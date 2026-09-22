Overall, GO Markets can be seen as a reputable and worthwhile broker that is very competitive in terms of its trading fees (against major currency pairs). The spread is also very low and is considered an average-risk broker. Go Markets offers exceptional client support and has a trust score of 87 out of 99.

Is GO Markets actually regulated and worth using?

GO Markets is ASIC-regulated, which is solid. Australian regulation so you've got real oversight. They're legit. Look, not saying ASIC makes them perfect but at least someone's actually watching them. Better than throwing money at some offshore operation hoping they don't disappear with it.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

What's the minimum deposit at GO Markets and are spreads okay?

Minimums around $250, which is reasonable. Spreads on major pairs sit around 0.8-1.5 pips depending on what you're trading. Not the absolute tightest but solid. Competitive honesty. You're not getting ripped off. Execution's reliable. It works. You won't feel like you're overpaying or getting screwed.

🔎Trading Feature 🔖Rating (1–10) 🛡️Regulation 9/10 💻Trading Platforms 9/10 💱Spreads & Fees 9/10 👨🏼‍💼Account Types 8/10 💳Deposit & Withdrawal 9/10 📞Customer Support 8/10 📚Education & Tools 7/10 👨🏼‍💼 Mobile Trading 8/10

GO Markets Spider chart

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Used by over 100,000+ traders Limited range of instruments Regulated by ASIC, Mauritius FSC, Seychelles FSA, CySEC, and SCA (UAE) Not FCA Regulated Minimum deposit from $200 Clients from many jurisdictions not accepted Allows scalping Only two account types available Allows hedging Swap free offered in MENA region only

Overview

According to research in South Africa, GO Markets is based in Australia and was established in 2006.

Go Markets has offices in Australia, Cyprus, Mauritius, Seychelles, and the UAE.

As the industry and clients’ expectations keep evolving, GO Markets has positioned itself as a leading and trusted Australian-regulated broker, committed to refining its technology and client education to provide tailored services.

GO Markets currently offers a spread-based and commission-based trading account with more than 600+ tradeable CFD instruments, including Forex, Indices and Commodities, and Cryptocurrencies.

What's GO Markets actually about, and what do they offer?

GO Markets – they've got forex, metals, indices, commodities. Pretty standard range. Nothing crazy but you get what most people need. Australian broker so ASIC regulated, which is solid. Straightforward. They're there, they work, people use them. If you want basics covered without hunting for something fancy, you're set.

How is GO Markets different from the million other brokers?

Honestly? Not much jumps out. ASIC regulates like other Australian brokers. Decent execution. Spreads are okay. Customer service picks up when you call. But that describes half the brokers out there, too. GO Markets is reliable but boring. No magic happening. Just dependable if you want something straightforward and don't care about being impressed.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $200 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, CySEC, FSC, FSA, SCA Start Trading Read Review

Features Offered

GO Markets offers a comprehensive suite of features designed for both beginner and experienced traders.

Clients have access to popular platforms like MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5, featuring advanced charting tools, automated trading, and one-click execution.

GO Markets supports multiple account types, such as Standard and GO Plus+, with competitive spreads and leverage options up to 1:500 for eligible clients.

Traders benefit from educational resources, free VPS hosting, fast execution speeds, and 24/5 multilingual customer support, all under strong regulatory oversight from authorities like ASIC and CySEC.

Customer Reviews

Customer reviews for GO Markets are generally positive, highlighting the broker’s reliability, fast execution, and excellent customer service.

Traders appreciate the user-friendly interface of MetaTrader platforms and the competitive spreads, especially on the GO Plus+ account. Many users commend the smooth deposit and withdrawal processes, as well as the helpful and responsive support team.

Educational resources and trading tools like VPS and Autochartist are also praised by newer traders.

Customers Ratings

🌐 Platform 📝 Feedback Summary ⭐ Rating 58 reviews, overall 3.3/5users highlight good service, stable platform, occasional fee concerns. 3.3 / 5 498–500 reviews, 4.8/5; 86% 5-star, 9% 4-star, <1% 2/1-star. Fast support, reliable withdrawals praised. 4.8 / 5

Safe or a Scam?

