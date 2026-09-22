XM Cashback Forex Rebates offer traders a great way to earn extra rewards simply by trading, whether your trades end in profit or loss.
A Quick Overview of our XM Cashback Forex Rebates Review:
- ☑️Rebates System Overview
- ☑️XM at a Glance
- ☑️XM Rebates Payments
- ☑️Conditions and Notes on Forex Rebates
- ☑️How to Open a Forex Cashback Account with XM
- ☑️Conclusion
- ☑️Frequently Asked Questions
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Rebates System Overview
- The XM Partner Program offers affiliate partners and introducing brokers (IB) an additional effective and completely transparent business method for attracting clients, receiving commissions based on the number of lots traded at XM, and even returning a portion of the revenue to their clients.
- The user-friendly features of the XM auto-rebate model allow XM affiliates to set up their own payment plans and automatically pay rebates (cashback) of their earned commissions to South African traders.
- In addition, affiliate commissions and client rebates are paid twice weekly without additional fees.
- Auto Rebates enable partners to provide a percentage of cashback to customers based on their trading activity.
- Unfortunately, auto Rebates are unavailable to clients from the European Union, the United Kingdom, or Australia.
- South Africans who open an account with XM via SA Shares can earn up to 30% in rebates, depending on the financial instrument traded and the account type used when participating in the rebates program.
XM Rebates Payments
- XM states that twice-weekly payments are transferred to the partner's XM MyWallet, allowing the partner to send rebates to their clients.
- In addition, participating South African traders can get their rebates via flexible payment methods at no additional expense.
|🔍 Feature
|💡 Details
|💰 Rebate Type
|Cashback on every trade
|📈 Applies to
|All trades – win or lose
|🧾 Eligible Accounts
|All XM account types
|🔄 Payout Frequency
|Automatic and real-time
|💵 Withdrawal
|Rebates can be withdrawn anytime
|❌ Additional Cost
|None – participation is completely free
|🚀 Best For
|High-volume traders and scalpers looking to reduce costs
|🛡️ Bonus Compatibility
|Works alongside existing XM bonuses
|🌍 Global Access
|Available to clients in eligible regions worldwide
|🚀Sign up
|👉 Open Account
XM Conditions and Notes on Forex Rebates
|✅ A minimum of five minutes of position holding time applies to Micro, Standard, and Ultra-Low Accounts.
|✅ Micro and Standard Accounts with Swap-Free have a 5-minute position time requirement.
|✅ Customers from Europe and Australia are not eligible for any rebates.
|✅ Free biweekly payments are offered to affiliates and clients.
|✅ Up to 100% compensation is available from XM, amounting to $58.5 per lot.
|✅ Traders can take advantage of XM's many enticing bonuses.
|✅ All rebates earned by a trader are credited to their MyWallet account.
|✅ No hidden costs, preconditions, or spread markups.
|✅ Islamic Accounts with XM are eligible for rebates.
How to Open a Forex Cashback Account with XM
You can follow these steps to register for a Forex Cashback Account
1. Choose a Cashback / Rebate Provider
- You must first register with a trusted rebate service (IB partner).
- These providers earn commission from XM and return a portion to you as cashback.
- Cashback = part of the spread/commission returned per trade
- It effectively reduces your trading costs over time
2. Open an XM Account via the Partner Link
- Go to the rebate provider and click “Open XM Account” through their link.
- This automatically attaches a partner code to your account
- The partner code links your account to cashback benefits
Important:
- If you open an XM account without a partner code, you usually won’t receive cashback.
3. Verify Your XM Account (KYC)
Complete standard XM onboarding:
- Upload ID (passport/ID card)
- Proof of address
- Wait for approval (usually <48 hours)
4. Add Your Trading Account to the Rebate PortalAfter opening your account:
- Log in to the cashback provider dashboard
- Submit your MT4/MT5 account ID
- Wait for approval (often within 24 hours)
5. Wait for ActivationOnce approved:
- Your account is added to the rebate group inside XM’s system
- Cashback tracking begins from the next trading day
6. Start Trading NormallyNow just trade as usual:
- Cashback is earned on every closed trade
- Paid automatically (daily/weekly depending on provider)
- Works whether trades win or lose
XM At a Glance
|Category
|Details
|Company Information
|🏷️Company Name
|XM Group
|📍Headquarters Location
|Cyprus, Limassol
|📅Year Established
|2009
|👤CEO/Founder
|Constantinos Cleanthous
|🌐Global Offices
|Multiple locations globally
|🔖Licensing Body
|ASIC, CySEC, IFSC DFSA
|👥Group Companies
|XM, Trading Point
|🏛️Business Model
|STP (Straight Through Processing)
|🌍Operational Languages
|Multiple languages including English, Arabic, Spanish, etc.
