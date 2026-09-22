The foreign exchange reserves in Mozambique have grown significantly in the past year. In 2024, Mozambique recorded an astounding USD 3.7 billion in foreign exchange reserves. This shows how the country’s population increasingly participates in global financial markets. Mozambicans prefer brokers that align with local and global regulations, provide quick and easy funding methods, and offer access to several global asset classes. We research several suitable brokers to craft a list featuring the top 10 and their unique features, pros and cons. Here’s what we cover:

What are the best resources for Mozambican traders to enhance their forex trading skills?

10 Best Forex Brokers in Mozambique

Final Remarks on Mozambican Forex Brokers

Forex Trading in Mozambique: Key Questions Answered

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

What are the best resources for Mozambican traders to enhance their forex trading skills?

One key thing to remember when you’re learning about forex trading in Mozambique is that it’s about more than just memorizing technical terms. You must find practical ways to build real trading skills. Many online courses cover the basics, but the best courses will break everything down in a way that makes sense to practically anyone. In addition, while most sources are in English, Portuguese-language options are worth looking into. Local financial institutions sometimes offer forex training as part of financial literacy programs. You should also keep updated on reports from the Bank of Mozambique to gain insight into interest rates and currency fluctuations, which matter when making trading decisions. Mobile apps are another option, especially if you prefer hands-on learning. Some apps offer trading simulators, market analysis, and strategy guides. Online trading communities can also be useful, and they’re often free. Join discussions with traders—especially those trading in similar conditions—to provide real-world insights not covered in traditional courses.

10 Best Forex Brokers in Mozambique

☑️ Exness – Overall, Best Broker in Mozambique. ☑️ InstaForex – Tight spreads and ECN accounts. ☑️ Markets.com – Provides tight spreads. ☑️ FXCC – Best low deposit broker. ☑️ Blueberry Markets – A highly-rated broker. ☑️ Admirals – High Mozambique Trust Score. ☑️ Axi – Low spreads and fast execution. ☑️ SuperForex – Provides an array of educational resources. ☑️ XM – Best Global Regulated Broker. ☑️ RoboForex – An award-winning market maker.

1. Exness

Exness stands out for its zero-fee instant withdrawals, proprietary social trading platform, and unlimited leverage. Exness supports multi-currency accounts, giving Mozambicans alternatives to MZN (which isn’t supported).

Features

🔍 Category ✅ Details 🏦 Regulatory Compliance FCA, CySEC, FSCA, FSA, CBCS, FSC, CMA CMA 💰 Trading Costs (Spreads & Commissions) Spreads from 0.0 pips; commissions from $0.1 per lot (Zero account) 🔄 Range of Available Currency Pairs 200+ instruments, including forex, stocks, commodities, indices 📈 Trading Platform Reliability & Features MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, Exness Web Terminal, Exness Trader App 🏦 Account Types & Minimum Deposits Standard ($10), Standard Cent ($1), Raw Spread, Zero, Pro ($500) ⚖️ Leverage Options Up to unlimited 💳 Deposit & Withdrawal Methods Bank cards, Skrill, Neteller, Perfect Money, bank wire, crypto, local payments 📞 Customer Support Quality & Availability 24/7 support via live chat, email, phone 🎓 Educational Resources & Tools Exness Academy, webinars, articles, Trading Central WebTV ⚡ Execution Speed & Reliability 0.01 seconds per trade on average 🎮 Availability of Demo Accounts Yes 📱 Mobile Trading Capabilities Full access via the Exness Trader App 🛡️ Risk Management Features Negative balance protection, segregated accounts, investor compensation fund 📊 Additional Trading Instruments Forex, metals, cryptocurrencies, indices, commodities ⭐ Reputation & User Reviews Excellent reputation and user scores 👉Open an Account 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Built-in investment calculator Some accounts require commissions per trade Social trading platform with risk management Islamic (swap-free) accounts are not available for Social Trading Regulation under multiple financial authorities High minimum deposits for Pro, Raw Spread, and Zero accounts Local payment methods might be supported Cryptocurrency deposits may take up to 72 hours

Our Findings

Exness makes trading accessible with low minimum deposits, instant withdrawals, and high-speed execution. However, Exness doesn’t support MZN and offers limited advanced educational tools and materials.