Look, GO Markets isn't a scam. They're ASIC-regulated, which means real oversight. Your funds are segregated so they can't just disappear with your money. That's the whole point of regulation. But are they perfect? Nah.

No broker is. The thing though, is Australian regulation solid? Yeah it is. ASIC doesn't mess around. If GO Markets is breaking rules, ASIC shuts them down.

So you're not handing your cash to some dude operating from his garage in god knows where. You're dealing with a legitimate regulated operation. People have been using them for years without getting totally ripped off. That's the bar right? They're reliable. Your withdrawals work.

Is GO Markets actually a legitimate broker or a scam?

GO Markets is ASIC-regulated in Australia, which is solid. That means someone's watching them. Not saying regulation makes them perfect but it means they can't just disappear with your money. They're legit. Not a scam. You're not throwing your cash into some random offshore operation.

What's the actual risk level with GO Markets?

Pretty low, honestly. ASIC regulation means fund segregation. Your money's separate from theirs. If GO Markets goes under you'll get it back. That's the whole point. They've been around forever to

🔎 Security Measure ℹ️ Information 🔒 Segregated Accounts Client funds are kept in segregated bank accounts, separate from the company’s operating funds, ensuring added protection in the event of insolvency. 🔐 Compensation Amount Eligible clients under CySEC may receive compensation up to €20,000 via the Investor Compensation Fund (ICF); Australian clients do not have a scheme. 🔓 SSL Certificate All platforms and websites use SSL encryption to protect client data and secure transactions. 🔒 2FA (Where Applicable) Two-Factor Authentication (2FA) is supported for account logins and client portals, enhancing account access security. 🔏 Privacy Policy in Place GO Markets has a transparent privacy policy aligned with data protection laws (e.g., GDPR), ensuring responsible handling of client information 🔐 Risk Warning Provided Clear risk disclosures are provided across all regulated websites and documents, emphasizing the risks of leveraged trading. 🔓 Negative Balance Protection Negative balance protection is available to retail clients under CySEC and ASIC regulations, ensuring clients do not lose more than their deposits. 🔒 Guaranteed Stop-Loss Orders Guaranteed stop-loss orders are not standard but may be requested or used via expert advisors or under specific market conditions.

GO Markets at a glance

📅 Year Founded 2006 📍 Head Office Australia ☎️ Head Office Telephone Number 1800 88 55 71 ⚖️ Financial Regulatory Bodies ASIC, Mauritius FSC, Seychelles FSA, CySEC, SCA (UAE) 🏦 Publicly Traded No 👥 Active Traders 100 000+ 🏆 Awards Investment Trends (Best Customer Service & Educational Materials 📊 Trading Desk Type Hybrid 🇺🇸 Accept US Clients No 🚀 Welcome Bonus No (allowed in ASIC & CySec entities) 📒 Account Types GO Plus+ and Standard 🌐 Account Open Languages English, Indonesia, Chinese, Malaysia, Vietnamese 🛡️ Active Trader or VIP Discounts Yes ☪️ Islamic Account No 🔘 Products Offered Forex, Share CFDs, Indices, Metals, Commodities, Cryptocurrencies 👮 Is GO Markets safe to trade on? Yes ⭐ Trust Score 98% 💰 Minimum Deposit $200 / 3 200 ZAR 👍 Demo Trading Account available Yes 💳 Deposit with credit/debit account Yes 💳 Deposit with Bank Wire Yes 💳 Deposit with Neteller Yes 💳 Deposit with Skrill Yes ⏱️ Deposit Processing Time Instant (depends on method) 💰 Maximum Leverage ASIC and CySec Jurisdictions 1:30 ROW Jurisdictions 1:500 💰 Spreads Start from 0 💰 Minimum Lot Size 0.01 💰 Maximum Lot Size 40+ 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

GO Markets Accounts

GO Markets provides two main account types that each have unique trading conditions and serve the purpose of providing traders with a dynamic trading experience and environment, along with the best pricing schedule.

