Best Forex Brokers in Mozambique - Main Banner

  The foreign exchange reserves in Mozambique have grown significantly in the past year. In 2024, Mozambique recorded an astounding USD 3.7 billion in foreign exchange reserves. This shows how the country’s population increasingly participates in global financial markets. Mozambicans prefer brokers that align with local and global regulations, provide quick and easy funding methods, and offer access to several global asset classes. We research several suitable brokers to craft a list featuring the top 10 and their unique features, pros and cons.   Here’s what we cover:

  • What are the best resources for Mozambican traders to enhance their forex trading skills?
  • 10 Best Forex Brokers in Mozambique
  • Final Remarks on Mozambican Forex Brokers
  • Forex Trading in Mozambique: Key Questions Answered

 

AVA Top 10 Top

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

RankBrokerBroker ReviewRegulatorsMinimum DepositVisit Broker
🥇 Read ReviewASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA$100Visit Now
🥈Read ReviewFSCA, FCA, DFSA, FSA, CMA$0Visit Now
🥉 Read ReviewCySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA$5Visit Now
4 Read ReviewASIC, CySEC, FSA, SCB$0Visit Now
5 Read ReviewBVI FSC$0Visit Now
6 Read ReviewFSA, FSC, FSCA, ASIC, CMA$20Visit Now
7 Read ReviewCBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA$10Visit Now
8 Read ReviewASIC, CySEC, FSCA, FSA, FSC, CMA$100Visit Now
9 Read ReviewCySEC, MWALI, FSCA$25Visit Now
10 Read ReviewFSA, CySEC, FSCA, FSC$10Visit Now
JustMarkets Top 10 Bottom
 

What are the best resources for Mozambican traders to enhance their forex trading skills?

One key thing to remember when you’re learning about forex trading in Mozambique is that it’s about more than just memorizing technical terms. You must find practical ways to build real trading skills. Many online courses cover the basics, but the best courses will break everything down in a way that makes sense to practically anyone. In addition, while most sources are in English, Portuguese-language options are worth looking into. Local financial institutions sometimes offer forex training as part of financial literacy programs. You should also keep updated on reports from the Bank of Mozambique to gain insight into interest rates and currency fluctuations, which matter when making trading decisions. Mobile apps are another option, especially if you prefer hands-on learning. Some apps offer trading simulators, market analysis, and strategy guides. Online trading communities can also be useful, and they’re often free. Join discussions with traders—especially those trading in similar conditions—to provide real-world insights not covered in traditional courses.  

10 Best Forex Brokers in Mozambique

  1. ☑️ Exness – Overall, Best Broker in Mozambique.
  2. ☑️ InstaForex – Tight spreads and ECN accounts.
  3. ☑️ Markets.com  – Provides tight spreads.
  4. ☑️ FXCC  – Best low deposit broker.
  5. ☑️ Blueberry Markets – A highly-rated broker.
  6. ☑️ Admirals – High Mozambique Trust Score.
  7. ☑️ Axi – Low spreads and fast execution.
  8. ☑️ SuperForex  – Provides an array of educational resources.
  9. ☑️ XM – Best Global Regulated Broker.
  10. ☑️ RoboForex – An award-winning market maker.

 

1. Exness

Review Exness

  Exness stands out for its zero-fee instant withdrawals, proprietary social trading platform, and unlimited leverage. Exness supports multi-currency accounts, giving Mozambicans alternatives to MZN (which isn’t supported).    

Features

🔍 Category✅ Details
🏦 Regulatory ComplianceFCA, CySEC, FSCA, FSA, CBCS, FSC, CMA
CMA 💰 Trading Costs (Spreads & Commissions)Spreads from 0.0 pips; commissions from $0.1 per lot (Zero account)
🔄 Range of Available Currency Pairs200+ instruments, including forex, stocks, commodities, indices
📈 Trading Platform Reliability & FeaturesMetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, Exness Web Terminal, Exness Trader App
🏦 Account Types & Minimum DepositsStandard ($10), Standard Cent ($1), Raw Spread, Zero, Pro ($500)
⚖️ Leverage OptionsUp to unlimited
💳 Deposit & Withdrawal MethodsBank cards, Skrill, Neteller, Perfect Money, bank wire, crypto, local payments
📞 Customer Support Quality & Availability24/7 support via live chat, email, phone
🎓 Educational Resources & ToolsExness Academy, webinars, articles, Trading Central WebTV
⚡ Execution Speed & Reliability0.01 seconds per trade on average
🎮 Availability of Demo AccountsYes
📱 Mobile Trading CapabilitiesFull access via the Exness Trader App
🛡️ Risk Management FeaturesNegative balance protection, segregated accounts, investor compensation fund
📊 Additional Trading InstrumentsForex, metals, cryptocurrencies, indices, commodities
⭐ Reputation & User ReviewsExcellent reputation and user scores
👉Open an Account👉 Open Account
  Exness Forex Brokers in Mozambique  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Built-in investment calculatorSome accounts require commissions per trade
Social trading platform with risk management Islamic (swap-free) accounts are not available for Social Trading
Regulation under multiple financial authoritiesHigh minimum deposits for Pro, Raw Spread, and Zero accounts
Local payment methods might be supportedCryptocurrency deposits may take up to 72 hours
 

