XM Cashback Forex Rebates offer traders a great way to earn extra rewards simply by trading, whether your trades end in profit or loss.

A Quick Overview of our XM Cashback Forex Rebates Review:

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

Rebates System Overview

The XM Partner Program offers affiliate partners and introducing brokers (IB) an additional effective and completely transparent business method for attracting clients, receiving commissions based on the number of lots traded at XM, and even returning a portion of the revenue to their clients.

The user-friendly features of the XM auto-rebate model allow XM affiliates to set up their own payment plans and automatically pay rebates (cashback) of their earned commissions to South African traders.

In addition, affiliate commissions and client rebates are paid twice weekly without additional fees.

Auto Rebates enable partners to provide a percentage of cashback to customers based on their trading activity.

Unfortunately, auto Rebates are unavailable to clients from the European Union, the United Kingdom, or Australia.

South Africans who open an account with XM via SA Shares can earn up to 30% in rebates, depending on the financial instrument traded and the account type used when participating in the rebates program.

XM Rebates Payments

XM states that twice-weekly payments are transferred to the partner's XM MyWallet, allowing the partner to send rebates to their clients.

In addition, participating South African traders can get their rebates via flexible payment methods at no additional expense.

🔍 Feature 💡 Details 💰 Rebate Type Cashback on every trade 📈 Applies to All trades – win or lose 🧾 Eligible Accounts All XM account types 🔄 Payout Frequency Automatic and real-time 💵 Withdrawal Rebates can be withdrawn anytime ❌ Additional Cost None – participation is completely free 🚀 Best For High-volume traders and scalpers looking to reduce costs 🛡️ Bonus Compatibility Works alongside existing XM bonuses 🌍 Global Access Available to clients in eligible regions worldwide 🚀Sign up 👉 Open Account

XM Conditions and Notes on Forex Rebates

✅ A minimum of five minutes of position holding time applies to Micro, Standard, and Ultra-Low Accounts. ✅ Micro and Standard Accounts with Swap-Free have a 5-minute position time requirement. ✅ Customers from Europe and Australia are not eligible for any rebates. ✅ Free biweekly payments are offered to affiliates and clients. ✅ Up to 100% compensation is available from XM, amounting to $58.5 per lot. ✅ Traders can take advantage of XM's many enticing bonuses. ✅ All rebates earned by a trader are credited to their MyWallet account. ✅ No hidden costs, preconditions, or spread markups. ✅ Islamic Accounts with XM are eligible for rebates.

How to Open a Forex Cashback Account with XM

You can follow these steps to register for a Forex Cashback Account

1. Choose a Cashback / Rebate Provider

You must first register with a trusted rebate service (IB partner).

These providers earn commission from XM and return a portion to you as cashback.

Cashback = part of the spread/commission returned per trade

It effectively reduces your trading costs over time

2. Open an XM Account via the Partner Link

Go to the rebate provider and click “Open XM Account” through their link.

This automatically attaches a partner code to your account

The partner code links your account to cashback benefits

Important:

If you open an XM account without a partner code, you usually won’t receive cashback.

3. Verify Your XM Account (KYC)

Complete standard XM onboarding:

Upload ID (passport/ID card)

Proof of address

Wait for approval (usually <48 hours)

4. Add Your Trading Account to the Rebate Portal

Log in to the cashback provider dashboard

Submit your MT4/MT5 account ID

Wait for approval (often within 24 hours)

5. Wait for Activation

Your account is added to the rebate group inside XM’s system

Cashback tracking begins from the next trading day

6. Start Trading Normally

Cashback is earned on every closed trade

Paid automatically (daily/weekly depending on provider)

