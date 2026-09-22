XM Cashback Forex Rebates - Main Banner

  XM Cashback Forex Rebates offer traders a great way to earn extra rewards simply by trading, whether your trades end in profit or loss.    

A Quick Overview of our XM Cashback Forex Rebates Review:

  1. ☑️Rebates System Overview
  2. ☑️XM at a Glance
  3. ☑️XM Rebates Payments
  4. ☑️Conditions and Notes on Forex Rebates
  5. ☑️How to Open a Forex Cashback Account with XM
  6. ☑️Conclusion
  7. ☑️Frequently Asked Questions

 

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Rebates System Overview

Rebates System Overview

 

  • The XM Partner Program offers affiliate partners and introducing brokers (IB) an additional effective and completely transparent business method for attracting clients, receiving commissions based on the number of lots traded at XM, and even returning a portion of the revenue to their clients.
  • The user-friendly features of the XM auto-rebate model allow XM affiliates to set up their own payment plans and automatically pay rebates (cashback) of their earned commissions to South African traders.
  • In addition, affiliate commissions and client rebates are paid twice weekly without additional fees.
  • Auto Rebates enable partners to provide a percentage of cashback to customers based on their trading activity.
  • Unfortunately, auto Rebates are unavailable to clients from the European Union, the United Kingdom, or Australia.
  • South Africans who open an account with XM via SA Shares can earn up to 30% in rebates, depending on the financial instrument traded and the account type used when participating in the rebates program.

 

XM Rebates Payments

  • XM states that twice-weekly payments are transferred to the partner's XM MyWallet, allowing the partner to send rebates to their clients.
  • In addition, participating South African traders can get their rebates via flexible payment methods at no additional expense.

 

🔍 Feature💡 Details
💰 Rebate TypeCashback on every trade
📈 Applies toAll trades – win or lose
🧾 Eligible AccountsAll XM account types
🔄 Payout FrequencyAutomatic and real-time
💵 WithdrawalRebates can be withdrawn anytime
❌ Additional CostNone – participation is completely free
🚀 Best ForHigh-volume traders and scalpers looking to reduce costs
🛡️ Bonus CompatibilityWorks alongside existing XM bonuses
🌍 Global AccessAvailable to clients in eligible regions worldwide
🚀Sign up👉 Open Account
 

XM Conditions and Notes on Forex Rebates

 

✅ A minimum of five minutes of position holding time applies to Micro, Standard, and Ultra-Low Accounts.
✅ Micro and Standard Accounts with Swap-Free have a 5-minute position time requirement.
✅ Customers from Europe and Australia are not eligible for any rebates.
✅ Free biweekly payments are offered to affiliates and clients.
✅ Up to 100% compensation is available from XM, amounting to $58.5 per lot.
✅ Traders can take advantage of XM's many enticing bonuses.
✅ All rebates earned by a trader are credited to their MyWallet account.
✅ No hidden costs, preconditions, or spread markups.
✅ Islamic Accounts with XM are eligible for rebates.
   

How to Open a Forex Cashback Account with XM

You can follow these steps to register for a Forex Cashback Account  

1. Choose a Cashback / Rebate Provider

  • You must first register with a trusted rebate service (IB partner).
  • These providers earn commission from XM and return a portion to you as cashback.
  • Cashback = part of the spread/commission returned per trade
  • It effectively reduces your trading costs over time

 

2. Open an XM Account via the Partner Link

  • Go to the rebate provider and click “Open XM Account” through their link.
  • This automatically attaches a partner code to your account
  • The partner code links your account to cashback benefits

  Important:

  • If you open an XM account without a partner code, you usually won’t receive cashback.

 

3. Verify Your XM Account (KYC)

Complete standard XM onboarding:

  • Upload ID (passport/ID card)
  • Proof of address
  • Wait for approval (usually <48 hours)

 

4. Add Your Trading Account to the Rebate Portal

After opening your account:
  • Log in to the cashback provider dashboard
  • Submit your MT4/MT5 account ID
  • Wait for approval (often within 24 hours)

 

5. Wait for Activation

Once approved:
  • Your account is added to the rebate group inside XM’s system
  • Cashback tracking begins from the next trading day

 

6. Start Trading Normally

Now just trade as usual:
  • Cashback is earned on every closed trade
  • Paid automatically (daily/weekly depending on provider)
  • Works whether trades win or lose