Does Exness offer MZN (Mozambican Metical) as a base currency?

No, but traders can deposit in MZN via local payment methods, which Exness automatically converts.

How does Exness handle volatile market conditions?

Exness has a dynamic margin system that keeps a stable trading environment amidst high volatility.

2. InstaForex

InstaForex offers four account types, two standard, and two cent – each with unique, competitive trading conditions. InstaForex also offers a swap-free account option for Muslim traders or those who want to avoid overnight interest short-term.

Features

🔍 Category ✅ Details ✅ Regulatory Compliance Regulated by CySEC, BVI FSC, SVG FSA 💰 Trading Costs (Spreads & Commissions) Fixed spreads from 3 pips (Standard), Zero spread on Eurica accounts; commissions from 0.03% 💱 Available Currency Pairs 110+ forex pairs, including majors, minors, and exotics 📈 Trading Platform MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, WebTrader, MobileTrader, InstaTick Trader 🏦 Account Types & Minimum Deposits Standard, Eurica, Cent, Islamic, Demo; deposits from $1 ⚖️ Leverage Options Up to 1:1000 💳 Deposit & Withdrawal Methods Bank transfers, cards, e-wallets, cryptocurrencies, local transfers 📞 Customer Support 24/7 support via live chat, email, phone 🎓 Educational Resources Forex courses, webinars, video tutorials, trading books, economic calendar ⚡ Execution Speed Near-instant order execution 🎮Demo Accounts Yes 📱 Mobile Trading Capabilities MobileTrader app, MetaTrader mobile versions 🛡️ Risk Management Features Negative balance protection, account segregation 📊 Additional Trading Instruments Forex, stocks, metals, commodities, cryptocurrencies, indices ⭐ Reputation & User Reviews Good reputation, many positive reviews 👉Open an Account 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Multiple account types, including swap-free options Fixed spreads on standard accounts are wide Over 300 trading instruments Some withdrawal methods have high fees ForexCopy system for strategy replication Limited regulatory oversight compared to top-tier brokers

Our Findings

InstaForex provides a flexible trading environment, which will suit most traders. However, withdrawal fees and wide fixed spreads won’t suit all strategies.

Does InstaForex have cent accounts?

Yes, InstaForex offers Cent.Standard and Cent.Eurica.

Can I open an MZN Account with InstaForex?

No, InstaForex only offers USD and EUR as base currencies.

3. Markets.com

Markets.com integrates real-time market sentiment tools and offers traders a unique benefit where they can analyze market behavior before they make a trading decision. Markets.com also has commission-free trading on 800+ share CFDs and TradingView integration.

Features

🔍 Category ✅ Details ✅ Regulatory Compliance ASIC, CySEC, FCA, FSCA, BVI FSC 💰 Trading Costs (Spreads & Commissions) Spreads from 0.7 pips; no commissions 💱 Available Currency Pairs 67+ forex pairs, including majors, minors, and exotics 📈 Trading Platform MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, Markets.com proprietary platform, TradingView 🏦 Account Types & Minimum Deposits Classic Account ($100 minimum deposit) ⚖️ Leverage Options Up to 1:500 💳 Deposit & Withdrawal Methods Bank wire, credit/debit cards, Skrill, Neteller, PayPal 📞 Customer Support 24/5 support via live chat, email, phone 🎓 Educational Resources Webinars, eBooks, articles, glossary, trading tutorials ⚡ Execution Speed Instant execution 🎮Demo Accounts Yes, 30-day expiry 📱 Mobile Trading Capabilities Full mobile access via proprietary platform and MT4/MT5 apps 🛡️ Risk Management Features Negative balance protection, segregated accounts 📊 Additional Trading Instruments Forex, shares, indices, commodities, cryptocurrencies ⭐ Reputation & User Reviews Good reputation, good reviews 👉Open an Account 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Access to over 2,200 trading instruments No VPS hosting for algorithmic traders Social trading features available Swap fees apply to overnight positions Leverage up to 1:500 for forex pairs Limited deposit and withdrawal options

Our Findings

Markets.com provides a straightforward trading experience with commission-free stock CFDs and powerful analysis but lacks diverse account options and imposes inactivity fees.