Works whether trades win or lose

XM At a Glance

Category Details Company Information 🏷️Company Name XM Group 📍Headquarters Location Cyprus, Limassol 📅Year Established 2009 👤CEO/Founder Constantinos Cleanthous 🌐Global Offices Multiple locations globally 🔖Licensing Body ASIC, CySEC, IFSC DFSA 👥Group Companies XM, Trading Point 🏛️Business Model STP (Straight Through Processing) 🌍Operational Languages Multiple languages including English, Arabic, Spanish, etc. 🏆Awards & Recognitions Various industry awards Regulation and Security 🛡️Regulation CySEC, ASIC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA ✔️Compliance Standards ISO 9001, MiFID II 💼Client Fund Segregation Yes 🪫Negative balance protection Yes 🕵️‍♂️Financial Conduct Oversight Yes 💰Insurance Coverage Yes 📋AML & KYC Policy Yes 🔒Security of Trading Platform SSL encryption, two-factor authentication 🛡️Investor Compensation Fund Yes 🖥️Cybersecurity Measures High-level encryption and cybersecurity protocols Account Types and Features ⚙️Standard Account Yes 📊ECN Account Yes 🌙Islamic Account Yes 🎮Demo Account Yes 👑VIP Account Yes 💵Minimum Deposit From USD 5 / ZAR 90 💱Base Currencies More than 11 (USD, EUR, GBP, AUD, etc.) ⚖️Leverage Options Up to 1:1000 📈Spreads (Fixed/Variable) Fixed or Variable 🔄Swap-Free Accounts Yes 🌐Account Currency Conversion Yes 🚨Margin Call Level 50% ❌Stop-Out Level 20% 🔄Hedging Allowed Yes ⚡Scalping Allowed Yes 🔁Copy Trading Support Yes 👥Social Trading Features Yes 💼Managed Accounts Yes Trading Conditions 🔍Average Spreads From 0.1 pips (ECN) 💲Commissions per Trade From $3 per lot 🔢Leverage Range 1:1 to 888:1 🚀Execution Speed Fast (milliseconds) 📊Order Execution Type Market execution 🔄Slippage Policy Low slippage, transparent 📏Margin requirements Depends on account type and leverage ⏹️Stop-Loss and Take-Profit Orders Yes 🔁Trailing Stops Yes 🕑Pending Orders Yes 🔽Partial Fills Yes 🧾Dividend Adjustments Yes 🌙Overnight Swap Fees Yes 📆Rollover Policy Yes 🛑Guaranteed Stop Loss Yes Trading Instruments 💹Forex Currency Pairs Yes 🪙Precious Metals (Gold/Silver) Yes 📈Indices Yes 🌾Commodities Yes ⛽Energies (Oil/Natural Gas) Yes ₿Cryptocurrencies Yes 📉Stocks Yes 🗂️ETFs Yes 🏛️Bonds Yes 📜Futures Contracts Yes 🛡️Options Contracts Yes ⚖️CFDs (Contracts for Difference) Yes 🔣Swap on Trading Board Yes 🔀Leveraged Instruments Yes 🎯Micro-Lot Trading Yes 💸Spread Betting No 🧺Currency Baskets No Deposits and Withdrawals 💳Deposit Methods Bank wire, Credit cards, e-Wallets 💵Withdrawal Methods Bank wire, Credit cards, e-Wallets ⏱️Processing Time for Deposits Instant 🕒Processing Time for Withdrawals 1-5 business days 🚫Deposit Fees No 💵Withdrawal Fees No 🔢Minimum Deposit Amount From USD 5 / ZAR 90 📉Minimum Withdrawal Amount $5 🚪Maximum Withdrawal Limit Dependent on account type and verification 💱Supported Currencies USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, etc. ₿Crypto Deposits & Withdrawals Yes 🏦Bank Wire Transfers Yes 💳Credit/Debit Cards Yes 📲E-Wallets (Skrill, Neteller, etc.) Yes 🏘️Local Payment