|🏆Awards & Recognitions
|Various industry awards
|Regulation and Security
|🛡️Regulation
|CySEC, ASIC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA
|✔️Compliance Standards
|ISO 9001, MiFID II
|💼Client Fund Segregation
|Yes
|🪫Negative balance protection
|Yes
|🕵️♂️Financial Conduct Oversight
|Yes
|💰Insurance Coverage
|Yes
|📋AML & KYC Policy
|Yes
|🔒Security of Trading Platform
|SSL encryption, two-factor authentication
|🛡️Investor Compensation Fund
|Yes
|🖥️Cybersecurity Measures
|High-level encryption and cybersecurity protocols
|Account Types and Features
|⚙️Standard Account
|Yes
|📊ECN Account
|Yes
|🌙Islamic Account
|Yes
|🎮Demo Account
|Yes
|👑VIP Account
|Yes
|💵Minimum Deposit
|From USD 5 / ZAR 90
|💱Base Currencies
|More than 11 (USD, EUR, GBP, AUD, etc.)
|⚖️Leverage Options
|Up to 1:1000
|📈Spreads (Fixed/Variable)
|Fixed or Variable
|🔄Swap-Free Accounts
|Yes
|🌐Account Currency Conversion
|Yes
|🚨Margin Call Level
|50%
|❌Stop-Out Level
|20%
|🔄Hedging Allowed
|Yes
|⚡Scalping Allowed
|Yes
|🔁Copy Trading Support
|Yes
|👥Social Trading Features
|Yes
|💼Managed Accounts
|Yes
|Trading Conditions
|🔍Average Spreads
|From 0.1 pips (ECN)
|💲Commissions per Trade
|From $3 per lot
|🔢Leverage Range
|1:1 to 888:1
|🚀Execution Speed
|Fast (milliseconds)
|📊Order Execution Type
|Market execution
|🔄Slippage Policy
|Low slippage, transparent
|📏Margin requirements
|Depends on account type and leverage
|⏹️Stop-Loss and Take-Profit Orders
|Yes
|🔁Trailing Stops
|Yes
|🕑Pending Orders
|Yes
|🔽Partial Fills
|Yes
|🧾Dividend Adjustments
|Yes
|🌙Overnight Swap Fees
|Yes
|📆Rollover Policy
|Yes
|🛑Guaranteed Stop Loss
|Yes
|Trading Instruments
|💹Forex Currency Pairs
|Yes
|🪙Precious Metals (Gold/Silver)
|Yes
|📈Indices
|Yes
|🌾Commodities
|Yes
|⛽Energies (Oil/Natural Gas)
|Yes
|₿Cryptocurrencies
|Yes
|📉Stocks
|Yes
|🗂️ETFs
|Yes
|🏛️Bonds
|Yes
|📜Futures Contracts
|Yes
|🛡️Options Contracts
|Yes
|⚖️CFDs (Contracts for Difference)
|Yes
|🔣Swap on Trading Board
|Yes
|🔀Leveraged Instruments
|Yes
|🎯Micro-Lot Trading
|Yes
|💸Spread Betting
|No
|🧺Currency Baskets
|No
|Deposits and Withdrawals
|💳Deposit Methods
|Bank wire, Credit cards, e-Wallets
|💵Withdrawal Methods
|Bank wire, Credit cards, e-Wallets
|⏱️Processing Time for Deposits
|Instant
|🕒Processing Time for Withdrawals
|1-5 business days
|🚫Deposit Fees
|No
|💵Withdrawal Fees
|No
|🔢Minimum Deposit Amount
|From USD 5 / ZAR 90
|📉Minimum Withdrawal Amount
|$5
|🚪Maximum Withdrawal Limit
|Dependent on account type and verification
|💱Supported Currencies
|USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, etc.
|₿Crypto Deposits & Withdrawals
|Yes
|🏦Bank Wire Transfers
|Yes
|💳Credit/Debit Cards
|Yes
|📲E-Wallets (Skrill, Neteller, etc.)
