Overall, InstaForex offers cashback Forex Rebates on Insta. Standard, Insta.Eurica, Cent.Standard, Cent.Eurica and PAMM account for up to $8.67 per lot on Futures, Energies, and Soft Commodities, or 17.33 pips on Gold and Silver.

A Quick Overview of our InstaForex Cashback Forex Rebates Review:

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

InstaForex Rebates System Overview

InstaForex offers access to an InstaRebate Programme. Rebates are rewarded in 1.5 Pips for every closed deal or 15 USD for one trading lot.

💰 InstaForex Cashback Forex Rebates 📊 Insta.Standard Account 📊 Insta.Eurica Account 📊 Cent.Standard Account 📊 Cent.Eurica Account 📊 PAMM Account ℹ️ Forex Up to 3.47 pips Up to 3.47 pips Up to 3.47 pips Up to 3.47 pips Up to 3.47 pips ℹ️ Indices Up to $0.35 per lot Up to $0.35 per lot Up to $0.35 per lot Up to $0.35 per lot Up to $0.35 per lot ℹ️ Cryptocurrency $1.04 per lot $1.04 per lot $1.04 per lot $1.04 per lot $1.04 per lot ℹ️ Precious Metals 17.33 pips on Gold and silver 17.33 pips on Gold and silver 17.33 pips on Gold and silver 17.33 pips on Gold and silver 17.33 pips on Gold and silver ℹ️ Energies Up to $8.67 per standard lot traded Up to $8.67 per standard lot traded Up to $8.67 per standard lot traded Up to $8.67 per standard lot traded Up to $8.67 per standard lot traded ℹ️ Shares 1.04 pips 1.04 pips 1.04 pips 1.04 pips 1.04 pips ℹ️ Futures Up to $8.67 per standard lot traded Up to $8.67 per standard lot traded Up to $8.67 per standard lot traded Up to $8.67 per standard lot traded Up to $8.67 per standard lot traded ℹ️ Soft Commodities Up to $8.67 per standard lot traded Up to $8.67 per standard lot traded Up to $8.67 per standard lot traded Up to $8.67 per standard lot traded Up to $8.67 per standard lot traded ℹ️ Payment Frequency InstaForex pays rebates directly to the broker account InstaForex pays rebates directly to the broker account InstaForex pays rebates directly to the broker account InstaForex pays rebates directly to the broker account InstaForex pays rebates directly to the broker account

InstaForex Rebates Payments

The broker account receives rebates from InstaForex every month. Whether their trades are profitable or unsuccessful, the broker or InstaForex will pay South African traders. InstaForex supports a variety of flexible payment methods, such as Skrill, Landbank, Metrobank, Africa Online Transfers, and crypto-wallets.

InstaForex Conditions and Notes on Forex Rebates

✅ All rebates are added to the trading account automatically. ✅ South African traders can earn up to $1.04 per lot when trading cryptocurrencies, $0.35 per lot when trading indices, and $8.67 per lot when trading futures, energy, and commodities. ✅ South Africans who receive a 100% bonus are still entitled to the standard 50% commission rate. ✅ InstaForex offers rebates for each of the four account types. ✅ Forex, futures, energy, commodities, indices, stocks, and cryptocurrencies are eligible for rebates. ✅ CySEC-registered accounts are ineligible for rebates. ✅ To be eligible for rebates, closed positions must generate a profit or a loss. ✅ Rebates are issued within one to seven business days of a job's completion. ✅ Individuals opting for the 55% bonus rebates will receive two-thirds of the standard rate.

How to Open a Forex Cashback Account with InstaForex

You can follow these steps to register for a Forex Cashback Account with InstaForex.

Step 1: Open a Live Trading Account

Start by registering a live account on InstaForex. You’ll need to fill in your personal details, choose an account type, currency, and trading platform. This step is mandatory before accessing any cashback or rebate benefits.

Step 2: Register for the Cashback / Rebate Program

After opening your account, sign up for the InstaForex cashback (InstaRebate) service by submitting your trading account details through the rebate registration form. Your account will then be linked to the cashback system.

Step 3: Link Existing Account (If Applicable)

If you already have an InstaForex account, you don’t need to create a new one. Simply register or request linking through the partner or rebate system to activate cashback benefits.

Step 4: Start Trading as Usual

Once your account is connected, trade normally on forex pairs or other instruments. Cashback is calculated automatically based on your trading activity, including spreads and commissions.

Step 5: Earn Cashback on Every Trade

You receive a portion of trading costs back (typically 5% or more, or fixed rebates per lot, depending on the program). This applies even to losing trades, which is a key advantage.

Step 6: Monitor Cashback in Your Dashboard

All cashback transactions can be tracked inside your client dashboard under financial operations. You’ll see pending, available, and credited rewards clearly displayed.

Step 7: Receive and Withdraw Cashback

Cashback is credited automatically after a set period (often within days or up to 30 days, depending on the program). Once credited, you can either withdraw it or use it for further trading.

Conclusion InstaForex rebates help traders save on spreads and commissions, boosting profitability without changing trading strategies, making it a smart choice for cost-conscious Forex traders.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the InstaForex Bonus?

The InstaForex Bonus is a reward program that offers traders bonuses for depositing into their trading accounts. The bonus amount varies from 30% to 100% of the deposit amount, depending on the type of account and the deposit amount.

What is the InstaForex No-Deposit Bonus?

The InstaForex No-Deposit Bonus is a promotion that allows traders to receive a bonus without depositing into their trading account. The bonus amount is typically small and can be used for trading.

What types of accounts does InstaForex offer?

InstaForex offers several accounts, including Standard, Eurica, Cent, and Islamic. Each account has its own features and benefits, such as commission-free trading, zero spreads, and swap-free trading.

Does InstaForex offer MT4 Rebates?

Yes, InstaForex offers rebates for trades made on the MetaTrader 4 platform. The rebates vary depending on the trading volume, the type of account, and the trading instruments used.

What is the InstaForex Login Bonus?

The InstaForex Login Bonus is a promotion that offers a bonus to traders who log in to their trading accounts every day. The bonus amount varies and can be used for trading or withdrawn.

What is the minimum withdrawal amount at InstaForex?

The minimum withdrawal amount at InstaForex varies depending on the payment method used. However, the minimum withdrawal amount for most payment methods is $1.

What is the withdrawal time at InstaForex?

The withdrawal time at InstaForex varies depending on the payment method used. For most payment methods, the withdrawal process takes up to 24 hours. However, some payment methods, such as bank transfers, may take longer.

Does InstaForex offer a cashback rebate program?

Yes, InstaForex offers cashback up to 3–5.3 pips per trade, depending on the trading volume and conditions. It applies even to trades that close at a loss.

How can I qualify for cashback rebates?

To qualify, traders must register through the rebate program page and actively trade. Cashback is credited weekly or monthly based on trading activity and account type. InstaForex's InstaRebate program guarantees South Africans a high spread refund percentage on financial market services. Furthermore, with InstaForex, South African traders can trade any available instrument. In addition, they are eligible for rebates regardless of the outcome of their trades, whether profitable or unsuccessful. With SA Shares, for instance, South Africans can register an account with InstaForex to earn up to 30% in rebates according to the financial instrument they trade and the account type they use when participating in the rebates program.