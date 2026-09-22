Best Forex Brokers in Libya - Main Banner-min

  This 6 Best Forex Brokers in Libya review conducted in South Africa shows that these brokers also offer an array of bonuses, a variety of account types, and powerful, innovative. For a comprehensive list to choose from, Libyan traders can consult the brokers below to evaluate whether their offering suits the individual, unique trading needs and objectives that they may have.  

In this in-depth write-up, you will learn:
  • Top Regulated Forex Brokers for Libyan Traders
  • Forex Trading in Libya Explained: Legal Framework, Market Access
  • Complete List of FSCA-Approved and Global Stock Brokers in Libya
  • Best Forex Trading Apps for Libyans (iOS & Android)
  • How to Succeed as a Forex Trader in Libya: Step-by-Step Success Guide

   

6 Best Forex Brokers in Libya in 2026

🔎 Brokers🚀Open an Account🤝 Accepts Libyan traders💶 Min. Deposit (LYD)
XM CTA logo
👉Open AccountYes$5 (approximately 24 Libyan Dinars (LYD))
Fusion Markets CTA
👉 Open AccountYes$0 (approximately 0 LYD)
Avatrade CTA logo
👉Open AccountYes$100 for Cent, Zero, and Premium accounts; $100 for Pro account (approximately 491,47 LYD)
Tickmill
👉Open AccountYes$100 (approximately 491,47 LYD)
FXTM CTA logo
👉Open AccountYes$200 (approximately 982,94 LYD)
HFM CTA logo
👉 Open AccountYes$0 (approximately 0 LYD)
 

AVA Top 10 Top

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

RankBrokerBroker ReviewRegulatorsMinimum DepositVisit Broker
🥇 Read ReviewASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA$100Visit Now
🥈Read ReviewFSCA, FCA, DFSA, FSA, CMA$0Visit Now
🥉 Read ReviewCySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA$5Visit Now
4 Read ReviewASIC, CySEC, FSA, SCB$0Visit Now
5 Read ReviewBVI FSC$0Visit Now
6 Read ReviewFSA, FSC, FSCA, ASIC, CMA$20Visit Now
7 Read ReviewCBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA$10Visit Now
8 Read ReviewASIC, CySEC, FSCA, FSA, FSC, CMA$100Visit Now
9 Read ReviewCySEC, MWALI, FSCA$25Visit Now
10 Read ReviewFSA, CySEC, FSCA, FSC$10Visit Now
JustMarkets Top 10 Bottom

Libya Libyan Dollar – Definition

 

6 Best Forex Brokers in Libya (2026)

  1. ☑️XMLow Minimum LYD Deposit.
  2. ☑️Fusion Markets – Best Overall Offering
  3. ☑️AvaTrade – Known for User-friendly trading.
  4. ☑️Tickmill – Best Forex Broker for Beginners
  5. ☑️FXTM – Provides tight spreads.
  6. ☑️HFM - is a multi-asset trading platform of choice.

 

1. XM

💰 Min Deposit: $5
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000
🏦 Regulators: CySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA
Start Trading Read Review
   