   

XM At a Glance

CategoryDetails
Company Information
🏷️Company NameXM Group
📍Headquarters LocationCyprus, Limassol
📅Year Established2009
👤CEO/FounderConstantinos Cleanthous
🌐Global Offices Multiple locations globally
🔖Licensing BodyASIC, CySEC, IFSC DFSA
👥Group CompaniesXM, Trading Point
🏛️Business ModelSTP (Straight Through Processing)
🌍Operational LanguagesMultiple languages including English, Arabic, Spanish, etc.
🏆Awards & RecognitionsVarious industry awards
Regulation and Security
🛡️RegulationCySEC, ASIC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA
✔️Compliance StandardsISO 9001, MiFID II
💼Client Fund Segregation Yes
🪫Negative balance protectionYes
🕵️‍♂️Financial Conduct OversightYes
💰Insurance CoverageYes
📋AML & KYC PolicyYes
🔒Security of Trading PlatformSSL encryption, two-factor authentication
🛡️Investor Compensation FundYes
🖥️Cybersecurity MeasuresHigh-level encryption and cybersecurity protocols
Account Types and Features
⚙️Standard Account Yes
📊ECN Account Yes
🌙Islamic AccountYes
🎮Demo Account Yes
👑VIP AccountYes
💵Minimum DepositFrom USD 5 / ZAR 90
💱Base CurrenciesMore than 11 (USD, EUR, GBP, AUD, etc.)
⚖️Leverage OptionsUp to 1:1000
📈Spreads (Fixed/Variable)Fixed or Variable
🔄Swap-Free AccountsYes
🌐Account Currency ConversionYes
🚨Margin Call Level50%
❌Stop-Out Level20%
🔄Hedging Allowed Yes
⚡Scalping AllowedYes
🔁Copy Trading SupportYes
👥Social Trading FeaturesYes
💼Managed AccountsYes
Trading Conditions
🔍Average SpreadsFrom 0.1 pips (ECN)
💲Commissions per Trade From $3 per lot
🔢Leverage Range1:1 to 888:1
🚀Execution SpeedFast (milliseconds)
📊Order Execution TypeMarket execution
🔄Slippage PolicyLow slippage, transparent
📏Margin requirementsDepends on account type and leverage
⏹️Stop-Loss and Take-Profit OrdersYes
🔁Trailing StopsYes
🕑Pending OrdersYes
🔽Partial FillsYes
🧾Dividend AdjustmentsYes
🌙Overnight Swap Fees Yes
📆Rollover PolicyYes
🛑Guaranteed Stop LossYes
Trading Instruments
💹Forex Currency PairsYes
🪙Precious Metals (Gold/Silver)Yes
📈IndicesYes
🌾CommoditiesYes
⛽Energies (Oil/Natural Gas)Yes
₿CryptocurrenciesYes
📉StocksYes
🗂️ETFsYes
🏛️BondsYes
📜Futures Contracts Yes
🛡️Options ContractsYes
⚖️CFDs (Contracts for Difference)Yes
🔣Swap on Trading BoardYes
🔀Leveraged InstrumentsYes
🎯Micro-Lot TradingYes
💸Spread BettingNo
🧺Currency BasketsNo
Deposits and Withdrawals
💳Deposit MethodsBank wire, Credit cards, e-Wallets
💵Withdrawal MethodsBank wire, Credit cards, e-Wallets
⏱️Processing Time for DepositsInstant
🕒Processing Time for Withdrawals 1-5 business days
🚫Deposit FeesNo
💵Withdrawal FeesNo
🔢Minimum Deposit AmountFrom USD 5 / ZAR 90
📉Minimum Withdrawal Amount$5
🚪Maximum Withdrawal Limit Dependent on account type and verification
💱Supported CurrenciesUSD, EUR, GBP, JPY, etc.
₿Crypto Deposits & WithdrawalsYes
🏦Bank Wire TransfersYes
💳Credit/Debit CardsYes
📲E-Wallets (Skrill, Neteller, etc.)Yes
🏘️Local Payment MethodsYes
Trading Platforms and Tools
