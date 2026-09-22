With forex trading exploding around the world, especially in African countries such as Burundi, forex traders may still be unsure about the best brokers to trade this market. Burundi traders looking for a broker that offers competitive trading conditions, along with comprehensive trading solutions and services need not look further than the list below. Here’s a run-down on what we cover:

Best Forex Brokers in Burundi

Top Forex Brokers in Burundi

Forex Trading in Burundi

Forex Brokers with low spreads in Burundi

5 Best Forex Brokers in Burundi in 2026 – A Comparison

🔎 Broker 🤝 Accepts Batswana Traders 🚀 Open an Account 💰 Minimum Deposit (USD) 💰 Minimum Deposit (BWP) 🥈 Exness ✅ Yes 👉 Open Account $10 USD 14 BWP 🥇 AvaTrade ✅ Yes 👉 Open Account $100 USD 1400 BWP 🥉 HFM ✅ Yes 👉 Open Account $0 USD 70 BWP 🏅 Pepperstone ✅ Yes 👉 Open Account $0 USD 0 BWP 📌 FXTM ✅ Yes 👉 Open Account $10 USD 140 BWP 📌 IC Markets ✅ Yes 👉 Open Account $200 USD 2800 BWP

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What are the legal and regulatory considerations for forex trading in Burundi?

Forex trading in Burundi is not extensively regulated, as the country does not have specific laws dedicated solely to forex trading. However, traders in Burundi must adhere to the general financial regulations and laws that govern financial transactions within the country. While there is no specific regulatory body for forex trading, traders often rely on international regulations from brokers based in countries with strong financial oversight, such as the UK (FCA), Australia (ASIC), or Cyprus (CySEC). It's crucial for Burundian traders to ensure they choose a regulated broker, as this helps guarantee a certain level of security and transparency in their trades

5 Best Forex Brokers in Burundi

☑️ Pepperstone - Top-tier broker with fast execution and low spreads. ☑️ IC Markets - Known for ultra-low spreads and fast trades. ☑️ Exness - high leverage, and $10 minimum deposit. ☑️ eToro - ideal for beginners looking to copy expert traders. ☑️ XM - low $5 deposit, and strong educational tools.

1. Pepperstone

Pepperstone is an Australian forex broker company regulated in Australia and the UK, with offices in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, and Thailand. Pepperstone was established in 2010 in Melbourne and offers low forex fees, easy deposits and withdrawals, and advanced trading platforms.

Features

🔍 Feature 📋 Information 🛡️ Regulation FCA and ASIC 💵 Minimum Deposit $0 📉 Average Spread From 0 pips 💰 Commissions From 7 units of the base currency per lot of the FX pair 💳 Deposit/Withdrawal Fees $20 for clients outside the EU and Australia ⚖️ Maximum Leverage 500:1 🎁 Bonuses No 🕒 Customer Support Hours 24/5. 👉Open an Account 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Fast and fully digital account opening High bank withdrawal fee outside EU/Australia Free deposit and withdrawal No investor protection for non-EU clients Low forex and equity index CFD fees Only forex, CFDs, and crypto

Our Findings

Our findings on Pepperstone Forex Brokers in Burundi indicate that the platform offers a solid trading experience for both beginner and advanced traders, despite the country's developing financial market infrastructure. Pepperstone, an internationally recognized and regulated forex broker, does not have a local office in Burundi, but Burundian traders can access its services through its online platform.

Can residents of Burundi open a trading account with Pepperstone?

No, residents of Burundi are currently not eligible to open trading accounts with Pepperstone.

What alternatives do Burundian traders have if they cannot use Pepperstone?

Since Pepperstone does not accept clients from Burundi, traders in the country can consider other reputable forex brokers that do operate in the region.

2. IC Markets

IC Markets is a well-regulated and reputable broker established in 2007 and is one of the largest true ECN brokers. It offers traders more than 230 tradable financial instruments to trade via advanced trading platforms and competitive trading conditions. IC Markets allows a variety of trading strategies such as hedging and scalping, social trading opportunities, offers free deposits and withdrawals, and has transparent fee schedules.

Features

🔍 Feature 📋 Information 🛡️ Regulation ASIC 💵 Minimum Deposit $200 📉 Average Spread From 0 pips 💰 Commissions From $3 💳 Deposit/Withdrawal Fees $20 for clients outside the EU and Australia ⚖️ Maximum Leverage 500:1 🎁 Bonuses No 🕒 Customer Support Hours 24/5. 👉Open an Account 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons ECN-pricing model No fixed spread accounts Low trading and non-trading fees US Clients not accepted

Our Findings

Our findings indicate that IC Markets is accessible to traders in Burundi, offering a robust and reliable forex trading platform. The broker is well-regarded for its low spreads, fast trade execution, and a wide range of trading instruments, including forex, commodities, indices, and cryptocurrencies.

Is IC Markets available and legal in Burundi?

Yes, IC Markets is available to traders in Burundi. The broker operates under its global entity, Raw Trading Ltd, which is regulated by the Seychelles Financial Services Authority (FSA) under license number SD018.

Does IC Markets offer Islamic (swap-free) accounts for traders in Burundi?

Yes, IC Markets provides Islamic (swap-free) accounts for traders in Burundi who adhere to Islamic finance principles.