Does Markets.com charge commissions on forex trades?

No, forex trading is commission-free; all broker fees are included in the spread.

Does Markets.com offer a demo account?

Yes, but it expires after 30 days.

4. FXCC

FXCC offers a commission-free ECN trading model to Mozambican traders. FXCC’s free VPS gives local traders uninterrupted trading 24/7. Traders also receive negative balance protection to prevent losing more than their initial deposit.

Features

🔍 Category ✅ Details ✅ Regulatory Compliance CySEC, Mwali International Service Authority (MISA) 💰 Trading Costs (Spreads & Commissions) Spreads from 0.0 pips; zero commissions 💱 Available Currency Pairs 70+ forex pairs 📈 Trading Platform MetaTrader 4 with STP execution, customizable charting, and algorithmic trading support 🏦 Account Types & Minimum Deposits ECN XL ($100 minimum deposit) ⚖️ Leverage Options Up to 1:500 💳 Deposit & Withdrawal Methods Crypto, credit/debit cards, bank wire, e-wallets 📞 Customer Support 24/5 live chat, email, phone support 🎓 Educational Resources Webinars, eBooks, forex trading courses, market analysis articles ⚡ Execution Speed Millisecond execution speeds 🎮Demo Accounts ✅ Yes 📱 Mobile Trading Capabilities Full access via MT4 mobile app 🛡️ Risk Management Features Negative balance protection, margin requirements based on position size 📊 Additional Trading Instruments Forex, indices, commodities, cryptocurrencies ⭐ Reputation & User Reviews Decent ratings, good reviews 👉Open an Account 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Leverage up to 1:500 No share CFDs offered Multiple funding options, including crypto Only one retail account type Free VPS for eligible traders Withdrawal fees apply to some methods

Our Findings

FXCC offers a simple and cost-effective ECN trading experience but only offers MetaTrader 4 and no MZN support.

What type of trading execution does FXCC use?

FXCC operates on an ECN/STP model, which gives you direct access to liquidity providers.

Can traders in Mozambique use mobile trading with FXCC?

Yes, through MetaTrader 4 on iOS and Android.

5. Blueberry Markets

Blueberry Markets provides flexible account switching where Mozambican traders can switch between Standard and Direct accounts without opening a new one. Mozambicans also benefit from integrations with Autochartist and Trading Central.

Features

🔍 Category ✅ Details ✅ Regulatory Compliance ASIC (Australia) and VFSC (Vanuatu) 💰 Trading Costs (Spreads & Commissions) Spreads from 0.0 pips; commissions $7 per lot (Direct Account) 💱 Available Currency Pairs 30+ forex pairs, including majors and minors 📈 Trading Platform MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, WebTrader, VPS hosting 🏦 Account Types & Minimum Deposits Standard, Direct ($100 minimum deposit) ⚖️ Leverage Options Up to 1:500 💳 Deposit & Withdrawal Methods Bank transfers, credit/debit cards, crypto, e-wallets 📞 Customer Support 24/7 multilingual support via live chat, email, phone 🎓 Educational Resources Forex courses, trading guides, webinars, market analysis ⚡ Execution Speed 0.02 seconds average order execution time 🎮Demo Accounts Yes, with $50,000 virtual funds 📱 Mobile Trading Capabilities MT4, MT5, WebTrader mobile versions 🛡️ Risk Management Features Negative balance protection, account segregation 📊 Additional Trading Instruments Forex, stocks, indices, commodities, cryptocurrencies ⭐ Reputation & User Reviews Excellent reputation; numerous good reviews 👉Open an Account 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons 24/7 multilingual customer support Limited regulatory oversight outside of ASIC and VFSC Account switching without opening a new account Swap fees apply to overnight positions Free VPS for eligible traders ASX200 stock trading requires a monthly access fee

Our Findings

Blueberry Markets prioritizes efficiency by offering fast execution speeds and strong trading tools. However, there’s a lack of investor protection for local traders and no MZN support.

