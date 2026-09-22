This 6 Best Forex Brokers in Libya review conducted in South Africa shows that these brokers also offer an array of bonuses, a variety of account types, and powerful, innovative. For a comprehensive list to choose from, Libyan traders can consult the brokers below to evaluate whether their offering suits the individual, unique trading needs and objectives that they may have.
- Top Regulated Forex Brokers for Libyan Traders
- Forex Trading in Libya Explained: Legal Framework, Market Access
- Complete List of FSCA-Approved and Global Stock Brokers in Libya
- Best Forex Trading Apps for Libyans (iOS & Android)
- How to Succeed as a Forex Trader in Libya: Step-by-Step Success Guide
6 Best Forex Brokers in Libya in 2026
|🔎 Brokers
|🚀Open an Account
|🤝 Accepts Libyan traders
|💶 Min. Deposit (LYD)
|👉Open Account
|Yes
|$5 (approximately 24 Libyan Dinars (LYD))
|👉 Open Account
|Yes
|$0 (approximately 0 LYD)
|👉Open Account
|Yes
|$100 for Cent, Zero, and Premium accounts; $100 for Pro account (approximately 491,47 LYD)
|👉Open Account
|Yes
|$100 (approximately 491,47 LYD)
|👉Open Account
|Yes
|$200 (approximately 982,94 LYD)
|👉 Open Account
|Yes
|$0 (approximately 0 LYD)
🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa
|Rank
|Broker
|Broker Review
|Regulators
|Minimum Deposit
|Visit Broker
|🥇
|Read Review
|ASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA
|$100
|Visit Now
|🥈
|Read Review
|FSCA, FCA, DFSA, FSA, CMA
|$0
|Visit Now
|🥉
|Read Review
|CySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA
|$5
|Visit Now
|4
|Read Review
|ASIC, CySEC, FSA, SCB
|$0
|Visit Now
|5
|Read Review
|BVI FSC
|$0
|Visit Now
|6
|Read Review
|FSA, FSC, FSCA, ASIC, CMA
|$20
|Visit Now
|7
|Read Review
|CBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA
|$10
|Visit Now
|8
|Read Review
|ASIC, CySEC, FSCA, FSA, FSC, CMA
|$100
|Visit Now
|9
|Read Review
|CySEC, MWALI, FSCA
|$25
|Visit Now
|10
|Read Review
|FSA, CySEC, FSCA, FSC
|$10
|Visit Now
Libya Libyan Dollar – DefinitionThe Central Bank of Libya (CBL) controls Libya's official currency, which is called the Libyan Dinar (LYD).The currency abbreviation for Libyan Dinar stands as LYD, while the Arabic symbolization is ل.د.
6 Best Forex Brokers in Libya (2026)
- ☑️XM – Low Minimum LYD Deposit.
- ☑️Fusion Markets – Best Overall Offering
- ☑️AvaTrade – Known for User-friendly trading.
- ☑️Tickmill – Best Forex Broker for Beginners
- ☑️FXTM – Provides tight spreads.
- ☑️HFM - is a multi-asset trading platform of choice.
1. XM
Features
|Broker
|Company Information
|📅Year Founded
|2009
|🧑🏻💻Amount of staff
|Over 900
|👩💻Amount of active traders
|Over 10 mil
|🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company)
|No
|Regulation and Security
|🛡️Regulation
|CySEC, ASIC, IFSC, FSCA
|🌎Country of regulation
|Cyprus (CySEC)
|💻Account Segregation
|Yes
|🪫Negative balance protection
|Yes (for European clients under CySEC regulation)
|🔋Investor Protection Schemes
|FSCS (up to £85,000) for UK clients under XM UK (regulated by FCA)
|Account Types and Features
|➕Accounts
|Micro, Standard, XM Zero (all come in MT4 & MT5 versions)
|💳Institutional Accounts
|Yes
|👨💼Managed Accounts
|Not offered
|📇Minor account currencies
|USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, etc.
|💰Minimum Deposit
|From $5 USD/24 LYD
|Trading Conditions
|🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing time
|1 business day (may vary)
|🪙Fund Withdrawal Fee
|$0
|📊Spreads from
|0 pips
|💸Commissions
|No commission on trades (except for stock CFDs)
|💱Number of base currencies supported
|More than 10 (USD, EUR, GBP, AUD, etc.)
