Overall, FP Markets offers cashback forex rebates on the Standard and Raw Accounts up to 0.30 pips or 25% of the commissions that rebate traders paid.

FP Markets Cashback Forex Rebates Review:

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

Overview

FP Markets , a major player in the worldwide financial trading environment, has adjusted its services to fit the special demands of South African traders, providing a one-of-a-kind combination of conditions and features tailored to this market.

, a major player in the worldwide financial trading environment, has adjusted its services to fit the special demands of South African traders, providing a one-of-a-kind combination of conditions and features tailored to this market. Two of FP Markets' notable advantages for South African traders are deep liquidity pools and narrow spreads.

This feature is handy for forex and CFD traders because it allows for more precise and cost-effective trading tactics.

FP Markets Rebates System

At FP Markets, rebates are a part of the transaction cost that is returned to the client on every trade executed. This results in a lower spread, leading to a higher success rate for the trader. When you link a new or existing forex trading account to us, the broker pays SA Shares a portion of their spread, or commission profit for each trade you execute, as compensation for referring you. As a token of appreciation for signing up with SA Shares, revenue will be distributed as a cash rebate on every trade you execute. Furthermore, with SA Shares, South Africans can register an account with FP Markets to earn up to 30% in rebates, depending on the financial instrument they trade and the account type they use when participating in the rebates program.

FP Markets Rebates Payments

💰 FP Markets Cashback Forex Rebates 📊 Standard Account Account 📊 RAW Account ℹ️ Forex 0.3 pips 25% of commissions paid ℹ️ Precious Metals 0.3 pips 25% of commissions paid ℹ️ Payment Frequency Spread reduction is offered on the Standard Account Commission reduction is offered on the Raw Account FP Markets offers monthly forex cashback to traders "Spread reduction is offered on the Standard Account Commission reduction is offered on the Raw Account FP Markets offers monthly forex cashback to traders" 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

FP Markets Conditions and Notes on Forex Rebates

FP Markets’ rebates program pays eligible traders monthly and automatically after the month in which rebates were earned. These payments are made using the supported methods on FP Markets, such as Credit/Debit Cards, Bank Transfers, Neteller, Skrill, Apple Pay, and more.

✅ Forex Rebates are automatically converted to USD after a transaction is completed ✅ Traders registered with CySEC are not eligible for rebates. ✅ The 25% commission rate may vary based on the account’s base currency. ✅ Only professional traders registered through ASIC are eligible for rebates. ✅ FP Markets does not accept traders from the United States, Belgium, New Zealand, or Japan. ✅ FP Markets offers rebates of up to 0.3 pips on a standard account. ✅ South Africans with Raw Accounts could earn up to 25% rebates with FP Markets. ✅ FP Markets offers reduced spreads and commissions. ✅ Monthly cashback is provided to eligible traders.

How to Open a Forex Cashback Account with FP Markets (via SAShares)

You can follow these steps to register for a Forex Cashback Account with FP Markets via SAShares.

For New Accounts

If you do not have an existing account with FP Markets, you can easily obtain a cashback rebate in three easy steps.

Step 1: Visit the FP Markets website

Visit the FP Markets website and click “Open Account.”

Step 2: Submit your Trading ID

Submit your Trading ID to us: [SAShares]

For Example: To: [SAShares] Subject: New FP Markets Rebate Application “Dear SAShares Team, Please view my FP Markets Client ID: 12345 (Your Account, Client, or Trading ID) and inform me whether my rebate application has been accepted.”

Step 3: Wait for approval

Wait for approval, which will be sent within [number of hours] .

. Once approved, you will automatically receive your cashback rebates from the FP Markets system.

For Existing Accounts

If you have an existing FP Markets account, follow these easy steps to get a cashback rebate.

Step 1: Send an email

Send an email to FP Markets: supportteam@fpmarkets.com

Request that the broker transfer the trading account under the following SAShares Affiliate ID: [SAShares]

For Example: To: [SAShares] Subject: Account Transfer Request “Dear FP Markets Partner/Affiliate Team, I request that my account be transferred to IB/Partner/Affiliate code [SAShares Code]. Furthermore, I would like to request to be assigned under the mentioned IB regardless of whether my account falls under an umbrella or parent IB.”

Step 2: Received confirmation

Once you receive confirmation of the transfer from FP Markets, you can create an additional trading account.

Step 3: Send your Trading or Client ID

Lastly, you can send your Trading or Client ID to [SAShares].

For Example: To: [SAShares] Subject: New FP Markets Rebate Application “Dear SAShares Team, Please view my FP Markets Client ID: 12345 (Your Account, Client, or Trading ID) and inform me whether my rebate application has been accepted.

Conclusion FP Markets' cashback forex rebates offer traders a valuable way to reduce overall trading costs while maximizing profitability. By earning a rebate on every qualifying trade without increasing spreads or commissions, traders benefit from improved cost efficiency and better long-term returns

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Frequently Asked Questions?

What is the policy on Forex rebates at FP Markets?

Forex rebates at FP Markets are automatically converted to USD after a transaction is concluded. Traders registered with the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) are not eligible for rebates. The 25% commission rate may vary depending on the account’s base currency. Furthermore, only professional traders registered through the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) are eligible for rebates.

Who is eligible for rebates at FP Markets?

Only professional traders registered with ASIC are eligible for rebates at FP Markets. CySEC-registered traders are ineligible.

Can American, Belgian, New Zealand, or Japanese traders trade with FP Markets?

FP Markets does not accept traders from the United States, Belgium, New Zealand, or Japan.

What rebate is offered on the Standard Account at FP Markets?

The Standard Account offers rebates of 0.3 pips from FP Markets.

What rebate is offered on the Raw Account at FP Markets?

The FP Markets Raw Account is eligible for 25% commission rebates.

Does FP Markets offer reduced spreads and commissions?

Yes, FP Markets offers reduced commissions and spreads.

Does FP Markets offer monthly cashback to traders?

Yes, FP Markets offers qualifying traders monthly rewards.

How do FP Markets cashback rebates work?

FP Markets cashback rebates return part of the trading spread or commission paid on each completed trade. After trades are executed, a portion of the broker’s commission is shared back with the trader, effectively reducing overall trading costs.

How much cashback can traders earn with FP Markets rebates?

The cashback amount depends on trading volume, account type, and the rebate partner. Traders using Raw accounts may receive a percentage of the commission back, while Standard accounts may offer rebates based on a portion of the spread.

Are FP Markets' cashback rebates available for all trading instruments?

Yes, cashback rebates generally apply to most tradable instruments offered by FP Markets. This includes forex pairs, indices, commodities, and metals. Rebates are generated whenever a trader executes trades that include spreads or commissions.

When are FP Markets cashback rebates paid?

Rebate payments are usually calculated based on trading activity and distributed periodically. Many rebate partners provide daily, weekly, or monthly payouts depending on the agreement and the trader’s activity level.

Do cashback rebates affect trading conditions at FP Markets?

No, cashback rebates do not change the trading conditions offered by FP Markets. Traders continue to receive the same spreads, execution speed, and platform access while receiving a portion of trading costs back through the rebate program.

Who benefits most from FP Markets cashback rebates?

Cashback rebates are especially beneficial for active traders, scalpers, and high-volume traders. Since rebates are based on trading activity, traders who execute more trades can accumulate higher cashback amounts and significantly reduce overall trading costs.