Features

BrokerXM CTA logo
Company Information
📅Year Founded2009
🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staffOver 900
👩‍💻Amount of active tradersOver 10 mil
🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company)No
Regulation and Security
🛡️RegulationCySEC, ASIC, IFSC, FSCA
🌎Country of regulationCyprus (CySEC)
💻Account SegregationYes
🪫Negative balance protectionYes (for European clients under CySEC regulation)
🔋Investor Protection SchemesFSCS (up to £85,000) for UK clients under XM UK (regulated by FCA)
Account Types and Features
➕AccountsMicro, Standard, XM Zero (all come in MT4 & MT5 versions)
💳Institutional AccountsYes
👨‍💼Managed AccountsNot offered
📇Minor account currenciesUSD, EUR, GBP, JPY, etc.
💰Minimum DepositFrom $5 USD/24 LYD
Trading Conditions
🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing time1 business day (may vary)
🪙Fund Withdrawal Fee$0
📊Spreads from0 pips
💸CommissionsNo commission on trades (except for stock CFDs)
💱Number of base currencies supportedMore than 10 (USD, EUR, GBP, AUD, etc.)
🚀Swap FeesOvernight financing fees apply
📈LeverageUp to 1:30
📏Margin requirementsAs low as 1%
☪️Islamic account (swap-free)Yes
💻Demo AccountYes
⌛Order Execution TimeUltra-fast (average under 1 second)
📆VPS HostingNot offered
Trading Instruments
🧾CFDs-Total OfferedOver 1,000+
🗠CFD Stock IndicesMajor global indices (e.g., S&P 500, FTSE 100)
⚖️CFD CommoditiesPopular commodities (e.g., gold, oil, natural gas)
📜CFD SharesYes, Shares of listed companies (exact number depends on regulations)
Deposits and Withdrawals
💳Deposit OptionsCredit/debit cards, bank transfers, electronic wallets (Skrill, Neteller etc.), regional options
💵Withdrawal OptionsCredit/debit cards (limited to amount deposited with them), bank transfers, electronic wallets (subject to original deposit method), regional options
Trading Platforms and Tools
💻Trading PlatformsMT4 (MetaTrader 4), MT5 (MetaTrader 5), XM WebTrader
👩‍💻OS CompatibilityWindows, Mac, Android, iOS
🖥️Forex trading toolsTechnical indicators Market analysis tools Auto trading (Expert Advisors - MT4 only) Algorithmic trading (limited - MT5 only) Trading calculators Economic calendar Sentiment analysis (limited)
Customer Support
🗣️Live chat availabilityYes, 24/5
📱Customer Support email addresssupport@xm.com
📞Customer Support Contact Number35725029933
👾Social media PlatformsFacebook, Twitter, YouTube
🗣️Languages supported on WebsiteEnglish, Malay, Chinese (Simplified & Traditional), Greek, Hungarian, Russian, Indonesian, French, Italian, Swedish
Educational Resources and Support
🖺Forex courseYes, XM offers a forex course for beginners.
🧏‍♀️WebinarsYes
📚Educational ResourcesYes, XM provides a library of educational resources including articles, videos, and glossaries.
Partnerships and Programs
🪪Affiliate program?Yes
👨‍🏫Amount of partnersNot publicly advertised
📋IB ProgramNot offered
🏃‍♂️‍➡️Do they sponsor any notable events or teams?Yes, XM sponsors various events and teams
🪙Rebate programMay offer occasional rebate promotions, check their website for current offers
📝Sign up👉Open Account
  XM  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Great Educational toolsLimited product portfolio
Easy and fast account openingInactivity fee after 90 days
No withdrawal feesOnly average Forex fees
 

Our Findings

 

Does XM.com have Volatility 75 trading?

No, XM.com does not currently offer Volatility 75 (VIX 75) for trading. This synthetic index is usually available on select brokers like Deriv. XM focuses on forex, stocks, indices, commodities, and cryptocurrencies.  

Does XM.com have Nasdaq?

Yes, XM.com offers Nasdaq trading through CFDs. Traders can access the Nasdaq 100 index as both cash and futures contracts, allowing flexible short and long positions with leverage on the MetaTrader 4 and 5 platforms.  

2. Fusion Markets

💰 Min Deposit: $0
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500
🏦 Regulators: ASIC, VFSC
Start Trading Read Review
  Fusion Markets is recognized as one of the best Forex brokers accessible to traders in Libya, offering a combination of low spreads, fast trade execution, and a wide range of trading instruments, including Forex, commodities, and indices. The broker provides reliable trading platforms like MetaTrader 4 and 5, supports flexible account types, and ensures strong client fund protection.  

