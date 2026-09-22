Overall, Pepperstone offers cashback Forex Rebates to South Africans on the Standard Account of up to 0.3 pips and Razor Account of up to 12.857% of commissions paid.

A Quick Overview of our Pepperstone Cashback Forex Rebates Review:

Pepperstone Rebates System Overview

Pepperstone's Active Trader Program offers rebates to traders who qualify and engage in FX trading.

As an added benefit, South African traders participating in the Active Trader Program are eligible for forex cash rebates and reduced trading commissions.

Furthermore, the greater your monthly trading volume, the larger your rebate.

Various rebate tiers, minimum monthly net, rebates per currency lot, and rebates per trading volume are available.

As opposed to other rebate programs, Pepperstone’s forex cash rebates are paid daily and sent directly into your trading account on the day a position is ended.

Furthermore, with SA Shares, South Africans can register an account with Pepperstone to earn up to 30% in rebates according to the financial instrument they trade and the account type they use when participating in the rebates program.

💰 Pepperstone Rebates System Overview 📊 Qualifying Forex Trading Volume 💰 Rebates per Forex Lot traded 💰 Typical Monthly Net Income from Rebates 🥇 Tier 1 100 lots 10% $70 to $140 🥈 Tier 2 200 – 500 lots 15% $200 to $500 🥉 Tier 3 500 lots and more Flexible Flexible

Pepperstone Rebates Payments

Pepperstone's rebates are distributed directly to traders' accounts by various payment methods, including M-Pesa, POLi, Neteller, Skrill, UnionPay, PayPal, Visa, Bank Transfer, and more.

💰 Pepperstone Cashback Forex Rebates 📊 Standard Account 📊 Razor Account ℹ️ Forex Forex Majors – 0.24 pips Forex Minors – 0.30 pips 12.857% of commissions paid ℹ️ Payment Frequency Monthly Cashback offered Daily rebates paid directly to the trading account Monthly Cashback offered Daily rebates paid directly to the trading account

Pepperstone Conditions and Notes on Forex Rebates

If South African traders are Pro customers of Pepperstone, they qualify for early access to the Active Trader Program's first tier.

Active Traders must meet the minimum trading volume requirements for at least three consecutive months.

Japan, Belgium, France, and mainland Chinese residents are ineligible for rebates.

There are three levels of participation in the Active Trader Program, as follows:

Those who trade less than 100 lots of currency each month receive the lowest rebate. The amount of the reimbursement is 10% of the expense, up to a maximum of $140.

Tier 2 of the Active Trader Program provides rebates of 15%, or $200-$500, to participants who trade 200-500 standard lots per month.

Third-Tier Traders are those who routinely deal 500 lots or more. Traders can contact their Pepperstone client manager for details on the rebate percentage and how it will be paid.

When South African traders close a transaction, a rebate will be issued in US dollars, regardless of the account currency.

Rebates are unavailable for accounts that are CySEC or BaFin registered.

Rebates are unavailable for retail accounts in the EU or the United Kingdom.

Spread betting and Islamic accounts are ineligible for rebates.

How to Open a Forex Cashback Account with Pepperstone

You can follow these steps to register for a Forex Cashback Account with Pepperstone.

Step 1: Register with a Cashback Provider

First, sign up for a free account with a cashback service such as PaybackFX or CashbackForex. These platforms act as intermediaries that share part of the broker’s commission with you as cashback.

Step 2: Open a Pepperstone Trading Account

After registering with the cashback provider, use their referral link to open a new Pepperstone account. You’ll complete the normal process: register, verify your identity, and set up your trading account (MT4, MT5, or cTrader).

Step 3: Link Your Account to the Cashback Service

Once your Pepperstone account is created, log in to your cashback dashboard and add your trading account details. This ensures the account is tracked under the provider’s referral (IB) so rebates can be credited correctly.

Step 4: Wait for Approval and Verification

The cashback provider will verify your account with Pepperstone. This typically takes a few hours to a few days. Once approved, your account becomes eligible to earn cashback on trades.

