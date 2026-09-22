Best Forex Brokers in Seychelles - Main Banner

  Seychelle is a local hub for many international brokers, allowing local traders to explore CFD and forex markets without looking beyond the country’s borders. Many international brokers hold FSA regulations, protecting local traders. In 2026, Seychelles’ GDP growth is expected to reach 4.6%, with the tourism industry driving foreign exchange inflows. This gives traders numerous opportunities to benefit from trading local and international markets. However, traders must be mindful of the broker they choose, and we reveal the Top 10 locally regulated brokers that cater to traders in Seychelles.   Here’s what you can read about in our article:

  • How does the regulatory environment in Seychelles impact the safety and security of traders' funds?
  • 10 Best Forex Brokers in Seychelles
  • Concluding Analysis
  • Essential FAQs for Seychelle-based Traders

   

How does the regulatory environment in Seychelles impact the safety and security of traders' funds?

Seychelles has many forex brokers because the FSA offers an easier licensing process than stricter regulators like the FCA or ASIC. The FSA doesn’t require brokers to hold client funds in separate accounts or provide compensation if a broker goes under. Most brokers in Seychelles operate internationally, so their rules don’t always match what traders might expect from a top-tier regulator. The FSA does basic oversight, like ensuring brokers submit financial reports, but it doesn’t enforce strict capital requirements or negative balance protection. Some brokers go beyond what’s required, offering added security measures, but it’s up to traders to verify these policies.  

AVA Top 10 Top

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

RankBrokerBroker ReviewRegulatorsMinimum DepositVisit Broker
🥇 Read ReviewASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA$100Visit Now
🥈Read ReviewFSCA, FCA, DFSA, FSA, CMA$0Visit Now
🥉 Read ReviewCySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA$5Visit Now
4 Read ReviewASIC, CySEC, FSA, SCB$0Visit Now
5 Read ReviewBVI FSC$0Visit Now
6 Read ReviewFSA, FSC, FSCA, ASIC, CMA$20Visit Now
7 Read ReviewCBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA$10Visit Now
8 Read ReviewASIC, CySEC, FSCA, FSA, FSC, CMA$100Visit Now
9 Read ReviewCySEC, MWALI, FSCA$25Visit Now
10 Read ReviewFSA, CySEC, FSCA, FSC$10Visit Now
JustMarkets Top 10 Bottom

10 Best Forex Brokers in Seychelles Overview

  1. ☑️FP Markets – Low spreads, fast execution.
  2. ☑️AMarkets – High leverage, diverse accounts.
  3. ☑️HFM – Regulated, broad market access.
  4. ☑️CMTrading – Africa-focused, strong support.
  5. ☑️GO Markets – Aussie broker, solid tools.
  6. ☑️eToro – Social trading leader.
  7. ☑️FXGT.com  -  is a multi-asset broker.
  8. ☑️BDSwiss – User-friendly, low deposit.
  9. ☑️Axi – Known for its low forex fees
  10. ☑️FBS – Transparent, reliable service.

 

1. FP Markets

FPMarkets Review

  FP Markets has a reputation for offering more instruments than most other brokers. Traders can choose from 10,000 instruments that can be traded on MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, cTrader, and its proprietary FP Markets app. A key highlight is FP Markets’ Raw Account, which features spreads from 0.0 pips with a commission-based model.  

💰 Min Deposit: $100
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500
🏦 Regulators: ASIC, CySEC, FSCA, CMA
Start Trading Read Review
 

Features

🔍 Category📌 Details
🛡️ Regulation and LicensingMISA, FSC, and FSA
💸 Spreads & Commission FeesRaw spreads from 0.0 pips; commissions from $2.5 per lot
⚖️ Leverage OptionsUp to 1:3000
💻 Trading PlatformsMT4, AMarkets App
🧾 Account TypesStandard, ECN, Fixed, Crypto
💳 Deposit & WithdrawalBank transfers, cards, e-wallets, crypto
💰 Minimum Deposit$100
📞 Customer Support24/7 live chat, email, and phone support
⚡ Execution SpeedFast execution with low latency
📈 Trading InstrumentsForex, stocks, indices, metals, commodities, cryptocurrencies
📚 Educational ResourcesLimited, includes a blog and FAQ section
🔐 Security & Data ProtectionMember of The Financial Commission, third-party trade execution audits
📱 Mobile App PerformanceAMarkets App allows full trading functionality
🎁 Bonuses & PromotionsCashback, deposit bonuses, affiliate rewards
🌐 Reputation & ReviewsModerate trust score, mixed user feedback
👉Open an Account👉 Open Account
  FP Markets Best Forex Brokers in Seychelles  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Multiple deposit methods, including crypto and e-walletsVPS hosting incurs additional costs
24/7 customer support availabilityHigher margin requirements for certain assets
Overs several advanced trading tools and market insightsWithdrawal fees apply
 