The main charge is through spreads on a standard account.

Standard Account

Suitable for beginners and more experienced traders, and has the following features:

GO Plus+ Account

For more experience with truly competitive trading conditions, along with the following advanced features:

Demo Account

A practice account for beginner traders who wish to improve their trading skills and experience in a risk-free environment using virtual funds.

Traders who are evaluating and comparing brokers who would like to explore GO Markets’ trading conditions in a risk-free environment, and Traders who wish to test their trading strategies in a mimicked live trading environment without risking their capital.

Islamic Account

GO Markets does not offer an Islamic account, also known as a swap-free account option. also known as a swap-free account option.

Overnight fees are charged if traders hold positions open for longer after the trading day has concluded, and this type of account allows exemption from such fees or interest should they hold positions open for longer.

GO Markets does not offer Muslim traders who follow the Shariah Law the option to convert any of the live accounts offered into an Islamic Account to exempt Muslim traders from having to pay interest, such as overnight fees or swaps.

What account types does GO Markets actually have?

GO Markets – they've got Standard and Premium accounts basically. Standards for beginners, wider spreads, lower minimum. Premium tightens spreads if you're trading more. That's it. Pick whichever fits your budget and how often you're actually trading. Don't overthink it.

Should I start with Standard or go straight to Premium at GO Markets?

Start Standard. Just do it. You don't know yet if you'll like their platform or execution. No point paying more for Premium when you're still figuring things out. Upgrade later if you're trading constantly. Standard's fine for testing.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $200 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, CySEC, FSC, FSA, SCA Start Trading Read Review

How to open a GO Markets account

Step 1: Navigate to the GO Market homepage

Select the "Account types" bar and the trading account you would like to open with Go Markets

Step 2: Choose between a demo account and opening a live account.

Open the GO Markets account page and select the option ‘Try free demo’ from the homepage to sign up for the GO Markets demo account.

Step 3: Fill in Your Personal Details.

Once redirected to the accounts registration page, which contains the online application form.

Traders must complete the required fields with their First and Last Name, email address, mobile number, preferred trading platform, account type, and base currency.

Step 4: Confirmation of Registration.

A password will be sent to your mobile number. A download for the trading platform the trader chose will automatically start, and details can be filled in below to start trading.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $200 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, CySEC, FSC, FSA, SCA Start Trading Read Review

GO Markets Spreads and Fees

Due to its global presence, GO Markets may offer various account types that may differ according to the regulated entity to which it complies; therefore, clients may experience different fee structures, too, according to their country or place of residence.

GO Markets offers raw spreads on GO Plus+ accounts, but charges AUD3 or $2.5 commission per side, which is equivalent to ZAR 33 at the time of writing.

All spreads are variable as they are aggregated from over 22 liquidity providers.

A commission of 0.08%, with a $10 / ZAR 160 minimum, is charged when trading Australian share CFDs .

Like most brokers, GO Markets takes a fee from the spread, which is the difference between the buy and sell price of an instrument.

What does GO Markets actually charge you in spreads?

GO Markets spreads on major pairs sit around 1.0-1.5 pips. Not the tightest, honestly. Not crazy expensive either. Pretty standard middle ground. You know what you're paying. No weird hidden commission stuff. Just spreads. Straightforward.

Are GO Markets' fees competitive, or are you overpaying?

They're fine. Not the cheapest. Not the most expensive. Just... normal. You could find tighter spreads if you hunt hard enough but you'd spend more time looking than you'd save in costs anyway. GO Markets is solid enough. Stop chasing pennies and just trade.

Go Markets Trading Platforms

GO Markets to its clients to carry out their trades. forex trading platform is software provided byto its clients to carry out their trades.

A multi-asset trading platform is one that allows clients to trade forex but other asset classes, including CFDs on stocks, stock indices, precious metals, and cryptocurrencies as well.

The decision about which platform to choose will always depend on what a client would like to trade.