Step 5: Start Trading and Earn Cashback

After activation, simply trade as usual. Pepperstone pays a portion of the spread or commission to the cashback provider, which is then shared with you as rebates—without changing your trading conditions.

Step 6: Receive and Withdraw Cashback

Cashback is tracked in your dashboard and usually paid daily or monthly, depending on the provider. You can withdraw it or reinvest it into your trading account once it’s credited.

Pepperstone At a Glance

Company Information 📅Year Founded 2010 🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staff Over 500 👩‍💻Amount of active traders Over 200,000 🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company) No Regulation and Security 🛡️Regulation FCA (UK), ASIC (Australia) 🌎Country of regulation UK, Australia 💻Account Segregation Yes 🪫Negative balance protection Yes, retail clients 🔋Investor Protection Schemes Yes, depends on the jurisdiction Account Types and Features 💳Institutional Accounts Yes 👨‍💼Managed Accounts No 📇Minor account currencies 8 💰Minimum Deposit 10 USD / 161 ZAR Trading Conditions 🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing time 1-3 business days 🪙Fund Withdrawal Fee No 📊Spreads from 0.0 pips 💸Commissions Variable, based on account type and trading volume 💱Number of base currencies supported 7 🚀Swap Fees Yes 📈Leverage Max leverage for EEA/UK clients is up to 1:30 📏Margin requirements Variable based on asset and leverage ☪️Islamic account (swap-free) Yes

(availability depends on the region and not available for EU-based audiences)



💻Demo Account Yes ⌛Order Execution Time 30-60 milliseconds 📆VPS Hosting Yes, for clients who meet the criteria Trading Instruments 🧾CFDs-Total Offered Over 1350 🗠CFD Stock Indices Yes ⚖️CFD Commodities Yes 📜CFD Shares Yes Deposits and Withdrawals 💳Deposit Options Bank Transfer, Credit/Debit Cards, PayPal, Skrill, and Neteller payment methods availability depends on the region 💵Withdrawal Options Bank Transfer, Credit/Debit Cards, PayPal, Skrill, and Neteller payment methods availability depends on the region Trading Platforms and Tools 💻Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, cTrader 👩‍💻OS Compatibility Windows, macOS, iOS, Android 🖥️Forex trading tools TradingView Customer Support 🗣️Live chat availability Yes 24/5 📱Customer Support email address support@pepperstone.com 📞Customer Support Contact Number +44 (0) 203 695 5811 👾Social media Platforms Facebook, X, LinkedIn, Instagram 🗣️Languages supported on Website English, Chinese, Arabic, German, Spanish, Portuguese, Italian Educational Resources and Support 🖺Forex course Yes 🧏‍♀️Webinars Yes 📚Educational Resources Trading guides, eBooks, market analysis Partnerships and Programs 🪪Affiliate program? Yes 👨‍🏫Amount of partners Not publicly disclosed 📋IB Program Yes 🏃‍♂️‍➡️Do they sponsor any notable events or teams? No 🪙Rebate program Yes 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

Customer Reviews

Pepperstone has been consistently positive in obtaining customer reviews and highly rated for a competitive trading environment, with user-friendliness for many traders.

Traders are particularly pleased about the very tight spread, fast execution speed, and availability of sophisticated tools like MetaTrader and cTrader.

The company seems to receive unending commendations on its support system, from the manner in which they are so prompt and educated about what they are doing to the personal empowerment.