3. Exness

Exness was founded in 2008 and is registered and authorised in Seychelles by the FSA, in Cyprus by CySEC, and by the FCA in the United Kingdom. The broker offers MT4 and MT5 and a WebTerminal as trading platforms, with more than 130 currency pairs, metals, cryptocurrencies, energies, and Indices as trading instruments.

Features

🔍 Feature 📋 Information 🛡️ Regulation CySEC, SFSA FCA, FSA(JP) 💵 Minimum Deposit $1 📉 Average Spread From 0.1 pips 💰 Commissions From $10- $30 💳 Deposit/Withdrawal Fees Deposit fee in some regions ⚖️ Maximum Leverage 1:30 🎁 Bonuses No 🕒 Customer Support Hours 24/5. 👉Open an Account 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Tight spreads and low trading costs Not regulated locally in Cabo Verde Instant withdrawals Leverage limits may vary by account and region

Our Findings

Our findings indicate that Exness is a reliable and popular forex broker among traders in Burundi, particularly due to its user-friendly platform, competitive spreads, and fast execution speeds.

Is Exness available to traders in Burundi?

Yes, Exness offers its services to traders in Burundi. While the broker is not regulated within Burundi itself, it operates under multiple international regulatory bodies, including the Financial Services Authority (FSA) in Seychelles, which oversees its services in the region.

Does Exness offer investor protection and negative balance protection to Burundian traders?

Exness provides negative balance protection to retail clients in Burundi, ensuring that traders cannot lose more than their initial deposit.

4. eToro

eToro was established in 2007 and is based in Israel. It is authorised and regulated by CySEC, the FCA, and ASIC. eToro boasts more than 1.5 million customers in more than 130 countries and has transparent and user-friendly modes of trading currencies, indices, and commodities online.

Features

🔍 Feature 📋 Information 🛡️ Regulation FCA, ASIC, CySEC 💵 Minimum Deposit 50 USD 📉 Average Spread From 1.0 pips 💰 Commissions From 0.09% 💳 Deposit/Withdrawal Fees $5 on withdrawals ⚖️ Maximum Leverage 1:20 🎁 Bonuses No 🕒 Customer Support Hours 24/5. 👉Open an Account 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Low minimum deposit High forex fees and non-trading fees No deposit fee Only one account base currency

Our Findings

Our findings indicate that eToro is not locally regulated in Burundi, as the country does not have a well-established regulatory framework for forex trading.

Is eToro available for traders in Burundi?

No, eToro is not available in Burundi. Due to regulatory requirements and business decisions, eToro has restricted its services in several countries, including Burundi.

Can Burundian traders use eToro's demo account?

While Burundian traders may be able to access eToro's website and view its demo account features, they cannot fully utilize the demo account.

5. XM

XM was founded in 2009 in Cyprus and is authorised and regulated by CySEC, IFSC, FCA, ASIC, and the Dubai DFSA. The broker offers many secure payment methods and MT4 and MT5 trading platforms for trading Forex, Stocks, CFDs, Commodities, Equity Indices, Precious Metals, Energies, and Shares.

Features

🔍 Feature 📋 Information 🛡️ Regulation CySEC, IFSC), FCA, ASIC and DFSA 💵 Minimum Deposit $5 📉 Average Spread From 1.0 pips 💰 Commissions From $3.5 per lot per trade 💳 Deposit/Withdrawal Fees $5 on withdrawals ⚖️ Maximum Leverage 1:20 🎁 Bonuses No 🕒 Customer Support Hours 24/5. 👉Open an Account 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Allows scalping and hedging No managed accounts Minimum deposit from $55. No US clients

Our Findings

Our findings indicate that XM Forex Brokers is accessible to traders in Burundi, offering a reliable platform for forex and CFD trading. The broker is known for its strong regulatory framework, being licensed by reputable financial authorities such as CySEC, ASIC, and the IFSC.

Is XM available for traders in Burundi?

Yes, XM is accessible to traders in Burundi. The broker operates under its global entity, XM Global Limited, which is regulated by the Financial Services Commission (FSC) in Belize.

How can I deposit funds into my XM account from Burundi?

Depositing funds into your XM account from Burundi is straightforward. XM supports various payment methods, including bank transfers, credit/debit cards, and e-wallets like Neteller and Skrill.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the forex trading landscape in Burundi presents both opportunities and challenges for traders. While the local market is still developing, global brokers such as XM provide a viable solution for those looking to access international financial markets. With a reliable regulatory framework, competitive trading conditions, and user-friendly platforms, these brokers enable Burundian traders to participate in the forex market with ease. You might also like: Best Forex Brokers in South Africa You might also like: Best Forex Brokers in Guinea-Bissau You might also like: Best Forex Brokers in Uganda You might also like: Best Forex Brokers in Seychelles You might also like: Best Forex Brokers in Gabon

Frequently Asked Questions

Is forex trading allowed in Burundi?

Yes, citizens of Burundi are allowed to trade on the forex markets.

Who are the best forex brokers in Burundi?

All the forex brokers in Burundi on this list have been tested and are regarded as good to trade with.

What is an easy way for beginners to start trading forex in Burundi?

The best way for a beginner to start trading forex is by opening a demo account with a forex broker, as demo accounts simulate the real trading environment, therefore giving traders an opportunity to experience forex trading before moving on to live trading accounts.

Do forex brokers in Burundi offer demo trading accounts?

Yes, most of the brokers in Burundi in this article do have a demo trading account option.

Are Islamic forex trading accounts available in Burundi?

Yes, many of the brokers in this article do offer the option of an Islamic forex trading account.