When it comes to trading, the right CFD trading platform is needed to carry out your trades. GO Markets offers both the powerful MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 as desktop and mobile trading platform options, due to its efficient and high-quality trading opportunities.

MT4 for mobile allows traders to trade anywhere at any time, analyze trading markets, and easily access expert advisors. MT4 is predominantly a Forex trading platform, while MT5 is a multi-asset CFD trading platform.

MetaTrader 4 (MT4)

So GO Markets has MT4 which is what everybody knows basically. Reliable, familiar, does exactly what you expect. You won't have any surprises here.

Charts work fine, orders execute, you can set up indicators if you're into that stuff. Most people just use it and move on.

No drama. MT4 is MT4 – it's been around forever and it works. That's the whole story.

MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

They've got MT5 too if you want the newer version. Slightly different interface, some extra features, more timeframes.

Honestly though – way fewer people use it so finding tutorials online when you get stuck is annoying. Works fine if you're not afraid to explore a bit.

But real talk – MT4 does the job. Switching to MT5 just because it's newer is silly reasoning. Stick with what works.

Web Platform

GO Markets lets you trade from your browser which is nice if you're bouncing between computers or at work or whatever.

Not as powerful as the desktop versions obviously but you can check positions, open trades, close trades.

Gets the job done when you need quick access without downloading anything. Solid backup option. Don't expect to do anything fancy with it though – it's basic but functional.

Mobile Apps

iOS and Android both work. Trade from your phone when you're stuck somewhere.

Look it's convenient for checking your positions or closing a trade if you're away from your desk. But honestly – don't get crazy trying to day trade on mobile.

Screen's too small, you'll make mistakes, you're distracted. Good for "hey let me just peek at things real quick" moments. Not for serious trading though.

Which GO Markets platform should I actually use?

Start with MT4. Seriously. It's familiar, reliable, and thousands of people use it so help is easy to find. You already know MT4 or you can learn it in like an hour. Don't overthink this. Pick MT4 and go trade. If you like it, stick with it. If you need something different later, explore then. But MT4 is the safe bet that works.

What if I don't like MT4 – should I try MT5 or web platform instead?

Try the web platform first honestly. See if it works for what you need. If you hate it, then maybe experiment with MT5. But leaving MT4 for something else just because you're bored or want to try something new is backwards thinking. MT4 is solid. You're probably just not used to it yet. Spend more time with it before jumping around looking for something "better."

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $200 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, CySEC, FSC, FSA, SCA Start Trading Read Review

Go Markets Deposit and withdrawal

GO Markets deposits, withdrawals, and internal transfers can be performed from the Client Portal and credit cards, Bank Transfer, Poli, Fasapay, and BPAY.

GO Markets does not charge deposit fees for Visa or Mastercard, Skrill, Neteller, Fasapy, or Bank Transfers.

Third-party payments and over-the-counter cash payments to GO Markets are prohibited.

Jurisdictional regulations apply to ASIC and CySEC entities.

and entities. After opening your trading account , you can deposit funds using any of these transfer methods, and you can hold your funds in several base currencies. Third-party payments and over-the-counter cash payments to GO Markets are prohibited.

, you can using any of these transfer methods, and you can hold your funds in several base currencies. Third-party payments and over-the-counter cash payments to GO Markets are prohibited. Withdrawal forms received before 13:00 AEST will be processed on that day. Any forms received after this may not be processed until the next business day.

How fast can you actually get money into Go Markets?

Bank transfer takes a couple of days, which sucks, but that's just how banks work. A credit card is instant, which is nice if you're impatient. E-wallets like Skrill are instant too. Once it's in you're trading. The annoying part? They want verification eventually – ID and proof of address. Have it ready or they'll hold you up.

What about getting money back out of Go Markets?

Withdrawals go back the same way you came in. Takes 2-3 business days like most brokers. Nothing special. They're not trying to hold your cash. You ask for it, they process it, you get it. Pretty straightforward, honestly. Just don't expect it overnight – banks don't move that fast.

