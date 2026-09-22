Seychelle is a local hub for many international brokers, allowing local traders to explore CFD and forex markets without looking beyond the country’s borders. Many international brokers hold FSA regulations, protecting local traders. In 2026, Seychelles’ GDP growth is expected to reach 4.6%, with the tourism industry driving foreign exchange inflows. This gives traders numerous opportunities to benefit from trading local and international markets. However, traders must be mindful of the broker they choose, and we reveal the Top 10 locally regulated brokers that cater to traders in Seychelles. Here’s what you can read about in our article:

How does the regulatory environment in Seychelles impact the safety and security of traders' funds?

10 Best Forex Brokers in Seychelles

Concluding Analysis

Essential FAQs for Seychelle-based Traders

How does the regulatory environment in Seychelles impact the safety and security of traders' funds?

Seychelles has many forex brokers because the FSA offers an easier licensing process than stricter regulators like the FCA or ASIC. The FSA doesn’t require brokers to hold client funds in separate accounts or provide compensation if a broker goes under. Most brokers in Seychelles operate internationally, so their rules don’t always match what traders might expect from a top-tier regulator. The FSA does basic oversight, like ensuring brokers submit financial reports, but it doesn’t enforce strict capital requirements or negative balance protection. Some brokers go beyond what’s required, offering added security measures, but it’s up to traders to verify these policies.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

10 Best Forex Brokers in Seychelles Overview

☑️FP Markets – Low spreads, fast execution. ☑️AMarkets – High leverage, diverse accounts. ☑️HFM – Regulated, broad market access. ☑️CMTrading – Africa-focused, strong support. ☑️GO Markets – Aussie broker, solid tools. ☑️eToro – Social trading leader. ☑️FXGT.com - is a multi-asset broker. ☑️BDSwiss – User-friendly, low deposit. ☑️Axi – Known for its low forex fees ☑️FBS – Transparent, reliable service.

1. FP Markets

FP Markets has a reputation for offering more instruments than most other brokers. Traders can choose from 10,000 instruments that can be traded on MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, cTrader, and its proprietary FP Markets app. A key highlight is FP Markets’ Raw Account, which features spreads from 0.0 pips with a commission-based model.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, CySEC, FSCA, CMA Start Trading Read Review

Features

🔍 Category 📌 Details 🛡️ Regulation and Licensing MISA, FSC, and FSA 💸 Spreads & Commission Fees Raw spreads from 0.0 pips; commissions from $2.5 per lot ⚖️ Leverage Options Up to 1:3000 💻 Trading Platforms MT4, AMarkets App 🧾 Account Types Standard, ECN, Fixed, Crypto 💳 Deposit & Withdrawal Bank transfers, cards, e-wallets, crypto 💰 Minimum Deposit $100 📞 Customer Support 24/7 live chat, email, and phone support ⚡ Execution Speed Fast execution with low latency 📈 Trading Instruments Forex, stocks, indices, metals, commodities, cryptocurrencies 📚 Educational Resources Limited, includes a blog and FAQ section 🔐 Security & Data Protection Member of The Financial Commission, third-party trade execution audits 📱 Mobile App Performance AMarkets App allows full trading functionality 🎁 Bonuses & Promotions Cashback, deposit bonuses, affiliate rewards 🌐 Reputation & Reviews Moderate trust score, mixed user feedback 👉Open an Account 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Multiple deposit methods, including crypto and e-wallets VPS hosting incurs additional costs 24/7 customer support availability Higher margin requirements for certain assets Overs several advanced trading tools and market insights Withdrawal fees apply

Our Findings

FP Markets is ideal for Seychellois Traders who want the best trade execution, low spreads, and powerful trading technology. However, FP Markets charges withdrawal fees and has strict margin requirements.

Does FP Markets offer VPS hosting?

Yes, VPS hosting is available for traders who meet certain criteria.

How long does it take to process a withdrawal?

Withdrawals typically take 1-5 days.

