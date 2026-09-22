Overall, FxPro offers cashback Forex rebates of up to 30% of the spread on the MT4 (Instant, Standard, and Fixed), FxPro Edge, MT5, cTrader, and Spread Betting (not available in South Africa) Accounts.

A Quick Overview of our FxPro Cashback Forex Rebates Review:

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

FxPro Rebates System Overview

By becoming an introducer broker, partners can refer clients to earn rebates according to trading volume. As a result, while partners can earn up to 55% of FxPro’s revenue, partner clients can earn up to 30% of the spread. Furthermore, with SA Shares, South Africans can register an account with FxPro to earn up to 30% in rebates according to the financial instrument they trade and the account type they use when participating in the rebates program. FxPro’s partner dashboard provides a high-level overview of the previous month’s earnings, multiple trading activity statistics, registrations, deposits, withdrawals, and everything you need to promote your business.

💰 FxPro Cashback Forex Rebates 📊 MT4 (Instant, Standard, Fixed) 📊 FxPro Edge 📊 MT5 📊 cTrader 📊 Spread Betting ℹ️ Forex 30% of the Spread 30% of the Spread 30% of the Spread 30% of the spread + 24.50% per million USD traded 10% of the execution spread or Bet Spread ℹ️ Indices 30% of the Spread 30% of the Spread 30% of the Spread 30% of the Spread ℹ️ Cryptocurrency 30% of the Spread 30% of the Spread 30% of the Spread ℹ️ Precious Metals 30% of the Spread 30% of the Spread 30% of the Spread 30% of the Spread + 24.50% per million USD traded ℹ️ Energies 30% of the Spread 30% of the Spread 30% of the Spread 30% of the Spread ℹ️ Shares 30% of the Spread 30% of the Spread ℹ️ Soft Commodities 30% of the Spread 30% of the Spread 30% of the Spread ℹ️ Futures 30% of the Spread 30% of the Spread 30% of the Spread ℹ️ Payment Frequency FxPro Offers monthly Cashback to traders FxPro Offers monthly Cashback to traders FxPro Offers monthly Cashback to traders FxPro Offers monthly Cashback to traders FxPro Offers monthly Cashback to traders 🚀Sign up 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

FxPro Rebates Payments

FxPro’s rebates program pays eligible traders monthly and automatically after the month in which rebates were earned. These payments are made using the supported methods on FxPro, such as FxPro Wallet, Bank Transfer, Credit/Debit Card, Skrill, and Neteller.

FxPro Conditions and Notes on Forex Rebates

✅ Rebates are unavailable to clients in Spain, Portugal, or Belgium. ✅ When clients use the “Close By” or “Multiple Close Buy” strategies, they are ineligible for rebates with FxPro.

How to Open a Forex Cashback Account with FxPro (via SAShares)

You can follow these steps to register for a Forex Cashback Account with FxPro via SAShares.

New Accounts

If you do not have an existing account with FxPro, you can easily obtain a cashback rebate in three easy steps.

Step 1

Visit the FxPro website and click “Open Account.”

Step 2

Submit your Trading ID to us: [SAShares] For Example: To: [SAShares] Subject: New FxPro Rebate Application “Dear SAShares Team, Please view my FxPro Client ID: 12345 (Your Account, Client, or Trading ID) and inform me whether my rebate application has been accepted.”

Step 3

Wait for approval, which will be sent within [number of hours]. Once approval is given, you will automatically receive your cashback rebates from the FxPro system.

Existing Accounts

If you have an existing FxPro account, you can get a cashback rebate by following these easy steps.

Step 1

Send an email to FxPro: support@FxPro.com Request that the broker transfer the trading account under the following SAShares Affiliate ID: [SAShares] For Example: To: [SAShares] Subject: Account Transfer Request “Dear FxPro Partner/Affiliate Team, I would hereby like to request that my account be transferred to IB/Partner/Affiliate code [SAShares Code]. Furthermore, I would hereby like to request to be assigned under the aforementioned IB regardless of whether my account falls under an umbrella or parent IB.”

Step 2

Once you receive confirmation of the transfer from FxPro, you can create an additional trading account.

Step 3

Lastly, you can send your Trading or Client ID to [SAShares]. For Example: To: [SAShares] Subject: New FxPro Rebate Application “Dear SAShares Team, Please view my FxPro Client ID: 12345 (Your Account, Client, or Trading ID) and inform me whether my rebate application has been accepted.

Conclusion

​The cashback rebate system of FxPro lets traders recover specific amounts from their trading fees. As an introducer broker client receives up to 30% of the trading spread amounts on forex, indices, commodities, and cryptocurrency instruments. FxPro provides rebated funds that appear monthly on the 12th of subsequent months before becoming either available for withdrawal or application toward upcoming trading costs. You might also like: FxPro Review You might also like: FxPro Account Types You might also like: FxPro Demo Account You might also like: FxPro Fees and Spreads You might also like: FxPro Minimum Deposit SA Shares Instagram

Frequently Asked Questions

Does FxPro charge a commission on trades?

Commissions of $35 per 1 million USD traded apply.

Does FxPro work in South Africa?

FxPro has a local office in South Africa and operates under FxPro Financial Services Limited (FSP 45052)

How long do FxPro’s withdrawals take in South Africa?

Withdrawals are processed as received but can take up to 7 working days, depending on your preferred payment method.

How can I sign up for the FxPro Affiliate Program?

You can sign up from FxPro’s official site by clicking the “Partner with us” banner on the homepage, followed by the green “Become a FxPro Partner” banner, which will lead you to an application form that must be completed.

What are the FxPro Account types from which I can choose?

FxPro offers the following account types:

MT4 with fixed spreads and Instant Execution.

MT4 with floating spreads and instant Execution.

MT4 with floating spreads and Market Execution.

MT4 with raw spreads on Forex and Metals, and Market Execution.

cTrader with floating spreads and Market Execution.

MT5 with floating spreads and Market Execution.

FxPro Edge CFD with floating spreads and Market Execution.

How do I qualify for FxPro Forex rebates?

To qualify for FxPro Forex rebates, you need to have an active trading account with FxPro and make trades in the forex, indices, commodities, and other markets.

How do I receive my FxPro Forex rebates?

FxPro Forex rebates are credited directly to your trading account. These funds can offset future trading costs or be withdrawn as additional income. The rebate amount is determined daily and will be credited to your account at the end of each trading day.

Are there any fees associated with FxPro Forex rebates?

No, there are no fees associated with FxPro Forex rebates. This program is designed to provide traders with additional income and improve their trading experience without additional costs.

Are FxPro Forex rebates available for all types of trading accounts?

FxPro Forex rebates are available for all trading accounts, including standard, ECN, and other accounts.

How often do I receive my FxPro Forex rebates?

FxPro Forex rebates are credited to your account daily, and monthly cashback is paid on the 12th of every month.