Our Findings

Exness makes trading accessible with low minimum deposits, instant withdrawals, and high-speed execution. However, Exness doesn’t support MZN and offers limited advanced educational tools and materials.  

Does Exness offer MZN (Mozambican Metical) as a base currency?

No, but traders can deposit in MZN via local payment methods, which Exness automatically converts.  

How does Exness handle volatile market conditions?

Exness has a dynamic margin system that keeps a stable trading environment amidst high volatility.  

2. InstaForex

InstaForex Review

  InstaForex offers four account types, two standard, and two cent – each with unique, competitive trading conditions. InstaForex also offers a swap-free account option for Muslim traders or those who want to avoid overnight interest short-term.    

Features

🔍 Category✅ Details
✅ Regulatory ComplianceRegulated by CySEC, BVI FSC, SVG FSA
💰 Trading Costs (Spreads & Commissions)Fixed spreads from 3 pips (Standard), Zero spread on Eurica accounts; commissions from 0.03%
💱 Available Currency Pairs110+ forex pairs, including majors, minors, and exotics
📈 Trading Platform MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, WebTrader, MobileTrader, InstaTick Trader
🏦 Account Types & Minimum DepositsStandard, Eurica, Cent, Islamic, Demo; deposits from $1
⚖️ Leverage OptionsUp to 1:1000
💳 Deposit & Withdrawal MethodsBank transfers, cards, e-wallets, cryptocurrencies, local transfers
📞 Customer Support 24/7 support via live chat, email, phone
🎓 Educational Resources Forex courses, webinars, video tutorials, trading books, economic calendar
⚡ Execution Speed Near-instant order execution
🎮Demo AccountsYes
📱 Mobile Trading CapabilitiesMobileTrader app, MetaTrader mobile versions
🛡️ Risk Management FeaturesNegative balance protection, account segregation
📊 Additional Trading InstrumentsForex, stocks, metals, commodities, cryptocurrencies, indices
⭐ Reputation & User ReviewsGood reputation, many positive reviews
👉Open an Account👉 Open Account
  InstaForex Forex Brokers in Mozambique  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Multiple account types, including swap-free optionsFixed spreads on standard accounts are wide
Over 300 trading instruments Some withdrawal methods have high fees
ForexCopy system for strategy replicationLimited regulatory oversight compared to top-tier brokers
 

Our Findings

InstaForex provides a flexible trading environment, which will suit most traders. However, withdrawal fees and wide fixed spreads won’t suit all strategies.  

Does InstaForex have cent accounts?

Yes, InstaForex offers Cent.Standard and Cent.Eurica.  

Can I open an MZN Account with InstaForex?

No, InstaForex only offers USD and EUR as base currencies.  

3. Markets.com

Markets.com Review

  Markets.com integrates real-time market sentiment tools and offers traders a unique benefit where they can analyze market behavior before they make a trading decision. Markets.com also has commission-free trading on 800+ share CFDs and TradingView integration.    