2. AMarkets

AMarkets offers flexibility in terms of account options, trading conditions, and funding. Traders can use leverage up to 1:3000 and trade using MetaTrader 4 and the AMarkets App. Traders can choose between fixed spreads, commission-free trading, or an ECN account with raw spreads from 0.0 pips.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:3000 🏦 Regulators: MISA, FSC, FSA Start Trading Read Review

Features

🔍 Category 📌 Details 🛡️ Regulation and Licensing MISA, FSC, and FSA 💸 Spreads & Commission Fees Raw spreads from 0.0 pips; commissions from $2.5 per lot ⚖️ Leverage Options Up to 1:3000 💻 Trading Platforms MT4, AMarkets App 🧾 Account Types Standard, ECN, Fixed, Crypto 💳 Deposit & Withdrawal Bank transfers, cards, e-wallets, crypto 💰 Minimum Deposit $100 📞 Customer Support 24/7 live chat, email, and phone support ⚡ Execution Speed Fast execution with low latency 📈 Trading Instruments Forex, stocks, indices, metals, commodities, cryptocurrencies 📚 Educational Resources Limited, includes a blog and FAQ section 🔐 Security & Data Protection Member of The Financial Commission, third-party trade execution audits 📱 Mobile App Performance AMarkets App allows full trading functionality 🎁 Bonuses & Promotions Cashback, deposit bonuses, affiliate rewards 🌐 Reputation & Reviews Moderate trust score, mixed user feedback 👉Open an Account 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Multiple account types, including a fixed spread option Limited educational resources Supports crypto trading and deposits Withdrawal fees apply to some methods Trading on MetaTrader 4 and AMarkets App No MetaTrader 5 platform 24/7 customer support availability Tier-4 regulatory status

Our Findings

AMarkets offers high leverage and flexible account types, but traders should consider its regulatory standing and withdrawal fees.

Are Amarkets regulated?

Yes, it is regulated by the FSA, FSC, and MISA.

Does AMarkets allow scalping?

Yes, scalping is allowed across all accounts.

3. HFM

HFM’s accounts and trading conditions give all traders something they can use to trade over 500 instruments. HFM doesn’t require a minimum deposit, making it easy for anyone to sign up. HFM also supports MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and an HF App, all feature-packed and user-friendly.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000 🏦 Regulators: FSCA, FSC, CMA, and FCA Start Trading Read Review

Features

🔍 Category 📌 Details 🛡️ Regulation and Licensing FSCA, CySEC, DFSA, FSA, FCA, FSC, CMA 💸 Spreads & Commission Fees Spreads from 0.0 pips; commissions from $6 per round on Zero Accounts ⚖️ Leverage Options Up to 1:2000 💻 Trading Platforms MT4, MT5, HF App 🧾 Account Types Cent, Premium, Zero, Pro, Pro Plus, HFCopy, Demo, Swap-Free 💳 Deposit & Withdrawal Bank transfers, cards, e-wallets, cryptocurrency 💰 Minimum Deposit $0 for most accounts 📞 Customer Support 24/5 live chat, email, and regional phone support ⚡ Execution Speed 0.01 seconds on average 📈 Trading Instruments 500+ CFDs on forex, indices, stocks, commodities, bonds, ETFs, cryptocurrencies 📚 Educational Resources Webinars, courses, eBooks, market analysis 🔐 Security & Data Protection Segregated client funds, investor compensation up to €5 million 📱 Mobile App Performance HF App includes AI-driven sentiment analysis and market scanners 🎁 Bonuses & Promotions Multiple bonuses, cashback programs, loyalty rewards 🌐 Reputation & Reviews Multi-award-winning broker with strong regulatory oversight 👉Open an Account 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Negative balance protection on all accounts Spreads on some entry-level accounts are wider Over 500 trading instruments are available The large selection of accounts may overwhelm new traders A multi-tier affiliate program with daily commission payouts Doesn’t support SCR accounts, deposits, or withdrawals

Our Findings

HFM stands out the most because of its trading tools and conditions, but it lacks diverse payment options and XOF currency support.

Does HFM charge withdrawal fees?

No, there are no withdrawal fees.

Which trading platforms are available at HFM?

HFM supports MT4, MT5, and its proprietary HF App.

