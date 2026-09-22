Overall, Exness cashback rebate is offered on five trading accounts, up to 30% of the spread, and up to a $15 fixed per lot commission.

Exness Cashback Forex Rebates - Key Point Quick Overview

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Exness Cashback Rebates for South African Traders

What Are Exness Cashback Rebates?

Exness cashback rebates are a refund of part of the trading costs (spread or commission) that traders pay when executing trades.

The rebate is paid back to the trader after each trade, effectively lowering the overall trading cost.

Rebates are usually provided through Introducing Brokers (IBs) or affiliate partners, who share a portion of their commission with the trader.

How Exness Rebates Work

The rebate system follows a simple process:

A trader opens an Exness account through a partner or IB link.

The trader deposits funds and begins trading.

Exness pays the partner a commission based on the trading activity.

The partner shares a percentage of that commission back with the trader as cashback.

The rebate is paid regardless of whether the trade wins or loses, since it is based on trading volume, not profitability.

Exness Rebate Details

Exness offers a competitive rebate program, allowing traders to reclaim a portion of their trading costs, such as spreads and commission, varying by account type, traded instruments, and trading volume.

Rebates may be credited as cash (withdrawable) or trading credit (usable for opening positions)

Sashares has negotiated a 30% rebate for every trader who signs up.

Trade more, Earn more.

💼 Account Type 💰 Rebate Details 🧾 Standard / Cent Typically around 20–25% of the spread, enhancing cost-efficiency on each trade ⚖️ Raw Spread / Zero Can deliver substantial per-lot rebates, such as up to $112.50 per lot for Forex 💎 Crypto / Metals Rebates include spread discounts (about 20%) or fixed amounts per lot, like up to $9 for crypto

How to Open a Forex Cashback Account with Exness (via SAShares)

Exness Rebates System Overview

The rebate system enables Introducing Brokers to distribute a portion of their rewards, potentially up to 100%, to their referred clients.

enables to distribute a portion of their rewards, potentially up to 100%, to their referred clients. The IB can determine which clients will receive rebates and at what rate.

can determine which clients will receive rebates and at what rate. The system also includes tools for grouping referred clients for easy automatic payment distribution and setting a uniform rate for the entire group.

Furthermore, partners of Exness can set rebates between 0% and 100%.

With SAShares, for instance, South Africans can register an account with Exness to earn up to 30% in rebates according to the financial instrument they trade and the account type they use when participating in the rebates program.

Exness Conditions and Notes on Forex Rebates

Social trading accounts with Exness are not eligible for any rebates.

Those with bonus trading credit in a trading account are not eligible for Exness rebates.

South Africans who sign up with Exness through SA Shares can expect automatic rebates according to Exness’ schedule.

Rebates earned are credited directly to the trading account.

Daily rebate payments can be made, subject to the terms of the Partner, and traders can get up to 30% rebates with SA Shares.

Exness does not apply hidden fees, markup, or commissions when South Africans trade using the rebates program.

Daily rebates are paid to refer clients who have closed trades within the previous 24 hours. However, daily payments require SAShares’ approval for eligible clients. Specific rebate amounts for various instruments in eXness's Raw Spread and Zero accounts:

🧾 Instrument 💰 Raw Spread Account Rebate ✅ Zero Account Rebate 💱 Forex (EUR/USD) $2 per lot $2 per lot 💷 Forex (GBP/USD) $2 per lot $2 per lot 🏦 Indices Up to $2.75 per lotVaries by asset Up to $2.75 per lot 💎 Precious Metals Up to $16.25 per lot Up to $16.25 per lot 🛢️ Energies Up to $16.25 per lot Up to $16.25 per lot 🏦 Shares Up to $9 per lot Up to $9 per lot ₿ Cryptocurrencies Up to $9 per lot Up to $9 per lot 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

Who Can Receive Exness Rebates

South African traders can receive rebates if they: Open an Exness account under an IB or affiliate partner Trade using MT4 or MT5 accounts Maintain active trading volume Both new and existing Exness traders can qualify, although existing accounts may need to request a partner change to link the account to the rebate provider.

Exness Accounts Eligible for Rebates

Most Exness trading accounts can generate rebates:

🧾 Account Type 💰 Cashback Eligibility ⭐ Standard Yes 🪙 Standard Cent Yes ⚡ Raw Spread Yes 🎯 Zero Yes 👑 Pro Yes 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Exness At a Glance

However, rebate amounts differ because some accounts charge spreads only, while others charge spreads plus commission.