Our Findings

FP Markets is ideal for Seychellois Traders who want the best trade execution, low spreads, and powerful trading technology. However, FP Markets charges withdrawal fees and has strict margin requirements.  

Does FP Markets offer VPS hosting?

Yes, VPS hosting is available for traders who meet certain criteria.  

How long does it take to process a withdrawal?

Withdrawals typically take 1-5 days.  

2. AMarkets

AMarkets Review South Africa

  AMarkets offers flexibility in terms of account options, trading conditions, and funding. Traders can use leverage up to 1:3000 and trade using MetaTrader 4 and the AMarkets App. Traders can choose between fixed spreads, commission-free trading, or an ECN account with raw spreads from 0.0 pips.  

💰 Min Deposit: $100
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:3000
🏦 Regulators: MISA, FSC, FSA
Start Trading Read Review
 

Features

🔍 Category📌 Details
🛡️ Regulation and LicensingMISA, FSC, and FSA
💸 Spreads & Commission FeesRaw spreads from 0.0 pips; commissions from $2.5 per lot
⚖️ Leverage OptionsUp to 1:3000
💻 Trading PlatformsMT4, AMarkets App
🧾 Account TypesStandard, ECN, Fixed, Crypto
💳 Deposit & WithdrawalBank transfers, cards, e-wallets, crypto
💰 Minimum Deposit$100
📞 Customer Support24/7 live chat, email, and phone support
⚡ Execution SpeedFast execution with low latency
📈 Trading InstrumentsForex, stocks, indices, metals, commodities, cryptocurrencies
📚 Educational ResourcesLimited, includes a blog and FAQ section
🔐 Security & Data ProtectionMember of The Financial Commission, third-party trade execution audits
📱 Mobile App PerformanceAMarkets App allows full trading functionality
🎁 Bonuses & PromotionsCashback, deposit bonuses, affiliate rewards
🌐 Reputation & ReviewsModerate trust score, mixed user feedback
👉Open an Account👉 Open Account
  AMarkets  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Multiple account types, including a fixed spread optionLimited educational resources
Supports crypto trading and depositsWithdrawal fees apply to some methods
Trading on MetaTrader 4 and AMarkets AppNo MetaTrader 5 platform
24/7 customer support availabilityTier-4 regulatory status
 

Our Findings

AMarkets offers high leverage and flexible account types, but traders should consider its regulatory standing and withdrawal fees.  

Are Amarkets regulated?

Yes, it is regulated by the FSA, FSC, and MISA.  

Does AMarkets allow scalping?

Yes, scalping is allowed across all accounts.  

3. HFM

HFM Review

  HFM’s accounts and trading conditions give all traders something they can use to trade over 500 instruments. HFM doesn’t require a minimum deposit, making it easy for anyone to sign up. HFM also supports MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and an HF App, all feature-packed and user-friendly.  

💰 Min Deposit: $0
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000
🏦 Regulators: FSCA, FSC, CMA, and FCA
Start Trading Read Review
 