💼 Method 🌍 Currencies ⏱️ Deposit Time ⏳ Withdrawal Time 💵 Minimum Deposit 💳 Visa / Mastercard AUD, USD, GBP, EUR, NZD, SGD, CAD, CHF, HKD Instant (up to 1 hr) 1–3 business days 200 (varies by region) 🏦 Bank Transfer AUD, USD, GBP, EUR, SGD, NZD, CAD, CHF, HKD 1–3 business days 1–3 business days 200+ 🌐 Skrill / Neteller USD, EUR, SGD, & others Instant 1 business day 200+ 💼 Other e-Wallets Varies by provider (e.g., FasaPay, BPAY) 1–2 business days Typically 1 business day Not always specified 📍 Open an account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $200 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, CySEC, FSC, FSA, SCA Start Trading Read Review

Leverage

Leverage is a facility that enables you to get a much larger exposure to the market you are trading on than the amount you deposited to open the trade. Leveraged products, such as forex trading, magnify your potential profit - but also increase your potential loss.

Margin is the amount of collateral to cover any credit risks that may arise during your trading operations. It is expressed as the percentage of position size (e.g., 5% or 1%), and you have to have funds in your trading account to ensure sufficient margin.

By default, all GO Markets client accounts are set up for using a leverage rate of 100:1 (1%). According to the account balance, a client may choose a rate from 1:1 (no leverage) to a maximum of 500:1.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $200 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, CySEC, FSC, FSA, SCA Start Trading Read Review

Go Markets vs FxPro vs AvaTrade

Feature Go Markets FxPro AvaTrade Regulation ASIC (Australia) MiFID II (Cyprus) MiFID II (Multiple) Minimum Deposit $100-$250 $100 $100 Avg Forex Spreads 1.0-1.5 pips 1.0-1.5 pips 1.5-2.0 pips Max Leverage 1:30 (Retail) 1:30 (EU) 1:30 (EU) Trading Platforms MT4, MT5, cTrader MT4, MT5, cTrader MT4, MT5, Web Available Assets Forex, Metals, Crypto, Indices Forex, Metals, Crypto, Indices Forex, Metals, Crypto, Stocks Customer Support 24/5 (email, chat, phone) 24/5 (email, chat, phone) 24/5 (multilingual) Demo Account Yes Yes Yes Mobile Apps iOS and Android iOS and Android iOS and Android Withdrawal Speed 2-3 business days 1-3 business days 1-2 business days Best For Australian traders, ASIC regulated cTrader users, forex focused Beginner-friendly, global reach

Research

To be able to trade with confidence and success, potential traders should do as much research as possible about this kind of speculative trading before commencing, but also preceding every daring deal. This will ensure that they don’t lose money unnecessarily but are able to make their trade as profitable as possible.

At GO Markets, traders can sign up for a newsletter and daily commentary to receive daily market news and monthly newsletters, delivered directly to their inbox.

A downloadable Forex Smart Guide gives you a greater level of transparency into trading CFDs and Forex. This information should be considered in conjunction with their Product Disclosure Statement and Financial Services Guide.

Broker name 📃 Regulation Australian Securities & Investments Commission (ASIC), Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySec), Financial Services Commission (FSC)Financial Services Authority (FSA) & Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) Ireland, Australia, South Africa, Abu Dhabi, British Virgin Islands, European Union, Polish Branch IFCS 💰 Minimum Deposit $200 / 3 200 ZAR $100 / 1600 ZAR $1/ ZAR 16 💰Welcome Bonus 30% trading credit bonus open a trading account in one minute and recieve $10 000 bonus $140/ 2 240 ZAR ☪️️ Islamic Account No Yes Yes 📊 Leverage 500:1 400:1 1:3000 💰 Withdrawal fee 0 0 0 💰 Spreads 1.1 0.9 pips 3 pips 💳 Demo trading Yes Yes Yes 📒 Account Types Standard, GoPlus Standard, Islamic and demo account Cent, Micro, Standard, Zero, Spread, ECN, and Crypto Account 📍 Open an account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

Awards

GO Markets has achieved the following recently:

Investment Trends’ Australia’s Leverage Trading Report, GO Markets, was rated first for customer service in 2019 and 2026, and their educational programs achieved the highest satisfaction award for the past three years since 2019.