Features

Broker's NameFusion Markets CTA
🏛️ HeadquarteredMelbourne, Australia
👋 Regulating AuthoritiesASIC and VFSC
🏦 Accounts Zero Account; Classic account
📅 Year Founded2017
☪️ Islamic account (swap-free)Yes
💹 Sign up BonusNo
👍 Demo AccountYes
📊 Institutional AccountsYes
📊 Managed AccountsYes
📈 Maximum Leverage1:500
💰 Minimum Deposit$0 USD / R0 ZAR
💳 Deposit OptionsMastercard, Visa, Sticpay, Neteller, Skrill, FasaPay, Local transfers (for Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, China, Singapore)
💳 Withdrawal OptionsMastercard, Visa, Sticpay, Neteller, Skrill, FasaPay, Local transfers (for Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, China, Singapore)
💻 Platform TypesMetaTrader 4
📱 OS CompatibilityWeb, desktop, Smartphones, iPad, tablet
📈 Tradable assets offeredForex, metals, indices, and crude oil
👨‍💼 Languages supported on WebsiteEnglish, Indonesian, Malay, Vietnamese, Thai, and Chinese.
👥 Customer Support LanguagesNot indicated
📆 Customer Service LanguageEnglish, Indonesian, Malay, Vietnamese, Thai, and Chinese.
📆 Customer Service Hours24/5
📝Sign up👉 Open Account
  Fusion Markets    

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Demo account can be openedDemo account only valid for 30 days.
Regulated by ASIC and VFSCNo educational tools
Comprehensive and competitive trading conditions despite lack of bonuses and rewardsNo trading bonus for loyal customers
No deposit fees chargedWelcome bonus, deposit bonus, no deposit bonus and no other broker bonuses offered with first time sign up
MAM/PAMM offeredFew research tools
No withdrawal fees chargedNo Swap-free accounts
Supports Bitcoin deposits and withdrawals
 

Our Findings

Its transparent fee structure, competitive leverage options, and efficient customer support make it a suitable choice for both beginner and experienced traders in Libya looking for a secure and cost-effective trading environment.  

Is Fusion Markets regulated for Libyan traders?

Fusion Markets is regulated internationally by ASIC and operates under strict compliance standards. While not licensed specifically in Libya, it provides secure trading conditions, segregated client funds, and strong risk management protections for Libyan traders.  

What trading platforms does Fusion Markets offer?

Fusion Markets supports the popular MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 platforms, offering advanced charting tools, automated trading options, and mobile access. Libyan traders can efficiently execute trades, manage accounts, and analyze markets seamlessly across desktop, web, and mobile platforms.  

3. AvaTrade

💰 Min Deposit: $100
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:400
🏦 Regulators: ASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA
Start Trading Read Review
   

Features

Company InformationAvatrade CTA logo
📅Year Founded2006
🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staff614
👩‍💻Amount of active traders300,000
🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company)No
Regulation and Security
🛡️RegulationCBI, BVI FSC, ASIC, FSCA, ADGM, FRSA, ISA
🌎Country of regulationIreland, Australia, Japan, South Africa, Abu Dhabi, British Virgin Islands, European Union, Polish Branch.
💻Account SegregationYes
🪫Negative balance protectionYes
🔋Investor Protection SchemesYes, Up to €20,000 under CySEC Investor Compensation Fund (ICF) (for EU clients) | * Up to AUD$250,000 under ASIC Client Money Protection Scheme (CMPS) (for Australian clients) |
Account Types and Features
➕AccountsStandard Account, Retail Islamic account, Professional account
💳Institutional AccountsYes
👨‍💼Managed AccountsAvaTrade offers copy trading (AvaSocial) but doesn't directly manage accounts.
📇Minor account currenciesAUD, JPY, GBP, USD, EUR, CHF
💰Minimum Deposit$100 USD/491,47 LYD
Trading Conditions
🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing time1-3 business days
🪙Fund Withdrawal FeeFree up to a certain amount
📊Spreads from0.7 pips
💸CommissionsNo
💱Number of base currencies supportedOver 50
🚀Swap FeesOvernight financing fees apply
📈LeverageUp to 400:1
📏Margin requirements0.50%
☪️Islamic account (swap-free)Yes, available upon request
💻Demo AccountYes
⌛Order Execution TimeTypically within milliseconds
📆VPS HostingYes
Trading Instruments
🧾CFDs-Total OfferedOver 1,250+
🗠CFD Stock IndicesMajor global indices (e.g., US 30, FTSE 100, DAX 30)
⚖️CFD CommoditiesPrecious metals (gold, silver), Energy (oil, gas), Agricultural (wheat, corn)
📜CFD SharesThousands of shares from various global exchanges (US, Europe, Asia)
Deposits and Withdrawals
💳Deposit OptionsCredit/debit cards, bank transfers, electronic wallets.
💵Withdrawal OptionsMust be sent via the same payment method used for deposit
Trading Platforms and Tools
💻Trading PlatformsMetaTrader 4 (MT4) * MetaTrader 5 (MT5) * AvaTrade WebTrader * AvaTrade Mobile App * AvaOptions (for options trading) * DupliTrade & ZuluTrade (for copy trading)
👩‍💻OS CompatibilityWindows, macOS, Web, Mobile (Android, iOS)
🖥️Forex trading toolsYes
Customer Support
🗣️Live chat availabilityYes 24/7
📱Customer Support email addressOnline email on website
📞Customer Support Contact Number+447520644093
👾Social media PlatformsFacebook, Twitter, Instagram
🗣️Languages supported on WebsiteOver 14 languages, including English, Spanish, French, German, Italian, Arabic, Russian, Portuguese
Educational Resources and Support
🖺Forex courseYes
🧏‍♀️WebinarsYes
📚Educational ResourcesYes
Partnerships and Programs
🪪Affiliate program?Yes
👨‍🏫Amount of partners70 000
📋IB ProgramYes
🏃‍♂️‍➡️Do they sponsor any notable events or teams?Yes
🪙Rebate programYes
📝Sign upOpen Account
  Overview  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Easy and Fast account openingOnly CFDs, Forex, and Crypto offered
Free deposit and withdrawal optionsPoor phone support
No withdrawals feesInactivity fee
 