Features

🔍 Category📌 Details
🛡️ Regulation and LicensingFSCA, CySEC, DFSA, FSA, FCA, FSC, CMA
💸 Spreads & Commission FeesSpreads from 0.0 pips; commissions from $6 per round on Zero Accounts
⚖️ Leverage OptionsUp to 1:2000
💻 Trading PlatformsMT4, MT5, HF App
🧾 Account TypesCent, Premium, Zero, Pro, Pro Plus, HFCopy, Demo, Swap-Free
💳 Deposit & WithdrawalBank transfers, cards, e-wallets, cryptocurrency
💰 Minimum Deposit$0 for most accounts
📞 Customer Support24/5 live chat, email, and regional phone support
⚡ Execution Speed0.01 seconds on average
📈 Trading Instruments500+ CFDs on forex, indices, stocks, commodities, bonds, ETFs, cryptocurrencies
📚 Educational ResourcesWebinars, courses, eBooks, market analysis
🔐 Security & Data ProtectionSegregated client funds, investor compensation up to €5 million
📱 Mobile App PerformanceHF App includes AI-driven sentiment analysis and market scanners
🎁 Bonuses & PromotionsMultiple bonuses, cashback programs, loyalty rewards
🌐 Reputation & ReviewsMulti-award-winning broker with strong regulatory oversight
👉Open an Account👉 Open Account
  HFM  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Negative balance protection on all accountsSpreads on some entry-level accounts are wider
Over 500 trading instruments are availableThe large selection of accounts may overwhelm new traders
A multi-tier affiliate program with daily commission payoutsDoesn’t support SCR accounts, deposits, or withdrawals
 

Our Findings

HFM stands out the most because of its trading tools and conditions, but it lacks diverse payment options and XOF currency support.  

Does HFM charge withdrawal fees?

No, there are no withdrawal fees.  

Which trading platforms are available at HFM?

HFM supports MT4, MT5, and its proprietary HF App.  

4. CMTrading

CMTrading - Review

  CMTrading has built a strong presence in Seychelles because of its account types and instruments, which include CFDs on locally relevant commodities. Traders can choose between MetaTrader 4, CMTrading Web, and CopyKat Trading, each ideal for a different trading style.  

💰 Min Deposit: $250
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:200
🏦 Regulators: FSA, FSCA
Start Trading Read Review
 

Features

🔍 Category📌 Details
🛡️ Regulation and LicensingFSA (Seychelles) and FSCA (South Africa)
💸 Spreads & Commission FeesSpreads from 0.9 pips; commission-free trading
⚖️ Leverage OptionsUp to 1:200 for forex trading
💻 Trading PlatformsMetaTrader 4, CMTrading Web, CopyKat Trading
🧾 Account TypesBronze, Silver, Gold, Premium
💳 Deposit & WithdrawalBank transfers, cards, e-wallets, crypto
💰 Minimum DepositStarts from $100
📞 Customer Support24/5 multilingual support
⚡ Execution SpeedFast execution, even during volatility
📈 Trading InstrumentsForex, stocks, indices, commodities, crypto CFDs
📚 Educational ResourcesWebinars, eBooks, market analysis
🔐 Security & Data ProtectionSSL encryption and segregated client funds
📱 Mobile App PerformanceAccessible via MT4 mobile and CMTrading Web
🎁 Bonuses & PromotionsReferral bonuses and occasional deposit promotions
🌐 Reputation & ReviewsStrong regulatory standing and positive user feedback
👉Open an Account👉 Open Account
  CMTrading  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Various educational resources, including webinarsHigh minimum deposit for premium accounts
Wide range of tradable assets, including forex, stocks, and crypto CFDsInactivity fees apply after 60 days
24/5 customer supportLimited leverage on crypto trading
Regulated by FSA and FSCANo MetaTrader 5 platform available
 

Our Findings

CMTrading provides an accessible trading environment with commission-free trading, but the currency conversion fees might be a drawback since XOF is not supported.  

Does CMTrading offer a referral program?

Yes, traders can earn rewards through referrals.  

What account types does CMTrading offer?

CMTrading provides Bronze, Silver, Gold, and Premium accounts.  

5. GO Markets

GO Markets Review

  GO Markets offers a mix of affordability and powerful trading tools. Seychellois Traders can trade forex, commodities, indices, and cryptocurrencies, all supported by MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and cTrader.  