💻MetaTrader 4 (MT4) Yes
👩‍💻MetaTrader 5 (MT5)Yes
🖥️Proprietary PlatformNo
📱Mobile Trading AppYes
🌐Web-Based PlatformYes
🤖Trading BotsYes
🖧VPS ServicesYes
🔌API ConnectivityYes
📉Charting ToolsYes
🧮Custom IndicatorsYes
🧠Market Sentiment Analysis Yes
📩Trading SignalsYes
🏷️Advanced Order TypesYes
⚠️Risk Management ToolsYes
📅Economic Calendar Yes
📰Market News Feed Yes
Customer Support
📞Support ChannelsLive chat, Email, Phone
🗨️Live Chat AvailabilityYes
📧Email SupportYes
📱Phone SupportYes
🌍Multilingual SupportYes
❓Help Center/FAQYes
👨‍💼Dedicated Account ManagerYes
⏲️Response Time (Live Chat)Instant
🕒Response Time (Email)24 hours
⭐Support Rating 4.5/5
Educational Resources and Support
🎥Webinars Yes
🏫SeminarsYes
📖Trading TutorialsYes
📊Market Analysis ReportsYes
📚E-BooksYes
🎬Video LibraryYes
📜GlossaryYes
❔FAQs Yes
🆕Beginner GuidesYes
🚀Advanced Trading StrategiesYes
Partnerships and Programs
📋IB ProgramYes
🪪Affiliate program?Yes
🏷️White Label SolutionsYes
🎁Partnership Rewards Yes
🏛️Institutional SolutionsYes
🔌API Partnership Yes
🤝Referral ProgramYes
Fees & Charges
💳Deposit FeesNo
📤Withdrawal FeesNo
💤Inactivity FeeYes
🌜Overnight Fees (Swaps)Yes
💱Conversion FeesYes
💰Commission on TradesFrom $3 per lot
Market Research Tools
📅Economic CalendarYes
📰Market NewsYes
📩Trading Signals Yes
🔧Technical Analysis ToolsYes
💭Sentiment Analysis Yes
Additional Features
👥PAMM/MAM Accounts Yes
🔗Social Trading PlatformYes
🏆Trading CompetitionsYes
🎁Loyalty RewardsYes
👑Exclusive VIP PerksYes
Promotions & Bonuses
🎁Welcome Bonus Yes
💵Deposit Bonus Yes
🏅Trading ContestsYes
🌟Seasonal PromotionsYes
🎖️Loyalty ProgramsYes
User Experience & Reviews
🖥️User Interface Quality4.5/5
🔒Platform StabilityHigh
📱Mobile App Reviews 4.6/5
⭐Overall User Rating4.5/5
🌟Trustpilot Rating4.5/5
😟Common ComplaintsLimited withdrawal options
Mobile
📱Mobile App NameXM Trading
🛠️Developer XM Group
📅Release Year2015
💻OS CompatibilityiOS, Android
🌐Languages SupportedMultiple languages
📈Trading InstrumentsYes
🔄Real-Time DataYes
🛠️Charting ToolsYes
📊Order Types SupportedYes
🚀Order Execution SpeedFast
🔔Custom Alerts Yes
🤝Beginner-Friendly Yes
🔐Security FeaturesYes
🖥️SynchronizationYes
💰Deposit and Withdrawal Yes
📝Account Types AccessibleYes
🔄Switch AccountsYes
💬In-App SupportYes
📚Educational Resources Yes
🎯WatchlistYes
🌙Dark ModeYes
🌐Social TradingYes
AI Trading Resources
🤖AI IntegrationYes
📊Data Analysis Yes
📈Predictive AnalyticsNo
🛠️Customizable StrategiesNo
📉Risk Management ToolsNo
🧑‍🏫Trading InsightsYes
🚀Execution OptimizationYes
🔄Portfolio RebalancingNo
📚AI TutorialsNo
🎥Video DemonstrationsNo
🧑‍🤝‍🧑Webinars No
🔍AI-Powered Search No
🌟Beginner-Friendly No
🖥️Platform AvailabilityNo
📈Backtesting CapabilityNo
🛠️Strategy BuilderNo
🔔Alerts and NotificationsNo
🔒Data ProtectionNo
👁️‍🗨️Transparency No
Social Media Platformst
📘FacebookYes
📷InstagramYes
🐦Twitter Yes
💼LinkedIn Yes
🎥YouTubeYes
👉Open Account👉 Open Account
 