Features

🔍 Category✅ Details
✅ Regulatory ComplianceASIC, CySEC, FCA, FSCA, BVI FSC
💰 Trading Costs (Spreads & Commissions)Spreads from 0.7 pips; no commissions
💱 Available Currency Pairs67+ forex pairs, including majors, minors, and exotics
📈 Trading Platform MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, Markets.com proprietary platform, TradingView
🏦 Account Types & Minimum DepositsClassic Account ($100 minimum deposit)
⚖️ Leverage OptionsUp to 1:500
💳 Deposit & Withdrawal MethodsBank wire, credit/debit cards, Skrill, Neteller, PayPal
📞 Customer Support 24/5 support via live chat, email, phone
🎓 Educational Resources Webinars, eBooks, articles, glossary, trading tutorials
⚡ Execution Speed Instant execution
🎮Demo AccountsYes, 30-day expiry
📱 Mobile Trading CapabilitiesFull mobile access via proprietary platform and MT4/MT5 apps
🛡️ Risk Management FeaturesNegative balance protection, segregated accounts
📊 Additional Trading InstrumentsForex, shares, indices, commodities, cryptocurrencies
⭐ Reputation & User ReviewsGood reputation, good reviews
👉Open an Account👉 Open Account
  Markets.com  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Access to over 2,200 trading instrumentsNo VPS hosting for algorithmic traders
Social trading features available Swap fees apply to overnight positions
Leverage up to 1:500 for forex pairsLimited deposit and withdrawal options
 

Our Findings

Markets.com provides a straightforward trading experience with commission-free stock CFDs and powerful analysis but lacks diverse account options and imposes inactivity fees.  

Does Markets.com charge commissions on forex trades?

No, forex trading is commission-free; all broker fees are included in the spread.  

Does Markets.com offer a demo account?

Yes, but it expires after 30 days.  

4. FXCC

FXCC Review

  FXCC offers a commission-free ECN trading model to Mozambican traders. FXCC’s free VPS gives local traders uninterrupted trading 24/7. Traders also receive negative balance protection to prevent losing more than their initial deposit.    

Features

🔍 Category✅ Details
✅ Regulatory ComplianceCySEC, Mwali International Service Authority (MISA)
💰 Trading Costs (Spreads & Commissions)Spreads from 0.0 pips; zero commissions
💱 Available Currency Pairs70+ forex pairs
📈 Trading Platform MetaTrader 4 with STP execution, customizable charting, and algorithmic trading support
🏦 Account Types & Minimum DepositsECN XL ($100 minimum deposit)
⚖️ Leverage OptionsUp to 1:500
💳 Deposit & Withdrawal MethodsCrypto, credit/debit cards, bank wire, e-wallets
📞 Customer Support 24/5 live chat, email, phone support
🎓 Educational Resources Webinars, eBooks, forex trading courses, market analysis articles
⚡ Execution Speed Millisecond execution speeds
🎮Demo Accounts✅ Yes
📱 Mobile Trading CapabilitiesFull access via MT4 mobile app
🛡️ Risk Management FeaturesNegative balance protection, margin requirements based on position size
📊 Additional Trading InstrumentsForex, indices, commodities, cryptocurrencies
⭐ Reputation & User ReviewsDecent ratings, good reviews
👉Open an Account👉 Open Account
  FXCC  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Leverage up to 1:500No share CFDs offered
Multiple funding options, including crypto Only one retail account type
Free VPS for eligible tradersWithdrawal fees apply to some methods
 

Our Findings

FXCC offers a simple and cost-effective ECN trading experience but only offers MetaTrader 4 and no MZN support.  

What type of trading execution does FXCC use?

FXCC operates on an ECN/STP model, which gives you direct access to liquidity providers.  

Can traders in Mozambique use mobile trading with FXCC?

Yes, through MetaTrader 4 on iOS and Android.  

5. Blueberry Markets

 

Blueberry Markets Review

  Blueberry Markets provides flexible account switching where Mozambican traders can switch between Standard and Direct accounts without opening a new one. Mozambicans also benefit from integrations with Autochartist and Trading Central.    

Features

🔍 Category✅ Details
✅ Regulatory ComplianceASIC (Australia) and VFSC (Vanuatu)
💰 Trading Costs (Spreads & Commissions)Spreads from 0.0 pips; commissions $7 per lot (Direct Account)
💱 Available Currency Pairs30+ forex pairs, including majors and minors
📈 Trading Platform MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, WebTrader, VPS hosting
🏦 Account Types & Minimum DepositsStandard, Direct ($100 minimum deposit)
⚖️ Leverage OptionsUp to 1:500
💳 Deposit & Withdrawal MethodsBank transfers, credit/debit cards, crypto, e-wallets
📞 Customer Support 24/7 multilingual support via live chat, email, phone
🎓 Educational Resources Forex courses, trading guides, webinars, market analysis
⚡ Execution Speed 0.02 seconds average order execution time
🎮Demo AccountsYes, with $50,000 virtual funds
📱 Mobile Trading CapabilitiesMT4, MT5, WebTrader mobile versions
🛡️ Risk Management FeaturesNegative balance protection, account segregation
📊 Additional Trading InstrumentsForex, stocks, indices, commodities, cryptocurrencies
⭐ Reputation & User ReviewsExcellent reputation; numerous good reviews
👉Open an Account👉 Open Account
  Blueberry Markets  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
24/7 multilingual customer supportLimited regulatory oversight outside of ASIC and VFSC
Account switching without opening a new account Swap fees apply to overnight positions
Free VPS for eligible tradersASX200 stock trading requires a monthly access fee
 

Our Findings

Blueberry Markets prioritizes efficiency by offering fast execution speeds and strong trading tools. However, there’s a lack of investor protection for local traders and no MZN support.  