4. CMTrading

CMTrading has built a strong presence in Seychelles because of its account types and instruments, which include CFDs on locally relevant commodities. Traders can choose between MetaTrader 4, CMTrading Web, and CopyKat Trading, each ideal for a different trading style.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $250 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:200 🏦 Regulators: FSA, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

Features

🔍 Category 📌 Details 🛡️ Regulation and Licensing FSA (Seychelles) and FSCA (South Africa) 💸 Spreads & Commission Fees Spreads from 0.9 pips; commission-free trading ⚖️ Leverage Options Up to 1:200 for forex trading 💻 Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4, CMTrading Web, CopyKat Trading 🧾 Account Types Bronze, Silver, Gold, Premium 💳 Deposit & Withdrawal Bank transfers, cards, e-wallets, crypto 💰 Minimum Deposit Starts from $100 📞 Customer Support 24/5 multilingual support ⚡ Execution Speed Fast execution, even during volatility 📈 Trading Instruments Forex, stocks, indices, commodities, crypto CFDs 📚 Educational Resources Webinars, eBooks, market analysis 🔐 Security & Data Protection SSL encryption and segregated client funds 📱 Mobile App Performance Accessible via MT4 mobile and CMTrading Web 🎁 Bonuses & Promotions Referral bonuses and occasional deposit promotions 🌐 Reputation & Reviews Strong regulatory standing and positive user feedback 👉Open an Account 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Various educational resources, including webinars High minimum deposit for premium accounts Wide range of tradable assets, including forex, stocks, and crypto CFDs Inactivity fees apply after 60 days 24/5 customer support Limited leverage on crypto trading Regulated by FSA and FSCA No MetaTrader 5 platform available

Our Findings

CMTrading provides an accessible trading environment with commission-free trading, but the currency conversion fees might be a drawback since XOF is not supported.

Does CMTrading offer a referral program?

Yes, traders can earn rewards through referrals.

What account types does CMTrading offer?

CMTrading provides Bronze, Silver, Gold, and Premium accounts.

5. GO Markets

GO Markets offers a mix of affordability and powerful trading tools. Seychellois Traders can trade forex, commodities, indices, and cryptocurrencies, all supported by MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and cTrader.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $200 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, CySEC, FSC, FSA, SCA Start Trading Read Review

Features

🔍 Category 📌 Details 🛡️ Regulation and Licensing FSA Seychelles, ASIC, FSC Mauritius, and CySEC 💸 Spreads & Commission Fees Spreads from 0.0 pips; Standard account commission-free; GO+ account commission from $2.50 per lot ⚖️ Leverage Options Up to 1:500 💻 Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, cTrader 🧾 Account Types Standard, GO+ 💳 Deposit & Withdrawal Bank wire, credit/debit cards, Skrill, Neteller 💰 Minimum Deposit $200 📞 Customer Support 24/5 multilingual support ⚡ Execution Speed Fast execution with liquidity from multiple providers 📈 Trading Instruments Forex, shares, indices, metals, commodities, cryptocurrencies 📚 Educational Resources Webinars, courses, articles, trading guides 🔐 Security & Data Protection Segregated client funds, two-factor authentication (2FA) 📱 Mobile App Performance Supports mobile trading via MetaTrader and cTrader apps 🎁 Bonuses & Promotions No active promotions 🌐 Reputation & Reviews High trust score, positive feedback for execution speed and reliability 👉Open an Account 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Commission-free Standard account option Limited availability of exotic forex pairs Supports scalping, hedging, and Expert Advisors No bonus promotions for traders Offers both MetaTrader and cTrader platforms No proprietary trading platform Competitive spreads starting from 0.0 pips No weekend customer support

Our Findings

GO Markets offers a well-regulated, transparent, and diverse trading experience. However, the broker doesn’t support local payment methods or XOF.

What are the two account types offered by GO Markets?

Traders can choose between the Standard and GO+ accounts.

What is the minimum deposit required?

A minimum deposit of $200 is needed to open an account.

6. eToro

eToro is a multi-asset broker that lets Seychellois Traders trade over 5,000 instruments. Traders can also use eToro’s robust copy trading software to follow and copy the strategies of more professional traders. eToro offers leverage up to 1:400 on forex and includes risk management tools.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $50 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:30 🏦 Regulators: FCA, CySEC, ASIC Start Trading Read Review