🔎Broker Company Information 📅Year Founded 2008 🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staff Over 2,100 👩‍💻Amount of active traders Over 320,000 🏦Offices Offices 307 & 308, Third Floor, North Wing, Granger Bay Court, V&A Waterfront, Cape Town. Waterfront Cape Town, 8001. 🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company) No Regulation and Security 🛡️Regulation FSA, CBCS, FSC, FSC BVI, FSCA, CySEC, FCA, CMA 🌎Country of regulation Cyprus 💻Account Segregation Yes 🪫Negative balance protection Yes 🔋Investor Protection Schemes Yes Account Types and Features ➕Accounts Standard, Raw Spread, Standard Cent, Zero, Pro 💳Institutional Accounts Yes 👨‍💼Managed Accounts Yes 📇Minor account currencies EUR/USD & USD/JPY 💰Minimum Deposit $10 / 200 ZAR Trading Conditions 🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing time Instant to 1 business day 💸Withdrawal Speed & Fees 98% of withdrawals processed instantly, with zero withdrawal or inactivity fees. 🪙Fund Withdrawal Fee Free, but may vary based on payment method and account type 📊Spreads from 0.3 pips 💸Commissions Varies by account type, often commission-free 💱Number of base currencies supported +40 🚀Swap Fees Overnight financing fees apply 📈Leverage Up to 1:2000 🔧Execution & Slippage Very fast execution with minimal slippage (e.g., <1% slippage rate on gold), plus “more speed, less slippage” tech-enabled infrastructure. 📏Margin requirements 50% ☪️Islamic account (swap-free) Yes 💻Demo Account Yes ⌛Order Execution Time Typically within milliseconds 📆VPS Hosting Yes Trading Instruments 🧾CFDs-Total Offered Over 200 🗠CFD Stock Indices Yes ⚖️CFD Commodities Yes 📜CFD Shares Yes Deposits and Withdrawals 💳Deposit Options Credit/Debit Cards, Bank Transfers, E-Wallets 💵Withdrawal Options Credit/Debit Cards, Bank Transfers, E-Wallets Trading Platforms and Tools 💻Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4 (MT4), MetaTrader 5 (MT5), Exness Trade 👩‍💻OS Compatibility Windows, macOS, iOS, Android 🖥️Forex trading tools Yes Customer Support 🗣️Live chat availability Yes, 24/7 📱Customer Support email address support@exness.com 📞Customer Support Contact Number +35725030959 👾Social media Platforms Facebook, Twitter, Instagram 🗣️Languages supported on Website 15 Languages Educational Resources and Support 🖺Forex course Yes 🧏‍♀️Webinars Yes 📚Educational Resources Yes Partnerships and Programs 🪪Affiliate program? Yes 👨‍🏫Amount of partners 64 000 📋IB Program Yes 🏃‍♂️‍➡️Do they sponsor any notable events or teams? Yes, sponsorship agreement with LALIGA, the top professional football division in Spain 🪙Rebate program Yes 📝Sign up 👉Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Extra income per trade Rebate rates vary Lower trading costs Not instant Incentivizes active trading May encourage overtrading

Conclusion Overall, Exness offers a cashback on five trading accounts up to 30% of the spread or up to $100 per lot on Forex.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What are Exness Forex Cashback Rebates in South Africa?

Exness Forex Cashback Rebates allow South African traders to receive a portion of trading fees back. For every completed trade, a percentage of the spread or commission is credited back, effectively reducing trading costs and boosting profitability.

Does Exness offer Forex Cashback Rebates for South Africans?

Yes, Exness provides Forex Cashback Rebates to South African traders. Rebates can reach up to 30%, depending on the trading volume, account type, and affiliate structure—offering meaningful cost savings for both beginner and professional forex traders.

How many traders with Exness in South Africa use the Cashback Rebate feature?

While official figures are not published, it’s estimated that over 300 South African traders actively use the Exness Cashback Rebate feature. This shows a growing interest in reducing trading costs and maximizing returns through rebate programs.

Why should I work through the SAShares for my Exness Cashback rebate?

By working with SAShares for your Exness cashback rebates, you gain access to some of the highest rebate rates available. Additionally, SAShares offers 24/5 support, fast processing, and full transparency, making it a reliable partner for traders.

How do Exness Cashback Rebates work?

Exness cashback rebates work by returning part of the spread or commission paid on each trade. After a trade is completed, a portion of the trading cost is credited back to the trader’s account, helping reduce overall trading expenses.

How much cashback can I earn with Exness rebates?

The amount of cashback a trader can earn depends on several factors, including trading volume, account type, and the affiliate rebate structure. High-volume traders typically receive higher rebates, allowing them to significantly lower their effective trading costs over time.

Are Exness cashback rebates available on all account types?

Cashback rebates are generally available on most Exness account types, including Standard and Raw Spread accounts. However, the exact rebate percentage may vary depending on the account conditions, spreads, commissions, and the rebate provider you register with.

How often are Exness cashback rebates paid?

Rebate payments are typically processed daily or weekly, depending on the rebate provider. Once trading activity is recorded, the rebate amount is calculated and credited to the trader’s rebate account or trading account automatically without affecting open positions.

Do cashback rebates affect my trading spreads or execution?

No, cashback rebates do not change the spreads, commissions, or execution quality provided by Exness. Traders continue trading under the broker’s normal conditions, while receiving a portion of the trading costs back through the rebate program.

Who benefits most from Exness cashback rebates?

Cashback rebates are especially beneficial for active traders, scalpers, and high-volume traders who execute many trades. Since rebates are based on trading activity, frequent traders can significantly reduce their total trading costs and improve long-term profitability.