Can Mozambican traders access high leverage?

Yes, up to 1:500 is available for forex majors.  

Are Blueberry Markets regulated in Africa?

No, it is regulated by ASIC in Australia and VFSC in Vanuatu.  

6. Admirals

Admirals Review

  Admirals lets traders trade over 8,000 CFDs across markets, including those relevant to Mozambique (Natural Gas, Coal, Agricultural Products, Metals, etc.). Admirals also stands out as one of only a few brokers that offer dedicated ESG investing.    

Features

🔍 Category✅ Details
✅ Regulatory ComplianceFCA, ASIC, CySEC, FSCA, JSC, FSA, CMA
💰 Trading Costs (Spreads & Commissions)Spreads from 0.0 pips; commissions from $0.02 per share
💱 Available Currency Pairs50+ forex pairs, including majors, minors, and exotics
📈 Trading Platform MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, Admirals App, StereoTrader, VPS hosting
🏦 Account Types & Minimum DepositsTrade.MT4, Zero.MT4, Trade.MT5, Invest.MT5, Zero.MT5, Bets.MT5 (min deposit from $1)
⚖️ Leverage OptionsUp to 1:500 for Pro accounts, 1:30 for retail
💳 Deposit & Withdrawal MethodsBank transfers, credit/debit cards, PayPal, Neteller, Skrill, POLi
📞 Customer Support 24/5 multilingual support via live chat, phone, email
🎓 Educational Resources Webinars, eBooks, trading guides, glossary, forex courses
⚡ Execution Speed Order execution around 170 milliseconds
🎮Demo AccountsYes, no expiry
📱 Mobile Trading CapabilitiesAdmirals App, MT4, MT5 mobile versions
🛡️ Risk Management FeaturesNegative balance protection, segregated accounts, margin monitoring
📊 Additional Trading InstrumentsForex, stocks, ETFs, indices, commodities, bonds, cryptocurrencies
⭐ Reputation & User ReviewsLong-standing reputation; many positive reviews
👉Open an Account👉 Open Account
  Admirals  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Free market analysis tools, including Trading CentralInactivity fees apply after 24 months
Negative balance protection and investor insurance Complex withdrawal fee structure
ESG investment opportunitiesVPS requires a high account balance
Admirals Cashback rebate programSwap fees apply on standard accounts
 

Our Findings

Admirals provide a strong balance between trading tools, investment products, and risk protection. However, the fee structure can be complex, and Mozambicans face currency conversion fees.  

What makes Admirals different from other brokers?

Admirals offers over 8,000 CFDs and ESG-focused investment opportunities.  

Can Mozambican traders open an Invest.MT5 account?

Yes, but regional restrictions on stock availability apply.  

7. Axi

Axi South Africa

  Axi offers commission-free trading on Standard accounts, while the Pro and Elite accounts have zero-pip spreads with low commissions. Mozambicans also benefit from access to AutoChartist and Free VPS.    

Features

🔍 Category✅ Details
✅ Regulatory ComplianceASIC, FCA, FMA, DFSA, SVG FSA
💰 Trading Costs (Spreads & Commissions)Standard: zero commissions; Pro & Elite: spreads from 0.0 pips; $7 per round turn commission
💱 Available Currency Pairs70+ forex pairs
📈 Trading Platform MetaTrader 4, MT4 NexGen, WebTrader
🏦 Account Types & Minimum DepositsStandard ($200), Pro ($200), Elite ($25,000)
⚖️ Leverage OptionsUp to 1:500
💳 Deposit & Withdrawal MethodsBank transfers, credit/debit cards, e-wallets, crypto
📞 Customer Support 24/5 via live chat, email, phone
🎓 Educational Resources Axi Academy, webinars, eBooks, trading tutorials
⚡ Execution Speed 50-100 milliseconds order execution time
🎮Demo AccountsYes, expires after 30 days
📱 Mobile Trading CapabilitiesAvailable via MT4 mobile app
🛡️ Risk Management FeaturesNegative balance protection, margin alerts
📊 Additional Trading InstrumentsForex, indices, commodities, shares, cryptocurrencies
⭐ Reputation & User ReviewsGood reputation, positive user reviews
👉Open an Account👉 Open Account
  Axi Forex Brokers in Mozambique  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Free VPS hosting for Pro and Elite accounts$25 withdrawal fee for amounts below $50
Leverage up to 1:500 for forex pairs Limited to MetaTrader 4—no MT5 or cTrader
Commission-free Standard accountNo local deposit methods specific to Mozambique
PsyQuation AI analytics for trade optimizationNo 24/7 customer support
 

