Overall, Avatrade offers Forex rebates on the Retail account of up to 30% or 0.35 pips per standard lot traded on MetaTrader 4.

AvaTrade Rebates System Overview

AvaTrade’s rebates system is a cashback-based reward structure that allows traders to earn back a portion of their trading costs based on overall trading volume.

The more lots a trader executes, the more cashback they can accumulate, effectively reducing spreads or commissions over time.

Cashback is typically calculated as a percentage of the spread or commission on eligible instruments and is credited periodically, usually on a monthly basis.

In South Africa, rebates may be earned either through AvaTrade’s official cashback program or via approved introducing brokers and partners, depending on account type and eligibility.

The rebate system does not affect trade execution or pricing and is designed to lower effective trading costs for active traders.

What is Cashback?

Cashback is a rewards program from AvaTrade that allows you to earn real money back for your trading activity.

As you trade, you accumulate Dream Points (DP), which can later be redeemed for cashback. It’s our way of rewarding you for being an active trader.

How many Dream Points do I earn per $1M traded?

Instrument / Metric 💎 Diamond 🥇 Platinum 🥈 Gold 🥉 Silver 🔢 Tier Multiplier 300% 200% 150% 100% 📈 Indices DP per $1M 375 250 187.5 125 💵 Indices Cashback (USD) 3.75 2.5 1.875 1.25 💱 FX + Gold DP per $1M 750 500 375 250 💰 FX + Gold Cashback 7.5 5 3.75 2.5 🛢️ Commodities DP per $1M 6,000 4,000 3,000 2,000 💸 Commodities Cashback 60 40 30 20 🎲 FX Options DP per $1M 1,500 1,000 750 500 💳 FX Options Cashback 15 10 7.5 5 📊 Stocks, Bonds & ETFs DP per $1M 15,000 10,000 7,500 5,000 💵 Stocks, Bonds & ETFs Cashback 150 100 75 50 🪙 Crypto DP per $1M 30 20 15 10 💰 Crypto Cashback 0.3 0.2 0.15 0.1 📉 Futures DP per $1M — — — — 💵 Futures Cashback — — — —

AvaTrade Forex Rebate Program

The AvaTrade Forex Rebate Program allows eligible traders to earn cashback of up to 30% of the spread, equivalent to approximately 0.35 pips per standard lot, when trading on MT4 or MT5.

Rebates apply across a wide range of instruments, including Forex, indices, commodities, metals, cryptocurrencies, ETFs, bonds, and soft commodities.

Cashback is automatically calculated based on monthly trading volume and is typically credited by the 12th of the following month.

Rebates do not change spreads or execution and are paid separately, reducing overall trading costs.

Bonus-funded trades and accounts regulated in the EU, UK, New Zealand, Israel, Hong Kong, or Singapore are excluded.

AvaTrade Rebates Payment Options

Monthly direct credit to your AvaTrade trading account is the standard payment for rebate programs linked directly through AvaTrade or participating partners.

External payments via PayPal, Skrill, bank transfer, or crypto are common when using third-party rebate partners (introducing brokers) that share a portion of their commission with clients.

Rebate dashboards may show accruals in real time, but actual payout typically occurs based on established cycles (monthly or on a partner’s schedule).

Monthly Cashback Payments

Most rebate arrangements for Avatrade are paid monthly.

Rebates earned on trades executed during a calendar month are typically credited automatically by around the 12th of the following month.

This applies whether rebates are calculated as pip-based or spread-based amounts.

Direct Crediting to Trading Account

In many programs, rebates are credited directly into your AvaTrade trading account rather than paid out separately.

This means the refunded portion of trading cost (spread or commission share) will appear inside the same account you trade with, making it immediately available for trading or withdrawal (once eligible).

PayPal, Skrill, Bank Transfer, and Other Methods (via Third-Party Rebate Partners)

If you use a third-party rebate provider (i.e., a partner/IB that shares rebates with traders), rebates may be paid outside the trading account via payment methods such as:

PayPal

Skrill

Bank transfer

Crypto or other supported e-wallets

These payments may be processed weekly or monthly, depending on the partner’s terms.

Weekly or Daily Payments (Occasionally)

Some rebate partners advertise more frequent payment cycles (e.g., weekly or even daily) depending on how their system is configured, though monthly payments are the norm.

Payment Type Where It’s Paid Sign Up Here Frequency Common Options 💸Monthly Cashback (standard) Credited to AvaTrade account Claim 30% rebate here >> Monthly (≈12th) Automatic credit 📱Rebate via IB/Partner External payout Claim 30% rebate here >> Weekly / Monthly PayPal, Skrill, bank transfer, crypto 💵Real-time crediting view Dashboard tracking Claim 30% rebate here >> Real time tracking but paid monthly Internal reporting

AvaTrade Conditions and Notes on Forex Rebates

AvaTrade forex rebates are calculated based on trading volume and are paid as cashback without affecting spreads or execution conditions.

Rebates are typically credited monthly and may be subject to eligibility requirements such as account type, jurisdiction, and trading activity.