|🚀Swap Fees
|Overnight financing fees apply
|📈Leverage
|Up to 1:30
|📏Margin requirements
|As low as 1%
|☪️Islamic account (swap-free)
|Yes
|💻Demo Account
|Yes
|⌛Order Execution Time
|Ultra-fast (average under 1 second)
|📆VPS Hosting
|Not offered
|Trading Instruments
|🧾CFDs-Total Offered
|Over 1,000+
|🗠CFD Stock Indices
|Major global indices (e.g., S&P 500, FTSE 100)
|⚖️CFD Commodities
|Popular commodities (e.g., gold, oil, natural gas)
|📜CFD Shares
|Yes, Shares of listed companies (exact number depends on regulations)
|Deposits and Withdrawals
|💳Deposit Options
|Credit/debit cards, bank transfers, electronic wallets (Skrill, Neteller etc.), regional options
|💵Withdrawal Options
|Credit/debit cards (limited to amount deposited with them), bank transfers, electronic wallets (subject to original deposit method), regional options
|Trading Platforms and Tools
|💻Trading Platforms
|MT4 (MetaTrader 4), MT5 (MetaTrader 5), XM WebTrader
|👩💻OS Compatibility
|Windows, Mac, Android, iOS
|🖥️Forex trading tools
|Technical indicators Market analysis tools Auto trading (Expert Advisors - MT4 only) Algorithmic trading (limited - MT5 only) Trading calculators Economic calendar Sentiment analysis (limited)
|Customer Support
|🗣️Live chat availability
|Yes, 24/5
|📱Customer Support email address
|support@xm.com
|📞Customer Support Contact Number
|35725029933
|👾Social media Platforms
|Facebook, Twitter, YouTube
|🗣️Languages supported on Website
|English, Malay, Chinese (Simplified & Traditional), Greek, Hungarian, Russian, Indonesian, French, Italian, Swedish
|Educational Resources and Support
|🖺Forex course
|Yes, XM offers a forex course for beginners.
|🧏♀️Webinars
|Yes
|📚Educational Resources
|Yes, XM provides a library of educational resources including articles, videos, and glossaries.
|Partnerships and Programs
|🪪Affiliate program?
|Yes
|👨🏫Amount of partners
|Not publicly advertised
|📋IB Program
|Not offered
|🏃♂️➡️Do they sponsor any notable events or teams?
|Yes, XM sponsors various events and teams
|🪙Rebate program
|May offer occasional rebate promotions, check their website for current offers
|📝Sign up
|👉Open Account
Pros and Cons
|✅ Pros
|❌ Cons
|Great Educational tools
|Limited product portfolio
|Easy and fast account opening
|Inactivity fee after 90 days
|No withdrawal fees
|Only average Forex fees
Our FindingsLibyan traders can access XM because it requires minimal funds at just $5 and provides Islamic financial solutions alongside high trading leverage at 1:1000.
Does XM.com have Volatility 75 trading?
No, XM.com does not currently offer Volatility 75 (VIX 75) for trading. This synthetic index is usually available on select brokers like Deriv. XM focuses on forex, stocks, indices, commodities, and cryptocurrencies.
Does XM.com have Nasdaq?
Yes, XM.com offers Nasdaq trading through CFDs. Traders can access the Nasdaq 100 index as both cash and futures contracts, allowing flexible short and long positions with leverage on the MetaTrader 4 and 5 platforms.
2. Fusion Markets
Features
|Broker's Name
|🏛️ Headquartered
|Melbourne, Australia
|👋 Regulating Authorities
|ASIC and VFSC
|🏦 Accounts
|Zero Account; Classic account
|📅 Year Founded
|2017
|☪️ Islamic account (swap-free)
|Yes
|💹 Sign up Bonus
|No
|👍 Demo Account
|Yes
|📊 Institutional Accounts
|Yes
|📊 Managed Accounts
|Yes
|📈 Maximum Leverage
|1:500
|💰 Minimum Deposit
|$0 USD / R0 ZAR
|💳 Deposit Options
|Mastercard, Visa, Sticpay, Neteller, Skrill, FasaPay, Local transfers (for Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, China, Singapore)
|💳 Withdrawal Options
|Mastercard, Visa, Sticpay, Neteller, Skrill, FasaPay, Local transfers (for Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, China, Singapore)
|💻 Platform Types
|MetaTrader 4
|📱 OS Compatibility
|Web, desktop, Smartphones, iPad, tablet
|📈 Tradable assets offered
|Forex, metals, indices, and crude oil
|👨💼 Languages supported on Website
|English, Indonesian, Malay, Vietnamese, Thai, and Chinese.