Our Findings

 

Does Avatrade offer educational tools for beginners?

Yes, AvaTrade provides extensive educational resources for beginners, including video tutorials, eBooks, webinars, and trading guides. Their education portal covers basics to advanced strategies, ideal for building trading knowledge and confidence.  

Can you trade on the JSE top 100 with Avatrade?

No, AvaTrade does not offer direct trading on JSE Top 100 stocks. However, traders can access international equities, indices, and ETFs via CFDs. For South African stocks, a local broker is usually preferred.  

4. Tickmill

💰 Min Deposit: $100
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000
🏦 Regulators: CySEC, FCA, FSA, FSCA
Start Trading Read Review
   

Features

🔎BrokerTickmill
Company Information
📅Year Founded2014
👨Current CEODuncan Anderson
🧑‍🤝‍🧑Founder/sNot publicly available
🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staff441
👩‍💻Amount of active tradersOver 400 000
🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company)No
Regulation and Security
🛡️RegulationFSA, FCA, CySEC, FSCA
🌎Country of regulationSeychelles, UK, Cyprus, South Africa
💻Account SegregationYes
🪫Negative balance protectionYes
⛗Two-step AuthenticationYes
🔋Investor Protection SchemesYes
Account Types and Features
➕AccountsPlus account and Raw account
💳Institutional AccountsYes
👨‍💼Managed AccountsYes
📇Minor account currenciesUSD, EUR, GBP, ZAR
💰Minimum DepositUSD 100 / 491,47 LYD
Trading Conditions
🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing timeInstant to 1 business day
🪙Fund Withdrawal FeeFree, but may vary based on payment method and account type
📊Spreads from0.0 pips
💸CommissionsVaries by account type, often commission-free, $2 per side per lot (Pro Account)
💱Number of base currencies supported4 (EUR, USD, GBP, PLN)
🚀Swap FeesOvernight financing fees apply
📈LeverageUp to 1:1000
📏Margin requirements50%
☪️Islamic account (swap-free)Yes
💻Demo AccountYes
⌛Order Execution TimeTypically within milliseconds
📆VPS HostingYes, for an additional fee
Trading Instruments
🧾CFDs-Total OfferedOver 725
🗠CFD Stock IndicesYes
⚖️CFD CommoditiesYes
📜CFD SharesYes
👁️‍🗨 WatchlistYes
🔔 Trade AlertsYes
💼 Trading Stocks with GPYes
📉 Trading Indices with GPYes
💹 Swap on Trading BoardYes
Deposits and Withdrawals
💳Deposit OptionsCredit/Debit Cards, Skrill, Neteller, FasaPay UnionPay, Bank Wire Transfer, Cryptocurrencies (BTC, ETH, USDT)
💵Withdrawal OptionsCredit/Debit Cards, Skrill, Neteller, FasaPay UnionPay, Bank Wire Transfer, Cryptocurrencies (BTC, ETH, USDT)
Trading Platforms and Tools
💻Trading PlatformsMetaTrader 4 (MT4), MetaTrader 5 (MT5), MetaTrader WebTrader, MetaTrader for Mac, Tickmill Mobile App
👩‍💻OS CompatibilityWindows, macOS, iOS, Android
🖥️Forex trading toolsYes
Customer Support
🗣️Live chat availabilityYes 24/5
📱Customer Support email addresssupport@tickmill.com
📞Customer Support Contact NumberSouth Africa: +278 7250 0696
International: +852 5808 7849
👾Social media PlatformsFacebook, Twitter, Instagram
🗣️Languages supported on Website17 Languages
Educational Resources and Support
🖺Forex courseYes
🧏‍♀️WebinarsYes
📚Educational ResourcesYes
Partnerships and Programs
🪪Affiliate program?Yes
👨‍🏫Amount of partners9000+
📋IB ProgramYes
🏃‍♂️‍➡️Do they sponsor any notable events or teams?Yes
🪙Rebate programYes
📝Sign up👉Open Account
  Tickmill Overview  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Advanced trading platforms such as MetaTrader 4 and 5 are available to South AfricansTickmill provides a limited set of research tools and market analysis
South Africans can take part in frequent promotions and competitions, including a $30 no-deposit bonusSouth Africans may find educational options that are less targeted to local market needs
Tickmill provides risk management solutions to help traders manage their trading risks effectivelyPromotional offers and bonuses may be less appealing to South Africans compared to some local competitors
 