Rebates are not paid on portions of trades executed using bonus funds, and availability is restricted in certain regions, including the EU, UK, New Zealand, Israel, Hong Kong, and Singapore.

Cashback is usually provided either through AvaTrade’s official programs or approved introducing brokers, and exact rebate rates may vary depending on the instrument traded and the rebate provider.

How to Open a Forex Cashback Account with AvaTrade

To access cashback, you must first open a standard AvaTrade trading account:

Step 1: Visit the Official AvaTrade South Africa Site

Step 2: Start the Registration

Step 3: Verify Your Identity (KYC / AML)

Step 4: Fund Your Account

🔹 Section 📌 Key Points 🏦 Program Overview AvaTrade launched the Dream Points (DP) Cashback Program in August 2025. Cashback is earned automatically based on trading volume once you qualify, e.g., reach VIP Silver tier, in participating regions like South Africa. ⚠️ Eligibility Cashback is linked to trading activity, not a separate account. A live funded account with AvaTrade South Africa is required. Cashback accrues once VIP level criteria are met. 🔗 Connect to Cashback After funding your account, AvaTrade tracks trading volume. Earn Dream Points (DP) once you reach qualifying VIP tiers. No separate “cashback account” needed; your standard account accrues cashback automatically. 💹 Start Trading & Earning Every executed trade contributes to Dream Points / cashback. Higher VIP tiers generate more cashback per volume. 📊 Monitor Earnings Log in to your AvaTrade client area to view accumulated cashback or Dream Points. A dashboard may show your current earnings. 🤝 Alternative via IBs / Third-Party Rebates For per-lot or spread rebates beyond AvaTrade’s official program, use introducing brokers (IBs). Open/link your AvaTrade account via the IB referral link. IBs share part of their commission as rebates, independent of the official Cashback Program.

Important Practical Tips

Cashback via AvaTrade’s own program accrues automatically once eligibility is met; you do not manually opt in after opening a live account.

Keep all verification documents ready to avoid delays in account activation.

Ensure you trade with an account funded under your name (regulatory compliance).

AvaTrade at a Glance

🔍Broker 📜 FSCA regulated AvaTrade has an FSCA-regulated South African entity, Ava Capital Markets Pty – FSP 45984. However, some SA clients may be onboarded under Ava Trade Markets Ltd in the BVI. Check the Client Agreement. 🕖 Time to open an account 1 day 🗺️ Service Description Use a multi-asset CFD broker with 1,250+ assets available through MT5 🚀Bonus AvaTrade explicitly says bonuses may not apply in every jurisdiction.

🎁 Sign Up Bonus Promotions may be available depending on jurisdiction and current campaign 🗺️ Country of regulation Ireland,

Australia,

Japan,

South Africa,

Abu Dhabi,

British Virgin Islands,

European Union,

Polish Branch. 🔥Trust Score 97% 🔥Live support Multilingual support via phone, email, WhatsApp, and live chat.

AvaTrade confirms 14+ languages 📱 MetaTrader 4 (MT4) Yes 📱 MetaTrader 5 (MT5) Yes 📊Trading Islamic Account Yes, positions held more than five days can incur swaps even on swap-free accounts. 💳 Deposit with credit card Yes 🎮 Demo Trading Account Free demo account available 💱 Number of base currencies supported 5 💰 Spreads EUR/USD from 0.9 pips 💰Leverage Up to 1:400, depending on the entity;

Stricter retail jurisdictions can be limited to 1:30. 💰Currency Pairs (Total Forex pairs) 50+ 💰 Withdrawal fee amount Zero 💰 Trading fees class Very Low 💰 Minimum deposit $100,approximately R1,800 depending on the USD/ZAR exchange rate. 💰 Inactivity fee charged Yes 👛 Depositing with electronic wallet Yes ✔️Apple iOS App Yes ✔️Android App Yes 📅 Year of Foundation 2006 🔢 Number of Employees 300+ 🔢 Number of clients 10M+ traders/users. 📙 Website Languages Arabic,

Simplified Chinese,

Traditional Chinese,

Dutch,

English,

Finnish 💵 Account currencies USD ,

EUR ,

AUD ,

CHF ,

CAD ,

GBP ,

ZAR ,

PLN 📙 PAMM MAM/Mirror (depending on GEO) ✔️ Scalping Allowed Yes ✔️ Scalping Millisecond trading 🗺️ Hedging Open Buy & Sell positions simultaneously 🥇 Instruments Offered 1,250+ assets through MT5 / product availability varies by platform and entity. 🥇 Trading Instruments Metals,

Commodities,

Stocks,

FX Options,

Oil,

ETFs,

Options,

Crypto currencies 🥇 Total offered per instrument Real Account,

Demo Account,

Islamic Account

Options Account ✔️Safety of Funds segregated accounts and negative balance protection 📍Sponsorship Currently with Bolt 📍 Partnership Trading Central 📙 Education Sharp Trader,

Videos,

Articles,

Webinars,

eBook. 💰 Fees and Commissions Forex/CFD overnight interest, No margin interests, No commissions (unless stated otherwise) 📈 Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4,