|👥 Customer Support Languages
|Not indicated
|📆 Customer Service Language
|English, Indonesian, Malay, Vietnamese, Thai, and Chinese.
|📆 Customer Service Hours
|24/5
|📝Sign up
|👉 Open Account
Pros and Cons
|✅ Pros
|❌ Cons
|Demo account can be opened
|Demo account only valid for 30 days.
|Regulated by ASIC and VFSC
|No educational tools
|Comprehensive and competitive trading conditions despite lack of bonuses and rewards
|No trading bonus for loyal customers
|No deposit fees charged
|Welcome bonus, deposit bonus, no deposit bonus and no other broker bonuses offered with first time sign up
|MAM/PAMM offered
|Few research tools
|No withdrawal fees charged
|No Swap-free accounts
|Supports Bitcoin deposits and withdrawals
Our Findings
Its transparent fee structure, competitive leverage options, and efficient customer support make it a suitable choice for both beginner and experienced traders in Libya looking for a secure and cost-effective trading environment.
Is Fusion Markets regulated for Libyan traders?
Fusion Markets is regulated internationally by ASIC and operates under strict compliance standards. While not licensed specifically in Libya, it provides secure trading conditions, segregated client funds, and strong risk management protections for Libyan traders.
What trading platforms does Fusion Markets offer?
Fusion Markets supports the popular MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 platforms, offering advanced charting tools, automated trading options, and mobile access. Libyan traders can efficiently execute trades, manage accounts, and analyze markets seamlessly across desktop, web, and mobile platforms.
3. AvaTrade
Features
|Company Information
|📅Year Founded
|2006
|🧑🏻💻Amount of staff
|614
|👩💻Amount of active traders
|300,000
|🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company)
|No
|Regulation and Security
|🛡️Regulation
|CBI, BVI FSC, ASIC, FSCA, ADGM, FRSA, ISA
|🌎Country of regulation
|Ireland, Australia, Japan, South Africa, Abu Dhabi, British Virgin Islands, European Union, Polish Branch.
|💻Account Segregation
|Yes
|🪫Negative balance protection
|Yes
|🔋Investor Protection Schemes
|Yes, Up to €20,000 under CySEC Investor Compensation Fund (ICF) (for EU clients) | * Up to AUD$250,000 under ASIC Client Money Protection Scheme (CMPS) (for Australian clients) |
|Account Types and Features
|➕Accounts
|Standard Account, Retail Islamic account, Professional account
|💳Institutional Accounts
|Yes
|👨💼Managed Accounts
|AvaTrade offers copy trading (AvaSocial) but doesn't directly manage accounts.
|📇Minor account currencies
|AUD, JPY, GBP, USD, EUR, CHF
|💰Minimum Deposit
|$100 USD/491,47 LYD
|Trading Conditions
|🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing time
|1-3 business days
|🪙Fund Withdrawal Fee
|Free up to a certain amount
|📊Spreads from
|0.7 pips
|💸Commissions
|No
|💱Number of base currencies supported
|Over 50
|🚀Swap Fees
|Overnight financing fees apply
|📈Leverage
|Up to 400:1
|📏Margin requirements
|0.50%
|☪️Islamic account (swap-free)
|Yes, available upon request
|💻Demo Account
|Yes
|⌛Order Execution Time
|Typically within milliseconds
|📆VPS Hosting
|Yes
|Trading Instruments
|🧾CFDs-Total Offered
|Over 1,250+
|🗠CFD Stock Indices
|Major global indices (e.g., US 30, FTSE 100, DAX 30)
|⚖️CFD Commodities
|Precious metals (gold, silver), Energy (oil, gas), Agricultural (wheat, corn)
|📜CFD Shares
|Thousands of shares from various global exchanges (US, Europe, Asia)
|Deposits and Withdrawals
|💳Deposit Options
|Credit/debit cards, bank transfers, electronic wallets.