Our Findings

 

Does Tickmill have the Nasdaq 100?

Yes, Tickmill offers trading on the Nasdaq 100 index via CFDs. Traders can go long or short with competitive spreads and leverage, making it suitable for index traders seeking exposure to the U.S. tech sector.  

Does Tickmill have VIX 75?

No, Tickmill does not offer VIX 75 or Volatility 75 trading. This synthetic index is mainly provided by Deriv. Tickmill focuses on forex, indices, commodities, and major stock CFDs, but excludes synthetic instruments.  

5. FXTM

💰 Min Deposit: $30
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000
🏦 Regulators: FCA, FSC, FSCA
Start Trading Read Review
   

Features

🔎BrokerFXTM CTA logo
Company Information
📅Year Founded2011
🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staff700+
👩‍💻Amount of active tradersOver 3 million
🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company)No
Regulation and Security
🛡️RegulationFCA, FSCA, FSC
🌎Country of regulationUK, South Africa, Mauritius
💻Account SegregationYes
🪫Negative balance protectionYes
🔋Investor Protection SchemesICF (Investor Compensation Fund)
Account Types and Features
💳Institutional AccountsYes
👨‍💼Managed AccountsYes (PAMM accounts)
📇Minor account currenciesUSD, EUR, GBP, AUD, ZAR
💰Minimum Deposit$200 / 982,94
Trading Conditions
🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing time1-2 business days
🪙Fund Withdrawal FeeVaries by method
📊Spreads from0.1 pips
💸CommissionsFrom $4 per lot (on certain accounts)
💱Number of base currencies supported7
🚀Swap FeesApplicable
📈LeverageUp to 1:2000
📏Margin requirementsVaries based on leverage and asset
☪️Islamic account (swap-free)Yes
💻Demo AccountYes
⌛Order Execution Time0.01 seconds
📆VPS HostingYes
Trading Instruments
🧾CFDs-Total Offered250+
🗠CFD Stock Indices11
⚖️CFD Commodities6
📜CFD Shares120+
Deposits and Withdrawals
💳Deposit OptionsCredit/Debit cards, Bank transfers, e-wallets (Skrill, Neteller, etc.)
💵Withdrawal OptionsCredit/Debit cards, Bank transfers, e-wallets (Skrill, Neteller, etc.)
Trading Platforms and Tools
💻Trading PlatformsMT4, MT5, FXTM Trader App
👩‍💻OS CompatibilityWindows, macOS, Android, iOS
🖥️Forex trading toolsTrading signals, VPS, economic calendar
Customer Support
🗣️Live chat availabilityYes
📱Customer Support email addresssupport@fxtm.com
📞Customer Support Contact Number+44 203 734 1071
👾Social media PlatformsFacebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube
🗣️Languages supported on Website15+
Educational Resources and Support
🖺Forex courseYes
🧏‍♀️WebinarsYes
📚Educational ResourcesArticles, tutorials, videos, webinars
Partnerships and Programs
🪪Affiliate program?Yes
👨‍🏫Amount of partners3,000+
📋IB ProgramYes
🪙Rebate programYes
📝Sign up👉 Open Account
  FXTM Overview  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Great customer ServiceLimited range of trading instruments compared to some brokers
Strong Educational tools for the beginner traderRestricted availability of some features in certain regions
Fast account openingLimited educational resources for beginners
 