MetaTrader 5,

AvaOptions,

DupliTrade,

AvaTrade app,

WebTrader 📈 Mobile trading MetaTrader 4,

MetaTrader 5,

AvaProtect 📈Social Trading Yes, Ava social trading 📍 South African Office Address 2nd Floor, Nelson Mandela Square Office towers West, Sandton, Johannesburg, 2196 ☎️ South African Telephone Number 010 594 1353 ❌ Banned Countries US,

North Korea,

New Zealand,

Iran,

Belgium 💰 Withdrawal processing Deposit wires may take up to 7 days, but withdrawal timing is separate. 🇿🇦 ZAR accounts Yes, Avatrade offers ZAR trading accounts 🎓Affiliate Program Yes, up to 50% + commission 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

AvaTrade Customer Reviews

The broker holds a rating of 4.8 out of 5 , based on over 8,500 reviews, indicating a high level of customer satisfaction.

, based on over 8,500 reviews, indicating a high level of customer satisfaction. The broker is recognized for its attentive customer service, which contributes to its positive reputation among traders.

🔍Aspect 🔖Details 🌟Overall Rating (4.8/5) based on over 8,500 reviews. 👏Customer Satisfaction High level of satisfaction among users. 📞Customer Service Attentive service contributes to a positive reputation.

Customers Ratings

🌐 Platform 📝 Feedback Summary ⭐ Rating High user satisfaction Trusted and reputable ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ Many users praise the broker’s diverse instruments, tight spreads, and solid trading platform. Some report poor customer support, hidden fees, and account management issues. ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ Users like the easy-to-use interface, tight spreads, and responsive customer support. Many also appreciate the variety of trading instruments, including forex, crypto, and commodities. ⭐⭐⭐☆☆ Traders appreciate AvaTrade’s user-friendly platform, competitive spreads, and responsive customer support. Some users report issues with account verification, withdrawal delays, and occasional technical glitches. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Users appreciate AvaTrade’s user-friendly interface and easy-to-navigate platform. Some traders report withdrawal delays, high spreads, and inconsistent customer support, leading to mixed reviews. ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ Excellent bonuses, high leverage, immediate execution, tight spreads, 24/5 support. ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Reduces Trading Costs Eligibility Restrictions Automatic Accrual Rebate Variability Wide Instrument Coverage Requires Signup via Partner Link Flexible Access Dependent on Third Parties

Conclusion AvaTrade forex rebates offer eligible traders a structured way to reduce trading costs by earning cashback based on trading volume, without changing spreads or execution. Rebates are typically calculated monthly and may be delivered through AvaTrade’s official cashback programs or approved introducing brokers, depending on account setup and region. Availability, rebate rates, and payment terms vary by jurisdiction, instrument, and account type, with exclusions for bonus-funded trades and certain regulated regions. For active traders, AvaTrade rebates can provide meaningful cost savings when accessed through a compliant and verified rebate arrangement.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the AvaTrade partnership program?

The AvaTrade partnership program is a program that allows individuals to refer clients to AvaTrade and earn commissions on their referred clients' trades.

How do I become an AvaTrade partner?

To become an AvaTrade partner, you must sign up for the partnership program on the AvaTrade website. Once approved, you will receive a referral link that you can use to refer clients to AvaTrade.

How and when is the cost of AvaProtect paid?

Fees paid for AvaProtect are deducted from the account's free cash balance at the time of purchase.

Do you have Cashback?

Yes! AvaTrade launched the Cashback Program on August 17, 2025. It’s currently available in South Africa, Brazil, Colombia, and Mexico. If you qualify, your trading automatically starts generating Dream Points (DP) once you reach the VIP Silver tier.

How and when is the cost of AvaProtect paid?

Fees paid for AvaProtect are deducted from the account's free cash balance at the time of purchase.

What is Cashback?

Cashback is a rewards program from AvaTrade that allows you to earn real money back for your trading activity. As you trade, you accumulate Dream Points (DP), which can later be redeemed for cashback. It’s our way of rewarding you for being an active trader.

How do I convert Dream Points into Cashback?

When you reach 5,000 DP, the redeem button becomes available for you to use and choose which account should be credited with the cashback.

Do Dream Points expire?

No. Dream Points never expire and can be redeemed at any time once you reach the minimum of 5,000 DP.

How much are DP worth?

100 DP = $1 USD cashback.

Example: Trading $1M in Crypto as a Platinum client earns 10,000 DP = $100 cashback.

How trustworthy is AvaTrade?

AvaTrade is considered trustworthy due to its regulation by multiple top-tier authorities, including the Central Bank of Ireland and ASIC. It also offers negative balance protection and segregated accounts, ensuring client fund safety and operational transparency across global markets.

How long do AvaTrade withdrawals take?

A withdrawal request is processed within 24 to 48 hours if the account verification process has been completed and approved by AvaTrade. The withdrawal procedure applies to credit cards, debit cards, and electronic money. Furthermore, with wire transfers, for instance, the funds may not appear in your account for up to ten business days.

How much should I invest in AvaTrade?

The minimum you can invest with AvaTrade is 100 USD / 1900 ZAR. How much you invest will depend on your strategy, risk tolerance, and risk management strategy, among other factors.