Our Findings

Axi provides AI-driven tools that give Mozambicans a competitive edge in the financial markets. However, MZN is not supported, and the higher-tiered accounts have higher minimum deposits.  

What is the best Axi account for scalping?

The Pro and Elite accounts offer 0.0-pip spreads, perfect for scalping.  

Does Axi support crypto deposits?

Yes, deposits using crypto wallets are supported.  

8. SuperForex

SuperForex Review Banner

  SuperForex offers high-leverage trading up to 1:3000, negative balance protection, and multi-currency options (over 25). Mozambicans can trade over 400 instruments using MetaTrader 4 and the SuperForex app.    

Features

🔍 Category✅ Details
✅ Regulatory ComplianceClaims IFSC regulation in Belize, but unverified
💰 Trading Costs (Spreads & Commissions)Spreads from 0.0 pips; commissions from 0.013%
💱 Available Currency Pairs84+ forex pairs, plus indices, commodities, stocks, cryptocurrencies
📈 Trading Platform MetaTrader 4, SuperForex proprietary app, copy trading
🏦 Account Types & Minimum Deposits11 retail accounts, deposits from $1
⚖️ Leverage OptionsUp to 1:3000
💳 Deposit & Withdrawal MethodsBank transfers, credit/debit cards, crypto, e-wallets, local payments
📞 Customer Support 24/5 live chat, email, WhatsApp, Telegram
🎓 Educational Resources Forex courses, webinars, glossary, trading calculators
⚡ Execution Speed Market execution with instant deposits
🎮Demo AccountsYes
📱 Mobile Trading CapabilitiesMT4 mobile, proprietary SuperForex app
🛡️ Risk Management FeaturesNegative balance protection, IP-restricted account access
📊 Additional Trading InstrumentsForex, stocks, commodities, indices, cryptocurrencies
⭐ Reputation & User ReviewsDecent reputation, mixed user reviews
👉Open an Account👉 Open Account
  SuperForex  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
11 Accounts, including those ideal for beginners and prosSome account types charge commissions
Offers MT4 and a native app Customer support lacks direct phone contact
Low and competitive commission feesNo VPS hosting for algorithmic traders
Several bonuses availableNo MetaTrader 5
 

Our Findings

SuperForex provides one of the highest leverage options available, and while the 11 accounts are multi-currency, MZN is not supported, leading to currency conversion fees.  

Can traders earn rebates with SuperForex?

No, only partners earn rebates through the affiliate program.  

Does SuperForex have a proprietary trading platform?

Yes, a proprietary app is available.  

9. XM

XM Review

  XM offers four different account types, including Ultra-Low and Shares Accounts, which give Mozambicans a few ways to approach financial markets. Mozambicans can also participate in the XM Loyalty Program to earn points per trade and redeem them for credit bonuses.    

Features

🔍 Category✅ Details
✅ Regulatory ComplianceFSCA, IFSC, ASIC, CySEC, DFSA, FCA
💰 Trading Costs (Spreads & Commissions)Spreads from 0.6 pips; commissions from $1 per share (Shares Account)
💱 Available Currency Pairs55+ forex pairs
📈 Trading Platform MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, XM App
🏦 Account Types & Minimum DepositsMicro, Standard, Ultra-Low ($5), Shares ($10,000)
⚖️ Leverage OptionsUp to 1:1000
💳 Deposit & Withdrawal MethodsBank wire, credit/debit cards, e-wallets, local bank transfers
📞 Customer Support 24/7 live chat, email, phone support
🎓 Educational Resources Webinars, forex courses, market analysis, tutorials
⚡ Execution Speed 99.35% of trades executed in under 1 second
🎮Demo AccountsYes
📱 Mobile Trading CapabilitiesXM App, MetaTrader mobile versions
🛡️ Risk Management FeaturesNegative balance protection, investor compensation scheme
📊 Additional Trading InstrumentsForex, shares, indices, commodities
⭐ Reputation & User ReviewsGood reputation, many positive reviews
👉Open an Account👉 Open Account
  XM  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
XM Loyalty Program available Limited cryptocurrency offerings
1,000+ trading instruments, including locally relevant commodities VPS is only free for eligible clients
Offers MT4, MT5, and XM App across devicesInactivity fee after 12 months
 

Our Findings

XM provides a balanced trading experience to Mozambicans with tight spreads, bonuses and rewards, and flexible account types. However, XM lacks localized payment methods and doesn’t support MZN.  