Can Mozambican traders access high leverage?

Yes, up to 1:500 is available for forex majors.

Are Blueberry Markets regulated in Africa?

No, it is regulated by ASIC in Australia and VFSC in Vanuatu.

6. Admirals

Admirals lets traders trade over 8,000 CFDs across markets, including those relevant to Mozambique (Natural Gas, Coal, Agricultural Products, Metals, etc.). Admirals also stands out as one of only a few brokers that offer dedicated ESG investing.

Features

🔍 Category ✅ Details ✅ Regulatory Compliance FCA, ASIC, CySEC, FSCA, JSC, FSA, CMA 💰 Trading Costs (Spreads & Commissions) Spreads from 0.0 pips; commissions from $0.02 per share 💱 Available Currency Pairs 50+ forex pairs, including majors, minors, and exotics 📈 Trading Platform MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, Admirals App, StereoTrader, VPS hosting 🏦 Account Types & Minimum Deposits Trade.MT4, Zero.MT4, Trade.MT5, Invest.MT5, Zero.MT5, Bets.MT5 (min deposit from $1) ⚖️ Leverage Options Up to 1:500 for Pro accounts, 1:30 for retail 💳 Deposit & Withdrawal Methods Bank transfers, credit/debit cards, PayPal, Neteller, Skrill, POLi 📞 Customer Support 24/5 multilingual support via live chat, phone, email 🎓 Educational Resources Webinars, eBooks, trading guides, glossary, forex courses ⚡ Execution Speed Order execution around 170 milliseconds 🎮Demo Accounts Yes, no expiry 📱 Mobile Trading Capabilities Admirals App, MT4, MT5 mobile versions 🛡️ Risk Management Features Negative balance protection, segregated accounts, margin monitoring 📊 Additional Trading Instruments Forex, stocks, ETFs, indices, commodities, bonds, cryptocurrencies ⭐ Reputation & User Reviews Long-standing reputation; many positive reviews 👉Open an Account 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Free market analysis tools, including Trading Central Inactivity fees apply after 24 months Negative balance protection and investor insurance Complex withdrawal fee structure ESG investment opportunities VPS requires a high account balance Admirals Cashback rebate program Swap fees apply on standard accounts

Our Findings

Admirals provide a strong balance between trading tools, investment products, and risk protection. However, the fee structure can be complex, and Mozambicans face currency conversion fees.

What makes Admirals different from other brokers?

Admirals offers over 8,000 CFDs and ESG-focused investment opportunities.

Can Mozambican traders open an Invest.MT5 account?

Yes, but regional restrictions on stock availability apply.

7. Axi

Axi offers commission-free trading on Standard accounts, while the Pro and Elite accounts have zero-pip spreads with low commissions. Mozambicans also benefit from access to AutoChartist and Free VPS.

Features

🔍 Category ✅ Details ✅ Regulatory Compliance ASIC, FCA, FMA, DFSA, SVG FSA 💰 Trading Costs (Spreads & Commissions) Standard: zero commissions; Pro & Elite: spreads from 0.0 pips; $7 per round turn commission 💱 Available Currency Pairs 70+ forex pairs 📈 Trading Platform MetaTrader 4, MT4 NexGen, WebTrader 🏦 Account Types & Minimum Deposits Standard ($200), Pro ($200), Elite ($25,000) ⚖️ Leverage Options Up to 1:500 💳 Deposit & Withdrawal Methods Bank transfers, credit/debit cards, e-wallets, crypto 📞 Customer Support 24/5 via live chat, email, phone 🎓 Educational Resources Axi Academy, webinars, eBooks, trading tutorials ⚡ Execution Speed 50-100 milliseconds order execution time 🎮Demo Accounts Yes, expires after 30 days 📱 Mobile Trading Capabilities Available via MT4 mobile app 🛡️ Risk Management Features Negative balance protection, margin alerts 📊 Additional Trading Instruments Forex, indices, commodities, shares, cryptocurrencies ⭐ Reputation & User Reviews Good reputation, positive user reviews 👉Open an Account 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Free VPS hosting for Pro and Elite accounts $25 withdrawal fee for amounts below $50 Leverage up to 1:500 for forex pairs Limited to MetaTrader 4—no MT5 or cTrader Commission-free Standard account No local deposit methods specific to Mozambique PsyQuation AI analytics for trade optimization No 24/7 customer support

Our Findings

Axi provides AI-driven tools that give Mozambicans a competitive edge in the financial markets. However, MZN is not supported, and the higher-tiered accounts have higher minimum deposits.