💰 Min Deposit: $200
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500
🏦 Regulators: ASIC, CySEC, FSC, FSA, SCA
Start Trading Read Review
 

Features

🔍 Category📌 Details
🛡️ Regulation and LicensingFSA Seychelles, ASIC, FSC Mauritius, and CySEC
💸 Spreads & Commission FeesSpreads from 0.0 pips; Standard account commission-free; GO+ account commission from $2.50 per lot
⚖️ Leverage OptionsUp to 1:500
💻 Trading PlatformsMetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, cTrader
🧾 Account TypesStandard, GO+
💳 Deposit & WithdrawalBank wire, credit/debit cards, Skrill, Neteller
💰 Minimum Deposit$200
📞 Customer Support24/5 multilingual support
⚡ Execution SpeedFast execution with liquidity from multiple providers
📈 Trading InstrumentsForex, shares, indices, metals, commodities, cryptocurrencies
📚 Educational ResourcesWebinars, courses, articles, trading guides
🔐 Security & Data ProtectionSegregated client funds, two-factor authentication (2FA)
📱 Mobile App PerformanceSupports mobile trading via MetaTrader and cTrader apps
🎁 Bonuses & PromotionsNo active promotions
🌐 Reputation & ReviewsHigh trust score, positive feedback for execution speed and reliability
👉Open an Account👉 Open Account
  GO Markets  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Commission-free Standard account optionLimited availability of exotic forex pairs
Supports scalping, hedging, and Expert AdvisorsNo bonus promotions for traders
Offers both MetaTrader and cTrader platformsNo proprietary trading platform
Competitive spreads starting from 0.0 pipsNo weekend customer support
 

Our Findings

GO Markets offers a well-regulated, transparent, and diverse trading experience. However, the broker doesn’t support local payment methods or XOF.  

What are the two account types offered by GO Markets?

Traders can choose between the Standard and GO+ accounts.  

What is the minimum deposit required?

A minimum deposit of $200 is needed to open an account.  

6. eToro

eToro Review

  eToro is a multi-asset broker that lets Seychellois Traders trade over 5,000 instruments. Traders can also use eToro’s robust copy trading software to follow and copy the strategies of more professional traders. eToro offers leverage up to 1:400 on forex and includes risk management tools.  

💰 Min Deposit: $50
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:30
🏦 Regulators: FCA, CySEC, ASIC
Start Trading Read Review
 

Features

🔍 CategoryeToro CTA logo
🛡️ Regulation and LicensingFSA Seychelles, FCA, ASIC, CySEC, and others
💸 Spreads & Commission FeesSpreads from 1 pip; zero commission fees on stocks and ETFs
⚖️ Leverage OptionsUp to 1:400 (under Seychelles entity)
💻 Trading PlatformsProprietary eToro trading platform (web and mobile)
🧾 Account TypesStandard Retail Account
💳 Deposit & WithdrawalBank transfer, credit/debit cards, PayPal, Skrill, Neteller
💰 Minimum Deposit$50 for Seychelles traders
📞 Customer Support24/5 support
⚡ Execution SpeedMarket execution with no order rejections
📈 Trading InstrumentsForex, stocks, crypto, indices, commodities, ETFs
📚 Educational ResourceseToro Academy, webinars, CopyTrader insights
🔐 Security & Data ProtectionTwo-factor authentication (2FA), encrypted transactions
📱 Mobile App PerformanceFully functional mobile trading with all platform features
🎁 Bonuses & PromotionseToro Club bonus
🌐 Reputation & ReviewsStrong reputation for social trading but mixed reviews on spreads
👉Open an Account👉 Open Account
  eToro  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Demo account with a $100,000 virtual balanceNo support for scalping strategies
Commission-free trading on stocks and ETFsHigh minimum deposit for Seychelles compared to other regions
Islamic accounts available for Sharia-compliant tradingUSD-only accounts require conversion fees for non-USD deposits and withdrawals
User-friendly proprietary trading platformNo MetaTrader platform support
 

Our Findings

eToro stands out as a social trading pioneer with endless trading opportunities, but Seychelles traders should consider the USD-only deposits and wide spreads.  

Does eToro support Islamic trading accounts?

Yes, an Islamic account is available.  

What can I trade with eToro?

eToro offers forex, stocks, crypto, indices, ETFs, and commodities.  

7. FXGT.com

FXGT Review

  FXGT.com offers leverage up to 1:1000 across four account types, allowing traders to increase their purchase power. Negative balance protection and risk management tools help traders keep their capital safe in volatile markets. FXGT.com also offers fast execution speeds and deep liquidity.  