2026 Winner of value for Money, Margin Requirements, Responsiveness to COVID-19 situation, Spreads and Trading Ideas and strategies, and No.1 actual advocacy from users.

GO Markets Customer Reviews

⭐Excellent! Many traders consider GO Markets an excellent choice due to its reliable trade execution, tight spreads, and professional customer support. Users praise the broker’s transparent fee structure and fast withdrawals, making it a trustworthy platform for both beginner and advanced traders. The MetaTrader integration also receives high marks for stability and ease of use.

⭐Top Choice. GO Markets is often highlighted as a top choice among forex and CFD traders seeking regulated brokers with global reach. Its competitive leverage, educational resources, and range of trading instruments make it especially appealing for those who want flexibility and functionality. Traders also appreciate the responsive support and secure environment.

⭐Incredible. Users describe their experience with GO Markets as incredible, particularly for the advanced tools available on MetaTrader 4 and 5. The broker’s dedication to providing a seamless trading experience, with minimal slippage and consistent uptime, has earned it a strong reputation across multiple review platforms and trading communities.

Conclusion GO Markets is a worthwhile option for potential traders, as it has maintained consistent growth to become one of Australia’s leading brokers. Both its MT4 and MT5 platforms are perfect for analysis, manual and auto trading, strategy development, and all trading styles. The company’s provided tools are invaluable to trade forex and CFD assets efficiently.

Disclaimer

GO Markets warns customers that Forex and CFDs trading always carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors.

Before deciding to trade the products offered by GO Markets, potential traders are advised to carefully consider their investment objectives, financial situation, needs, and level of experience before investing money they cannot afford to lose, according to research in South Africa.

You might also like:

Darwinex Review

NordFX Review

AvaTrade Review

Umarkets Review

AMarkets Review

What is GO Markets?

GO Markets is an ASIC-regulated forex and CFD broker founded in 2006, offering access to trading instruments like forex, commodities, indices, shares, and cryptocurrencies via MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and web-based platforms.

Is GO Markets regulated?

Yes, GO Markets is regulated by top-tier financial authorities, including ASIC (Australia), CySEC (Cyprus), and FSC (Mauritius), ensuring compliance with financial laws and offering protection such as segregated accounts and negative balance protection.

What is the minimum deposit at GO Markets?

The minimum deposit to open a live trading account at GO Markets is typically $200, making it accessible for beginner traders and those wanting to test the platform before committing larger investments.

What trading platforms does GO Markets offer?

GO Markets supports MetaTrader 4 (MT4), MetaTrader 5 (MT5), and mobile trading apps for Android and iOS. These platforms are equipped with advanced charting tools, automated trading, and technical indicators.

Does GO Markets offer demo accounts?

Yes, GO Markets provides free demo accounts with virtual funds, allowing users to practice trading, test strategies, and explore platform features without any financial risk before transitioning to a live account.

What account types does GO Markets offer?

GO Markets offers Standard and GO Plus+ accounts. The Standard account features no commission and wider spreads, while GO Plus+ offers lower spreads with a $3.00 commission per side per lot.

Are there any fees for deposits or withdrawals?

GO Markets generally does not charge fees for deposits or withdrawals, but third-party payment providers (like banks or e-wallets) may apply transaction charges depending on your location and method used.

What leverage does GO Markets provide?

Leverage varies by jurisdiction and instrument. For ASIC clients, leverage is up to 1:30 for retail traders, while international clients under other entities may access leverage up to 1:500.

What instruments can I trade with GO Markets?

GO Markets offers a wide range of instruments, including over 60 forex pairs, indices, commodities, metals, shares, and cryptocurrencies, suitable for both short-term traders and diversified investment strategies.

How can I contact GO Markets support?

GO Markets offers 24/5 customer support via live chat, email, and phone. Their multilingual team assists with technical, account, and trading-related queries promptly and professionally.