What is the best Axi account for scalping?

The Pro and Elite accounts offer 0.0-pip spreads, perfect for scalping.

Does Axi support crypto deposits?

Yes, deposits using crypto wallets are supported.

8. SuperForex

SuperForex offers high-leverage trading up to 1:3000, negative balance protection, and multi-currency options (over 25). Mozambicans can trade over 400 instruments using MetaTrader 4 and the SuperForex app.

Features

🔍 Category ✅ Details ✅ Regulatory Compliance Claims IFSC regulation in Belize, but unverified 💰 Trading Costs (Spreads & Commissions) Spreads from 0.0 pips; commissions from 0.013% 💱 Available Currency Pairs 84+ forex pairs, plus indices, commodities, stocks, cryptocurrencies 📈 Trading Platform MetaTrader 4, SuperForex proprietary app, copy trading 🏦 Account Types & Minimum Deposits 11 retail accounts, deposits from $1 ⚖️ Leverage Options Up to 1:3000 💳 Deposit & Withdrawal Methods Bank transfers, credit/debit cards, crypto, e-wallets, local payments 📞 Customer Support 24/5 live chat, email, WhatsApp, Telegram 🎓 Educational Resources Forex courses, webinars, glossary, trading calculators ⚡ Execution Speed Market execution with instant deposits 🎮Demo Accounts Yes 📱 Mobile Trading Capabilities MT4 mobile, proprietary SuperForex app 🛡️ Risk Management Features Negative balance protection, IP-restricted account access 📊 Additional Trading Instruments Forex, stocks, commodities, indices, cryptocurrencies ⭐ Reputation & User Reviews Decent reputation, mixed user reviews 👉Open an Account 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons 11 Accounts, including those ideal for beginners and pros Some account types charge commissions Offers MT4 and a native app Customer support lacks direct phone contact Low and competitive commission fees No VPS hosting for algorithmic traders Several bonuses available No MetaTrader 5

Our Findings

SuperForex provides one of the highest leverage options available, and while the 11 accounts are multi-currency, MZN is not supported, leading to currency conversion fees.

Can traders earn rebates with SuperForex?

No, only partners earn rebates through the affiliate program.

Does SuperForex have a proprietary trading platform?

Yes, a proprietary app is available.

9. XM

XM offers four different account types, including Ultra-Low and Shares Accounts, which give Mozambicans a few ways to approach financial markets. Mozambicans can also participate in the XM Loyalty Program to earn points per trade and redeem them for credit bonuses.

Features

🔍 Category ✅ Details ✅ Regulatory Compliance FSCA, IFSC, ASIC, CySEC, DFSA, FCA 💰 Trading Costs (Spreads & Commissions) Spreads from 0.6 pips; commissions from $1 per share (Shares Account) 💱 Available Currency Pairs 55+ forex pairs 📈 Trading Platform MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, XM App 🏦 Account Types & Minimum Deposits Micro, Standard, Ultra-Low ($5), Shares ($10,000) ⚖️ Leverage Options Up to 1:1000 💳 Deposit & Withdrawal Methods Bank wire, credit/debit cards, e-wallets, local bank transfers 📞 Customer Support 24/7 live chat, email, phone support 🎓 Educational Resources Webinars, forex courses, market analysis, tutorials ⚡ Execution Speed 99.35% of trades executed in under 1 second 🎮Demo Accounts Yes 📱 Mobile Trading Capabilities XM App, MetaTrader mobile versions 🛡️ Risk Management Features Negative balance protection, investor compensation scheme 📊 Additional Trading Instruments Forex, shares, indices, commodities ⭐ Reputation & User Reviews Good reputation, many positive reviews 👉Open an Account 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons XM Loyalty Program available Limited cryptocurrency offerings 1,000+ trading instruments, including locally relevant commodities VPS is only free for eligible clients Offers MT4, MT5, and XM App across devices Inactivity fee after 12 months

Our Findings

XM provides a balanced trading experience to Mozambicans with tight spreads, bonuses and rewards, and flexible account types. However, XM lacks localized payment methods and doesn’t support MZN.

