawal method. SAShares Instagram