Methods Yes Trading Platforms and Tools 💻MetaTrader 4 (MT4) Yes 👩‍💻MetaTrader 5 (MT5) Yes 🖥️Proprietary Platform No 📱Mobile Trading App Yes 🌐Web-Based Platform Yes 🤖Trading Bots Yes 🖧VPS Services Yes 🔌API Connectivity Yes 📉Charting Tools Yes 🧮Custom Indicators Yes 🧠Market Sentiment Analysis Yes 📩Trading Signals Yes 🏷️Advanced Order Types Yes ⚠️Risk Management Tools Yes 📅Economic Calendar Yes 📰Market News Feed Yes Customer Support 📞Support Channels Live chat, Email, Phone 🗨️Live Chat Availability Yes 📧Email Support Yes 📱Phone Support Yes 🌍Multilingual Support Yes ❓Help Center/FAQ Yes 👨‍💼Dedicated Account Manager Yes ⏲️Response Time (Live Chat) Instant 🕒Response Time (Email) 24 hours ⭐Support Rating 4.5/5 Educational Resources and Support 🎥Webinars Yes 🏫Seminars Yes 📖Trading Tutorials Yes 📊Market Analysis Reports Yes 📚E-Books Yes 🎬Video Library Yes 📜Glossary Yes ❔FAQs Yes 🆕Beginner Guides Yes 🚀Advanced Trading Strategies Yes Partnerships and Programs 📋IB Program Yes 🪪Affiliate program? Yes 🏷️White Label Solutions Yes 🎁Partnership Rewards Yes 🏛️Institutional Solutions Yes 🔌API Partnership Yes 🤝Referral Program Yes Fees & Charges 💳Deposit Fees No 📤Withdrawal Fees No 💤Inactivity Fee Yes 🌜Overnight Fees (Swaps) Yes 💱Conversion Fees Yes 💰Commission on Trades From $3 per lot Market Research Tools 📅Economic Calendar Yes 📰Market News Yes 📩Trading Signals Yes 🔧Technical Analysis Tools Yes 💭Sentiment Analysis Yes Additional Features 👥PAMM/MAM Accounts Yes 🔗Social Trading Platform Yes 🏆Trading Competitions Yes 🎁Loyalty Rewards Yes 👑Exclusive VIP Perks Yes Promotions & Bonuses 🎁Welcome Bonus Yes 💵Deposit Bonus Yes 🏅Trading Contests Yes 🌟Seasonal Promotions Yes 🎖️Loyalty Programs Yes User Experience & Reviews 🖥️User Interface Quality 4.5/5 🔒Platform Stability High 📱Mobile App Reviews 4.6/5 ⭐Overall User Rating 4.5/5 🌟Trustpilot Rating 4.5/5 😟Common Complaints Limited withdrawal options Mobile 📱Mobile App Name XM Trading 🛠️Developer XM Group 📅Release Year 2015 💻OS Compatibility iOS, Android 🌐Languages Supported Multiple languages 📈Trading Instruments Yes 🔄Real-Time Data Yes 🛠️Charting Tools Yes 📊Order Types Supported Yes 🚀Order Execution Speed Fast 🔔Custom Alerts Yes 🤝Beginner-Friendly Yes 🔐Security Features Yes 🖥️Synchronization Yes 💰Deposit and Withdrawal Yes 📝Account Types Accessible Yes 🔄Switch Accounts Yes 💬In-App Support Yes 📚Educational Resources Yes 🎯Watchlist Yes 🌙Dark Mode Yes 🌐Social Trading Yes AI Trading Resources 🤖AI Integration Yes 📊Data Analysis Yes 📈Predictive Analytics No 🛠️Customizable Strategies No 📉Risk Management Tools No 🧑‍🏫Trading Insights Yes 🚀Execution Optimization Yes 🔄Portfolio Rebalancing No 📚AI Tutorials No 🎥Video Demonstrations No 🧑‍🤝‍🧑Webinars No 🔍AI-Powered Search No 🌟Beginner-Friendly No 🖥️Platform Availability No 📈Backtesting Capability No 🛠️Strategy Builder No 🔔Alerts and Notifications No 🔒Data Protection No 👁️‍🗨️Transparency No Social Media Platformst 📘Facebook Yes 📷Instagram Yes 🐦Twitter Yes 💼LinkedIn Yes 🎥YouTube Yes 👉Open Account 👉 Open Account

