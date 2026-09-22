RoboForex Cashback Forex rebates are offered of up to 20% across all trading accounts, including the ProCent, Pro, ECN, RTrader, and Prime Accounts, as follows.

A Quick Overview of our RoboForex Cashback Forex Rebates Review:

RoboForex Rebates System Overview

You can get Rebates each month based on the volume of closed positions in your account.

Rebates for forex trading are available on all account types offered on MT4, MT5, and cTrader platforms.

In addition, these rebates are not bonus funds, so you can use them as you see fit without any restrictions.

RoboForex’s rebates, according to trading volume, are as follows:

🧾 Account Type ⚙️ Calculation Method 🚀Sign up 🔁 10 - 1,000 lots 📈 1,000 - 3,000 lots 🚀 More than 3,000 lots 💼 Pro Based on instrument 👉 Open Account Based on instrument Based on instrument 15% 🧮 ProCent Based on instrument 👉 Open Account Based on instrument Based on instrument 15% 🔧 ECN % of commission 👉 Open Account ✅ 5% ✅ 7% ✅ 10% 🏆 Prime % of commission 👉 Open Account ✅ 5% ✅ 7% ✅ 10%

RoboForex Rebates Payments

South Africans participating in RoboForex rebates using the ProCent account must note that payouts are ten times less than other accounts because ProCent is denominated in US Cents. With SA Shares, for instance, South Africans can register an account with RoboForex to earn up to 30% in rebates according to the financial instrument they trade and the account type they use when participating in the rebates program.

RoboForex pays cashback Forex rebates directly to broker accounts daily.

In addition, a monthly payment is credited and automatically sent every 12th day of the month for rebates collected during the first and last day of the previous month.

💰 RoboForex Cashback Forex Rebates 📊 ProCent account 📊 Pro account 📊 ECN account 📊 RTrader account 📊 Prime account ℹ️ Forex 20% of Broker Revenue 20% of Broker Revenue 20% of Broker Revenue 20% of Broker Revenue 10% of Broker Revenue ℹ️ Indices 20% of Broker Revenue 20% of Broker Revenue 20% of Broker Revenue 10% of Broker Revenue ℹ️ Cryptocurrency 16.67% of Broker Revenue 16.67% of Broker Revenue 16.67% of Broker Revenue 8.33% of Broker Revenue 10% of Broker Revenue ℹ️ Precious Metals 20% of Broker Revenue 20% of Broker Revenue 20% of Broker Revenue 20% of Broker Revenue 10% of Broker Revenue ℹ️ Energies 20% of Broker Revenue 20% of Broker Revenue 20% of Broker Revenue 10% of Broker Revenue ℹ️ Shares 20% of Broker Revenue 20% of Broker Revenue 10% of Broker Revenue ℹ️ ETFs 20% of Broker Revenue ℹ️ Payment Frequency RoboForex pays rebates directly to the broker account daily Payments are made monthly for previous rebates earned RoboForex pays rebates directly to the broker account daily Payments are made monthly for previous rebates earned RoboForex pays rebates directly to the broker account daily Payments are made monthly for previous rebates earned RoboForex pays rebates directly to the broker account daily Payments are made monthly for previous rebates earned RoboForex pays rebates directly to the broker account daily Payments are made monthly for previous rebates earned

RoboForex Conditions and Notes on Forex Rebates

✅ Before rebates are credited to the account, the broker must verify each card used for a deposit transaction. ✅ The broker’s Cent Affiliate, Pro Affiliate, and ECN Affiliate accounts contain intentionally inflated spread values and transaction commissions. Therefore, these accounts violate the no-markup policy and will be verified only at your request. ✅ Permanently operational and accessible through demo, cent, standard, ECN, and prime accounts. ✅ The program is accessible to all clients who have passed a thorough screening. However, traders must note that RoboForex reserves the right to deny cashback payouts without providing a primary reason or notice. ✅ The monthly trading volume of Currency pairs and Metals is used to calculate rebates (the trading volume of CFDs is not considered). ✅ The pay-outs occur on the first of every month as a balance operation with the notation “Rebates” in the account history. ✅ In the Members Area, on the “Your Rebates” page, traders can find detailed statistics on the trading volume.

How to Open a Forex Cashback Account with RoboForex

You can follow these steps to register for a Forex Cashback Account with RoboForex

Step 1: Choose a Cashback Provider

First, select a reliable Forex cashback service (also called a rebate provider). These platforms partner with brokers like RoboForex and share a portion of the spread or commission back to you after each trade.

Step 2: Register with the Cashback Website

Sign up on your chosen cashback provider’s website. You’ll need to create an account using your email and basic details. This account will track your rebates and allow you to withdraw cashback earnings later.

Step 3: Open or Link Your RoboForex Account

From within the cashback provider dashboard, click on RoboForex and choose to either:

Open a new trading account, or

Link your existing RoboForex account

Important: The account must be opened via the cashback provider’s referral link to qualify.

Step 4: Register a Trading Account

Complete the RoboForex registration process by selecting your preferred account type (Pro, ECN, Prime, etc.), trading platform (MT4/MT5), and base currency. Submit your details and create your trading account.