XM Customer Reviews

  • Customers view XM positively by rating it highly on various online platforms, and the traders mention that the company has faster execution, competitive spreads, and high-quality customer support.
  • Customers value opportunities provided by a diverse product offering and the MetaTrader terminals in particular.
  • Other educational materials, like webinars and tutorials, are also often positively mentioned when it comes to trader skills.

 

🔎Aspect🔖Customer Feedback
📞Customer SupportHighly praised for being responsive and helpful.
⚡Execution SpeedFast execution speeds are appreciated by traders.
📉SpreadsCompetitive spreads are a key positive point.
📱Platform UsabilityMetaTrader platforms are user-friendly and popular.
📚Educational ResourcesWebinars and tutorials are helpful for improving trading knowledge.
💳Withdrawal ProcessSome users mention slower withdrawals compared to expectations.
🔒Regulation & ReliabilityStrongly regulated with a reliable overall experience.
🏦Account OfferingsA wide variety of account types to suit different traders.
 
💰 Min Deposit: $5
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000
🏦 Regulators: CySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA
Start Trading Read Review
 

Customers Ratings

🌐 Platform📝 Feedback Summary⭐ Rating
Myfxbook logo
XM is recognized for its competitive spreads and efficient customer service. However, some traders have reported concerns about account verification delays and withdrawal processes. ⭐⭐⭐⭐ (4.2/5)
Forex Peace Army logo
Positive feedback highlights XM's attractive spreads and rapid execution speeds. Conversely, there are concerns about the platform's reliability, with reports of account access issues and delayed responses from account managers.⭐⭐☆☆ (2/5)
Sitejabber logo
XM has collected 261 reviews with an average score of 4.75, indicating a high level of customer satisfaction.⭐⭐⭐⭐ (4.2/5)
HelloPeter logo
XM has a TrustIndex rating of 7.3 based on user reviews, suggesting a generally positive reputation among customers.⭐⭐⭐☆ (3/5)
 

Conclusion

XM Cashback Forex Rebates established a beneficial system that enables traders to lower their trading expenses while earning money from each trade. SAShares provides an easy, straightforward rebate method that benefits both new XM clients and those who already have accounts. XM’s rebate program stands out for its automatic payout system and features compatibility across various accounts while delivering fee-free services that support traders to enhance their trading results.

 

You might also like:

XM Review XM Account TypesXM Fees and SpreadsXM Demo AccountXM Minimum DepositSA Shares Instagram

 

Frequently Asked Questions

 

What is the XM rebates program, and how does it work?

The XM rebates program is a loyalty program that rewards traders with cash rebates on every trade they make. Furthermore, the program works by calculating the trading volume of a trader and rewarding them with cash rebates based on their account type and trading volume.  

What is the XM promotion, and how can I participate?

XM offers various promotions to its clients, including deposit bonuses and cashback offers. To participate in these promotions, you need to sign up for an XM account and fulfill the requirements of the promotion.  

What is the XM no-deposit bonus, and how can I claim it?

The XM no-deposit bonus is a promotion that offers traders a certain amount of money to trade without requiring them to make a deposit. To claim the bonus, you must sign up for an XM account, verify your account, and request the bonus from your XM dashboard.  

What is the XM withdrawal time, and how long does it take to withdraw funds?

The XM withdrawal time depends on the withdrawal method you choose. Generally, it takes 24 hours to process a withdrawal request, and the funds will be credited to your account within a few business days.  

What is the XM rebate limit, and is there a cap on the rebates I can earn?

The XM rebate limit depends on your account type and trading volume. However, there is no cap on the rebates you can earn.  

What is the XM referral commission, and how can I earn it?

The XM referral commission is a commission that XM pays to traders who refer new clients to the platform. You need to share your referral link with your friends or followers to earn the commission. Then, when they sign up for an XM account using your link, you will earn a commission on their trading volume.  

What are the XM account types, and what are their differences?

XM offers three account types to its clients in South Africa: Micro, Standard, and XM Ultra Low. The main differences between these accounts are the minimum deposit requirement, the spread, and the trading volume.  

What is the XM minimum deposit for South Africans, and how can I make a deposit?

The XM minimum deposit for South Africans depends on your account type. For the Micro account, the minimum deposit is 90 ZAR ($5). The Standard account is 1,800 ZAR ($100), and the XM Ultra Low account is 907 ZAR ($50). Furthermore, you can deposit using various payment methods, including bank transfer, credit/debit cards, and e-wallets.  

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