|Yes
|🏘️Local Payment Methods
|Yes
|Trading Platforms and Tools
|💻MetaTrader 4 (MT4)
|Yes
|👩💻MetaTrader 5 (MT5)
|Yes
|🖥️Proprietary Platform
|No
|📱Mobile Trading App
|Yes
|🌐Web-Based Platform
|Yes
|🤖Trading Bots
|Yes
|🖧VPS Services
|Yes
|🔌API Connectivity
|Yes
|📉Charting Tools
|Yes
|🧮Custom Indicators
|Yes
|🧠Market Sentiment Analysis
|Yes
|📩Trading Signals
|Yes
|🏷️Advanced Order Types
|Yes
|⚠️Risk Management Tools
|Yes
|📅Economic Calendar
|Yes
|📰Market News Feed
|Yes
|Customer Support
|📞Support Channels
|Live chat, Email, Phone
|🗨️Live Chat Availability
|Yes
|📧Email Support
|Yes
|📱Phone Support
|Yes
|🌍Multilingual Support
|Yes
|❓Help Center/FAQ
|Yes
|👨💼Dedicated Account Manager
|Yes
|⏲️Response Time (Live Chat)
|Instant
|🕒Response Time (Email)
|24 hours
|⭐Support Rating
|4.5/5
|Educational Resources and Support
|🎥Webinars
|Yes
|🏫Seminars
|Yes
|📖Trading Tutorials
|Yes
|📊Market Analysis Reports
|Yes
|📚E-Books
|Yes
|🎬Video Library
|Yes
|📜Glossary
|Yes
|❔FAQs
|Yes
|🆕Beginner Guides
|Yes
|🚀Advanced Trading Strategies
|Yes
|Partnerships and Programs
|📋IB Program
|Yes
|🪪Affiliate program?
|Yes
|🏷️White Label Solutions
|Yes
|🎁Partnership Rewards
|Yes
|🏛️Institutional Solutions
|Yes
|🔌API Partnership
|Yes
|🤝Referral Program
|Yes
|Fees & Charges
|💳Deposit Fees
|No
|📤Withdrawal Fees
|No
|💤Inactivity Fee
|Yes
|🌜Overnight Fees (Swaps)
|Yes
|💱Conversion Fees
|Yes
|💰Commission on Trades
|From $3 per lot
|Market Research Tools
|📅Economic Calendar
|Yes
|📰Market News
|Yes
|📩Trading Signals
|Yes
|🔧Technical Analysis Tools
|Yes
|💭Sentiment Analysis
|Yes
|Additional Features
|👥PAMM/MAM Accounts
|Yes
|🔗Social Trading Platform
|Yes
|🏆Trading Competitions
|Yes
|🎁Loyalty Rewards
|Yes
|👑Exclusive VIP Perks
|Yes
|Promotions & Bonuses
|🎁Welcome Bonus
|Yes
|💵Deposit Bonus
|Yes
|🏅Trading Contests
|Yes
|🌟Seasonal Promotions
|Yes
|🎖️Loyalty Programs
|Yes
|User Experience & Reviews
|🖥️User Interface Quality
|4.5/5
|🔒Platform Stability
|High
|📱Mobile App Reviews
|4.6/5
|⭐Overall User Rating
|4.5/5
|🌟Trustpilot Rating
|4.5/5
|😟Common Complaints
|Limited withdrawal options
|Mobile
|📱Mobile App Name
|XM Trading
|🛠️Developer
|XM Group
|📅Release Year
|2015
|💻OS Compatibility
|iOS, Android
|🌐Languages Supported
|Multiple languages
|📈Trading Instruments
|Yes
|🔄Real-Time Data
|Yes
|🛠️Charting Tools
|Yes
|📊Order Types Supported
|Yes
|🚀Order Execution Speed
|Fast
|🔔Custom Alerts
|Yes
|🤝Beginner-Friendly
|Yes
|🔐Security Features
|Yes
|🖥️Synchronization
|Yes
|💰Deposit and Withdrawal
|Yes
|📝Account Types Accessible
|Yes
|🔄Switch Accounts
|Yes
|💬In-App Support
|Yes
|📚Educational Resources
|Yes
|🎯Watchlist
|Yes
|🌙Dark Mode
|Yes
|🌐Social Trading
|Yes
|AI Trading Resources
|🤖AI Integration
|Yes
|📊Data Analysis
|Yes
|📈Predictive Analytics
|No
|🛠️Customizable Strategies
|No
|📉Risk Management Tools
|No
|🧑🏫Trading Insights
|Yes
|🚀Execution Optimization
|Yes
|🔄Portfolio Rebalancing
|No
|📚AI Tutorials
|No
|🎥Video Demonstrations
|No
|🧑🤝🧑Webinars
|No
|🔍AI-Powered Search
|No
|🌟Beginner-Friendly
|No
|🖥️Platform Availability
|No
|📈Backtesting Capability
|No
|🛠️Strategy Builder
|No
|🔔Alerts and Notifications
|No
|🔒Data Protection
|No
|👁️🗨️Transparency
|No
|Social Media Platformst
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|🎥YouTube
|Yes
|👉Open Account
|👉 Open Account
XM Customer Reviews
- Customers view XM positively by rating it highly on various online platforms, and the traders mention that the company has faster execution, competitive spreads, and high-quality customer support.