|💵Withdrawal Options
|Must be sent via the same payment method used for deposit
|Trading Platforms and Tools
|💻Trading Platforms
|MetaTrader 4 (MT4) * MetaTrader 5 (MT5) * AvaTrade WebTrader * AvaTrade Mobile App * AvaOptions (for options trading) * DupliTrade & ZuluTrade (for copy trading)
|👩💻OS Compatibility
|Windows, macOS, Web, Mobile (Android, iOS)
|🖥️Forex trading tools
|Yes
|Customer Support
|🗣️Live chat availability
|Yes 24/7
|📱Customer Support email address
|Online email on website
|📞Customer Support Contact Number
|+447520644093
|👾Social media Platforms
|Facebook, Twitter, Instagram
|🗣️Languages supported on Website
|Over 14 languages, including English, Spanish, French, German, Italian, Arabic, Russian, Portuguese
|Educational Resources and Support
|🖺Forex course
|Yes
|🧏♀️Webinars
|Yes
|📚Educational Resources
|Yes
|Partnerships and Programs
|🪪Affiliate program?
|Yes
|👨🏫Amount of partners
|70 000
|📋IB Program
|Yes
|🏃♂️➡️Do they sponsor any notable events or teams?
|Yes
|🪙Rebate program
|Yes
|📝Sign up
|Open Account
Pros and Cons
|✅ Pros
|❌ Cons
|Easy and Fast account opening
|Only CFDs, Forex, and Crypto offered
|Free deposit and withdrawal options
|Poor phone support
|No withdrawals fees
|Inactivity fee
Our FindingsThe trading platform AvaTrade gives Libyan investors swap-free Islamic accounts, together with multilingual customer service and protected payment gateways that support bank transfer and e-wallet transactions
Does Avatrade offer educational tools for beginners?
Yes, AvaTrade provides extensive educational resources for beginners, including video tutorials, eBooks, webinars, and trading guides. Their education portal covers basics to advanced strategies, ideal for building trading knowledge and confidence.
Can you trade on the JSE top 100 with Avatrade?
No, AvaTrade does not offer direct trading on JSE Top 100 stocks. However, traders can access international equities, indices, and ETFs via CFDs. For South African stocks, a local broker is usually preferred.
4. Tickmill
Features
|🔎Broker
|Company Information
|📅Year Founded
|2014
|👨Current CEO
|Duncan Anderson
|🧑🤝🧑Founder/s
|Not publicly available
|🧑🏻💻Amount of staff
|441
|👩💻Amount of active traders
|Over 400 000
|🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company)
|No
|Regulation and Security
|🛡️Regulation
|FSA, FCA, CySEC, FSCA
|🌎Country of regulation
|Seychelles, UK, Cyprus, South Africa
|💻Account Segregation
|Yes
|🪫Negative balance protection
|Yes
|⛗Two-step Authentication
|Yes
|🔋Investor Protection Schemes
|Yes
|Account Types and Features
|➕Accounts
|Plus account and Raw account
|💳Institutional Accounts
|Yes
|👨💼Managed Accounts
|Yes
|📇Minor account currencies
|USD, EUR, GBP, ZAR
|💰Minimum Deposit
|USD 100 / 491,47 LYD
|Trading Conditions
|🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing time
|Instant to 1 business day
|🪙Fund Withdrawal Fee
|Free, but may vary based on payment method and account type
|📊Spreads from
|0.0 pips
|💸Commissions
|Varies by account type, often commission-free, $2 per side per lot (Pro Account)
|💱Number of base currencies supported
|4 (EUR, USD, GBP, PLN)
|🚀Swap Fees
|Overnight financing fees apply
|📈Leverage
|Up to 1:1000
|📏Margin requirements
|50%
|☪️Islamic account (swap-free)
|Yes
|💻Demo Account
|Yes
|⌛Order Execution Time
|Typically within milliseconds
|📆VPS Hosting
|Yes, for an additional fee
|Trading Instruments
|🧾CFDs-Total Offered
|Over 725
|🗠CFD Stock Indices
|Yes
|⚖️CFD Commodities
|Yes
|📜CFD Shares
|Yes
|👁️🗨 Watchlist
|Yes
|🔔 Trade Alerts
|Yes
|💼 Trading Stocks with GP
|Yes
|📉 Trading Indices with GP
|Yes
|💹 Swap on Trading Board
|Yes
|Deposits and Withdrawals
|💳Deposit Options
|Credit/Debit Cards, Skrill, Neteller, FasaPay UnionPay, Bank Wire Transfer, Cryptocurrencies (BTC, ETH, USDT)
|💵Withdrawal Options
|Credit/Debit Cards, Skrill, Neteller, FasaPay UnionPay, Bank Wire Transfer, Cryptocurrencies (BTC, ETH, USDT)
|Trading Platforms and Tools
|💻Trading Platforms
|MetaTrader 4 (MT4), MetaTrader 5 (MT5), MetaTrader WebTrader, MetaTrader for Mac, Tickmill Mobile App
|👩💻OS Compatibility
|Windows, macOS, iOS, Android
|🖥️Forex trading tools
|Yes
|Customer Support
|🗣️Live chat availability
|Yes 24/5
|📱Customer Support email address
|support@tickmill.com
|📞Customer Support Contact Number
|South Africa: +278 7250 0696
International: +852 5808 7849
|👾Social media Platforms
|Facebook, Twitter, Instagram
|🗣️Languages supported on Website
|17 Languages
|Educational Resources and Support
|🖺Forex course
|Yes
|🧏♀️Webinars
|Yes
|📚Educational Resources
|Yes
|Partnerships and Programs
|🪪Affiliate program?