Features

🔍 Category 🛡️ Regulation and Licensing FSA Seychelles, FCA, ASIC, CySEC, and others 💸 Spreads & Commission Fees Spreads from 1 pip; zero commission fees on stocks and ETFs ⚖️ Leverage Options Up to 1:400 (under Seychelles entity) 💻 Trading Platforms Proprietary eToro trading platform (web and mobile) 🧾 Account Types Standard Retail Account 💳 Deposit & Withdrawal Bank transfer, credit/debit cards, PayPal, Skrill, Neteller 💰 Minimum Deposit $50 for Seychelles traders 📞 Customer Support 24/5 support ⚡ Execution Speed Market execution with no order rejections 📈 Trading Instruments Forex, stocks, crypto, indices, commodities, ETFs 📚 Educational Resources eToro Academy, webinars, CopyTrader insights 🔐 Security & Data Protection Two-factor authentication (2FA), encrypted transactions 📱 Mobile App Performance Fully functional mobile trading with all platform features 🎁 Bonuses & Promotions eToro Club bonus 🌐 Reputation & Reviews Strong reputation for social trading but mixed reviews on spreads 👉Open an Account 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Demo account with a $100,000 virtual balance No support for scalping strategies Commission-free trading on stocks and ETFs High minimum deposit for Seychelles compared to other regions Islamic accounts available for Sharia-compliant trading USD-only accounts require conversion fees for non-USD deposits and withdrawals User-friendly proprietary trading platform No MetaTrader platform support

Our Findings

eToro stands out as a social trading pioneer with endless trading opportunities, but Seychelles traders should consider the USD-only deposits and wide spreads.

Does eToro support Islamic trading accounts?

Yes, an Islamic account is available.

What can I trade with eToro?

eToro offers forex, stocks, crypto, indices, ETFs, and commodities.

7. FXGT.com

FXGT.com offers leverage up to 1:1000 across four account types, allowing traders to increase their purchase power. Negative balance protection and risk management tools help traders keep their capital safe in volatile markets. FXGT.com also offers fast execution speeds and deep liquidity.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $5 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: FSCA, FSA, VFSC, CySEC Start Trading Read Review

Features

🔍 Category 📌 Details 🛡️ Regulation and Licensing FSA Seychelles, FSCA, CySEC, VFSC 💸 Spreads & Commission Fees Spreads from 0.0 pips; ECN accounts charge commissions from $6 ⚖️ Leverage Options Up to 1:1000 💻 Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5 🧾 Account Types Mini, Standard+, Pro, ECN 💳 Deposit & Withdrawal Bank wire, credit/debit cards, Skrill, Neteller, crypto payments 💰 Minimum Deposit $5 📞 Customer Support 24/7 support via live chat and email ⚡ Execution Speed Fast execution with deep liquidity providers 📈 Trading Instruments Forex, stocks, indices, cryptocurrencies, synthetic assets, DeFi tokens, NFTs 📚 Educational Resources Glossary, eBooks, trading guides 🔐 Security & Data Protection Segregated accounts, SSL encryption, two-factor authentication 📱 Mobile App Performance Supports mobile trading via MT4 and MT5 apps 🎁 Bonuses & Promotions No-deposit bonus, loyalty rewards, VPS sponsorship 🌐 Reputation & Reviews Positive reviews for execution speed, mixed feedback on spreads and fees 👉Open an Account 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Minimum deposit of $5 for all accounts No proprietary trading platform Offers a no-deposit bonus and ongoing promotions Higher commission fees on ECN accounts Supports both MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 No local Seychelles bank deposit options Wide range of crypto trading options, including synthetic assets The inactivity fee applies after 90 days

Our Findings

FXGT.com is an ideal broker for both beginners and professionals with its diverse trading instruments, high leverage, and competitive spreads. However, there’s no investor protection for Seychelles and no local payment methods.

Does FXGT.com accept cryptocurrency deposits?

Yes, traders can deposit using BTC, ETH, USDT, and other crypto options.

Does FXGT.com allow scalping?

Yes, scalping is allowed.