Category Comments 🛠 Trading Tools Advanced platforms like MetaTrader and cTrader are highly rated. 💵 Spreads & Costs Tight spreads and competitive pricing appreciated by users. 🚀 Execution Speed Fast trade execution earns consistent praise. 🛎 Customer Support Responsive and knowledgeable, but room for improvement in availability. 📚 Educational Content Some traders wish for more robust learning resources. 🌍 Global Reach Wide international presence and multi-language support.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 (1:30 for retail EEA/UK clients) 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, BAFIN, CMA, CySEC, DFSA, FCA, SCB Start Trading Read Review

Customers Ratings

🌐 Platform 📝 Feedback Summary ⭐ Rating Many traders have praised the broker's low costs, fast execution speeds, and robust trading platforms. However, some users have reported issues with customer support and occasional trading platform glitches. ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ Mixed reviews some users commend the platform's reliability and customer support, while others report issues with account closures and withdrawal delays. ⭐⭐⭐☆☆ Mixed feedback some users praise the customer service, while others express concerns about withdrawal processes and account management. ⭐⭐⭐☆☆ Generally positive users highlight competitive fees, user-friendly platforms, and responsive customer support. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Reviewers praise the broker's competitive spreads, fast execution, and reliable customer support. Many users appreciate the user-friendly MetaTrader platform and the variety of trading tools available. However, some reviewers mention occasional slippage and difficulties with withdrawals. ⭐⭐⭐☆☆ Predominantly positive reviews users appreciate quick assistance, professional support, and efficient trading platforms. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Conclusion Traders participate in the Daily Cashback Forex Rebates program on SA Shares to obtain money rebates, which are directly deposited into their trading accounts when they finalize their positions. The program exists to offer financial benefits to traders who carry out high-volume forex transactions. Traders need to meet volume requirements during three months to join the rebates program, and they should contact Pepperstone customer support for enrollment. Active forex traders receive this rebate exclusively through forex trades, which have been designed to minimize their trading expenses

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Frequently Asked Questions

How do I withdraw funds from my Pepperstone account?

To withdraw funds from your Pepperstone account, log in to the client area and select the withdrawal option. Next, you will be asked to choose a withdrawal method and provide the necessary details. Pepperstone offers several withdrawal options, including bank wire, credit/debit card, and e-wallets like Neteller and Skrill.

How long does it take to process a withdrawal from Pepperstone?

Pepperstone processes withdrawal requests within 24 hours on business days. The time it takes for the funds to reach your account depends on the withdrawal method chosen. However, bank wire withdrawals may take several business days, while e-wallet withdrawals are usually processed within a few hours.

Does Pepperstone offer a referral bonus?

Yes, Pepperstone offers a referral program that rewards clients who refer new traders to the broker. The referring client receives a cash bonus of up to $500 for each referred client who meets the program's requirements.

What are the requirements to qualify for the Pepperstone referral bonus?

To qualify for the referral bonus, the referred client must open a live trading account with Pepperstone and trade at least 5 standard lots within 60 days of account activation.

Does Pepperstone offer a no-deposit bonus?

No, Pepperstone does not currently offer a no-deposit bonus.

Does Pepperstone offer a demo account for South Africans?

Yes, Pepperstone offers a free demo account for clients in South Africa. The demo account provides clients access to the same trading platform and instruments as the live account, allowing them to practice trading strategies without risking real money.

What is the minimum spread offered by Pepperstone?

The minimum spread offered by Pepperstone varies depending on the instrument traded. For example, the minimum spread for the EUR/USD currency pair is 0.0 pips, while the minimum spread for the US 500 index CFD is 0.4 pips.

What is the maximum leverage offered by Pepperstone to South African clients?

The maximum leverage offered by Pepperstone to South African clients is 500:1 for forex trading and 200:1 for trading on other financial instruments.

How do I deposit funds using Pepperstone Deposit USDT?

To deposit funds using Pepperstone Deposit USDT, log in to your Pepperstone client area and select the "Deposit" option. Then, select "USDT" as the deposit method from there and follow the instructions.

What is a Pepperstone swap-free account?

A Pepperstone swap-free account is an account type that allows traders to hold positions overnight without incurring any swap charges.

Can I earn rebates on a Pepperstone swap-free account?

No, per Pepperstone’s rebates terms and conditions, Islamic Accounts do not qualify for Forex rebates.