|Yes
|👨🏫Amount of partners
|9000+
|📋IB Program
|Yes
|🏃♂️➡️Do they sponsor any notable events or teams?
|Yes
|🪙Rebate program
|Yes
|📝Sign up
|👉Open Account
Pros and Cons
|✅ Pros
|❌ Cons
|Advanced trading platforms such as MetaTrader 4 and 5 are available to South Africans
|Tickmill provides a limited set of research tools and market analysis
|South Africans can take part in frequent promotions and competitions, including a $30 no-deposit bonus
|South Africans may find educational options that are less targeted to local market needs
|Tickmill provides risk management solutions to help traders manage their trading risks effectively
|Promotional offers and bonuses may be less appealing to South Africans compared to some local competitors
Our FindingsThe trading platform from Tickmill provides clients with affordable spreads, together with minimal commission rates, along with dependable execution speeds on Forex markets and CFDs.
Does Tickmill have the Nasdaq 100?
Yes, Tickmill offers trading on the Nasdaq 100 index via CFDs. Traders can go long or short with competitive spreads and leverage, making it suitable for index traders seeking exposure to the U.S. tech sector.
Does Tickmill have VIX 75?
No, Tickmill does not offer VIX 75 or Volatility 75 trading. This synthetic index is mainly provided by Deriv. Tickmill focuses on forex, indices, commodities, and major stock CFDs, but excludes synthetic instruments.
5. FXTM
Features
|🔎Broker
|Company Information
|📅Year Founded
|2011
|🧑🏻💻Amount of staff
|700+
|👩💻Amount of active traders
|Over 3 million
|🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company)
|No
|Regulation and Security
|🛡️Regulation
|FCA, FSCA, FSC
|🌎Country of regulation
|UK, South Africa, Mauritius
|💻Account Segregation
|Yes
|🪫Negative balance protection
|Yes
|🔋Investor Protection Schemes
|ICF (Investor Compensation Fund)
|Account Types and Features
|💳Institutional Accounts
|Yes
|👨💼Managed Accounts
|Yes (PAMM accounts)
|📇Minor account currencies
|USD, EUR, GBP, AUD, ZAR
|💰Minimum Deposit
|$200 / 982,94
|Trading Conditions
|🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing time
|1-2 business days
|🪙Fund Withdrawal Fee
|Varies by method
|📊Spreads from
|0.1 pips
|💸Commissions
|From $4 per lot (on certain accounts)
|💱Number of base currencies supported
|7
|🚀Swap Fees
|Applicable
|📈Leverage
|Up to 1:2000
|📏Margin requirements
|Varies based on leverage and asset
|☪️Islamic account (swap-free)
|Yes
|💻Demo Account
|Yes
|⌛Order Execution Time
|0.01 seconds
|📆VPS Hosting
|Yes
|Trading Instruments
|🧾CFDs-Total Offered
|250+
|🗠CFD Stock Indices
|11
|⚖️CFD Commodities
|6
|📜CFD Shares
|120+
|Deposits and Withdrawals
|💳Deposit Options
|Credit/Debit cards, Bank transfers, e-wallets (Skrill, Neteller, etc.)
|💵Withdrawal Options
|Credit/Debit cards, Bank transfers, e-wallets (Skrill, Neteller, etc.)