8. BDSwiss

BDSwiss offers a trading environment built around flexibility. Traders can access several markets, including forex, stocks, commodities, indices, and cryptocurrencies. Traders can use leverage up to 1:2000 and choose between Cent, Classic, VIP, and Zero Spread accounts. Deposits start at $10, and traders can use cards, bank transfers, and e-wallets to fund accounts and withdraw profits.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FSC, FSA, and MISA. Start Trading Read Review

Features

🔍 Category 📌 Details 🛡️ Regulation and Licensing FSA Seychelles, CySEC, FSC, BaFin, Mwali International Services Authority 💸 Spreads & Commission Fees Spreads from 0.0 pips; commissions from $6 per lot (Zero Spread account) ⚖️ Leverage Options Up to 1:2000 💻 Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, BDSwiss WebTrader, BDSwiss Mobile 🧾 Account Types Cent, Classic, VIP, Zero Spread, Islamic 💳 Deposit & Withdrawal Bank transfer, credit/debit cards, Skrill, Neteller, crypto wallets 💰 Minimum Deposit $10 (Cent, Classic), $250 (VIP, Zero Spread) 📞 Customer Support 24/5 support via email and phone ⚡ Execution Speed From 0.08 seconds 📈 Trading Instruments Forex, stocks, indices, commodities, cryptocurrencies, ETFs, bonds 📚 Educational Resources Webinars, eBooks, live trading webinars, Forex Glossary 🔐 Security & Data Protection SSL encryption, segregated client funds, negative balance protection 📱 Mobile App Performance Includes real-time price alerts and built-in customer support 🎁 Bonuses & Promotions No active promotions for Seychelles traders 🌐 Reputation & Reviews Positive reviews for transparency and execution speed 👉Open an Account 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Access to AutoChartist and Trading Central tools Higher minimum deposit for VIP and Zero Spread accounts Educational resources, including webinars and one-on-one sessions A limited selection of exotic currency pairs Leverage up to 1:2000 with dynamic adjustments Inactivity fee after 90 days Minimum deposit of $10 on Cent and Classic accounts Swap fees apply on most accounts

Our Findings

BDSwiss has a strong mix of platforms, flexible leverage, and market access across instruments, but traders don’t have any region-specific payment options or XOF support.

What is the lowest deposit required for BDSwiss?

The Cent and Classic accounts require a $10 minimum deposit.

Does BDSwiss offer investor compensation?

No, BDSwiss does not provide investor protection to Seychellois traders.

9. Axi

Axi is a well-established forex broker operating in Seychelles, offering traders access to a wide range of markets, including forex, commodities, indices, and cryptocurrencies. Regulated by the Seychelles Financial Services Authority (FSA), Axi provides traders with competitive spreads, fast execution, and access to popular platforms like MetaTrader 4. The broker is known for its flexible trading conditions, advanced tools, and support for both retail and professional traders.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, FCA, DFSA Start Trading Read Review

Features

📝 Category 📌 Details 🛡️ Regulatory Status and Local Licensing ASIC, FCA, FMA, DFSA, SVG FSA; no African financial authority oversight 💳 Deposit & Withdrawal in Gabon Bank, transfer, Skrill, Neteller, crypto, credit, and debit cards; no XAF- payment options 💱 CFA Franc (XAF) Account Availability No XAF-denominated accounts 💰 Trading Costs Spreads from 0 pips on Zero accounts, commissions from $6, swap fees apply ⚖️ Leverage & Margin (Gabon) Leverage up to 1:2000; margin requirements vary 📱 Mobile Trading (Low Data) HF App, MT4, MT5 🗣️ French-Language Support French support is available 24/5 via live chat email and phone 🌐 Platform Stability (Gabon) Execution speeds from 0.01 seconds 💵 Minimum Deposit No minimum deposit is required on Cent Premium and Zero accounts 🌟 Reputation & Reviews Positive feedback on platform variety and trading tools but concerns over inactivity fees and crypto limitations 👉Open an Account 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Regulated by FCA (UK), ASIC (Australia), DFSA (UAE), and FMA (New Zealand) Not regulated by the FSCA in South Africa No minimum deposit required for standard accounts No welcome bonus or promotional incentives Tight spreads starting from 0.9 pips on Raw accounts Stock trading is not available in all countries Available for high-volume traders Fewer cryptocurrency pairs available compared to competitors

Our Findings

With strong international recognition and client-focused services, Axi in Seychelles stands out as a reliable choice for traders seeking security, transparency, and a globally trusted trading environment.

Is Axi regulated in Seychelles?

Yes. Axi is regulated by the Financial Services Authority (FSA) of Seychelles, which ensures compliance with international standards and provides oversight to enhance trader protection while offering flexible trading conditions.

What trading platforms does Axi offer in Seychelles?

Axi provides access to the popular MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform, known for its advanced charting tools, automated trading capabilities, and user-friendly interface, making it suitable for both beginner and experienced traders.