Can Mozambican traders access swap-free accounts?

Yes, Islamic (swap-free) accounts are available.

What is the fastest withdrawal method at XM?

E-wallets have the fastest withdrawal timeframes.

10. RoboForex

Besides its flexible account types, RoboForex offers Mozambicans over 12,000 instruments that can be traded. CopyFX lets Mozambicans follow and copy the strategies of more professional traders, giving them a hands-on learning experience.

Features

🔍 Category ✅ Details ✅ Regulatory Compliance IFSC Belize 💰 Trading Costs (Spreads & Commissions) Spreads from 0.0 pips on Prime/ECN; commissions from $10 per million traded 💱 Available Currency Pairs 40+ forex pairs 📈 Trading Platform MT4, MT5, cTrader, R StocksTrader, WebTrader 🏦 Account Types & Minimum Deposits Prime, ECN, R StocksTrader, Pro, ProCent ($10 minimum for most) ⚖️ Leverage Options Up to 1:2000 💳 Deposit & Withdrawal Methods Bank transfers, credit/debit cards, e-wallets (Skrill, Neteller), AstroPay 📞 Customer Support 24/7 live chat, email, phone support 🎓 Educational Resources Webinars, forex courses, articles, trading tutorials ⚡ Execution Speed Market execution under 1 second 🎮Demo Accounts Yes (valid for 90 days, renewable) 📱 Mobile Trading Capabilities R MobileTrader, MT4/MT5 mobile versions 🛡️ Risk Management Features Negative balance protection, segregated accounts 📊 Additional Trading Instruments Forex, commodities, shares, crypto, indices ⭐ Reputation & User Reviews Good reputation, mixed reviews 👉Open an Account 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons No inactivity fees Limited account currency options Offers flexible accounts with leverage up to 1:2000 Spreads on Pro and ProCent accounts start at 1.3 pips Over 1M+ active traders Withdrawal fees apply after two free withdrawals per month Highly liquid trading environment Limited stock trading leverage (1:20)

Our Findings

RoboForex is a flexible choice for Mozambican traders in terms of account types and the number of instruments. However, RoboForex has limited regulatory oversight (none in Mozambique) and charges withdrawal fees.

What is the best RoboForex account for beginners?

The ProCent is ideal because it is denominated in cents.

Can Mozambican traders deposit via local bank transfers?

Yes, but availability depends on the region.

Conclusion

Mozambique’s foreign reserves reflect increasing global market participation, especially since many international forex brokers welcome local traders. While MZN acceptance is not widespread among brokers, there are several other currency options for Mozambicans and ways they can lower their trading fees. You might also like: Best Forex Brokers in Botswana You might also like: Best Forex Brokers in Burkina Faso

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Frequently Asked Questions

Are Mozambicans allowed to open forex trading accounts?

Yes, forex trading is allowed in Mozambique and traders are advised to only use regulated forex brokers in Mozambique when opening a trading account as there is currently no regulatory framework for forex trading brokers in Mozambique, leaving the door open for scam brokers in the country.

Are Islamic forex trading accounts available in Mozambique?

Yes, many Mozambique brokers support Islamic swap-free accounts for forex traders of the Muslim faith.

What type of forex instruments can you trade in Mozambique?

The type of tradable instruments depends on the choice of broker and overall, traders can look forward to trading in CFDs, ETFs, Indices, Forex, and Cryptocurrencies.

Is forex trading in Mozambique unsafe?

To say that forex trading in Mozambique is unsafe is a misconception. The most important thing traders should do to be safe when trading forex is to make sure that they choose a reputable, regulated forex broker.

Will I have to pay tax on my forex earnings in Mozambique?

Yes, tax is payable on any profits earned from forex trading.