💰 Min Deposit: $5
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000
🏦 Regulators: FSCA, FSA, VFSC, CySEC
Start Trading Read Review
 

Features

🔍 Category📌 Details
🛡️ Regulation and LicensingFSA Seychelles, FSCA, CySEC, VFSC
💸 Spreads & Commission FeesSpreads from 0.0 pips; ECN accounts charge commissions from $6
⚖️ Leverage OptionsUp to 1:1000
💻 Trading PlatformsMetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5
🧾 Account TypesMini, Standard+, Pro, ECN
💳 Deposit & WithdrawalBank wire, credit/debit cards, Skrill, Neteller, crypto payments
💰 Minimum Deposit$5
📞 Customer Support24/7 support via live chat and email
⚡ Execution SpeedFast execution with deep liquidity providers
📈 Trading InstrumentsForex, stocks, indices, cryptocurrencies, synthetic assets, DeFi tokens, NFTs
📚 Educational ResourcesGlossary, eBooks, trading guides
🔐 Security & Data ProtectionSegregated accounts, SSL encryption, two-factor authentication
📱 Mobile App PerformanceSupports mobile trading via MT4 and MT5 apps
🎁 Bonuses & PromotionsNo-deposit bonus, loyalty rewards, VPS sponsorship
🌐 Reputation & ReviewsPositive reviews for execution speed, mixed feedback on spreads and fees
👉Open an Account👉 Open Account
  FXGT.com  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Minimum deposit of $5 for all accountsNo proprietary trading platform
Offers a no-deposit bonus and ongoing promotionsHigher commission fees on ECN accounts
Supports both MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5No local Seychelles bank deposit options
Wide range of crypto trading options, including synthetic assetsThe inactivity fee applies after 90 days
 

Our Findings

FXGT.com is an ideal broker for both beginners and professionals with its diverse trading instruments, high leverage, and competitive spreads. However, there’s no investor protection for Seychelles and no local payment methods.  

Does FXGT.com accept cryptocurrency deposits?

Yes, traders can deposit using BTC, ETH, USDT, and other crypto options.  

Does FXGT.com allow scalping?

Yes, scalping is allowed.  

8. BDSwiss

BDSwiss Review

  BDSwiss offers a trading environment built around flexibility. Traders can access several markets, including forex, stocks, commodities, indices, and cryptocurrencies. Traders can use leverage up to 1:2000 and choose between Cent, Classic, VIP, and Zero Spread accounts. Deposits start at $10, and traders can use cards, bank transfers, and e-wallets to fund accounts and withdraw profits.  

💰 Min Deposit: $10
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500
🏦 Regulators: FSC, FSA, and MISA.
Start Trading Read Review
 

Features

🔍 Category📌 Details
🛡️ Regulation and LicensingFSA Seychelles, CySEC, FSC, BaFin, Mwali International Services Authority
💸 Spreads & Commission FeesSpreads from 0.0 pips; commissions from $6 per lot (Zero Spread account)
⚖️ Leverage OptionsUp to 1:2000
💻 Trading PlatformsMetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, BDSwiss WebTrader, BDSwiss Mobile
🧾 Account TypesCent, Classic, VIP, Zero Spread, Islamic
💳 Deposit & WithdrawalBank transfer, credit/debit cards, Skrill, Neteller, crypto wallets
💰 Minimum Deposit$10 (Cent, Classic), $250 (VIP, Zero Spread)
📞 Customer Support24/5 support via email and phone
⚡ Execution SpeedFrom 0.08 seconds
📈 Trading InstrumentsForex, stocks, indices, commodities, cryptocurrencies, ETFs, bonds
📚 Educational ResourcesWebinars, eBooks, live trading webinars, Forex Glossary
🔐 Security & Data ProtectionSSL encryption, segregated client funds, negative balance protection
📱 Mobile App PerformanceIncludes real-time price alerts and built-in customer support
🎁 Bonuses & PromotionsNo active promotions for Seychelles traders
🌐 Reputation & ReviewsPositive reviews for transparency and execution speed
👉Open an Account👉 Open Account
  BDSwiss  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Access to AutoChartist and Trading Central toolsHigher minimum deposit for VIP and Zero Spread accounts
Educational resources, including webinars and one-on-one sessionsA limited selection of exotic currency pairs
Leverage up to 1:2000 with dynamic adjustmentsInactivity fee after 90 days
Minimum deposit of $10 on Cent and Classic accountsSwap fees apply on most accounts
 

Our Findings

BDSwiss has a strong mix of platforms, flexible leverage, and market access across instruments, but traders don’t have any region-specific payment options or XOF support.  