Can Mozambican traders access swap-free accounts?

Yes, Islamic (swap-free) accounts are available.  

What is the fastest withdrawal method at XM?

E-wallets have the fastest withdrawal timeframes.  

10. RoboForex

RoboForex Review

  Besides its flexible account types, RoboForex offers Mozambicans over 12,000 instruments that can be traded. CopyFX lets Mozambicans follow and copy the strategies of more professional traders, giving them a hands-on learning experience.    

Features

🔍 Category✅ Details
✅ Regulatory ComplianceIFSC Belize
💰 Trading Costs (Spreads & Commissions)Spreads from 0.0 pips on Prime/ECN; commissions from $10 per million traded
💱 Available Currency Pairs40+ forex pairs
📈 Trading Platform MT4, MT5, cTrader, R StocksTrader, WebTrader
🏦 Account Types & Minimum DepositsPrime, ECN, R StocksTrader, Pro, ProCent ($10 minimum for most)
⚖️ Leverage OptionsUp to 1:2000
💳 Deposit & Withdrawal MethodsBank transfers, credit/debit cards, e-wallets (Skrill, Neteller), AstroPay
📞 Customer Support 24/7 live chat, email, phone support
🎓 Educational Resources Webinars, forex courses, articles, trading tutorials
⚡ Execution Speed Market execution under 1 second
🎮Demo AccountsYes (valid for 90 days, renewable)
📱 Mobile Trading CapabilitiesR MobileTrader, MT4/MT5 mobile versions
🛡️ Risk Management FeaturesNegative balance protection, segregated accounts
📊 Additional Trading InstrumentsForex, commodities, shares, crypto, indices
⭐ Reputation & User ReviewsGood reputation, mixed reviews
👉Open an Account👉 Open Account
  RoboForex  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
No inactivity feesLimited account currency options
Offers flexible accounts with leverage up to 1:2000 Spreads on Pro and ProCent accounts start at 1.3 pips
Over 1M+ active tradersWithdrawal fees apply after two free withdrawals per month
Highly liquid trading environmentLimited stock trading leverage (1:20)
 

Our Findings

RoboForex is a flexible choice for Mozambican traders in terms of account types and the number of instruments. However, RoboForex has limited regulatory oversight (none in Mozambique) and charges withdrawal fees.  

What is the best RoboForex account for beginners?

The ProCent is ideal because it is denominated in cents.  

Can Mozambican traders deposit via local bank transfers?

Yes, but availability depends on the region.  

Conclusion

Mozambique’s foreign reserves reflect increasing global market participation, especially since many international forex brokers welcome local traders. While MZN acceptance is not widespread among brokers, there are several other currency options for Mozambicans and ways they can lower their trading fees.   You might also like: Best Forex Brokers in Botswana You might also like: Best Forex Brokers in Burkina Faso

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Frequently Asked Questions

 

Are Mozambicans allowed to open forex trading accounts?

Yes, forex trading is allowed in Mozambique and traders are advised to only use regulated forex brokers in Mozambique when opening a trading account as there is currently no regulatory framework for forex trading brokers in Mozambique, leaving the door open for scam brokers in the country.  

Are Islamic forex trading accounts available in Mozambique?

Yes, many Mozambique brokers support Islamic swap-free accounts for forex traders of the Muslim faith.  

What type of forex instruments can you trade in Mozambique?

The type of tradable instruments depends on the choice of broker and overall, traders can look forward to trading in CFDs, ETFs, Indices, Forex, and Cryptocurrencies.  

Is forex trading in Mozambique unsafe?

To say that forex trading in Mozambique is unsafe is a misconception. The most important thing traders should do to be safe when trading forex is to make sure that they choose a reputable, regulated forex broker.  

Will I have to pay tax on my forex earnings in Mozambique?

Yes, tax is payable on any profits earned from forex trading.

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