|Trading Platforms and Tools
|💻Trading Platforms
|MT4, MT5, FXTM Trader App
|👩💻OS Compatibility
|Windows, macOS, Android, iOS
|🖥️Forex trading tools
|Trading signals, VPS, economic calendar
|Customer Support
|🗣️Live chat availability
|Yes
|📱Customer Support email address
|support@fxtm.com
|📞Customer Support Contact Number
|+44 203 734 1071
|👾Social media Platforms
|Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube
|🗣️Languages supported on Website
|15+
|Educational Resources and Support
|🖺Forex course
|Yes
|🧏♀️Webinars
|Yes
|📚Educational Resources
|Articles, tutorials, videos, webinars
|Partnerships and Programs
|🪪Affiliate program?
|Yes
|👨🏫Amount of partners
|3,000+
|📋IB Program
|Yes
|🪙Rebate program
|Yes
|📝Sign up
|👉 Open Account
Pros and Cons
|✅ Pros
|❌ Cons
|Great customer Service
|Limited range of trading instruments compared to some brokers
|Strong Educational tools for the beginner trader
|Restricted availability of some features in certain regions
|Fast account opening
|Limited educational resources for beginners
Our Findings
FXTM is one of the most popular and reliable brokers, which provides a wide range of offers and acceptable trading parameters.
Is it possible to trade and invest in equities with FXTM?
Yes, FXTM allows trading in global equities through share CFDs. You can trade popular companies like Apple, Tesla, and Amazon. However, long-term investment with actual shares is not available—only leveraged short-term trading.
Which instruments can I trade with FXTM?
With FXTM, you can trade a wide range of instruments, including forex, commodities, indices, share CFDs, cryptocurrencies, and metals. The broker caters to diverse strategies with multiple account types and competitive trading conditions.
6. HFM
Features
|Company Information
|📅Year Founded
|2010
|🧑🏻💻Amount of staff
|500+
|👩💻Amount of active traders
|300,500 000 mil
|🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company)
|No
|Regulation and Security
|🛡️Regulation
|FSCA, CySEC, FCA, DFSA, FSA, CMA
|🌎Country of regulation
|UK, South Africa, Cyprus
|💻Account Segregation
|Yes
|🪫Negative balance protection
|Yes
|🔋Investor Protection Schemes
|Yes
|Account Types and Features
|➕Accounts
|Premium Account, Zero Spread Account, Pro Account, HFcopy Account
|💳Institutional Accounts
|Yes
|👨💼Managed Accounts
|Not offered
|📇Minor account currencies
|AUD, GBP, USD, EUR, CAD, CHF, JPY, SGD, HUF, PLN, NZD, ZAR
|💰Minimum Deposit
|$0 USD
|Trading Conditions
|🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing time
|1-3 business days
|🪙Fund Withdrawal Fee
|Free up to a certain amount
|📊Spreads from
|0.1 pips
|💸Commissions
|No
|💱Number of base currencies supported
|Over 50
|🚀Swap Fees
|Overnight financing fees apply
|📈Leverage
|1:30
|📏Margin requirements
|0.50%
|☪️Islamic account (swap-free)
|Yes, available upon request
|💻Demo Account
|Yes
|⌛Order Execution Time
|Typically within milliseconds
|📆VPS Hosting
|Yes
|Trading Instruments
|🧾CFDs-Total Offered
|Over 500+
|🗠CFD Stock Indices
|Yes
|⚖️CFD Commodities
|Yes
|📜CFD Shares
|Yes
|Deposits and Withdrawals
|💳Deposit Options
|Credit/debit cards, bank transfers, electronic wallets.
|💵Withdrawal Options
|Must be sent via the same payment method used for deposit
|Trading Platforms and Tools
|💻Trading Platforms
|HFM Platform, MT4
|👩💻OS Compatibility
|Windows, macOS, Web, Mobile (Android, iOS)
|🖥️Forex trading tools
|Yes
|Customer Support
|🗣️Live chat availability
|Yes 24/5
|📱Customer Support email address
|support.za@hfm.com
|📞Customer Support Contact Number
|+27-104 439 924
|👾Social media Platforms
|Facebook, X, Instagram
|🗣️Languages supported on Website
|27 languages
|Educational Resources and Support
|🖺Forex course
|Yes
|🧏♀️Webinars
|Yes
|📚Educational Resources
|Yes
|Partnerships and Programs
|🪪Affiliate program?