Step 5: Verify Your Identity

Upload required documents (ID and proof of address) to your RoboForex client area. Verification ensures full access to deposits, withdrawals, and cashback eligibility.

Step 6: Fund Your Trading Account

Deposit funds into your RoboForex account using available methods like bank transfer, cards, or e-wallets. Many methods have low or zero deposit fees, depending on promotions.

Step 7: Start Trading

Begin placing trades as usual. Every trade you execute generates a small commission or spread fee—part of which is tracked as cashback through your provider.

Step 8: Earn Cashback Automatically

Your cashback provider receives a rebate from RoboForex and shares a percentage with you. These earnings accumulate in your cashback account based on your trading volume.

Step 9: Monitor Your Rebates

Log in to your cashback dashboard to track daily or weekly earnings. Most platforms provide transparent reporting, including trade volume and rebate calculations.

Step 10: Withdraw Your Cashback

Once you reach the minimum withdrawal threshold, request a payout. Cashback can usually be withdrawn via bank transfer, e-wallets, or even crypto, depending on the provider.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

RoboForex at a Glance

🔍Broker's Name 📍 Headquartered Cyprus 📅 Year Founded 2009 ⚖️ Regulating Authorities FSC 🌐 Countries not accepted for trade US, Canada, Australia, and Japan ☪️ Islamic account (swap-free) Yes 👍 Demo Account Yes 📊 Institutional Accounts Yes 📊 Managed Accounts Yes 📈 Maximum Leverage 1:2000 💰 Minimum Deposit $10 💳 Deposit Options Bank transfer, card payment, e-wallets like Skrill, Neteller, POLi, FasaPay and more. 💳 Withdrawal Options Bank transfer, card payment, e-wallets like Skrill, Neteller, POLi, FasaPay and more. 💻 Platform Types MetaTrader 4 (MT4), MetaTrader 5 (MT5), R StocksTrader R MobileTrade 📱 OS Compatibility Mac, Windows, Web, Mobile Android, iPhone, iPad. 📈 Tradable assets offered Currency pairs, Metals, CFD on US stocks, CFD on Indices, CFD on Oil 👨‍💼 Languages supported on Website Russian, Melayu, Portuguese, Polish, Ukrainian, Spanish, Arabic, Italian, Chinese, German, Japanese, Czech, Estonian, Latvian, Tiếng Việt, and more. 👥 Customer Support Languages 18 languages 📆 Customer Service Hours 24/7 (only in 11 of the above languages) 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Customer Reviews

Customer evaluations of RoboForex are inconclusive since people approve of its extensive trading tools as well as immediate trade processing and desirable spreads, but criticize specific withdrawal delays and bonus issues.

Users value choosing from multiple trading platforms since the company provides MT4, MT5, and cTrader among their available options.

Users have experienced problems with withdrawal delays along with bonus restrictions in their trading experience.

The customer support staff provides prompt responses, but traders occasionally mention their dissatisfaction with queries taking too long.

Customer Ratings

🌐 Platform 📝 Feedback Summary ⭐ Rating Traders appreciate tight spreads and fast execution but mention occasional slippage. ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Mixed reviews some praise account variety, while others report withdrawal issues. ⭐⭐⭐ Positive feedback on platform features, but some concerns over bonus conditions. ⭐⭐⭐ Generally positive, with users highlighting diverse instruments and trading tools. ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Limited reviews, but some complaints about customer service responsiveness. ⭐⭐ Many traders commend RoboForex’s features, though some mention payout delays. ⭐⭐⭐⭐

Conclusion RoboForex provides its cashback and forex rebates program as a flexible reward system that benefits traders regardless of their experience level. The trading platform offers two payment options for account types that allow traders to reduce their costs through fixed payments or percentage-based rewards based on their trading amounts. The Pro and ProCent accounts with instrument rebates and the ECN and Prime accounts with escalating cashback rates up to 10% allow active traders to receive continuous rewards through RoboForex. The rebate system improves profit margins while promoting dedicated trading relationships between clients and the platform.

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Frequently asked questions

Does RoboForex pay rebates?

RoboForex pays up to 20% rebates on the ProCent, Pro, ECN, and RTrader accounts and up to 10% on the Prime Account.

Is RoboForex regulated in South Africa?

RoboForex is only regulated in Belize by the International Financial Services Commission (IFSC).

How does the RoboForex bonus work?

Once you have registered a live trading account and made a 10 USD / 170 ZAR deposit, you will be eligible for the sign-up bonus of $30.

How long does a RoboForex withdrawal take?

RoboForex takes two business days to process withdrawal applications. However, it could take longer for the funds to reflect in the trader’s account, depending on their chosen payment method.

Is RoboForex a legit rebates provider?

Yes, RoboForex is a legit broker that provides a rebate program.

On which RoboForex Account types can I earn rebates?

You can earn rebates on the ProCent, Pro, ECN, and Prime RoboForex accounts.

Does the RoboForex spread increase when I participate in the rebates program?

RoboForex does not increase spreads when you participate in the rebates program.