Our Findings

FXTM is one of the most popular and reliable brokers, which provides a wide range of offers and acceptable trading parameters.  

Is it possible to trade and invest in equities with FXTM?

Yes, FXTM allows trading in global equities through share CFDs. You can trade popular companies like Apple, Tesla, and Amazon. However, long-term investment with actual shares is not available—only leveraged short-term trading.  

Which instruments can I trade with FXTM?

With FXTM, you can trade a wide range of instruments, including forex, commodities, indices, share CFDs, cryptocurrencies, and metals. The broker caters to diverse strategies with multiple account types and competitive trading conditions.  

6. HFM

💰 Min Deposit: $0
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000
🏦 Regulators: FSCA, FSC, CMA, and FCA
Start Trading Read Review
  HFM stands out as a trusted choice among Forex brokers in Libya, offering a secure and user-friendly trading environment. Regulated by multiple global authorities, HFM provides Libyan traders access to a wide range of instruments, including forex, commodities, indices, and shares. With low spreads, leverage up to 1:1000, and support for Islamic (swap-free) accounts.  

Features

Company InformationHFM CTA logo
📅Year Founded2010
🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staff500+
👩‍💻Amount of active traders300,500 000 mil
🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company)No
Regulation and Security
🛡️RegulationFSCA, CySEC, FCA, DFSA, FSA, CMA
🌎Country of regulationUK, South Africa, Cyprus
💻Account SegregationYes
🪫Negative balance protectionYes
🔋Investor Protection SchemesYes
Account Types and Features
➕AccountsPremium Account, Zero Spread Account, Pro Account, HFcopy Account
💳Institutional AccountsYes
👨‍💼Managed AccountsNot offered
📇Minor account currenciesAUD, GBP, USD, EUR, CAD, CHF, JPY, SGD, HUF, PLN, NZD, ZAR
💰Minimum Deposit$0 USD
Trading Conditions
🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing time1-3 business days
🪙Fund Withdrawal FeeFree up to a certain amount
📊Spreads from0.1 pips
💸CommissionsNo
💱Number of base currencies supportedOver 50
🚀Swap FeesOvernight financing fees apply
📈Leverage1:30
📏Margin requirements0.50%
☪️Islamic account (swap-free)Yes, available upon request
💻Demo AccountYes
⌛Order Execution TimeTypically within milliseconds
📆VPS HostingYes
Trading Instruments
🧾CFDs-Total OfferedOver 500+
🗠CFD Stock IndicesYes
⚖️CFD CommoditiesYes
📜CFD SharesYes
Deposits and Withdrawals
💳Deposit OptionsCredit/debit cards, bank transfers, electronic wallets.
💵Withdrawal OptionsMust be sent via the same payment method used for deposit
Trading Platforms and Tools
💻Trading PlatformsHFM Platform, MT4
👩‍💻OS CompatibilityWindows, macOS, Web, Mobile (Android, iOS)
🖥️Forex trading toolsYes
Customer Support
🗣️Live chat availabilityYes 24/5
📱Customer Support email addresssupport.za@hfm.com
📞Customer Support Contact Number+27-104 439 924
👾Social media PlatformsFacebook, X, Instagram
🗣️Languages supported on Website27 languages
Educational Resources and Support
🖺Forex courseYes
🧏‍♀️WebinarsYes
📚Educational ResourcesYes
Partnerships and Programs
🪪Affiliate program?Yes
👨‍🏫Amount of partners41 000
📋IB ProgramYes
🏃‍♂️‍➡️Do they sponsor any notable events or teams?Yes
🪙Rebate programYes
📝Sign up👉 Open Account
  HFM  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Competitive trading conditionsCommissions are charged
Strong international presenceNo US Clients accepted
A variety of account typesNo 24/7 customer support
 

Our Findings

HFM caters well to the needs of traders in the region. Additionally, its Arabic language support and localized customer service make it a convenient and reliable broker for Libyan traders seeking a reputable platform.  