|Yes
|👨🏫Amount of partners
|41 000
|📋IB Program
|Yes
|🏃♂️➡️Do they sponsor any notable events or teams?
|Yes
|🪙Rebate program
|Yes
|📝Sign up
|👉 Open Account
Pros and Cons
|✅ Pros
|❌ Cons
|Competitive trading conditions
|Commissions are charged
|Strong international presence
|No US Clients accepted
|A variety of account types
|No 24/7 customer support
Our Findings
HFM caters well to the needs of traders in the region. Additionally, its Arabic language support and localized customer service make it a convenient and reliable broker for Libyan traders seeking a reputable platform.
Is HFM beginner-friendly for Libyan traders?
Yes, HFM is beginner-friendly for traders in Libya. The broker offers a low minimum deposit, Arabic language support, educational resources, and MetaTrader platforms. Its FSCA and CySEC regulations provide added trust, making it suitable for new Libyan traders.
Does HFM offer swap-free Islamic accounts?
Yes, HFM offers swap-free Islamic accounts that comply with Sharia law. These accounts are available on request for Muslim traders and are free from overnight interest charges, while still offering competitive trading conditions.
Conclusion
The best forex brokers in Libya have combined solid regulatory standing with competitive trading conditions and support for localization.The best brokers like FXTM, Exness, and XM offer low spreads, a variety of account types, and Arabic language support. Besides, reliable deposit and withdrawal methods tailored for Libyan traders will further increase access. While some regulatory challenges may arise, there is every assurance that a well-established broker with strong global oversight will provide the grounds for both security and efficiency in trading. Ultimately, the choice depends on personal trading preferences that include leverage, features of the platform, and responsiveness of customer service.
Frequently Asked Questions
Do forex brokers in Libya offer demo accounts?
Yes. Most of the forex brokers in Libya offer traders the opportunity to practice with demo accounts before opening a live trading account.
Are the forex brokers in Libya regulated and safe to use?
Not all the forex brokers in Libya are regulated; however, there are regulated forex brokers in Libya on this list who cater to traders from all over the world. If you doubt whether a broker is safe to use, researching the broker on the Internet for any possible warnings is recommended.
What are the best forex brokers for traders in Libya?
Top forex brokers in Libya include HFM, Exness, XM, and AvaTrade. These brokers offer strong regulation, Arabic support, Islamic accounts, and competitive trading conditions suitable for Libyan traders.
Is forex trading legal in Libya?
Forex trading is not officially regulated in Libya, but individuals can legally trade through offshore brokers. It's essential to choose internationally licensed brokers that accept Libyan residents and offer secure trading platforms.
Do Libyan forex brokers offer Islamic accounts?
Yes, many brokers such as Exness, XM, and HFM offer Islamic (swap-free) accounts for Libyan Muslim traders. These accounts comply with Sharia law by eliminating interest on overnight positions.
Can I deposit in Libyan dinars (LYD)?
Most brokers do not support LYD directly, but Libyan traders can fund accounts using USD or EUR via e-wallets, crypto, or international bank transfers. Currency conversion may apply depending on the broker.
What is the minimum deposit to start forex trading in Libya?
Some brokers like Exness and XM offer minimum deposits as low as $1, making it accessible for Libyan beginners. Others may require $100 or more, depending on the account type and platform.
Which forex brokers offer Arabic support in Libya?
Brokers such as AvaTrade, XM, and HFM provide full Arabic-language support, including Arabic websites, customer service, and trading resources tailored for Libyan traders who prefer to operate in their native language.
What is the best trading platform for Libyan forex traders?
MetaTrader 4 (MT4) and MetaTrader 5 (MT5) are the most popular platforms among Libyan traders due to their user-friendly interfaces, Arabic support, and extensive analytical tools for both desktop and mobile.
Are forex profits taxable in Libya?
Libya currently lacks specific tax regulations on forex trading. However, traders should stay informed about future changes in financial regulations and maintain records of all transactions for potential legal or tax inquiries.
How can Libyan traders withdraw profits from forex brokers?
Withdrawals can be made via international bank transfers, e-wallets like Skrill and Neteller, or cryptocurrencies. Processing times and fees vary depending on the broker and chosen withdrawal method. SAShares Instagram
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