10. FBS

FBS operates as a worldwide forex broker that provides multiple trading instruments, together with competitive spreads, joined by intuitive trading platforms useful for beginners and advanced traders. FBS operates under the Financial Services Authority (FSA) regulation of Seychelles, which enables it to provide dependable trading solutions through its available account formats, including cent, standard, and ECN. The appealing combination of high leverage alongside cashback rewards along regular promotions makes FBS a well-liked broker among traders who want excellent value and access.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $5 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:3000 🏦 Regulators: FSC, ASIC, CySEC Start Trading Read Review

Features

Broker's Name 📍 Headquartered Belize 📅 Year Founded 2009 ⚖️ Regulating Authorities IFSC, CySEC, ASIC, FSCA 🌐 Countries not accepted for trade US, UK, Japan, Israel, and others 💰 Minimum Deposit $5 👉 Sign Up Bonus $140 / R2240 ZAR 📈 Maximum Leverage 1:3000 ☪️ Islamic account (swap-free) Yes 👍 Demo Account Yes 📊 Institutional Accounts No 📊 Managed Accounts No 💳 Deposit Options Credit/Debit Card Neteller SticPay Skrill Perfect Money Local exchangers 💳 Withdrawal Options Credit/Debit Card Neteller SticPay Skrill Perfect Money Local exchangers 💻 Platform Types MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, FBS Trader 📱 OS Compatibility Windows, Linux, MacOS, web browsers, Android, iOS 📈 Tradable assets offered Forex Metals Indices Energies CFDs Stocks 👨‍💼 Languages supported on Website English, German, Spanish, French, Italian, Portuguese, Indonesian, Malaysian, Vietnamese, Turkish, and more 👥 Customer Support Languages Multilingual 📆 Customer Service Hours 24/7 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅Pros ❌Cons Commissions are covered by FBS Limited options in terms of account opening to EU based traders compared to non-EU offerings Leverage up to 1:3000 No service to clients from USA, UK, Japan, Israel, Canada

Our Findings

FBS is a well-known forex broker regulated in Seychelles, offering user-friendly platforms, competitive spreads, and various account types.

Is FBS regulated in Seychelles?

Yes, FBS is regulated by the Financial Services Authority (FSA) of Seychelles, ensuring it operates under international financial standards.

Can traders from other countries open an account with FBS Seychelles?

Yes, FBS Seychelles accepts international clients, offering them access to flexible account types, high leverage, and promotional bonuses.

Conclusion

Based on our research, Seychelles offers a strong trading environment for forex traders, especially because the FSA is flexible with its oversight. Traders can access higher leverage than brokers regulated by the FCA, ASIC, and others. While many broker options are available in Seychelles, traders are urged to choose those prioritizing fund security and transparent practices. You might also like: Best Forex Brokers in South Africa You might also like: Best Forex Brokers in Guinea-Bissau You might also like: Best Forex Brokers in Uganda You might also like: Best Forex Brokers in Cabo Verde You might also like: Best Forex Brokers in Gabon SA Shares Instagram

Frequently Asked Questions

Are there any restrictions on international traders in Seychelles?

No, Seychelles-regulated brokers don’t typically impose restrictions. FSA-regulated brokers offer higher leverage and more financial instruments than brokers with stricter regulations.

Is it possible to trade cryptocurrencies through Seychelles-based brokers?

Yes, you can. Many Seychelles-based and regulated brokers offer cryptocurrency CFDs, and brokers like eToro also let you buy and sell the underlying asset.

Do Seychelles-based brokers offer Islamic (swap-free) accounts?

Yes, many (but not all) brokers offer Swap-Free accounts to traders.

How do spreads and commissions in Seychelles compare to other regions?

Spreads and commissions depend on the broker, and several brokers charge spreads from 0.0 pips with a small commission fee, while others have spread-based fees without commission fees.

Are there any account maintenance or inactivity fees with Seychelles brokers?

Yes, there might be. Some Seychelle-based brokers charge inactivity fees after your account has been dormant for a certain time. Others don’t impose these fees.

How secure are my funds with a Seychelles-based forex broker?

This will depend on the broker’s practices; the FSA regulates several brokers, and they have licenses from stricter entities like the FCA and CySEC, which impose strict rules about how the broker handles client deposits and funds.