What is the lowest deposit required for BDSwiss?

The Cent and Classic accounts require a $10 minimum deposit.  

Does BDSwiss offer investor compensation?

No, BDSwiss does not provide investor protection to Seychellois traders.  

9. Axi

Axi South Africa

  Axi is a well-established forex broker operating in Seychelles, offering traders access to a wide range of markets, including forex, commodities, indices, and cryptocurrencies. Regulated by the Seychelles Financial Services Authority (FSA), Axi provides traders with competitive spreads, fast execution, and access to popular platforms like MetaTrader 4. The broker is known for its flexible trading conditions, advanced tools, and support for both retail and professional traders.  

💰 Min Deposit: $0
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500
🏦 Regulators: ASIC, FCA, DFSA
Start Trading Read Review
 

Features

📝 Category📌 Details
🛡️ Regulatory Status and Local LicensingASIC, FCA, FMA, DFSA, SVG FSA; no African financial authority oversight
💳 Deposit & Withdrawal in GabonBank, transfer, Skrill, Neteller, crypto, credit, and debit cards; no XAF- payment options
💱 CFA Franc (XAF) Account AvailabilityNo XAF-denominated accounts
💰 Trading CostsSpreads from 0 pips on Zero accounts, commissions from $6, swap fees apply
⚖️ Leverage & Margin (Gabon)Leverage up to 1:2000; margin requirements vary
📱 Mobile Trading (Low Data)HF App, MT4, MT5
🗣️ French-Language SupportFrench support is available 24/5 via live chat email and phone
🌐 Platform Stability (Gabon)Execution speeds from 0.01 seconds
💵 Minimum DepositNo minimum deposit is required on Cent Premium and Zero accounts
🌟 Reputation & ReviewsPositive feedback on platform variety and trading tools but concerns over inactivity fees and crypto limitations
👉Open an Account👉 Open Account
  Axi Trading Platforms  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Regulated by FCA (UK), ASIC (Australia), DFSA (UAE), and FMA (New Zealand)Not regulated by the FSCA in South Africa
No minimum deposit required for standard accountsNo welcome bonus or promotional incentives
Tight spreads starting from 0.9 pips on Raw accountsStock trading is not available in all countries
Available for high-volume tradersFewer cryptocurrency pairs available compared to competitors
 

Our Findings

With strong international recognition and client-focused services, Axi in Seychelles stands out as a reliable choice for traders seeking security, transparency, and a globally trusted trading environment.  

Is Axi regulated in Seychelles?

Yes. Axi is regulated by the Financial Services Authority (FSA) of Seychelles, which ensures compliance with international standards and provides oversight to enhance trader protection while offering flexible trading conditions.  

What trading platforms does Axi offer in Seychelles?

Axi provides access to the popular MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform, known for its advanced charting tools, automated trading capabilities, and user-friendly interface, making it suitable for both beginner and experienced traders.  

10. FBS

FBS Review

  FBS operates as a worldwide forex broker that provides multiple trading instruments, together with competitive spreads, joined by intuitive trading platforms useful for beginners and advanced traders. FBS operates under the Financial Services Authority (FSA) regulation of Seychelles, which enables it to provide dependable trading solutions through its available account formats, including cent, standard, and ECN. The appealing combination of high leverage alongside cashback rewards along regular promotions makes FBS a well-liked broker among traders who want excellent value and access.  