- Customers value opportunities provided by a diverse product offering and the MetaTrader terminals in particular.
- Other educational materials, like webinars and tutorials, are also often positively mentioned when it comes to trader skills.
|🔎Aspect
|🔖Customer Feedback
|📞Customer Support
|Highly praised for being responsive and helpful.
|⚡Execution Speed
|Fast execution speeds are appreciated by traders.
|📉Spreads
|Competitive spreads are a key positive point.
|📱Platform Usability
|MetaTrader platforms are user-friendly and popular.
|📚Educational Resources
|Webinars and tutorials are helpful for improving trading knowledge.
|💳Withdrawal Process
|Some users mention slower withdrawals compared to expectations.
|🔒Regulation & Reliability
|Strongly regulated with a reliable overall experience.
|🏦Account Offerings
|A wide variety of account types to suit different traders.
Customers Ratings
|🌐 Platform
|📝 Feedback Summary
|⭐ Rating
|XM is recognized for its competitive spreads and efficient customer service. However, some traders have reported concerns about account verification delays and withdrawal processes.
|⭐⭐⭐⭐ (4.2/5)
|Positive feedback highlights XM's attractive spreads and rapid execution speeds. Conversely, there are concerns about the platform's reliability, with reports of account access issues and delayed responses from account managers.
|⭐⭐☆☆ (2/5)
|XM has collected 261 reviews with an average score of 4.75, indicating a high level of customer satisfaction.
|⭐⭐⭐⭐ (4.2/5)
|XM has a TrustIndex rating of 7.3 based on user reviews, suggesting a generally positive reputation among customers.
|⭐⭐⭐☆ (3/5)
ConclusionXM Cashback Forex Rebates established a beneficial system that enables traders to lower their trading expenses while earning money from each trade. SAShares provides an easy, straightforward rebate method that benefits both new XM clients and those who already have accounts. XM’s rebate program stands out for its automatic payout system and features compatibility across various accounts while delivering fee-free services that support traders to enhance their trading results.
You might also like:XM Review XM Account TypesXM Fees and SpreadsXM Demo AccountXM Minimum DepositSA Shares Instagram
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the XM rebates program, and how does it work?
The XM rebates program is a loyalty program that rewards traders with cash rebates on every trade they make. Furthermore, the program works by calculating the trading volume of a trader and rewarding them with cash rebates based on their account type and trading volume.
What is the XM promotion, and how can I participate?
XM offers various promotions to its clients, including deposit bonuses and cashback offers. To participate in these promotions, you need to sign up for an XM account and fulfill the requirements of the promotion.
What is the XM no-deposit bonus, and how can I claim it?
The XM no-deposit bonus is a promotion that offers traders a certain amount of money to trade without requiring them to make a deposit. To claim the bonus, you must sign up for an XM account, verify your account, and request the bonus from your XM dashboard.
What is the XM withdrawal time, and how long does it take to withdraw funds?
The XM withdrawal time depends on the withdrawal method you choose. Generally, it takes 24 hours to process a withdrawal request, and the funds will be credited to your account within a few business days.
What is the XM rebate limit, and is there a cap on the rebates I can earn?
The XM rebate limit depends on your account type and trading volume. However, there is no cap on the rebates you can earn.
What is the XM referral commission, and how can I earn it?
The XM referral commission is a commission that XM pays to traders who refer new clients to the platform. You need to share your referral link with your friends or followers to earn the commission. Then, when they sign up for an XM account using your link, you will earn a commission on their trading volume.
What are the XM account types, and what are their differences?
XM offers three account types to its clients in South Africa: Micro, Standard, and XM Ultra Low. The main differences between these accounts are the minimum deposit requirement, the spread, and the trading volume.
What is the XM minimum deposit for South Africans, and how can I make a deposit?
The XM minimum deposit for South Africans depends on your account type. For the Micro account, the minimum deposit is 90 ZAR ($5). The Standard account is 1,800 ZAR ($100), and the XM Ultra Low account is 907 ZAR ($50). Furthermore, you can deposit using various payment methods, including bank transfer, credit/debit cards, and e-wallets.
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