XM Customer Reviews

Customers view XM positively by rating it highly on various online platforms, and the traders mention that the company has faster execution, competitive spreads, and high-quality customer support.

Customers value opportunities provided by a diverse product offering and the MetaTrader terminals in particular.

Other educational materials, like webinars and tutorials, are also often positively mentioned when it comes to trader skills.

🔎Aspect 🔖Customer Feedback 📞Customer Support Highly praised for being responsive and helpful. ⚡Execution Speed Fast execution speeds are appreciated by traders. 📉Spreads Competitive spreads are a key positive point. 📱Platform Usability MetaTrader platforms are user-friendly and popular. 📚Educational Resources Webinars and tutorials are helpful for improving trading knowledge. 💳Withdrawal Process Some users mention slower withdrawals compared to expectations. 🔒Regulation & Reliability Strongly regulated with a reliable overall experience. 🏦Account Offerings A wide variety of account types to suit different traders.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $5 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA Start Trading Read Review

Customers Ratings

🌐 Platform 📝 Feedback Summary ⭐ Rating XM is recognized for its competitive spreads and efficient customer service. However, some traders have reported concerns about account verification delays and withdrawal processes. ⭐⭐⭐⭐ (4.2/5) Positive feedback highlights XM's attractive spreads and rapid execution speeds. Conversely, there are concerns about the platform's reliability, with reports of account access issues and delayed responses from account managers. ⭐⭐☆☆ (2/5) XM has collected 261 reviews with an average score of 4.75, indicating a high level of customer satisfaction. ⭐⭐⭐⭐ (4.2/5) XM has a TrustIndex rating of 7.3 based on user reviews, suggesting a generally positive reputation among customers. ⭐⭐⭐☆ (3/5)

Conclusion XM Cashback Forex Rebates established a beneficial system that enables traders to lower their trading expenses while earning money from each trade. SAShares provides an easy, straightforward rebate method that benefits both new XM clients and those who already have accounts. XM’s rebate program stands out for its automatic payout system and features compatibility across various accounts while delivering fee-free services that support traders to enhance their trading results.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the XM rebates program, and how does it work?

The XM rebates program is a loyalty program that rewards traders with cash rebates on every trade they make. Furthermore, the program works by calculating the trading volume of a trader and rewarding them with cash rebates based on their account type and trading volume.

What is the XM promotion, and how can I participate?

XM offers various promotions to its clients, including deposit bonuses and cashback offers. To participate in these promotions, you need to sign up for an XM account and fulfill the requirements of the promotion.

What is the XM no-deposit bonus, and how can I claim it?

The XM no-deposit bonus is a promotion that offers traders a certain amount of money to trade without requiring them to make a deposit. To claim the bonus, you must sign up for an XM account, verify your account, and request the bonus from your XM dashboard.

What is the XM withdrawal time, and how long does it take to withdraw funds?

The XM withdrawal time depends on the withdrawal method you choose. Generally, it takes 24 hours to process a withdrawal request, and the funds will be credited to your account within a few business days.

What is the XM rebate limit, and is there a cap on the rebates I can earn?

The XM rebate limit depends on your account type and trading volume. However, there is no cap on the rebates you can earn.

What is the XM referral commission, and how can I earn it?

The XM referral commission is a commission that XM pays to traders who refer new clients to the platform. You need to share your referral link with your friends or followers to earn the commission. Then, when they sign up for an XM account using your link, you will earn a commission on their trading volume.

What are the XM account types, and what are their differences?

XM offers three account types to its clients in South Africa: Micro, Standard, and XM Ultra Low. The main differences between these accounts are the minimum deposit requirement, the spread, and the trading volume.

What is the XM minimum deposit for South Africans, and how can I make a deposit?

The XM minimum deposit for South Africans depends on your account type. For the Micro account, the minimum deposit is 90 ZAR ($5). The Standard account is 1,800 ZAR ($100), and the XM Ultra Low account is 907 ZAR ($50). Furthermore, you can deposit using various payment methods, including bank transfer, credit/debit cards, and e-wallets.