💰 Min Deposit: $5
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:3000
🏦 Regulators: FSC, ASIC, CySEC
Start Trading Read Review
 

Features

Broker's NameFBS CTA logo
📍 HeadquarteredBelize
📅 Year Founded2009
⚖️ Regulating AuthoritiesIFSC, CySEC, ASIC, FSCA
🌐 Countries not accepted for tradeUS, UK, Japan, Israel, and others
💰 Minimum Deposit$5
👉 Sign Up Bonus$140 / R2240 ZAR
📈 Maximum Leverage1:3000
☪️ Islamic account (swap-free)Yes
👍 Demo AccountYes
📊 Institutional AccountsNo
📊 Managed AccountsNo
💳 Deposit OptionsCredit/Debit Card Neteller SticPay Skrill Perfect Money Local exchangers
💳 Withdrawal OptionsCredit/Debit Card Neteller SticPay Skrill Perfect Money Local exchangers
💻 Platform TypesMetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, FBS Trader
📱 OS CompatibilityWindows, Linux, MacOS, web browsers, Android, iOS
📈 Tradable assets offeredForex Metals Indices Energies CFDs Stocks
👨‍💼 Languages supported on WebsiteEnglish, German, Spanish, French, Italian, Portuguese, Indonesian, Malaysian, Vietnamese, Turkish, and more
👥 Customer Support LanguagesMultilingual
📆 Customer Service Hours24/7
📝Sign up👉 Open Account
  FBS Best Forex Brokers in Seychelles  

Pros and Cons

✅Pros❌Cons
Commissions are covered by FBSLimited options in terms of account opening to EU based traders compared to non-EU offerings
Leverage up to 1:3000No service to clients from USA, UK, Japan, Israel, Canada
 

Our Findings

FBS is a well-known forex broker regulated in Seychelles, offering user-friendly platforms, competitive spreads, and various account types.  

Is FBS regulated in Seychelles?

Yes, FBS is regulated by the Financial Services Authority (FSA) of Seychelles, ensuring it operates under international financial standards.  

Can traders from other countries open an account with FBS Seychelles?

Yes, FBS Seychelles accepts international clients, offering them access to flexible account types, high leverage, and promotional bonuses.  

Conclusion

Based on our research, Seychelles offers a strong trading environment for forex traders, especially because the FSA is flexible with its oversight. Traders can access higher leverage than brokers regulated by the FCA, ASIC, and others. While many broker options are available in Seychelles, traders are urged to choose those prioritizing fund security and transparent practices.   You might also like: Best Forex Brokers in South Africa You might also like: Best Forex Brokers in Guinea-Bissau You might also like: Best Forex Brokers in Uganda You might also like: Best Forex Brokers in Cabo Verde You might also like: Best Forex Brokers in Gabon   SA Shares Instagram  

Frequently Asked Questions

 

Are there any restrictions on international traders in Seychelles?

No, Seychelles-regulated brokers don’t typically impose restrictions. FSA-regulated brokers offer higher leverage and more financial instruments than brokers with stricter regulations.  

Is it possible to trade cryptocurrencies through Seychelles-based brokers?

Yes, you can. Many Seychelles-based and regulated brokers offer cryptocurrency CFDs, and brokers like eToro also let you buy and sell the underlying asset.  

Do Seychelles-based brokers offer Islamic (swap-free) accounts?

Yes, many (but not all) brokers offer Swap-Free accounts to traders.  

How do spreads and commissions in Seychelles compare to other regions?

Spreads and commissions depend on the broker, and several brokers charge spreads from 0.0 pips with a small commission fee, while others have spread-based fees without commission fees.  

Are there any account maintenance or inactivity fees with Seychelles brokers?

Yes, there might be. Some Seychelle-based brokers charge inactivity fees after your account has been dormant for a certain time. Others don’t impose these fees.  

How secure are my funds with a Seychelles-based forex broker?

This will depend on the broker’s practices; the FSA regulates several brokers, and they have licenses from stricter entities like the FCA and CySEC, which impose strict rules about how the broker handles client deposits and funds.  

You Might Also Like

Forex Trading in South Africa: Beginners Guide
Forex Trading in South Africa: Beginners Guide
10 Best Forex Trading Apps in South Africa
10 Best Forex Trading Apps in South Africa
XM Footer

Recommended brokers

AvaTrade
HFM – HF Markets
XM
IC Markets
Markets4you
PU Prime
Spec Markets
FP Markets
Octa
JustMarkets
IC Markets Footer