Is HFM beginner-friendly for Libyan traders?

Yes, HFM is beginner-friendly for traders in Libya. The broker offers a low minimum deposit, Arabic language support, educational resources, and MetaTrader platforms. Its FSCA and CySEC regulations provide added trust, making it suitable for new Libyan traders.  

Does HFM offer swap-free Islamic accounts?

Yes, HFM offers swap-free Islamic accounts that comply with Sharia law. These accounts are available on request for Muslim traders and are free from overnight interest charges, while still offering competitive trading conditions.  

Conclusion

The best forex brokers in Libya have combined solid regulatory standing with competitive trading conditions and support for localization.

The best brokers like FXTM, Exness, and XM offer low spreads, a variety of account types, and Arabic language support. Besides, reliable deposit and withdrawal methods tailored for Libyan traders will further increase access. While some regulatory challenges may arise, there is every assurance that a well-established broker with strong global oversight will provide the grounds for both security and efficiency in trading. Ultimately, the choice depends on personal trading preferences that include leverage, features of the platform, and responsiveness of customer service.

 

Frequently Asked Questions

 

Do forex brokers in Libya offer demo accounts?

Yes. Most of the forex brokers in Libya offer traders the opportunity to practice with demo accounts before opening a live trading account.  

Are the forex brokers in Libya regulated and safe to use?

Not all the forex brokers in Libya are regulated; however, there are regulated forex brokers in Libya on this list who cater to traders from all over the world. If you doubt whether a broker is safe to use, researching the broker on the Internet for any possible warnings is recommended.  

What are the best forex brokers for traders in Libya?

Top forex brokers in Libya include HFM, Exness, XM, and AvaTrade. These brokers offer strong regulation, Arabic support, Islamic accounts, and competitive trading conditions suitable for Libyan traders.  

Is forex trading legal in Libya?

Forex trading is not officially regulated in Libya, but individuals can legally trade through offshore brokers. It's essential to choose internationally licensed brokers that accept Libyan residents and offer secure trading platforms.  

Do Libyan forex brokers offer Islamic accounts?

Yes, many brokers such as Exness, XM, and HFM offer Islamic (swap-free) accounts for Libyan Muslim traders. These accounts comply with Sharia law by eliminating interest on overnight positions.  

Can I deposit in Libyan dinars (LYD)?

Most brokers do not support LYD directly, but Libyan traders can fund accounts using USD or EUR via e-wallets, crypto, or international bank transfers. Currency conversion may apply depending on the broker.  

What is the minimum deposit to start forex trading in Libya?

Some brokers like Exness and XM offer minimum deposits as low as $1, making it accessible for Libyan beginners. Others may require $100 or more, depending on the account type and platform.  

Which forex brokers offer Arabic support in Libya?

Brokers such as AvaTrade, XM, and HFM provide full Arabic-language support, including Arabic websites, customer service, and trading resources tailored for Libyan traders who prefer to operate in their native language.  

What is the best trading platform for Libyan forex traders?

MetaTrader 4 (MT4) and MetaTrader 5 (MT5) are the most popular platforms among Libyan traders due to their user-friendly interfaces, Arabic support, and extensive analytical tools for both desktop and mobile.  

Are forex profits taxable in Libya?

Libya currently lacks specific tax regulations on forex trading. However, traders should stay informed about future changes in financial regulations and maintain records of all transactions for potential legal or tax inquiries.  

How can Libyan traders withdraw profits from forex brokers?

Withdrawals can be made via international bank transfers, e-wallets like Skrill and Neteller, or cryptocurrencies. Processing times and fees vary depending on the broker and chosen withdrawal method.   SAShares Instagram

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